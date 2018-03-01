2018 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos address need at QB by selecting Sam Darnold

The NFL scouting combine is this week in Indianapolis, which means the draft picture will begin to crystallize.

That doesn't mean our mock drafts will make any more sense than a week ago, just that there will be more information. This is my second pre-combine mock, which means it's also a pre-free agency mock. That means it's tough to really try and pin down who will go where since holes will get filled in free agency and more will be created with losses.

But for the purpose of this mock, I have the New York Jets landing Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, which fills a major hole for them, but still leaves one for the Broncos.

Denver will address that hole with the fifth overall pick, taking USC's Sam Darnold in my mock. The Jets can then focus on getting a pass rusher in Marcus Davenport from Texas-Antonio.

My next mock will come in two weeks, and by then the evaluations of players should begin to clear up, but it's still before the onslaught of free agency.

1. Cleveland Browns

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming. I still think he will be the guy when it's all said and done at the top of the draft. This will be a big week for him in Indianapolis.

2. New York Giants

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA. They have to get the eventual replacement for Eli Manning, and Rosen would be that guy. He could sit for a year or two.

3. Indianapolis Colts

Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State. Their pass rush was awful last year with just 26 sacks. Chubb could step in and help bring that number up right away.

4. Cleveland Browns (from Texans)

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State. They get the best back, and maybe best player, in this draft to help their rookie passer. He will be electrifying.

5. Denver Broncos

Sam Darnold, QB, USC. They have to get help at that spot in the worst way. If they lose out on Cousins, this would be the guy to do it.

6. New York Jets

Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio. At some point they have to find and elite edge rusher. It's time to take a shot on one here if they do sign Kirk Cousins to fix the quarterback spot.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S-CB, Alabama. They have to get better on the back end, and this kid would give them a lot of versatility back there. He would be an ideal free safety to pair with Justin Evans.

8. Chicago Bears

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame. He might be the cleanest player in the draft, and they need help inside with the release of Josh Sitton.

9. San Francisco 49ers

Tremaine Edmunds, OLB/DE, Virginia Tech. With the problems surrounding Reuben Foster, they need to get a linebacker to either play with him or take over for him. Edmunds is that player.

10. Oakland Raiders

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF. He is raw, but has tremendous ability to become a shutdown corner. The Raiders need help there in a big way.

11. Miami Dolphins

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma. Ryan Tannehill is coming back, but they could be looking for an upgrade. Mayfield plays with the swagger that coach Adam Gase likes.

12. Cincinnati Bengals

Orlando Brown, OT, Oklahoma. Their tackle situation wasn't good last season, so why not take the massive player from Oklahoma to try and fix it?

13. Washington Redskins

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa. They traded Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs in the Alex Smith deal and Bashaud Breeland is a free agent. Taking a corner makes sense and Jackson is a ball hawk.

14. Green Bay Packers

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama. They need to get help to go with Davante Adams since Jordy Nelson looks almost done and Randall Cobb is just OK. Could also go edge rusher here.

15. Arizona Cardinals

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State. The one major problem spot on the defense is a corner opposite Patrick Peterson. This kid has the tools to be an immediate starter.

16. Baltimore Ravens

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State. This is a team that has to get weapons for Joe Flacco. Goedert is a nice pass-catching tight end.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James, S, Florida State. They could lose Tre Boston in free agency and this kid will step in and be a big-time player who can do a lot of things.

18. Seattle Seahawks

Vita Vea, DT, Washington. Getting stronger against the run is important for Seattle. They have to decide what to do with Sheldon Richardson, but Vea would be a nice addition even if Richardson were to come back.

19. Dallas Cowboys

Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M. They need to get faster outside and Kirk would be able to do that. They don't scare down the field at all.

20. Detroit Lions

Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan. They have to get better up front and Hurst has the tools to step in and be an immediate starter.

21. Buffalo Bills

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State. He is a talented deep-ball thrower who will be able to hold up in the weather of Buffalo.

22. Buffalo Bills from Chiefs

Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama. They had big problems against the run after Marcell Dareus was traded. Payne will help fix that.

23. Los Angeles Rams

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado. Yes, they traded for Marcus Peters, but he might be a two-year rental and you can never have enough corners.

24. Carolina Panthers

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU. I thought they might go tackle here, but since they exercised the option for Matt Kalil, I think they try and get a weapon for Cam Newton.

25. Tennessee Titans

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia. They will likely lose Avery Williamson in free agency and Wesley Woodyard isn't a kid at 31. Smith has the speed to really help this defense.

26. Atlanta Falcons

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia. They need help inside and this former tackle will move inside and be a Pro Bowl guard. He is coming off a surgery last month on his shoulder.

27. New Orleans Saints

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama. Adding a speedy linebacker to their group will only help the defense take another step forward. Evans can fly.

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State. When they lost Ryan Shazier, their defense suffered. Vander Esch can step in and become an upgrade inside to help improve the run defense that wasn't as good without Shazier.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina. They need a threat in the middle of the field and Hurst can provide that. He is from Jacksonville, which doesn't matter in the evaluation, but it's interesting.

30. Minnesota Vikings

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame. They have to get a right tackle if they are to play Mike Remmers at guard. McGlinchey played left tackle in college, but could move to the other side.

31. New England Patriots

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida. They like their down players to have versatility and Bryan has that. He needs to get a little heavier, but he is an impressive player.

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Connor Williams, T, Texas. They have to get ready for when Jason Peters isn't around. Williams would bring great value here.