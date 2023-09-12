When the list of our annual top 100 NBA player ranking is revealed, an interesting exercise to do is to look at the differences from last year's list. In a league like the NBA where comparison is always a hot topic, we can't help but rank, rate and do side-by-side comparisons of just about everything. From the greatest of all time, to the greatest right now. Even something as innocuous as ranking jersey designs or best home-court advantage can turn into a heated debate when it comes to this league.
But unlike those debates that seem to be never ending, comparing Top 100 lists is a good way to see how a player's value has skyrocketed or declined in the matter of a season. In a league that is ever evolving in terms of how the game is actually played, you can go from top of the pack to bottom of the barrel if you can't evolve with the times. Sometimes injuries are the culprit for a fall in ranking, or maybe just an overzealous ranking aged poorly. Whatever the case, this year's list of players saw some significant movement up and down the ranking, with 24 names from last year falling completely out of the Top 100. Among those 24 players were Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook. While many names stumbled out of the list, there were also 21 new names that weren't featured on last year's ranking, including Lauri Markkanen, reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and Markelle Fultz.
Aside from newcomers and players who didn't make the cut, there was also some notable movement of guys who either fell significantly from last year or made a huge jump in the ranking. We'll have to see how spot on these rankings turn out to be once the season gets going, but for now here are the top five risers and fallers from last year's list of Top 100 NBA players to this year's.
Top five biggest risers
|1
Franz Wagner Orlando Magic SG
|2
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG
|3
Kristaps Porzingis Boston Celtics C
|4
Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C
|5
Jalen Brunson New York Knicks PG
Top five biggest fallers
|1
Chris Paul Golden State Warriors PG
|2
Robert Williams III Boston Celtics C
|3
CJ McCollum New Orleans Pelicans PG
|4
Rudy Gobert Minnesota Timberwolves C
|5
Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF