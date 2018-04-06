USA Basketball roster: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Russ Westbrook among players in 2018-20 team pool

The U.S. has won the last three Olympic men's basketball medals, a tradition that USA Basketball is hoping to continue with their latest crop of athletes. On Friday they announced a pool of 35 players who will compete for spots on the national team from 2018-20.

Among them are 17 Olympic gold medalists and 30 returning members of the USA Men's National Team pool. There are plenty of recognizable names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Suns guard Devin Booker is the youngest player on the list at 21 years old. From the USA Basketball release:

It is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify to compete in China and Tokyo, will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team.

Introducing the 2018-20 USA Basketball Men's National Team pool:



1⃣7⃣ Olympic gold medalists

3⃣0⃣ returning members of the USA Men's National Team pool

3⃣5⃣ athletes in all



🔗 » https://t.co/ElOmTQbGyF pic.twitter.com/3gekcb6f5a — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) April 6, 2018

Here's the entire list of players, in alphabetical order:

USA Basketball Men's National Team pool

The Warriors have four players on the list, the most of any NBA team. There are 11 returning gold medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympic team and seven from the 2012 London Olympics gold medal team.