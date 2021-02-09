Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st There are few certainties in life, but we feel pretty confident that the Jags are taking Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick. Now the question becomes if Urban Meyer can turn things around in the next few years.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Jets could decide to grab a QB here but it makes more sense that they'll stick with Sam Darnold (for now, anyway) and try to trade down where they could still land a QB. And if they stay put, bolstering the offensive line with a player of Penei Sewell's stature would be the safest pick.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 3 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Slater is one of our favorite players in this class and it won't surprise us if he slides into the top five; he was dominant at times for Northwestern in 2019 (he opted out in 2020) and he can also play guard and even center.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd As it stands, Wilson is our QB2 in terms of upside (though we think Mac Jones is behind only Trevor Lawrence in terms of being NFL-ready in 2021) and the new coach Arthur Smith may want to start preparing for life after Matt Ryan, who will be the starter in '21.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals would love to get Sewell or Slater but with them both already off the board they'll "settle" for the best WR in college football. There are questions about Smith's size -- some NFL teams care, other don't -- but he plays like the biggest dude on the field. He can take over games with his route running and playmaking ability.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Fields has a chance to be special, he just needs time to grow into the job. And with it sounding like Carson Wentz is going to be traded, new coach Nick Sirianni could be intrigued by Fields' skill set, even with Jalen Hurts entering Year 2.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are all headed to free agency, and while the Lions will almost certainly try to keep Golladay -- who was injured for much of the 2020 season -- adding Chase makes too much sense not to happen. And perhaps now more than ever with the team trading for QB Jared Goff.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Same as last week in part because the Panthers need a quarterback, and in part because what better option than the one who was a star during Senior Bowl week with Carolina's coaching staff watching closely? Jones continued to impress, even though an ankle injury kept him out of the Senior Bowl game, and there's every reason to believe he's destined to hear his name called in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Bryce Callahan was a bright spot in the secondary in 2020 but he, along with four other CBs, will have his contract expire next spring. Farley, who opted out for 2020, is our CB1.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons is one of the best pure athletes in this draft class, and the Cowboys have plenty of needs on defense -- though edge rusher or cornerback could also be a consideration here.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Giants need pass rush help but bolstering the offensive line may take priority. Andrew Thomas got better as the year progressed, but Vera-Tucker proved in 2020 that he can play either guard or tackle and excelled while doing it.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Wide receivers usually get pushed down as we get closer to the draft but my goodness, imagine Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, George Kittle and Jaylen Waddle on the field together with Kyle Shanahan dialing up the plays.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Azeez Ojulari LB Georgia • Fr • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th Ojulari is one of the best players in this class and he's still flying under the radar. That will change in the coming weeks. For the Chargers, Melvin Ingram is 31 years old and will be a free agent in a few weeks barring a new deal -- Ojulari would be a good choice to replace him.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Christian Barmore DL Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings need help along the defensive line and in the secondary as well, but with two edge rushers already off the board, addressing the interior with Barmore, our DT1, makes sense in the middle of Round 1. Barmore flashed throughout the '20 season but got red hot over Alabama's final four games.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Patriots need a QB but instead, they recommit to the tight end position and take Pitts, who plays a lot like Darren Waller.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Chandler Jones will be a free agent after the 2021 season, and the Cardinals could use an explosive young pass rusher. Paye is just scratching the surface on what he can do -- once experience catches up with athleticism, he could be dominant.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th There was a report last week that the Raiders might be willing to move on from Derek Carr, presumably with the plan of landing Deshaun Watson. But even if that doesn't happen, Vegas and Jon Gruden might be in the market for a young QB. Lance has all the physical tools to compete at a high level, he just needs experience -- and experience against top-flight talent after playing at FCS program North Dakota State.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Najee Harris RB Alabama • Sr • 6'2" / 230 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 41st POSITION RNK 2nd That's right, Najee Harris is a running back ... going in the top 20 ... in 2021. He's been that good and it's one more weapon (from Alabama, incidentally) for Tua, who enters Year 2 needing to show improvement from an up-and-down rookie campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Football Team is in the market for a QB but five are already off the board. Instead, Washington settles for one of the biggest draft risers of the 2020 season. Collins is a 260-lb linebacker -- a throwback in terms of measurables -- who moves like Roquan Smith or Devin White. He also has a nose for the ball, with two pick-sixes during the '20 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kadarius Toney WR Florida • Sr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 10th The Bears made the playoffs, effectively putting themselves of the running for one of the top QBs in this class, which is why, by the time you read this, Carson Wentz has probably been traded to Chicago. Whomever ends up under center needs weapons and Toney is coming off an explosive campaign for the Gators.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd This is LOW for Surtain, who is a top-15 player, but with a run on QBs, WRs and offensive linemen, Surtain gets pushed down. This is great news for the Colts; Xavier Rhodes was on a one-year deal and there's a need in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st The Titans had 19 sacks this season. By comparison, Rousseau racked up 15.5 sacks last season but opted out in 2020. He's new to the position and the question is whether he can come close to replicating that type of production at the next level.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaelan Phillips DL Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 4th Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the Jets with seven sacks, and Tarell Basham was next with three. Put another way: New York needs to get better at getting after the QB, and Phillips is a high-energy tone-setter off the edge. There are injury questions (he retired from the game in 2018) but if he's healthy, he's a terror.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 4th Joe Haden and Steven Nelson are both entering the final year of their current deals and 2019 third-rounder Justin Layne hasn't yet made the jump to substantial playing time. Horn, son of Joe Horn, is a physical corner who had a successful 2020 season against some of the best wideouts in the country.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Darrisaw has both the strength and the athleticism to be a standout left tackle, and he'll be a nice bookend to 2019 second-round right tackle Jawaan Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Daviyon Nixon DT Iowa • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 128th POSITION RNK 1st Nixon is an explosive interior defensive lineman who has a knack for finding his way into the backfield and being disruptive vs. both the pass and the run.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 6th Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon will be free agents in a few weeks and even if one (or both) returns, the Ravens need to get better off the edge. Basham looks the part and is coming off an impressive career at Wake Forest.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nick Bolton LB Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Bolton is a hard-hitting middle-of-the-field spark plug with sideline-to-sideline speed who would provide some much needed depth at the position in New Orleans.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Packers have neglected the position for long enough. And while Aaron Rodgers almost convinced us that all he needs is Davante Adams, the NFC Championship Game reinforced that Green Bay needs a legit No. 2 WR and Moore offers that and then some.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 54th POSITION RNK 7th Tre White is one of the best CBs in the NFL but there's not much depth behind him. Taron Johnson is coming off a good season but has just one year left on his current deal. Campbell would add a long, physical playmaker to a secondary that improved over the course of the 2020 season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th The Chiefs barely use linebackers, which makes Owusu-Koramoah even more enticing because his best position in the NFL is probably as a hybrid-safety-type player. He has off-the-charts athleticism with the ability to make plays at all three levels.