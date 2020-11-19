The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, and things were no different in 2020. Veteran players like Jrue Holiday, Dennis Schroder Ricky Rubio and Robert Covington were dealt in exchange for draft picks, and there was plenty of shuffling during Wednesday night's draft.
New 76ers front-office guru Daryl Morey was incredibly active on draft night, sending out starters Al Horford and Josh Richardson while picking up Danny Green and Seth Curry for head coach Doc Rivers.
With an abbreviated offseason and an unprecedented draft process due to COVID-19, this was one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. Here's a recap of all the trades that went down on draft night.
NBA Draft trade tracker
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|G Vit Krejci (No. 37 pick)
|
|
|
|G Cassius Winston (No. 53 pick)
Future considerations
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|G Luke Kennard
G Jay Scrubb (No. 55 pick)
|
|
|
|G Landry Shamet
F Reggie Perry (No. 57 pick)
|
|
|
|F Saddiq Bey (No. 19 pick)
G Rodney McGruder
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
|G Ricky Rubio
2020 first-round pick (No. 25)
F Jaden McDaniels (No. 28 pick)
|
|
|
|C Aleksej Pokusevski (No. 17 pick)
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
| G Danny Green
G Terrance Ferguson
|
|
|
| C Al Horford
G Vasilije Micic
2020 second-round pick (No. 34)
2025 first-round pick
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
| G Jrue Holiday
|
|
|
| G Eric Bledsoe
G George Hill
2020 first-round pick (No. 24)
2024 pick swap
2025 first-round pick
2026 pick swap
2027 first-round pick
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
| F Robert Covington
|
|
|
| F Trevor Ariza
2020 first-round pick (No. 16)
2021 protected first-round pick
|
|
|
|
|TEAM RECEIVES
| G Dennis Schroder
|
|
|
| G Danny Green
2020 first-round pick (No. 28)
|
|
|