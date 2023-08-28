The playoff field for the 2023 Major League Baseball season is starting to take shape shape, though there's a bunch of jockeying still to be done in the coming weeks. Two divisional races appear to be sewn up, with the Braves and Dodgers owning commanding leads in the NL East and NL West, respectively. The other four divisions remain up for grabs, and the AL West race has tightened significantly in recent days as the Rangers struggle and the Mariners surge.

One AL West team that does not appear headed to the playoffs? That would be the Angels. It's been a dismal August for the Angels, who tried to build a winner around Shohei Ohtani at the trade deadline. Instead, the Angels have completely fallen out of the race and Ohtani was revealed to have a UCL tear this week. He will not pitch again this season. Oh, and Mike Trout went right back on the injured list after returning for one day.

There are still plenty of teams in the playoff hunt, tough. The wild-card races are loaded, especially on the NL side. The Phillies are on top, but it's not a large margin. The Giants, Cubs, Diamondbacks, Reds and Marlins are fighting for the last two spots. In the AL, the Rays are, for the time being, comfortably in, but then it's the Astros, Blue Jays and Rangers fighting for the last two spots while the Red Sox are in the mix.

Here's a look at the MLB standings and playoff picture for the 12-team postseason as of this morning. All division and postseason odds are courtesy of SportsLine, and you can check out the expanded standings here.

2023 MLB playoff picture

American League

Byes

No. 1 Orioles and No. 2 Mariners

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Astros

No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers

National League

Byes

No. 1 Braves and No. 2 Dodgers

Wild Card Series

No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks

No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Cubs

American League standings

AL EAST W L GB DIV POST Baltimore 81 49 — 58.9% 99.7% Tampa Bay 80 52 2.0 40.8% 99.6% Toronto 71 60 10.5 0.0% 52.5% Boston 69 62 12.5 0.0% 6.2% N.Y. Yankees 62 68 19.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Minnesota 68 63 — 93.6% 93.6% Cleveland 62 69 6.0 5.9% 5.9% Detroit 59 71 8.5 0.0% <1.0% Chi. White Sox 52 79 16.0 0.0% 0.0% Kansas City 41 91 27.5 0.0% 0.0%

AL WEST W L GB DIV POST Seattle 74 56 -- 39.1% 87.4% Texas 73 57 1.0 13.5% 62.5% Houston 74 58 1.0 46.7% 91.4% L.A. Angels 63 68 11.5 0.0% 0.0% Oakland 38 93 36.5 0.0% 0.0%

National League standings

NL EAST W L GB DIV POST Atlanta 84 45 — 100.0% 100.0% Philadelphia 72 58 12.5 0.0% 96.2% Miami 66 65 19.0 0.0% 12.4% Washington 61 70 24.0 0.0% <1.0% N.Y. Mets 60 71 25.0 0.0% <1.0%

NL CENTRAL W L GB DIV POST Milwaukee 73 57 — 80.5% 98.6% Chi. Cubs 69 61 4.0 18.2% 80.5% Cincinnati 68 64 6.0 1.2% 36.6% Pittsburgh 58 73 15.5 0.0% 0.0% St. Louis 56 75 17.5 0.0% 0.0%

NL WEST W L GB DIV POST L.A. Dodgers 80 49 — 100.0% 100.0% Arizona 69 62 12.0 0.0% 39.5% San Francisco 67 63 13.5 0.0% 34.4% San Diego 61 70 20.0 0.0% 1.1% Colorado 49 81 31.5 0.0% 0.0%

Wild-card standings

American League

TEAM W L WCGB Tampa Bay 80 52 +6.0 Texas 73 57 -- Houston

74 58 -- Toronto

71 60 2.5 Boston

69 62 4.5

National League