NBA coaching tracker, candidates, rumors, updates: Stan Van Gundy to discuss future with Pistons ownership

NBA teams are hustling to fill their vacant coaching positions so they can have a structure in place before the draft and free agency begin this summer, but a lot of the candidates probably want to wait and see which jobs open up before making a commitment. As such, there will be plenty of interviews in the coming weeks.

Now that the offseason is here for the 14 teams that didn't make the playoffs, they'll evaluate their coaching situations to see if a change is needed.

The Knicks' Jeff Hornacek, the Magic's Frank Vogel and the Hornets' Steve Clifford have already gotten the axe. We'll continue to update this post with the latest firings, hires and rumors from around the league.

NBA 2018 Coaching Carousel Team OUT IN NEWS Steve Clifford VACANT The Hornets cut ties with coach Steve Clifford after failing to make the playoffs for a second straight season. Clifford compiled a 196-214 record in Charlotte. Frank Vogel VACANT The Magic fired Vogel after two years and a 54-110 record in Orlando. Vogel had his struggles, but he also didn't have a lot of talent to work with. When a team is pretty egregiously tanking, it's easy to hang the coach out to dry, and apparently Vogel took the brunt of that this season. Jeff Hornacek VACANT The Knicks fired Hornacek after two seasons as the team's coach and a 60-104 record, the sixth-worst in the league during that time. Former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt, former Golden State coach Mark Jackson, G League coach Jerry Stackhouse and TNT's Kenny Smith will all reportedly be considered for the vacancy. Jason Kidd Joe Prunty (interim) The Bucks fired Kidd after he led the Bucks to a 23-22 start to his fourth season, and replaced him with Prunty for the remainder of the season. Chances are they'll be looking elsewhere for a permanent replacement this offseason. David Fizdale J.B. Bickerstaff (interim) Fizdale might have been the most shocking firing of the season, as he was let go amid a reported struggle with Grizzlies center Marc Gasol . Fizdale is considered a hot commodity to grab another coaching job this offseason. Earl Watson Jay Triano (interim) It didn't take the Suns long to realize that Watson wasn't their guy -- he was fired after just three games -- and Triano did an admirable job guiding the tanking efforts for the rest of the season. They'll search for a new coach this offseason to figure out which players are going to be a part of their future, and Triano is reportedly under consideration for the full-time gig.

Rumors

Knicks rumors: New York is setting up interviews with the following candidates: Mike Woodson , David Fizdale , Jerry Stackhouse , Mark Jackson and former Cavaliers coach David Blatt , who is currently coaching in Europe, per ESPN. The team has reportedly not shown interest in Jeff Van Gundy for its vacant position. The Knicks are also wading into the college waters to check if two-time NCAA Tournament champion Jay Wright is interested in the position. Our Gary Parrish says it would seem like an unlikely partnership Kenny Smith from Turner Network, according to ESPN.

Suns rumors: Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has withdrawn his name from consideration from the Suns' head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN. The same report says that among the candidates are Jay Triano, David Fizdale, Steve Clifford, Kevin McHale, Frank Vogel. The Suns have an interview lined up with Fizdale, according to the New York Times.



Hornets rumors: Charlotte has been granted permission to interview Spurs assistant Ettore Messina for its open coaching position, according to ESPN. Messina has won multiple EuroLeague titles in Italy. Jerry Stackhouse , coach of the Raptors' G League team, will also interview for the opening, per ESPN.

Charlotte has been granted permission to interview Spurs assistant for its open coaching position, according to ESPN. Messina has won multiple EuroLeague titles in Italy. , coach of the Raptors' G League team, will also interview for the opening, per ESPN. Magic rumors: The Magic plan to interview Jerry Stackhouse , according to ESPN.

The Magic plan to interview , according to ESPN. Pistons rumors: According to ESPN, Pistons head coach and president of basketball operations Stan Van Gundy will meet with owner Tom Gores to discuss his future with the organization next week.

Possible coaching candidates