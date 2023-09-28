The final week of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season is underway, and five postseason spots remain up for grabs with just four days remaining. Seven teams (Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins, Brewers and Phillies) have claimed their spots, and eight teams are still in the hunt for the final five places in the postseason bracket. The AL West-leading Rangers are one win away from locking up their playoff spot, and close out the season with a huge four-game series against the Mariners.

Elsewhere in the American League, the Orioles need just one more win for their first division title since 2014, and the Blue Jays are three wins away from locking up an AL wild-card spot. The defending champion Astros also have a crucial weekend series against the Diamondbacks. Houston will need help to win the AL West but controls its own destiny in getting back to the playoffs.

In the National League, all the divisions are accounted for and just the final two wild-card spots are up in the air. The Diamondbacks have the edge on the No. 5 seed, and the Marlins control their own destiny for the No. 6 seed after the Cubs have slipped in recent days. The Reds are also still alive in the wild-card mix, but Cincinnati's playoff hopes are slim.

The 2023 MLB playoff picture is also notable for who is not in it. The Padres, Yankees, Mets and Cardinals -- all playoff teams in 2022 and expected contenders in 2023 -- have had disappointing years that will likely end with the regular season. The Angels saw their playoff hopes dashed in a dismal August. The Halos crashed out of the race in August and finally shut Shohei Ohtani for the season.

As a reminder, MLB now uses a 12-team playoff format with the three division winners and three wild card teams in both leagues qualifying for the postseason. The two division winners with the best records in each league get byes to the League Division Series round, while the other eight teams square off in a best-of-three Wild Card Series.

Who's clinched?

Braves : Clinched NL East, home-field advantage through NLCS

: Clinched NL East, home-field advantage through NLCS Dodgers : Clinched NL West

: Clinched NL West Twins : Clinched AL Central

: Clinched AL Central Orioles : Clinched AL playoff spot

: Clinched AL playoff spot Rays : Clinched AL playoff spot

: Clinched AL playoff spot Brewers : Clinched NL Central

: Clinched NL Central Phillies: Clinched NL wild-card spot

Magic numbers

Orioles' magic number to clinch AL East: 1

Rangers' magic number to clinch playoff berth: 1

Rangers' magic number to clinch AL West: 2

Diamondbacks' magic number to clinch playoff berth: 2



Blue Jays' magic number to clinch playoff berth: 3

Tiebreakers

Here's a look at key tiebreakers that could come into play to determine playoff spots and seeding. MLB uses head-to-head record as the top tiebreaker among teams that finish with the same record.

AL East

Orioles own tiebreaker over Rays

AL West

Astros own tiebreaker over Rangers

Mariners own tiebreaker over Astros

Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners

AL wild card

Rangers own tiebreaker over Mariners and Blue Jays

Mariners own tiebreaker over Blue Jays

NL wild card

Marlins own tiebreaker over Diamondbacks, Cubs, Reds

Diamondbacks own tiebreaker over Cubs

Reds own tiebreaker over Cubs, Diamondbacks

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League bracket

(If the season ended today)

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

Wild Card Series: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Blue Jays

ALDS: No. 1 Orioles vs. Rays/Blue Jays

ALDS: No. 2 Rangers vs. Twins/Astros

National League bracket

(If the season ended today)

Wild Card Series: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Marlins

Wild Card Series: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Diamondbacks

NLDS: No. 1 Braves vs. Phillies/Diamondbacks

NLDS: No. 2 Dodgers vs. Brewers/Marlins

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore - y 99 59 -- 99.5% 100.0% Tampa Bay - y 97 62 2.5 0.5% 100.0% Toronto 87 71 12.0 0.0% 90.2% N.Y. Yankees - e 81 77 18.0 0.0% 0.0% Boston - e 76 82 23.0 0.0% 0.0%

AL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota - x 85 73 — 100.0% 100.0% Cleveland - e 75 84 10.5 0.0% 0.0% Detroit - e 74 83 10.5 0.0% 0.0% Chi. White Sox - e 60 98 25.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City - e 54 103 30.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Texas 89 69 -- 91.7% 99.1% Houston

87 72 2.5 5.3% 79.5% Seattle

85 73 4.0 <1.0% 28.2% L.A. Angels - e 71 88 18.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland - e 48 110 41.0 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta - x 102 56 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia - y 89 69 13.0 0.0% 100.0% Miami 82 76 20.0 0.0% 63.1% N.Y. Mets - e 72 86 30.0 0.0% 0.0% Washington - e

69 90 33.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee - x 89 69 — 100.0% 100.0% Chi. Cubs 82 76 7.0 0.0% 35.5% Cincinnati 81 78 8.5 0.0% 3.4% Pittsburgh - e 74 84 15.0 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis - e 69 89 20.0 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers - x 98 60 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 84 74 14.0 0.0% 98.0% San Diego 79 80 19.5 0.0% 0.0% San Francisco 78 81 20.5 0.0% 0.0% Colorado - e 57 101 41.0 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay - y 96 62 +10.0 Toronto 87 71 +0.5 Houston 87 72 -- Seattle 85 73 1.5

National League