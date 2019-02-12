2019 NFL Mock Draft: Kyler Murray finds a home, Eagles trade up, RB slides into top 10

Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

The Cardinals are a team with a lot of holes, and they should be in the market to trade down. But teams looking for QBs know they don't have to pay a premium to get to No. 1 with each of the top three teams in the draft locked in at the position. So the Cardinals just go with the best player in the draft here.

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

I go back and forth between Allen and Quinnen Williams for the 49ers, and that's because there's no clear answer. Williams is the better prospect, but Allen isn't far behind and fills a much bigger need. Either way, the 49ers should add an impact talent on the defensive line here.

Quinnen Williams, DL, Alabama

The Jets are in a great spot, as they can sit and hope a guy they're targeting slips out of the top two, or work out a trade with a team looking for a QB in the 6-10 range. But Williams is too good to pass up here as a great fit for the switch to the 4-3 and someone who could quickly be one of the best at his position.

Jaguars get No. 4 for No. 7, RB Fournette Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

If Tom Coughlin decides to move on from Leonard Fournette, what better use of the talented but oft-troubling running back than in a trade up for a franchise quarterback? If the Jags miss out on Nick Foles, Haskins is probably going to be the best option available this offseason. He doesn't bring Blake Bortles' ability to pick up yards with his legs, but he'll be far superior as a passer and give the Jaguars a shot at returning to the postseason in 2019.

Broncos get No. 5 for No. 10, 2019 third, 2019 fourth Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

The Broncos are stocked with picks, including extra selections in the fourth (Demaryius Thomas trade) and fifth (Trevor Siemian trade) rounds. That gives them the ammo to move up for a QB and still add quite a bit of talent in Rounds 2-7. Lock is a great fit for John Elway, and if Kyler Murray ends up being a mirage (the way he's handled the predraft process thus far makes me think he's sticking with baseball), the Mizzou QB will be the clear No. 2 option at his position.

Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

The Giants passed on a quarterback last year, and they seem likely to do so again this year, especially if two come off the board before they're on the clock. The team spent big money on Nate Solder and drafted Will Hernandez last year, but that still leaves three spots on the line that need to be addressed. Williams is the best offensive lineman in the class, someone who could start at right tackle and potentially take over on the blind side down the road.

Raiders get No. 7, RB Fournette for No. 4 Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

After the top three prospects all go in the first three picks, the Raiders trade down a few spots and essentially turn three first-rounders into four by picking up former No. 4 overall pick Leonard Fournette to be the team's lead back, if he can keep his head screwed on straight. Gary adds a boost of talent on the defensive line and could be the team's best option if they stick at four anyway.

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Hockenson fills a role both as a blocker and a receiver, and after he tears up the combine, I feel like he'll be a regular in the top half of mock drafts. The Lions have bigger needs, sure, but when you're picking this high, you just want to take the best players, and this kid has all the tools to be a difference-maker on an offense.

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Yes, the Bills need offensive linemen, but what they need more than anything is talent. Oliver will give them some pass-rush talent on the interior of the defensive line but also someone who excels defending the run. If he's available at No. 9, he's going to be worth jumping on as an impact player with a higher upside than any O-lineman out there.

Bucs get No. 10, 2019 third, 2019 fourth for No. 5 Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Jacobs is someone worth falling in love with, and I expect him to set himself apart from an interesting RB class throughout the next few months. The Bucs got nothing from Ronald Jones II last year, so if they trade back I can see them as a fit for the top running back in the draft.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

The Bengals say they're happy with Andy Dalton. But new coach Zac Taylor has an opportunity here to develop a dynamic talent in Murray, someone with a far greater upside than the current starter. Best of all, Dalton's contract has no dead cap hit if traded -- I think it makes perfect sense to call up Washington and see if they'd like to swing a deal for the solid veteran once the top three QBs are off the draft board.

Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

Ferrell might be the sixth defensive lineman off the board, but that's not a knock on him -- it's just a really deep draft if you're looking to add talent on the D-line. Ferrell had 50.5 tackles for loss in his collegiate career, and he'll bring an edge presence the team desperately needs with Clay Matthews heading to free agency as no longer an impact player and Nick Perry not living up to his big deal.

Eagles get No. 13 for No. 25, 2019 second Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Eagles have an extra second-round pick, and that gives them the ammo to hop into the top 15 and get the top cornerback on the board. Williams has question marks that could push him out of the top 10, but I'd be surprised if a guy with his ball skills slipped much further than that.

Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

The Falcons are likely to spend this pick on the defensive side after having so much trouble getting stops last year. Simmons is an elite talent who can make a difference on the interior of the defensive line. Draft him and re-sign Grady Jarrett and the Falcons all of a sudden have a top-tier pairing at defensive tackle.

