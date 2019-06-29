MLB scores, schedule: Yankees, Red Sox combine for 30 runs in London Series opener
The big news of Saturday's MLB action was the first-ever London Series getting underway after a few days of immense hype. The game took forever and provided a boatload of runs from the get-go. It was tied 6-6 through one inning that took about an hour. Yes, it was quite the scene.
As for the rest, we got a nice balance of later afternoon games starting at the 4 p.m. Eastern hour and we'll have everything covered here throughout the night. Let's get to it.
Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, June 29
- Yankees 17, Red Sox 13 (box score)
- Indians at Orioles (GameTracker)
- Royals at Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Braves at Mets (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Reds (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Marlins (GameTracker)
- Nationals at Tigers (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Rays (GameTracker)
- Twins at White Sox (GameTracker)
- Dodgers at Rockies, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Mariners at Astros, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Brewers, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Giants, 10:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cardinals at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Yankees, Red Sox light up scoreboard in London
The Yankees prevailed in the first MLB game ever played upon European soil, and it was a vintage Yanks-Sox slugfest.
In the top of the first, the Yankees chased Rick Porcello after a single, fly out, walk and then four consecutive extra-base hits. The big blow was a three-run shot from Aaron Hicks.
The ugly line for Porcello: 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K. The outing caused his ERA to balloon to 5.07.
Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka apparently felt bad for his counterpart, because he was nearly as bad. Mookie Betts singled in front of a Rafael Devers double, and it was on. Michael Chavis's three-run homer chased Tanaka in a near mirror image of the top half.
Tanaka's line: 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K. Yes, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning. It was 6-6 through one. Does this seem rare? Yeah, it is.
It did seem like the ball was really jumping, and it was only 385 feet to center field. The Yankees continued the offensive onslaught in the middle innings, but a six-spot in the seventh got the Red Sox back in the game.
In all, the two teams combined for 30 runs on 37 hits, including 10 doubles and six home runs. Relevant:
Once the Red Sox reached double digits (on another Michael Chavis three-run bomb), we had more rarefied air:
If the fans in London like seeing runs scored, they certainly got their money's worth. It wasn't all offense, though, as the Yankees ended the game with a nifty double play:
The Yankees win and maintain their robust lead in the AL East, but the biggest story was how long this thing took due to the ball flying. The final game time was four hours and 42 minutes. Per ESPN Stats and Info, the longest nine-inning game of all time was four hours and 45 minutes (Yankees-Red Sox on Aug. 18, 2006).
Quick hits
- The Yankees got bad news, again, regarding Luis Severino's status.
- Will the Tigers have a tough time dealing free-agent-to-be Nick Castellanos?
- Chris Taylor is stepping up in a big way with Corey Seager injured.
- James McCann's big season means he should be an All-Star.
- The Mets are reportedly angry with Jason Vargas and could deal him next month.
- The Cubs have activated relievers Dillon Maples and Rowan Wick. As corresponding moves, Cole Hamels was placed on the injured list (full story here) and Carlos Gonzalez was designated for assignment. It's close to the end of the road for CarGo at this point, as this is the second contending team to DFA him this season.
- The Twins have activated center fielder Byron Buxton and utility man Marwin Gonzalez. As corresponding moves, outfielders Jake Cave and LaMonte Wade have been optioned back to Triple-A.
- Remember Indians starting pitcher Danny Salazar? He hasn't been in an MLB game since 2017. He's set to start a rehab stint on Sunday to work back from his shoulder woes, reports Zack Meisel of The Athletic.
- Outfielder Leonys Martin has cleared waivers and elected free agency, the Indians announced.
- The Tigers have signed reliever Trevor Rosenthal.
