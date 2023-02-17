The future of the NBA will be on display in Salt Lake City when NBA All-Star Weekend gets underway Friday with the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. Three teams consisting of NBA rookies and sophomores will participate, while a squad featuring NBA G League players also will compete. The teams will be coached by 2011 NBA champion Jason Terry and former NBA All-Stars Joakim Noah, Deron Williams and Pau Gasol.

The Jordan Rising Stars at Vivint Arena is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Team Deron is the betting favorite at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) in the latest 2023 Jordan Rising Stars odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Team Pau is +180, Team Joakim is +350 and Team Jason is listed at +500. Before making any 2023 Jordan Rising Stars picks, be sure to check out the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Barner.

A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.

Barner's expertise has been on full display over a wide sample. Over the past three seasons at SportsLine, he has crushed sportsbooks with a 425-343-12 record, returning $4,416 to $100 bettors on against-the-spread picks. He also has an incredible feel for NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2022, Barner nailed his over/under pick on the All-Star Game and in 2021 he called the winner of the Slam Dunk contest. Anyone who followed his picks saw some huge returns.

Now, he has analyzed the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars lineups from all angles and just locked in his coveted pick and predictions. He is only sharing his NBA picks and analysis at SportsLine.

2023 Jordan Rising Stars format

For the second straight year, a mini-tournament involving four teams will take place. Three games will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning the contests will end on a made basket or free throw rather than time expiring. The two semifinal games will have a Final Target Score of 40, while the first team to reach 25 points in the final will be crowned champion. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Jordan Rising Stars predictions

Despite being the biggest longshot, Team Jason will be interesting to watch. Four of the seven players on the roster are from the G League Ignite, who are not affiliated with an NBA team. The squad also features two players who are averaging at least 20 points this season -- including Scotty Pippen Jr., who has produced 24.3 per contest for the South Bay Lakers.

The son of a Hall-of-Famer, Pippen also has recorded an average of 6.9 assists over eight games. The 22-year-old guard has appeared in six contests with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, going 4-for-12 from the field and 5-for-9 from the free-throw line. Forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 20.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in 14 games for the Memphis Hustle and also has seen action in eight contests with the NBA's Grizzlies, going 7-for-18 from the floor while making 3-of-5 free throws. See more predictions at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Jordan Rising Stars picks

Barner has identified a critical X-factor that makes one team a must-back on Friday. He says the squad "has all the pieces to emerge as the winner," putting it in position to return huge value. You can only see which team you should back in the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars? And what critical X-factor makes one team a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which team you should be backing on Friday, all from the SportsLine expert who has returned over $4,400 over the past three NBA seasons, and find out.

2023 Rising Stars Challenge Odds and Rosters

TEAM DERON (+170)

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

TEAM PAU (+180)

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

TEAM JOAKIM (+350)

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jabari Smith, Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

TEAM JASON (+500) (G League)

Sidy Cissoko

Scoot Henderson

Mojave King

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Mac McClung

Leonard Miller

Scotty Pippen Jr.