Devin White, ILB, LSU

This certainly isn't the biggest need for Washington, but White is the best player available on my board here, and I love the idea of pairing him with Zach Brown at linebacker and feeling confident about the second level of your defense on all three downs.

Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

The Panthers struggled a great deal on the offensive line this year, and finding a way to protect Cam Newton must be Priority No. 1 for the offseason. Taylor might be a better fit on the right side, but more than anything the Panthers just need to find young talent.

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

The Browns might be happy re-signing Greg Robinson and moving forward with their current group on the offensive line, but with so few holes on their depth chart, they could also lock in a cheap, blindside blocker with this pick. Dillard dominated during Senior Bowl week and should be capable of settling at left tackle long-term.

Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

It's an offensive line run in the middle of the first round. There could be as many as seven O-linemen taken in the first round, as a surprisingly deep class meets a clear need around the league. Ford's best fit might be at guard, but whether he plays inside or at right tackle, he'll be a much needed reinforcement for Minnesota.

Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

The Titans took the first step toward addressing their edge situation by drafting Harold Landry in the second round last year, and here they find a running mate in the form of Polite, who is a top-notch pass-rush prospect who still has some improving to do against the run.

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Murphy is a smart player capable of handling man-to-man or zone coverage, and his anticipation on routes should have him on the highlight reels often as he chases pick-sixes. Once teams get a good look at him, he could end up getting locked in to the top half of the first round. Pair him with Joe Haden and suddenly the Steelers have the talent to match up with any passing offense.

Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

It's still early in the predraft process, but Adderley continued to impress during Senior Bowl week, and the Seahawks were quick to schedule a meeting with the small-school star. Pete Carroll's defense will need to find a replacement for Earl Thomas this offseason, and Adderley will give them the true center fielder they need to solidify the position on a defense that's gotten young in a hurry.

Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

Sweat had a great Senior Bowl week that should solidify his spot in first round, and I wouldn't be shocked if he winds up much higher than this. The Ravens must do something to boost their pass rush with Za'Darius Smith likely leaving for big money in free agency and Terrell Suggs nearing the end of his career.

Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

Cajuste is just what the Texans offense needs, a huge left tackle that excels in pass blocking who can keep the heat off Deshaun Watson after he was the most-sacked quarterback in the league last year. In fact, his potential at left tackle could cause a team in the top 20 to target him and pull the trigger before the Texans get the chance to land him.

From Chicago Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

Baker has experience playing in all types of coverages, and while he didn't post gaudy interception totals at Georgia, his ball skills are top-notch and he's a disruptive force for receivers trying to make a play. He'd be a great addition to a Raiders defense looking for impact players.

Dolphins get No. 25, 2019 second for No. 13 Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

The Dolphins are a team at the beginning of a rebuild, so if the Eagles call them up and offer a second-rounder to move from 25 to 13, they should be happy to do it and land another potential long-term starter on Day 2. And as a bonus, a guy many feel could be in the mix for them at 13 is still available here. The shine came off Jones' star a bit at the Senior Bowl, but he should find a way to sneak into Round 1.

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Wilkins has been a bit of an afterthought with all the defensive line talent in this class, but when he finally gets drafted he's going to step in and make an immediate impact on the interior of a defensive line. The Colts were shot out of a cannon this year with a healthy Andrew Luck, and upgrading the D-line could be what helps them take the next step.

From Dallas N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

With the pick they received by trading Amari Cooper, the Raiders find their next WR1. Harry has excellent size at 6-foot-4 but also great long speed that will make him hard to match up with for most defenses. So if you're counting, the Raiders picked up an elite edge defender, a corner, a receiver and a running back with their first round picks (after trading down with the Jaguars earlier). Pretty nice haul.

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

The weakness of the Chargers defense was exposed in the second round of the playoffs when the Patriots tore their max-DB look to shreds. The Chargers now have to go out and find capable linebackers they can trust to be difference makers. Bush could be a steal this low as a well-rounded linebacker prospect who could play the weak side in L.A.

Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

The Chiefs should have a lot of options late in the first round, but one area they just couldn't compete was in the secondary, with Eric Berry's recovery taking most of the season and help needed at corner as well. With the top three corners off the board and no one else earning a Round 1 grade at this time, they'll take Thompson to give themselves a capable option on the back end.

From New Orleans Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State

The Packers picked up some help for their pass rush earlier in the first round. Now it's time to give Aaron Rodgers some help on the offensive line. Risner may be able to stick at right tackle, but he's almost certainly going to be a capable starter inside, where he'd be a big help for the Packers at guard.

Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

The Rams traded for Dante Fowler during the season to give them a spark off the edge, but he's on his way to free agency. That leaves them back at square one looking for talent to complement Aaron Donald on the interior. Burns is a pass-rush specialist who would immediately bring a spark in terms of getting pressure on the quarterback.