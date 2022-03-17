Major League Baseball's hot stove has been relit since the owner-imposed lockout was lifted last week. On Wednesday alone, we saw Matt Chapman traded and Freddie Freeman, Kyle Schwarber, Kris Bryant and Seiya Suzuki signed. What will Thursday bring? Keep your browser locked in here for all the latest news, notes, and rumors.

Giants add Boyd

The Giants added some rotation depth on Thursday, signing former Tigers southpaw Matthew Boyd to a one-year deal worth $5.2 million, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Matthew Boyd DET • SP • 48 ERA 3.89 WHIP 1.27 IP 78.2 BB 23 K 67 View Profile

Boyd, 31, is expected to miss the first couple months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon last fall. When healthy, he's proven himself to be an above-average big-league starter. Over the last three years, he's posted a 96 ERA+ and a 3.84 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 324 innings. He has been prone to the home run ball, so it'll be interesting to see if the Giants can help him curb that issue.

Boyd is the third free-agent addition the Giants have made who could impact their rotation, joining Carlos Rodón and Alex Cobb. (The Giants also signed Jakob Junis, but he seems more likely to pitch out of the bullpen.) San Francisco kicked off the offseason by re-signing Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani. They did lose Kevin Gausman to the Blue Jays, however.

Royals continuing pursuit of Montas

The Royals signed old friend Zack Greinke on Wednesday, but that might not be the last recognizable face they add to their rotation. According to Alec Lewis of The Athletic, Kansas City remains interested in obtaining Frankie Montas from Oakland.

Frankie Montas OAK • SP • 47 ERA 3.37 WHIP 1.18 IP 187 BB 57 K 207 View Profile

Montas, who will turn 29 in a few days, has two seasons of team control remaining. Since 2019, he's amassed a 119 ERA+ and a 3.59 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 59 starts. It is worth noting that he was suspended 80 games in 2019 after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug. That, plus a shaky 2020 may have caused some concerns in front offices around the league, but Montas responded well last season by pitching so well as to finish sixth in American League Cy Young Award voting.

The Athletics have already traded Chris Bassitt, Matt Olson, and Matt Chapman this week. Montas, as well as fellow starter Sean Manaea, would appear to be next up.

Bradley joining the Angels?

Free-agent reliever Archie Bradley tweeted out a GIF on Thursday morning from the movie "Angels in the Outfield" that suggests he might be on the verge of joining the actual Angels bullpen.

Assuming Bradley's (now-deleted) message didn't have some other, less-obvious meaning, he should grab hold onto a high-leverage role for Joe Maddon's club. Last season, he posted a 3.71 ERA (113 ERA+) and a 1.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 innings with the Phillies. The Angels would mark his fourth team in the past three seasons.

Cardinals nearing deal with Dickerson

The Cardinals are closing in on an agreement with free-agent outfielder Corey Dickerson, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Dickerson split last season between the Marlins and the Blue Jays, hitting .271/.326/.408 (99 OPS+) with six home runs and 23 other extra-base hits in 365 trips to the plate.

Mets add Jankowski

The Mets had been rumored to be on the hunt to find a new reserve outfielder. They added a candidate for a bench spot on Thursday, inking veteran Travis Jankowski to a minor-league deal, per a club announcement.

Jankowski, 30, spent last season with the Phillies. He batted .252/.364/.351 (96 OPS+) with a home run and five steals. For his career, he's hit .239/.322/.318 (77 OPS+) in more than 1,100 plate appearances.

Jankowski, a left-handed hitter, could provide the Mets with speed and defense off the bench if he finds his way onto the roster.