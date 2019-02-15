2019 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers land Philip Rivers' heir apparent, Dolphins trade up for Kyler Murray
Plus the Broncos grab a tackle to help protect Joe Flacco, the Giants add an edge rusher and more
At this point, we're looking at a battle between Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins to be the first quarterback off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft.
With the Broncos trading for Joe Flacco earlier this week, we can presume they're out of the signal-caller sweepstakes this April. But a select few are still clearly in need of legitimate direction at the quarterback spot, and at least one of those clubs will probably have to trade up to get the passer it wants.
Let's get to the picks.
|1
Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State
|2
Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky
|3
Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
|4
Devin White, LB, LSU
|5
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
|6
Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson
|7
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
|8
Mock trade with Lions
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
|9
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
|10
Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
|11
Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida
|12
Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State
|13
Mock trade with Dolphins
Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
|14
Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
|15
Daniel Jones, QB, Duke
|16
Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
|17
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss
|18
Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
|19
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
|20
Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
|21
Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma
|22
Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion
|23
Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
|24
From Chicago
Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
|25
Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
|26
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
|27
From Dallas
Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State
|28
Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
|29
Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
|30
From New Orleans
Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware
|31
Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
|32
Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ferguson's agents push back on disinvite
An incident that's been called 'a disagreement between two teenagers' caused Ferguson's combine...
-
NFL Draft: Ranking all 16 TEs to know
Here's a comprehensive examination of the 2019 draft class of tight ends
-
Mock: Broncos move back after Flacco add
Just one quarterback lands in the top 10 as the Broncos move down after adding Joe Flacco to...
-
Jaylon Ferguson disinvited from combine
Jaylon Ferguson won't be attending the NFL Combine
-
NFL Draft: Ranking all 34 WRs to know
Here's a comprehensive examination of the 2019 draft class of wide receivers
-
Mock: Haskins, Murray head to NFC East
Four teams add long-term answers at QB, but the Broncos aren't one of them in Pete Prisco's...