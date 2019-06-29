MLB scores, schedule: Yankees, Red Sox combine for 30 runs in London Series opener

Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball

The big news of Saturday's MLB action was the first-ever London Series getting underway after a few days of immense hype. The game took forever and provided a boatload of runs from the get-go. It was tied 6-6 through one inning that took about an hour. Yes, it was quite the scene. 

As for the rest, we got a nice balance of later afternoon games starting at the 4 p.m. Eastern hour and we'll have everything covered here throughout the night. Let's get to it. 

Select games can be streamed regionally via fuboTV (Try for free). For more on what channel each game is on, click here.

Baseball schedule/scores for Saturday, June 29

Yankees, Red Sox light up scoreboard in London

The Yankees prevailed in the first MLB game ever played upon European soil, and it was a vintage Yanks-Sox slugfest. 

In the top of the first, the Yankees chased Rick Porcello after a single, fly out, walk and then four consecutive extra-base hits. The big blow was a three-run shot from Aaron Hicks

The ugly line for Porcello: 1/3 IP, 5 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 0 K. The outing caused his ERA to balloon to 5.07. 

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka apparently felt bad for his counterpart, because he was nearly as bad. Mookie Betts singled in front of a Rafael Devers double, and it was on. Michael Chavis's three-run homer chased Tanaka in a near mirror image of the top half. 

Tanaka's line: 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 0 K. Yes, neither starting pitcher made it out of the first inning. It was 6-6 through one. Does this seem rare? Yeah, it is. 

It did seem like the ball was really jumping, and it was only 385 feet to center field. The Yankees continued the offensive onslaught in the middle innings, but a six-spot in the seventh got the Red Sox back in the game. 

In all, the two teams combined for 30 runs on 37 hits, including 10 doubles and six home runs. Relevant: 

Once the Red Sox reached double digits (on another Michael Chavis three-run bomb), we had more rarefied air: 

If the fans in London like seeing runs scored, they certainly got their money's worth. It wasn't all offense, though, as the Yankees ended the game with a nifty double play: 

The Yankees win and maintain their robust lead in the AL East, but the biggest story was how long this thing took due to the ball flying. The final game time was four hours and 42 minutes. Per ESPN Stats and Info, the longest nine-inning game of all time was four hours and 45 minutes (Yankees-Red Sox on Aug. 18, 2006).

Quick hits

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories