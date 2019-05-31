MLB injury report: Return timeline, updates for Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Correa and others

We're already in the thick of the Major League Baseball regular season, and the injury bug is already feasting on some of the game's top players. We have every single MLB injury chronicled here and updated often to let you know who is in or out each night and beyond. But this page will look at the most important injuries in MLB and how they are affecting teams and players moving forward.

Notable MLB injuries

Giancarlo Stanton LF • BA .250 R 1 HR 0 RBI 0 SB 0

• Injury: Left calf tightness

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 30 update: Stanton originally landed on the injured list with a biceps strain, then his IL stint was extended because of a shoulder strain. After the Yankees hit pause on Stanton's rehab assignment because of muscle tightness in his left calf, he has since resumed baseball activities. On Thursday, Stanton ran and hit in the cage in Tampa. Manager Aaron Boone is hoping Stanton will be able to have a live batting practice soon, at which point an updated timetable for his return will hopefully emerge.

Aaron Judge RF • BA .288 R 13 HR 5 RBI 11 SB 2

• Injury: Strained left oblique

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 31 update: Judge has resumed baseball activities; he's done some outfield work, taking fly balls and grounders and throwing to second, third and home. The Yankees outfielder began hitting off a tee, and told reporters that he will begin taking batting practice in the indoor cage this weekend. "He definitely has started the ramp up," manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Friday.

Jose Altuve 2B • BA .243 R 21 HR 9 RBI 21 SB 1

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: On 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 28 update: Altuve suffered a setback during his Triple-A rehab assignment, and came home due to fatigue and soreness in his right leg, which is the knee he had surgery on last year. Read more on Altuve's lingering injury here.

Khris Davis DH • BA .248 R 23 HR 12 RBI 29 SB 0



• Injury: Left hip/oblique contusion

• Status: 10-day IL

• May 28 update: Davis initially suffered his hip/oblique injury on May 5 when he collided with the left field side wall making a catch. Since then, he had been in and out of the lineup, but did not looked fully healed. On Wednesday, Davis hit off a tee and hit soft toss, but it's unclear if he'll be ready to come off the injured list when eligible on Saturday.

Carlos Correa SS • BA .295 R 26 HR 11 RBI 35 SB 1

• Injury: Broken rib

• Status: 10-day IL; will miss 4-6 weeks

• May 29 update: Correa is due to miss four-to-six weeks with a broken rib. The Astros All-Star shortstop sustained the rib fracture during an in-home massage, Correa said through a released statement. The injury will not require surgery.

View Profile Yadier Molina STL • C • 4 BA .265 R 18 HR 4 RBI 33 SB 4

• Injury: Right thumb strain

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 31 update: The Cardinals placed Molina on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 29) with a right thumb tendon strain. St. Louis' rookie catcher Andrew Knizner had his contracted purchased from Triple-A Memphis and was been added to the team's active roster. Molina has been out of the lineup for the past two games, and backup catcher Matt Wieters will likely see increased action behind the plate. it's unclear how long Molina will be out.

Andrelton Simmons SS • BA .298 R 22 HR 3 RBI 21 SB 5

• Injury: Ankle sprain

• Status: 10-day IL

• May 21 update: Simmons sustained a Grade 3 ankle sprain (the most severe) while trying to beat out a ground ball in Monday's game against the Twins. The Angels' Gold Glove shortstop is expected to be out longer than 10 days, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger notes that the the typical recovery timeline would range from eight to 12 weeks, but the Angels won't announce a timeline for his return until he sees a specialist on Wednesday.

Fernando Tatis SS • BA .300 R 14 HR 6 RBI 13 SB 6

• Injury: Left hamstring strain

• Status: 10-day IL; return timetable unknown

• May 16 update: The Padres placed Tatis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to April 29, with a left hamstring strain but the team's young shortstop is unlikely to return during San Diego's ongoing homestead, which concludes May 22. "He's still not quite running at 100 percent yet," manager Andy Green told reporters Thursday. "He's got to clear that hurdle before we even talk about what day he's back or what day he's re-introduced to baseball activity. We said from the beginning, it's his timetable. When he's ready to run at that speed, he'll run at that speed. He's just not quite ready for that yet."

Felix Hernandez SP • ERA 6.52 WHIP 1.50 IP 38.2 BB 8 K 34

• Injury: Right lat/shoulder strain

• Status: 10-day IL

• May 14 update: Hernandez will miss four to six weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 lat strain, manager Scott Servais announced on Tuesday. The M's ace will be shut down from throwing for the next one to two weeks, and then he will be re-evaluated to determine whether he can begin a throwing program.

A.J. Pollock CF • BA .223 R 15 HR 2 RBI 14 SB 0

• Injury: Right elbow infection

• Status: 10-day IL; out at least six more weeks

• May 3 update: Pollock will be out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery to clear up an infection in his surgically repaired right elbow. Pollock told reporters that doctors inserted a catheter into his left biceps in order to deliver antibiotics to the affected area in his right arm. A firm timetable for his return has yet to be released by the Dodgers.

Nathan Eovaldi SP • ERA 6.00 WHIP 1.52 IP 21.0 BB 11 K 16

• Injury: Elbow surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL

• May 17 update: Eovaldi hasn't had any issues throughout his recovery from surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow on April 23. He will throw his first bullpen session since his surgery on Tuesday. Eovaldi underwent a similar operation as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays last year.

Luis Severino SP •

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until the second half

• May 5 update: Severino will not return to the Yankees until after the All-Star Game, according to Brian Cashman.

Mike Clevinger SP • ERA 0.00 WHIP .50 IP 12.0 BB 4 K 22

• Injury: Upper back strain

• Status: On 60-day IL; timetable is unclear

• May 6 update: Clevinger played catch from 120 feet, and told The Athletic's Zack Meisel that he felt "like money" after the session. It's a good sign for the right-hander, who will be eligible to come off the 60-day injured list on June 7, should he ultimately prove ready.

Corey Dickerson LF • BA .154 R 1 HR 1 RBI 2 SB 0

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 10-day IL

• May 15 update: The Pirates placed Dickerson on the IL with a posterior strain to his right shoulder at the beginning of April. Dickerson was set to begin a rehab assignment in late April before suffering a setback, he was shut down from throwing for a brief period. Now, he will work to build his throwing distance back up, and the outfielder is set to progress to long toss over the weekend.

Dellin Betances RP • ERA 2.70 WHIP 1.05 IP 66.2 BB 26 K 115

• Injury: Shoulder

• Status: On 60-day IL; team is hopeful he will be ready sometime in June

• May 15 update: Betances resumed his throwing program, and had increased his distance, playing catch at a distance of 90 feet. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he doesn't know when Betances might start throwing from a mound.

Justin Upton LF •

• Injury: Toe

• Status: On 60-day IL; out until at least June

• April 23 update: Upton sustained a left big toe sprain late in spring training and opened the season on the IL retroactive to March 25. He's expected to miss 8-12 weeks of action. The Angels moved Upton to the 60-day IL to clear a 40-man roster spot.

• Injury: Elbow

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least mid-May

• May 22 update: Heaney was sidelined with left elbow inflammation, but he threw 4 1/3 innings (73 pitches) and struck out 10 in a rehab start on Monday. Heaney may be asked to make one more rehab start since two was the expected number of starts before re-joining the Angels.

• Injury: Hand

• Status: On 60-day IL; Mariners targeting a late May return

• May 17 update: Seager is working his way back from left hand surgery, and he completed his second rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. In the game, Seager started at third base and went 2 for 4 with an RBI single and a run.

Dustin Pedroia 2B • BA .100 R 1 HR 0 RBI 1 SB 0

• Injury: Knee

• Status: On 60-day IL

• May 27 update: Pedroia is still suffering from chronic knee pain. He has been sidelined since mid-April, and was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. In a press conference alongside manager Alex Cora and top executive Dave Dombrowski, Pedroia announced that he would be taking an absence from baseball. He didn't outright announce his retirement, but he acknowledged he didn't know if he would be able to play again. Here's more on Pedroia's outlook.

Didi Gregorius SS •

• Injury: Recovering from October 2018 Tommy John surgery

• Status: On 10-day IL; out until at least June

• May 30 update: Gregorius is in the midst of his rehab assignment, currently playing with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He was scheduled to remain with the RailRiders through Sunday, but that could be extended due to the RailRiders being rained out twice. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that it's possible Gregorius could be activated for the opener of the Yankees' four-game series in Toronto on Tuesday. He will need to play nine innings at shortstop in back-to-back games before joining the team.

Out for the 2019 season