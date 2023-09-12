50 Brook Lopez Milwaukee Bucks C

Last year's rank: 84. Lopez is coming off his best statistical season since he was still in Brooklyn back in 2017 -- 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game -- and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He played so well that it seemed a team may overpay to pry him away from the Bucks; in the end he returned to Milwaukee on a two-year deal. While it's clear that the 35-year-old still has plenty in the tank, the big question is how he'll fare under new head coach Adrian Griffin. The Bucks' defense under Mike Budenholzer was built around Lopez, with everything funneled toward him at the rim. How much of that will Griffin change? And how will Lopez adapt? -- Maloney

49 Kristaps Porzingis Boston Celtics C

Last year's rank: 86. You may have missed it, but Porzingis had a career year in Washington. He put up a career-high 23.2 points, while shooting just shy of 50% from the field and 38.5% from deep. Porzingis also played in 65 games, the most since his second year in the league, a significant thing to note given his injury history has always dampened his on-court brilliance. But now, for the fourth time in his career, Porzingis will be starting this season with a new team, and this time it'll come with undoubtedly the highest expectations he's ever faced. The Celtics are hoping that the 7-foot-3 Latvian can help get them back to the Finals, and in a new role surrounded by All-Star talent in Tatum and Brown, Porzingis will once again have to figure out what his role is. -- Wimbish

48 Fred VanVleet Houston Rockets PG

Last year's rank: 38. Fred VanVleet had a bit of a down year in 2023. After making his first All-Star team in 2022, his 3-point percentage dropped to a career-low 34.2% and he failed to garner even a single All-Defense vote. These are concerning trends for VanVleet as those skills are his calling cards as a player. VanVleet practically never scores inside of the arc, and though he had his best playmaking season last year, his shooting and defense generate the bulk of his value as one of the NBA's smallest starting guards. Is VanVleet slipping as he approaches his 30s? Or will a move to Houston -- with a group of teammates eager to create their own looks -- be just the change of pace he needs? -- Quinn

47 Franz Wagner Orlando Magic SG

Last year's rank: 97. The versatile German swingman is fresh off a successful sophomore campaign for the Magic in which he averaged 18.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. Wagner hardly ever misses games and consistently brings effort as an on-ball scorer and slasher. His fluidity on defense makes him especially impressive, as he's mobile enough to stay with guards and bigs to make the jobs of players around him easier. Wagner has the potential to blossom into one of the NBA's best two-way wings in time. -- Tyree

46 Khris Middleton Milwaukee Bucks SF

Last year's rank: 23. Since his knee injury in the 2022 playoffs, Middleton has not been able to stay healthy. He needed wrist surgery prior to last season, then shortly after his return in December he sprained his ankle and hurt his other knee, all while dealing with blistering on the bottom of his feet. In the end, he managed to play just 33 games, and while there were flashes of his old self, he struggled to string those sorts of performances together. All of which leaves everyone wondering whether the old Middleton is gone for good. The Bucks had no option besides re-signing him and hoping for the best, and gave him a three-year, $102 million deal this summer. Few players in the league will sway their team's title chances as much as he will. -- Maloney

45 Cade Cunningham Detroit Pistons SG

Last year's rank: 47. Cunningham became a forgotten man after a leg fracture brought an early end to his sophomore season. The 2021 No. 1 overall pick logged just 12 games with the Pistons before the injury, but was no slouch in that limited sample, with averages of 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists. All three of those stats were improvements from his rookie season. Cunningham impressed as a member of the Select team ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup and will look to assert himself as one of the NBA's best young guards going into his third season. -- Tyree

44 DeMar DeRozan Chicago Bulls SF

Last year's rank: 33. After heroic efforts for most of the Bulls' 2021-22 season, DeRozan cooled off just a bit last year. His numbers were still solid, shooting over 50% from the floor for the second consecutive year, enough to earn him an All-Star spot. He regressed as a 3-point shooter, though he's always lived in the mid-range, where he was as dangerous as always. As he enters the final year of his deal before becoming a free agent, DeRozan could be playing with some extra motivation to secure another long-term deal, either in Chicago or elsewhere. -- Wimbish

43 Zach LaVine Chicago Bulls SG

Last year's rank: 26. Though the Bulls took a step back as a team last year, LaVine's production didn't fall off. He's still severely underrated as one of only nine players last season to average at least 24 points per game while shooting at least 48% from the field and 37% from 3-point range. He's one of the smoothest shooters in the NBA, capable of making you pay from deep, or driving right past you for an easy finish at the basket. And his mid-range game is just as dangerous. You could argue that he's a little low on this list, but perhaps that's a product of a lack of team success more than anything. However, when you put LaVine's individual offensive numbers up against some of the best guards in the league, he should be in that conversation. -- Wimbish

42 Desmond Bane Memphis Grizzlies SG

Last year's rank: 55. Bane put the NBA on notice in his third season by notching career highs in points (21.5), rebounds (5.0), and assists (4.4) per game. He was one of the league's best perimeter shooters, knocking down his triples at a 40.8 percent clip. Bane is more than a catch-and-shoot player. He demonstrated his ability to take defenders off the dribble and play make. With Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season, Bane will get a chance to showcase even more of his skillset with the Grizzlies' best scorer out of the picture. -- Tyree

41 Lauri Markkanen Utah Jazz SF