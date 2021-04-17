Round 1 - Pick 1 Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st No surprise here. Urban Meyer gets his quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Zach Wilson QB BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets taking Wilson is another pick we are all expecting.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 3 Justin Fields QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Smokescreen! It is not Mac Jones Kyle Shanahan chooses, but Justin Fields out of Ohio State. This is a good decision, as Fields' big arm and athleticism should translate well to what San Francisco is trying to do on offense.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kyle Pitts TE Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons would benefit from trading down, but are the offers going to be as enticing with Fields going No. 3 overall? Kyle Pitts appears to be a dynamic playmaker who could help Arthur Smith in his first year as a head coach.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Ja'Marr Chase WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals reunite Joe Burrow with his former LSU teammate. This dynamic duo could put Cincy's rebuild on the fast track.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 6 Penei Sewell OL Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Like the Bengals did, the Dolphins could reunite their quarterback with one of his college playmakers in DeVonta Smith, but Miami picked up Will Fuller in free agency and has faith in third-year wideout Preston Williams. It won't be a pick beloved by all, but Penei Sewell has the potential to be a star in the NFL.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 7 Trey Lance QB North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th We get our first draft-day trade at No. 7 overall, as the Broncos trade up from No. 9 to jump the Panthers. Detroit trades this pick to move back to No. 9 overall, and picks up a third-rounder, a late pick and a future second-round pick. Here the Broncos take a quarterback, but it's not Mac Jones; it's Trey Lance. He will put pressure on Drew Lock immediately as Denver continues its hunt for a franchise quarterback. An aggressive move, but that's what the draft is about.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rashawn Slater OL Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd The Panthers need to protect Sam Darnold, and Slater is a player who can play at tackle or guard.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Devonta Smith WR Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions moved down a couple of spots and still get someone they are targeting in the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. Detroit lost its top two wide receivers in free agency, and DeVonta Smith looks like a weapon who can help Jared Goff in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Patrick Surtain II CB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas has addressed the safety position in free agency, and the Cowboys hit cornerback at No. 10 overall.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 11 Mac Jones QB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The slide for Mac Jones stops at No. 11, as the Patriots make a rare trade up four spots to grab their guy. This is a risk, but Bill Belichick doesn't want to allow the Eagles a chance to reconsider their situation at quarterback, and doesn't want to give the Vikings a chance to "pull a Packers" and take a QB with a starter already in place. The Patriots give up their No. 15 overall pick along with their second-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a future second-rounder to move up.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 12 Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles need help at wide receiver, and Jaylen Waddle is one of the best weapons in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jaycee Horn CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Joe Horn's son was a playmaker from the time he stepped on campus at South Carolina. The Chargers need help at cornerback, and take Horn here.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Alijah Vera-Tucker OL USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The versatile Alijah Vera-Tucker fills a need here for the Vikings.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 15 Micah Parsons LB Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Micah Parsons has been tied to the Giants for a while now, and if they trade down and he's still available, it makes even more sense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Farley CB Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Farley is seen by many as the top cornerback in this draft, but he is expected to fall down draft boards due to a recent minor procedure done on his back, as well as his medical history in general. We could look back on this pick as a steal, and the Cardinals could stand to add another defensive back who could help contain Russell Wilson and now Matthew Stafford in the NFC West.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kwity Paye EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Kwity Paye knows how to pressure the passer, which is something the Raiders need help with.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Zaven Collins EDGE Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Zaven Collins is a versatile linebacker who knows how to shoot gaps to stop the run and contribute in pass coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington could go in a couple different directions with this pick, but Ron Rivera is a defensive-minded head coach who knows linebackers inside and out. He could be interested in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who would wear many different hats in his defensive scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rondale Moore WR Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th If the Bears are going to roll with Andy Dalton under center, then let's give him some help to open up the offense. After an impressive pro day, several clubs will be interested in the speedster out of Purdue.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Christian Darrisaw OL Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Since Anthony Castonzo decided to hang up the cleats this offseason, the Colts have a need at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Elijah Moore WR Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th This will be seen as a reach, but Elijah Moore won't be on the board the next time the Titans get a chance to pick. Tennessee benefitted greatly by taking A.J. Brown out of Ole Miss, and they listen to his request to take another Rebel in Moore -- who figures to take over in the slot.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 23 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd My colleague Ryan Wilson believes Azeez Ojulari is the most complete edge rusher in this class, and first-year head coach Robert Saleh would love if he fell all the way to No. 23 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jayson Oweh EDGE Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 6th The Steelers have a couple of different needs to fill, but Jayson Oweh could be a replacement for Bud Dupree opposite of T.J. Watt. Plus, you can't ignore the Penn State connection.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 25 Trevon Moehrig S TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville has put effort into shoring up the secondary this offseason, and that continues with the addition Trevon Moehrig.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jamin Davis LB Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd The Browns already have a solid offense, but the defense was inconsistent in 2020. They have done a great job adding to this group in free agency, and that continues here in the draft with Jamin Davis.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaelan Phillips EDGE Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd With Matt Judon gone and Justin Houston having not signed yet, grabbing Jaelan Phillips this late in the first round could be a steal.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Rashod Bateman WR Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints are one of only three NFL teams who have not drafted a wide receiver in the past two years. New Orleans has a couple of intriguing players like Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris, but needs a legitimate starter with Emmanuel Sanders gone and a new quarterback taking over.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Teven Jenkins OL Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th The Packers land a solid player at No. 29 overall, as Teven Jenkins fills a need for Green Bay and can line up in several different spots along the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Greg Newsome II CB Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Greg Newsome II is versatile in what he can do in the secondary and can start on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Jalen Mayfield OL Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th The Chiefs parted ways with both of their offensive tackles this past season, and Jalen Mayfield is a versatile lineman that offensive line coach Andy Heck is likely a fan of. Keeping Patrick Mahomes upright is priority No. 1.