It sure looks like the Jets, Jaguars and Bengals will end up with the first three picks -- and there's really no mystery what they'll likely do; New York and Jacksonville desperately need quarterbacks while Cincinnati desperately needs to protect its current franchise QB, Joe Burrow (who, incidentally, saw his season end with an ACL injury).
After that, however, things get interesting; the Chargers, who have needs along the offensive line, at edge rusher and in the secondary, instead use the No. 4 pick on ... a tight end. Meanwhile, Mac Jones might end up being this year's Daniel Jones. Not in terms of his play on the field but because NFL teams may end up liking him more than media folks and Draft Twitter. For the record: we really like Jones and wouldn't be surprised if he's the third QB off the board and eventually finds his way into the top 10.
Keep reading to see how the rest of the first round unfolds. And remember, the draft order is based on team record, strength of schedule and the subsequent tiebreakers.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
We're at the point in the proceedings where Jets fans would be very angry if the Jets actually won a game this season. Trevor Lawrence is the future and the only way to guarantee that is to remain winless.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Justin Fields isn't a bad consolation prize but he's not at the same level of Lawrence, at least not yet. Some eyebrows were raised around the league after a subpar performance against Indiana a few weeks ago, but there's still a lot to like about Fields' game.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Without Burrow, the Bengals might be the NFL's worst team -- and yes, we know the Jets are still in the league. And as long as they're picking in this spot we're going to pencil in Sewell, the best offensive lineman in the class.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
This seems insanely high for a tight end but what if Pitts is the best pass catcher in this draft (and he is)? And if you agree with that, why not give Justin Herbert another weapon, especially since Hunter Henry is currently playing on the franchise tag.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Cowboys would love to trade down (they're not taking a QB here unless something drastically changes) but for now we have them upgrading their offensive line with Slater, who was dominant at left tackle but can also play guard or center.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
We're going to be saying this until draft night: the NFL is higher on Mac Jones than the media and by the time it's all said and done he could find himself a top-10 pick. He's played at a high level each week and while he's a traditional pocket passer there will be a market for his services from plenty of QB-needy teams.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Matt Ryan is still a top-15 QB but he's on the downside of a great career. And if the Falcons like Zach Wilson, who has been so much fun to watch in 2020, they could draft him with designs of giving him the starting gig in 2021 while letting Ryan serve as the bridge quarterback.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs
DeVante Parker has been a reliable target this season but there's not much depth behind him. Ja'Marr Chase is a legit No. 1 and his presence would give Tua another downfield go-to threat.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
NFL teams will tell you they're concerned by some players choosing to opt out. Farley isn't one of those players. He was one of the best defensive backs in the country in 2019 and he didn't even know it. He's only going to get better once he gets to the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Kwity Paye DL
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
The Giants defense has come to life in recent weeks, thanks in large part to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. But the unit needs to improve its pass rush and Paye, who is an athletic marvel, fits exactly what the team needs along the D-line.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Parsons opted out but he's another player who didn't hurt his draft stock by doing so. He might end up being the best standup linebacker to come out in the last 4-5 years.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Surtain, whose dad played DB in the league, has been the best cornerback on Alabama's roster the last two seasons. He's a physical playmaker who would immediately bolster Denver's secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaycee Horn LB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Horn opted out a few weeks ago to prepare for the NFL. His dad is Joe Horn, so he has NFL bloodlines. A physical, playmaking CB, Horn adds depth to a team that will have five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency (including Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett) and two more as exclusive rights free agents.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Wyatt Davis OL
Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs
The Vikings have needs along the interior offensive line and Davis is a road grader.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Yes, Mitchell Trubisky is coming off a great game but the Bears have little to play for and it's hard to imagine the team gives him a long-term deal. Which means it's on to the next franchise QB. Trey Lance is a strong-armed, athletic QB who comes from FCS North Dakota State and he'll need time to grow into the job.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Waddle is a high-upside speed demon who is also a threat in the return game. The Patriots desperately need to get better at wideout and Waddle solves that problem on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Oweh doesn't yet know how good he is and we could be looking back in several years and wonder how he wasn't drafted higher. The Raiders' defense is a mess and they have to get better at getting after the QB.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Smith's only issue is that he weighs 175 pounds. He plays like the toughest wideout in college football but teams concerned by his durability may lead to him sliding a bit in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Darrisaw has tons of athleticism but he needs to play with more consistency. When he's on point he's special, though some NFL teams may view him as a guard.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Joseph Ossai LB
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Ossai has a non-stop motor and regularly finds himself in the backfield either disrupting the run game or harassing the QB.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Collins is a 260-pound linebacker -- a throwback in terms of measurables -- who moves like Roquan Smith or Devin White. He also has a nose for the ball, with two pick-sixes during the '20 campaign.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Samuel Cosmi OL
Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs
Cosmi is a solid left tackle who protected Sam Ehlinger at Texas. In Tampa he would give the Bucs some much-needed depth along the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Kendrick is still learning the position but his instincts and his physical gifts make him an intriguing prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Gregory Rousseau EDGE
Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs
Rousseau racked up 15.5 sacks last season but opted out in 2020. He's new to the position and the question is whether he can come close to replicating that type of production at the next level.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 25
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The Jets will need to protect their new franchise QB and Vera-Tucker, who shined at guard last season, has moved to LT this season for the Trojans, and his versatility might be his best asset.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Mayfield needs to improve his anchor and some teams will wonder if his short arms could necessitate a move to guard, but he has the ability to be a quality NFL starter.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jay Tufele DL
USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
The Browns have battled injuries this season, especially on defense but even when they're healthy the defensive line could use some depth. Adding an interior presence like Tufele will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Owusu-Koramoah is a tweener, which is why some NFL teams view him as a safety and not a linebacker. Above all else, he's an athlete and Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier will find ways to get him on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Campbell is a long cornerback who can match up against an NFL team's No. 1 wideout. He's still learning the position, which means his best football is still in front of him.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE
Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs
Basham is a physical freak. Consistency will be the key to his success but he has all the physical tools to dominate.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Bateman isn't flashy but he just makes plays. And in the Saints offense he could have immediate success.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Nick Bolton LB
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 232 lbs
Bolton is a hard-hitting middle-of-the-field spark plug with sideline-to-sideline speed.