MLB scores, schedule: Yankees, Red Sox combine for 30 runs in London Series opener

The big news of Saturday's MLB action was the first-ever London Series getting underway after a few days of immense hype. The game took forever and provided a boatload of runs from the get-go. It was tied 6-6 through one inning that took about an hour. Yes, it was quite the scene.

As for the rest, we got a nice balance of later afternoon games starting at the 4 p.m. Eastern hour and we'll have everything covered here throughout the night. Let's get to it.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, June 29

Yankees, Red Sox light up scoreboard in London

The Yankees prevailed in the first MLB game ever played upon European soil, and it was a vintage Yanks-Sox slugfest.

In the top of the first, the Yankees chased Rick Porcello after a single, fly out, walk and then four consecutive extra-base hits. The big blow was a three-run shot from Aaron Hicks.

The ugly line for Porcello: 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K. The outing caused his ERA to balloon to 5.07.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka apparently felt bad for his counterpart, because he was nearly as bad. Mookie Betts singled in front of a Rafael Devers double, and it was on. Michael Chavis's three-run homer chased Tanaka in a near mirror image of the top half.

Tanaka's line: 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K. Yes, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning. It was 6-6 through one. Does this seem rare? Yeah, it is.

Per Elias, this is the first time in the history of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry that the teams have both scored six runs in the first inning of a game. #LondonSeries — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) June 29, 2019

This is the first time that the Yankees' starter and the opposing starter were both knocked out in the first inning since 9/5/1972 at BAL (Dave McNally & Doc Medich) https://t.co/RZMMNDWQok — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) June 29, 2019

It did seem like the ball was really jumping, and it was only 385 feet to center field. The Yankees continued the offensive onslaught in the middle innings, but a six-spot in the seventh got the Red Sox back in the game.

In all, the two teams combined for 30 runs on 37 hits, including 10 doubles and six home runs. Relevant:

Most combined runs scored in a Red Sox-Yankees game:



31 - 8/21/2009 (NYY 20, BOS 11)

30 - tonight

29 - 7/29/1903 (NYY 15, BOS 14)



Source: @EliasSports — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) June 29, 2019

Once the Red Sox reached double digits (on another Michael Chavis three-run bomb), we had more rarefied air:

This is the 6th time in the last 20 years that the @Yankees & @RedSox have both scored 10+ runs in a head-to-head meeting. #LondonSeries — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 29, 2019

If the fans in London like seeing runs scored, they certainly got their money's worth. It wasn't all offense, though, as the Yankees ended the game with a nifty double play:

Just a phenomenal double play to end the game. Phenomenal. #Yankees pic.twitter.com/PAgnbNrKzN — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) June 29, 2019

The Yankees win and maintain their robust lead in the AL East, but the biggest story was how long this thing took due to the ball flying. The final game time was four hours and 42 minutes. Per ESPN Stats and Info, the longest nine-inning game of all time was four hours and 45 minutes (Yankees-Red Sox on Aug. 18, 2006).

Quick hits

