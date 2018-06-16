MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Severino dominates in Yankees win

Sure, there seem to be other events in the sporting world, but you can do a lot worse than sitting around and just watching baseball all day on this mid-June weekend. For those who just need a roundup, we've got your back.

Saturday's scores

Familiar formula for Yankees

The Yankees won. Again. They are now an MLB-best 46-20.

As noted in the nifty little sub-heading there, this one had a familiar feel. Ace Luis Severino dealt for eight scoreless innings, allowing only three hits and two walks while striking out nine. Through 15 starts this season, Severino is now 10-2 with a 2.09 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 118 strikeouts in 99 innings. With filth like this, it's no surprise:

Luis Severino, Filthy tailing 100mph Fastball. 🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/aRmvIYAZkE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 16, 2018

Offensively, the Yankees were already up 2-0 when back-to-back homers from Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez seemed to put the game away. Sure, it was only 4-0, but Severino was on the hill and it was the Rays.

Must-see in Seattle

Heading into the weekend, the best series figured to be the four-gamer between the expected-contender Red Sox and surprise-contender Mariners. OK, so maybe it's not a surprise that the Mariners are contending, per se, but losing Robinson Cano and playing at a 105-win pace is certainly a surprise.

Two games into the series and it has not disappointed in the least. The Red Sox took the first game on Thursday, 2-1, in a throwback duel between David Price and Felix Hernandez. Friday was a thriller, with the Red Sox jumping all over Mariners ace James Paxton for a 6-3 lead in the middle of the third inning.

Those pesky Mariners crawled all the way back for a 7-6 win, with a Denard Span RBI double in the eighth providing the game-winning run. The Mariners are now 22-10 in one-run games, and while many will claim it's not a sustainable pace, it might just be.

Saturday afternoon in Safeco Field (yes, Bostonians, it'll be afternoon in Seattle when the game starts), we'll get another installment in this four-game series. It's a matchup between two pitchers having surprisingly good seasons in Stephen Wright (2-0, 1.21) and Wade LeBlanc (2-0, 3.00).

Cardinals look to rebound

The Brewers remain in first place in the NL Central, but the marquee rivalry in the division is still Cubs-Cardinals, and those two square off in Busch Stadium Saturday evening.

Both teams limped into the series, relatively speaking. The Cardinals had gone just 4-5 against the three last-place teams in the NL divisions while the Cubs had been shut out in consecutive games by the Brewers (of course, the Cubs had won 12 of 15 before that, so -- as noted -- it's all relative).

After the first game of the series, the Cardinals are licking their wounds. The Cubs cruised to a 13-5 win (it was 11-1 when the Cubs called the dogs off). Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber homered to break out of their respective funks.

Saturday, two of the better pitchers in the NL who have struggled to find consistency battle.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (4-6, 3.48) has actually been good except for one very important aspect: allowing home runs. He's coughed up 13 in just 77 2/3 innings. Last year he allowed 17 in 139 2/3 innings and in 2016, when he led the majors with a 2.13 ERA, he gave up 15 homers in 190 innings. The Cardinals rank third in the NL in homers, so it'll be a test for Hendricks.

Hendricks' counterpart Saturday is Carlos Martinez (3-3, 2.50), who has been plagued by another "true outcome:" walks. He's issued 34 free passes in 57 2/3 innings (5.3 BB/9). He's also leading the majors with 10 hit batsmen. The Cubs lead the NL in walks, hit batters and on-base percentage, so it'll be a test for Martinez.

It's Giants-Dodgers!

The third marquee game (all are at the same start time on Fox) is perhaps the best NL rivalry, one that carried over from New York to the West Coast decades ago. Both teams have struggled with injuries and subpar play at times through this season, but they are both within striking distance in the NL West as things stand.

The Dodgers are getting right this month, too. They had already put a stop to being terrible (they were 16-26 at one point), but are now 10-2 in June after taking the first game of the series against their bitter rivals. They sit just 2 1/2 games back of the D-Backs in the West.

The Giants, on the flip-side, could stand a turnaround. They have now lost four of five, including a series loss to the lowly Marlins.

Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 4.76) will look to round into form for the Giants while Alex Wood (1-5, 4.43) takes the ball for the Dodgers.

Quick hits

The Angels have reinstated shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the disabled list.

The Giants have reinstated first baseman Brandon Belt from the disabled list.

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (toe) will likely begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Sunday.

The A's have placed third baseman Matt Chapman on the DL with a right thumb contusion and recalled infielder Franklin Barreto.

Class A infielder Wendell Rijo was sent from the Brewers to Yankees as the player to be named later in the May 25 Erik Kratz trade.

Live team updates