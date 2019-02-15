2019 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers land Philip Rivers' heir apparent, Dolphins trade up for Kyler Murray

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

This should be an easy decision for Arizona. I don't think it ultimately will be. Josh Allen -- contingent upon a strong combine -- will garner consideration for this top spot for the Cardinals, a team in need of an outside pass rusher opposite Chandler Jones.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

Another NFC West club that must add to the talent in its edge-rusher room. Allen needs some work on his pass-rushing moves but is a freaky specimen with the ability to tightly bend the edge at 260 pounds.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Trendy pick for good reason. Leonard Williams is likely to stick around with the Jets, and adding Quinnen next to him would make for a formidable interior pass-rushing duo. To many, this will be a best player available selection.

Devin White, LB, LSU

I've had White going to the Raiders later in the first round, but based on where their two other picks are in Round 1, if they want the ultra-athletic linebacker, they'll probably have to take him here. Big need filled.

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

Prudent selection for the Buccaneers. They need an alpha outside cornerback, and that's precisely what Williams is. With Julio Jones and Michael Thomas in the division, Tampa can't have too many cornerbacks.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

The Giants could conceivably move on from Olivier Vernon this offseason, which would leave a gaping hole on the edge. Ferrell is a long, athletic, and powerful pass rusher ready to blossom in the NFL.

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

In theory, Haskins could be enough of a game manager in his rookie season to let the Jaguars defense win low-scoring games. Jacksonville almost has to go quarterback here.

Mock trade with Lions Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray and Dolphins head coach Brian Flores have the same agent. While that doesn't guarantee Murray will land in South Beach, it certainly doesn't hurt the chances. If Miami wants the Heisman winner, it'll probably have to move up to get him.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Oliver may be under some teams' thresholds for weight at the three-technique position. But Sean McDermott loves having a surplus of defensive linemen, and Kyle Williams' retirement leaves a big hole up front for Buffalo. The Houston star has elite athleticism and a high motor.

Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

Yes, the Broncos are now a trade-down candidate. In this scenario, they stay put and fortify their offensive line for Joe Flacco with the most fundamentally sound blocker in the class.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

Cordy Glenn at left tackle. Taylor at right tackle. Two mammoth but nimble edge blockers in Cincinnati. Quarterback is on the table here, but Zac Taylor decides to invest in the offensive line.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

For once, I'm going with an edge rusher other than Jachai Polite here. Sweat provides more of a well-rounded game, and he wouldn't need to leave the field as often. He's a super long, high-energy pass rusher.

Mock trade with Dolphins Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

With Polite available, the Lions waste no time and run this pick to the podium. Actually, they just quickly call on their draft representative to hand in the card right away. There's no running. Ziggy Ansah has almost assuredly played his last down in Detroit, and Polite is a pure pass rusher.

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Dan Quinn could have a blast with Lawrence, a gigantic specimen who can man the nose tackle spot or rush the passer lined up on the outside shoulder of either guard.

Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

I just get this feeling that Jones' time with David Cutcliffe will play a major role in him going in the first round. Jones lacks polish but would fit well in Jay Gruden's West Coast offense.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

This may be a bit early for Burns, because he needs to add weight to be a reliable edge rusher in the NFL. He has a scary amount of talent though, and the Panthers need to add to their pass rush.

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

People would go bananas if this happened -- pairing Baker Mayfield with the receiver who showed all of Twitter he now looks like a defensive end. Metcalf has serious speed too but doesn't have consistent hands and doesn't run many routes.

Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

It's hard to give the Vikings anything other than an offensive lineman in the first round. Risner can literally play anywhere up front for Minnesota, and he'd arguably be an upgrade to the player currently in that spot.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Even after picking Corey Davis in the top five just two years ago, the Titans have to give Marcus Mariota more weapons. Hockenson is a dynamic athlete with great hands and he's a devastating in-line blocker.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State

Not exactly an Antonio Brown type of receiver, Harmon is a smooth, big-bodied possession wideout on the perimeter without a major flaw to his game. If he runs under 4.55 at the combine, he should go in the first round.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

The Seahawks love plus athletes like no other team, and Ford is a dancing bear on the edge. Or he can be an athletic mauler at guard.

Oshane Ximines, EDGE, Old Dominion

At 6-foot-3 and a little north of 240 pounds, Ximines has a stand-up edge rusher body type and the pass-rushing moves to win with more than just speed and bend around the corner. Perfect addition in Baltimore.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Dillard has a good case as the best pass blocker in the class. Houston was abysmal up front in 2018, and the offense runs through Deshaun Watson. Easy pick here.

From Chicago Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

Until I see Gary erupt at the combine, he'll be closer to the back of Round 1 than the top. He reminds me of Robert Nkemdiche, another former No. 1 recruit in the nation with supreme athleticism but a lack of polish who went 29th in the 2016 draft.

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

Defensive line is a sneaky need for the Eagles, and Tillery can play anywhere up front and create pressure with his towering frame.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Home run pick here for Indianapolis. The Colts can let Murphy sit in zone and use his spring-loaded athleticism to jump on underneath routes and comebacks.

From Dallas Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

The Raiders would be getting a tall, dynamic, jump-ball receiver in Butler, who'd immediately become the No. 1 pass-catcher in Oakland.

Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

A year ago, there was buzz that the Chargers took a long look at the quarterback class to potentially draft one early as the eventual heir apparent to Philip Rivers. While the veteran hasn't showed signs of slowing down, Los Angeles can't pass on the value they get here with Lock.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Ideal landing spot for Baker, a gifted ball hawk who may not be able to test as well as his cornerback contemporaries in this class.

From New Orleans Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

The Packers have a hole at safety, and Adderley is an explosive, twitchy athlete who can range from anywhere on the field to make plays.

Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

Little is a rare specimen with long arms and the ability to lock down in pass protection. Smart future investment for a team with a left tackle who turns 38 in December.