The future of the NBA will be on display in Salt Lake City when NBA All-Star Weekend gets underway Friday with the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars. Three teams consisting of NBA rookies and sophomores will participate, while a squad featuring NBA G League players also will compete. The teams will be coached by 2011 NBA champion Jason Terry and former NBA All-Stars Joakim Noah, Deron Williams and Pau Gasol.
The Jordan Rising Stars at Vivint Arena is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET. Team Deron is the betting favorite at +170 (risk $100 to win $170) in the latest 2023 Jordan Rising Stars odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Team Pau is +180, Team Joakim is +350 and Team Jason is listed at +500.
A respected NBA Fantasy expert, both season-long and daily, Barner's work has appeared in Sports Illustrated and on Yahoo, RotoWire and KFFL. He's also been featured on ESPN Radio. Barner digs deep into the data, examining team trends and projecting game outcomes.
Barner's expertise has been on full display over a wide sample. Over the past three seasons at SportsLine, he has crushed sportsbooks with a 425-343-12 record, returning $4,416 to $100 bettors on against-the-spread picks. He also has an incredible feel for NBA All-Star Weekend. In 2022, Barner nailed his over/under pick on the All-Star Game and in 2021 he called the winner of the Slam Dunk contest. Anyone who followed his picks saw some huge returns.
Now, he has analyzed the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars lineups from all angles.
2023 Jordan Rising Stars format
For the second straight year, a mini-tournament involving four teams will take place. Three games will be played to a Final Target Score, meaning the contests will end on a made basket or free throw rather than time expiring. The two semifinal games will have a Final Target Score of 40, while the first team to reach 25 points in the final will be crowned champion. See which team to back at SportsLine.
Top 2023 Jordan Rising Stars predictions
Despite being the biggest longshot, Team Jason will be interesting to watch. Four of the seven players on the roster are from the G League Ignite, who are not affiliated with an NBA team. The squad also features two players who are averaging at least 20 points this season -- including Scotty Pippen Jr., who has produced 24.3 per contest for the South Bay Lakers.
The son of a Hall-of-Famer, Pippen also has recorded an average of 6.9 assists over eight games. The 22-year-old guard has appeared in six contests with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, going 4-for-12 from the field and 5-for-9 from the free-throw line. Forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 20.4 points and 10.2 rebounds in 14 games for the Memphis Hustle and also has seen action in eight contests with the NBA's Grizzlies, going 7-for-18 from the floor while making 3-of-5 free throws. See more predictions at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Jordan Rising Stars picks
Barner has identified a critical X-factor that makes one team a must-back on Friday.
2023 Rising Stars Challenge Odds and Rosters
TEAM DERON (+170)
Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks
Bones Hyland, Los Angeles Clippers
Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans
Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
TEAM PAU (+180)
Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans
Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers
TEAM JOAKIM (+350)
Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks
Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Jabari Smith, Houston Rockets
Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs
Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
TEAM JASON (+500) (G League)
Sidy Cissoko
Scoot Henderson
Mojave King
Kenneth Lofton Jr.
Mac McClung
Leonard Miller
Scotty Pippen Jr.