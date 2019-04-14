2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups, series schedules, scores and path to Finals for all 16 postseason teams
A look at every series in the opening round of the playoffs
The NBA playoffs is finally underway after what's been an interesting 2018-19 regular season.
The action began on Saturday with the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers and the No. 6 Brooklyn Nets, which resulted in a 111-102 Brooklyn win. The East also say another high seed fall after D.J. Augustin and the seventh-seeded Orlando Magic stunned the No. 2 Toronto Raptors 104-101, thanks to a go-ahead 3 with second left in regulation.
In the Western Conference, the top-ranked Golden State Warriors began their quest for their third straight title and fourth in five seasons with a dominant 121-104 win over the eighth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers. The No. 7 San Antonio Spurs went on to close out the night with a 101-96 win over the No. 2 Denver Nuggets.
Sunday features four more matchups, including the No. 4 Boston Celtics hosting the No. 5 Indiana Pacers and the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks taking on the No. 8 Detroit Pistons. In the West, the No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers will have their hands full against the dangerous sixth-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, and the No. 4 Houston Rockets facing the No. Utah Jazz as the nightcap.
Here is a look at the bracket, and each team's path to the Larry O'Brien trophy.
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (Try it for free).
NBA playoffs first-round series schedule
*All times Eastern
Eastern Conference:
Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs. Detroit Pistons (8) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1 (at MIL): Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 2 (at MIL): Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3 (at DET): Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at DET): Monday, April 22, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at MIL): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at DET): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at MIL): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Toronto Raptors (2) vs. Orlando Magic (7) (Series breakdown)
Orlando leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at TOR): Magic 104, Raptors 101 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at TOR): Tuesday, April 16, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at ORL): Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at ORL): Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at TOR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at ORL): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at TOR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Philadelphia 76ers (3) vs. Brooklyn Nets (6) (Series breakdown)
Brooklyn leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at PHI): Nets 111, 76ers 102 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at PHI): Monday, April 15, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at BKN): Thursday, April 18, 8 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at BKN): Saturday, April 20, 3 p.m. ET -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at PHI): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at BKN): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at PHI): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TNT
*If necessary
Boston Celtics (4) vs. Indiana Pacers (5) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1 (at BOS): Sunday, April 14, 1 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 2 (at BOS): Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at IND): Friday, April 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 4 (at IND): Sunday, April 21, 1 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at BOS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at IND): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at BOS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Western Conference:
Golden State Warriors (1) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (8) (Series breakdown)
Golden State leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at GS): Warriors 121, Clippers 104 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at GS): Monday, April 15, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at LAC): Thursday, April 18, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 4 (at LAC): Sunday, April 21, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 5* (at GS): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at LAC): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at GS): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Denver Nuggets (2) vs. San Antonio Spurs (7) (Series breakdown)
San Antonio leads series 1-0
- Game 1 (at DEN): Spurs 101, Nuggets 96 (Box Score)
- Game 2 (at DEN): Tuesday, April 16, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 3 (at SA): Thursday, April 18, 9 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Game 4 (at SA): Saturday, April 20, 5:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at DEN): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at SA): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at DEN): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Portland Trail Blazers (3) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (6) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1 (at POR): Sunday, April 14, 3:30 p.m. -- TV: ABC
- Game 2 (at POR): Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at OKC): Friday, April 19, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at OKC): Sunday, April 21, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at POR): Tuesday, April 23, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at OKC): Thursday, April 25, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at POR): Saturday, April 27, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
Houston Rockets (4) vs. Utah Jazz (5) (Series breakdown)
- Game 1 (at HOU): Sunday, April 14, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 2 (at HOU): Wednesday, April 17, 9:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 3 (at UTA): Saturday, April 20, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN
- Game 4 (at UTA): Monday, April 22, 10:30 p.m. -- TV: TNT
- Game 5* (at HOU): Wednesday, April 24, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 6* (at UTA): Friday, April 26, TBD -- TV: TBD
- Game 7* (at HOU): Sunday, April 28, TBD -- TV: TBD
*If necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thunder vs. Blazers odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Trail Blazers vs. Thunder game 10,000...
-
Series breakdown: Thunder vs. Blazers
The No. 3 Portland Trail Blazers take on the No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round...
-
Bucks vs. Pistons odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bucks vs. Pistons game 10,000 time...
-
How to watch: Pacers vs. Celtics
The No. 4 seed Boston Celtics take on the No. 5 seed Indiana Pacers in the first round
-
Rockets vs. Jazz odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rockets vs. Jazz game 10,000 times
-
76ers fine Johnson for texting on bench
Embiid said Johnson had a very valid reason for checking his phone during a game