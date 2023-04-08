The Dallas Mavericks made a splash at the trade deadline when they acquired star guard Kyrie Irving from Brooklyn, but that move did not pay dividends. They were eliminated from playoff contention in a loss to Chicago during the final weekend of the regular season, so they will not be a factor in 2023 NBA championship bets. Milwaukee and Boston continue to sit atop the NBA odds board after competing for the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while Phoenix is one of the other top 2023 NBA championship contenders. Is there value in backing any of the favorites with your 2023 NBA title bets?

Some other teams hoping to make a run at the 2023 NBA Finals include the 76ers and Warriors, who are both 9-1 in the 2023 NBA championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Golden State has won four of the last eight titles, but it will have a tougher path this postseason. Before making any basketball picks or 2023 NBA futures bets, be sure to see the latest NBA predictions from the proven basketball model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters the final week of the 2022-23 NBA regular season a stunning 71-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $3,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the SportsLine Projection Model has revealed its top 2023 NBA futures bets. You can head to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2023 NBA futures bets

One of the model's top 2023 NBA futures picks: The Denver Nuggets are a great value at 9-1 to win the NBA Finals. Denver is entering the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, which has allowed the Nuggets to rest their starters down the stretch of the regular season. They are led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is nearly averaging a triple-double.

This time off has been critical for point guard Jamal Murray and small forward Michael Porter Jr., who have both been dealing with minor injuries. They should be healthy heading into the playoffs for a Denver offense that is a fringe top-10 offense in the NBA. The Nuggets went 33-7 at home through their first 40 games this season, which will make them difficult to take down now that they have clinched home-court advantage in the Western Conference. Head to SportsLine now to see the rest of the SportsLine Projection Model's best NBA futures bets.

How to place 2023 NBA futures wagers

The model also says one team wins it all 25% of the time, and it has identified a massive longshot higher than 250-1 that brings strong value. You can see all of the model's top 2023 NBA futures picks here.

Which 2023 NBA futures odds should you target? Which longshot could lead to a massive June payday? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2023 NBA futures bets from SportsLine's proven basketball model.

2023 NBA championship odds from Caesars Sportsbook

Bucks +290

Celtics +320

Suns 9-2

Nuggets 8-1

76ers 9-1

Warriors 9-1

Lakers 14-1

Grizzlies 16-1

Clippers 24-1

Cavaliers 30-1

Kings 35-1

Pelicans 75-1

Knicks 80-1

Heat 125-1

Timberwolves 200-1

Raptors 200-1

Nets 300-1

Hawks 300-1

Bulls 750-1

Thunder 750-1