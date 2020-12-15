Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st We're at the point in the proceedings where Jets fans would be very angry if the Jets actually won a game this season. Trevor Lawrence is the future and the only way to guarantee that is to remain winless.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Justin Fields isn't a bad consolation prize but he's not at the same level of Lawrence, at least not yet. Some eyebrows were raised around the league after a subpar performance against Indiana a few weeks ago, but there's still a lot to like about Fields' game.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Without Burrow, the Bengals might be the NFL's worst team -- and yes, we know the Jets are still in the league. And as long as they're picking in this spot we're going to pencil in Sewell, the best offensive lineman in the class.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st This seems insanely high for a tight end but what if Pitts is the best pass catcher in this draft (and he is)? And if you agree with that, why not give Justin Herbert another weapon, especially since Hunter Henry is currently playing on the franchise tag.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys would love to trade down (they're not taking a QB here unless something drastically changes) but for now we have them upgrading their offensive line with Slater, who was dominant at left tackle but can also play guard or center.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th We're going to be saying this until draft night: the NFL is higher on Mac Jones than the media and by the time it's all said and done he could find himself a top-10 pick. He's played at a high level each week and while he's a traditional pocket passer there will be a market for his services from plenty of QB-needy teams.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Matt Ryan is still a top-15 QB but he's on the downside of a great career. And if the Falcons like Zach Wilson, who has been so much fun to watch in 2020, they could draft him with designs of giving him the starting gig in 2021 while letting Ryan serve as the bridge quarterback.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 8 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st DeVante Parker has been a reliable target this season but there's not much depth behind him. Ja'Marr Chase is a legit No. 1 and his presence would give Tua another downfield go-to threat.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st NFL teams will tell you they're concerned by some players choosing to opt out. Farley isn't one of those players. He was one of the best defensive backs in the country in 2019 and he didn't even know it. He's only going to get better once he gets to the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kwity Paye DL Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Giants defense has come to life in recent weeks, thanks in large part to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. But the unit needs to improve its pass rush and Paye, who is an athletic marvel, fits exactly what the team needs along the D-line.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Parsons opted out but he's another player who didn't hurt his draft stock by doing so. He might end up being the best standup linebacker to come out in the last 4-5 years.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Surtain, whose dad played DB in the league, has been the best cornerback on Alabama's roster the last two seasons. He's a physical playmaker who would immediately bolster Denver's secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaycee Horn LB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 7th Horn opted out a few weeks ago to prepare for the NFL. His dad is Joe Horn, so he has NFL bloodlines. A physical, playmaking CB, Horn adds depth to a team that will have five cornerbacks headed for unrestricted free agency (including Richard Sherman and Jason Verrett) and two more as exclusive rights free agents.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Wyatt Davis OL Ohio State • Soph • 6'4" / 313 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th The Vikings have needs along the interior offensive line and Davis is a road grader.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trey Lance QB NFL Draft • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Mitchell Trubisky is coming off a great game but the Bears have little to play for and it's hard to imagine the team gives him a long-term deal. Which means it's on to the next franchise QB. Trey Lance is a strong-armed, athletic QB who comes from FCS North Dakota State and he'll need time to grow into the job.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Waddle is a high-upside speed demon who is also a threat in the return game. The Patriots desperately need to get better at wideout and Waddle solves that problem on Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 7th Oweh doesn't yet know how good he is and we could be looking back in several years and wonder how he wasn't drafted higher. The Raiders' defense is a mess and they have to get better at getting after the QB.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith's only issue is that he weighs 175 pounds. He plays like the toughest wideout in college football but teams concerned by his durability may lead to him sliding a bit in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Darrisaw has tons of athleticism but he needs to play with more consistency. When he's on point he's special, though some NFL teams may view him as a guard.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Joseph Ossai LB Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Ossai has a non-stop motor and regularly finds himself in the backfield either disrupting the run game or harassing the QB.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Zaven Collins LB Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Collins is a 260-pound linebacker -- a throwback in terms of measurables -- who moves like Roquan Smith or Devin White. He also has a nose for the ball, with two pick-sixes during the '20 campaign.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Samuel Cosmi OL Texas • Jr • 6'7" / 309 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 12th Cosmi is a solid left tackle who protected Sam Ehlinger at Texas. In Tampa he would give the Bucs some much-needed depth along the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derion Kendrick CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 63rd POSITION RNK 7th Kendrick is still learning the position but his instincts and his physical gifts make him an intriguing prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Gregory Rousseau EDGE Miami (FL) • Soph • 6'7" / 265 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Rousseau racked up 15.5 sacks last season but opted out in 2020. He's new to the position and the question is whether he can come close to replicating that type of production at the next level.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 25 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets will need to protect their new franchise QB and Vera-Tucker, who shined at guard last season, has moved to LT this season for the Trojans, and his versatility might be his best asset.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 26 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 10th Mayfield needs to improve his anchor and some teams will wonder if his short arms could necessitate a move to guard, but he has the ability to be a quality NFL starter.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jay Tufele DL USC • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 8th The Browns have battled injuries this season, especially on defense but even when they're healthy the defensive line could use some depth. Adding an interior presence like Tufele will only make an already young and physical defense even more so.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Owusu-Koramoah is a tweener, which is why some NFL teams view him as a safety and not a linebacker. Above all else, he's an athlete and Sean McDermott and Leslie Frazier will find ways to get him on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyson Campbell CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 4th Campbell is a long cornerback who can match up against an NFL team's No. 1 wideout. He's still learning the position, which means his best football is still in front of him.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Carlos Basham Jr. EDGE Wake Forest • Sr • 6'5" / 285 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Basham is a physical freak. Consistency will be the key to his success but he has all the physical tools to dominate.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Bateman isn't flashy but he just makes plays. And in the Saints offense he could have immediate success.