2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups, series schedules, scores and path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams

The NBA playoffs is finally underway after what's been an interesting 2018-19 regular season.

The action began on Saturday with the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers and the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, which resulted in a 111-102 Brooklyn win. The East also say another high seed fall after D.J. Augustin and the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic stunned the No. 2 Toronto Raptors 104-101, thanks to a go-ahead 3 with second left in regulation.

In the Western Conference, the top-ranked Golden State Warriors began their quest for their third straight title and fourth in five seasons with a dominant 121-104 win over the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. The No. 7 San Antonio Spurs went on to close out the night with a 101-96 win over the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.

Sunday features four more matchups, including the No. 4 Boston Celtics hosting the No. 5 Indiana Pacers and the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks taking on the No. 8 Detroit Pistons. In the West, the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers will have their hands full against the dangerous sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, and the No. 4 Houston Rockets facing the No. Utah Jazz as the nightcap.

Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The 2019 NBA Playoffs bracket CBS Sports

TV listings

All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).

NBA playoffs first-round series schedule

*All times Eastern

Eastern Conference:

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)

Orlando leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)



Game 2 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)

Brooklyn leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at PHI): Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT

*If necessary

Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at BOS): Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Western Conference:

Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)

Golden State leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at GS): Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)

San Antonio leads series 1-0

Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)

Game 2 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary

Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at POR): Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC

ABC Game 2 (at POR): Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD



*If necessary

Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)

Game 1 (at HOU): Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN

ESPN Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT

TNT Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD

TBD Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD



TBD Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD

*If necessary