USA Basketball roster: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Russ Westbrook among players in 2018-20 team pool
USA basketball announced 35 players from which the national teams will be selected
The U.S. has won the last three Olympic men's basketball medals, a tradition that USA Basketball is hoping to continue with their latest crop of athletes. On Friday they announced a pool of 35 players who will compete for spots on the national team from 2018-20.
Among them are 17 Olympic gold medalists and 30 returning members of the USA Men's National Team pool. There are plenty of recognizable names like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Suns guard Devin Booker is the youngest player on the list at 21 years old. From the USA Basketball release:
It is expected that the official, 12-member 2019 USA World Cup and 2020 U.S. Olympic teams, should the USA qualify to compete in China and Tokyo, will be comprised of players from the 2018-20 USA National Team.
Here's the entire list of players, in alphabetical order:
USA Basketball Men's National Team pool
- Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks
- Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Mike Conley Jr., Memphis Grizzlies
- DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans Pelicans
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
- DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors
- Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
- Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
- Paul George, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets
- Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors
- Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons
- James Harden, Houston Rockets
- Tobias Harris, Los Angeles Clippers
- Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics
- Kyrie Irving, Boston Celtics
- LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
- DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs
- Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
- Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
- CJ McCollum, Portland Trail Blazers
- Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks
- Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers
- Chris Paul, Houston Rockets
- Isaiah Thomas, Los Angeles Lakers
- Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors
- Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
- Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets
- John Wall, Washington Wizards
- Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Warriors have four players on the list, the most of any NBA team. There are 11 returning gold medalists from the 2016 Rio Olympic team and seven from the 2012 London Olympics gold medal team.
