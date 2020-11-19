The NBA Draft is always a hotbed for trades, and things were no different in 2020. Veteran players like Jrue Holiday, Dennis Schroder Ricky Rubio and Robert Covington were dealt in exchange for draft picks, and there was plenty of shuffling during Wednesday night's draft.

New 76ers front-office guru Daryl Morey was incredibly active on draft night, sending out starters Al Horford and Josh Richardson while picking up Danny Green and Seth Curry for head coach Doc Rivers.

With an abbreviated offseason and an unprecedented draft process due to COVID-19, this was one of the most unpredictable drafts in recent memory. Here's a recap of all the trades that went down on draft night.

NBA Draft trade tracker



TEAM RECEIVES





Dallas G Josh Richardson

F Tyler Bey (No. 36 pick)







Philadelphia G Seth Curry











TEAM RECEIVES





Sacramento F Robert Woodard (No. 40 pick)







Memphis Future considerations











TEAM RECEIVES





Charlotte C Nick Richards (No. 42 pick)







New Orleans Future second-round pick











TEAM RECEIVES





Oklahoma City G Vit Krejci (No. 37 pick)







Washington G Cassius Winston (No. 53 pick)

Future considerations









TEAM RECEIVES





Memphis G Desmond Bane (No. 30 pick)







Boston Future draft considerations











TEAM RECEIVES





Detroit C Tony Bradley

2020 second-round pick (No. 38)





Utah Future draft considerations











TEAM RECEIVES





Denver G RJ Hampton (No. 24 pick)







New Orleans Future draft pick











TEAM RECEIVES





New York G Immanuel Quickley (No. 25 pick)

2020 second-round pick (No. 33)





Minnesota F Leandro Bolmaro (No. 23 pick)











TEAM RECEIVES





L.A. Clippers G Luke Kennard

G Jay Scrubb (No. 55 pick)





Brooklyn G Landry Shamet

F Reggie Perry (No. 57 pick)





Detroit F Saddiq Bey (No. 19 pick)

G Rodney McGruder









TEAM RECEIVES





Minnesota G Ricky Rubio

2020 first-round pick (No. 25)

F Jaden McDaniels (No. 28 pick)





Oklahoma City C Aleksej Pokusevski (No. 17 pick)











TEAM RECEIVES





Detroit F Trevor Ariza

C Isaiah Stewart (No. 16 pick)

Cash considerations





Houston Future draft pick











TEAM RECEIVES





New York C Ante Tomic

2020 first-round pick (No. 23)





Utah 2020 first-round pick (No. 27)

2020 second-round pick (No. 38)









TEAM RECEIVES





Milwaukee G Jrue Holiday







New Orleans G Eric Bledsoe

G George Hill

2020 first-round pick (No. 24)

2024 pick swap

2025 first-round pick

2026 pick swap

2027 first-round pick









TEAM RECEIVES





Portland F Robert Covington







Houston F Trevor Ariza

2020 first-round pick (No. 16)

2021 protected first-round pick





