The 2021 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and mock draft season has certainly ramped up. The first two picks appear to be locked in, but more questions surround the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall. They paid a king's ransom to trade up into the top three, and while we know they will likely take a quarterback, who will it be? Original reports seemed to indicate Kyle Shanahan was interested in Mac Jones out of Alabama, but could that have changed?

What happens at that No. 3 spot could affect what happens in the first round at large. Depending on which quarterback is selected by the 49ers, it could make it more likely or unlikely that the Atlanta Falcons trade down from No. 4 overall. While the quarterback scenarios in the first round are intriguing, there is plenty of talent available in this class. In what seems like every position group, there are multiple players who are capable of coming in and contributing immediately. Now, it's time to release my mock draft. 

Let's jump in.

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
Round 1 - Pick 1
Trevor Lawrence QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
No surprise here. Urban Meyer gets his quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jets taking Wilson is another pick we are all expecting.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Justin Fields QB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Smokescreen! It is not Mac Jones Kyle Shanahan chooses, but Justin Fields out of Ohio State. This is a good decision, as Fields' big arm and athleticism should translate well to what San Francisco is trying to do on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Falcons would benefit from trading down, but are the offers going to be as enticing with Fields going No. 3 overall? Kyle Pitts appears to be a dynamic playmaker who could help Arthur Smith in his first year as a head coach.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Ja'Marr Chase WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bengals reunite Joe Burrow with his former LSU teammate. This dynamic duo could put Cincy's rebuild on the fast track.
  From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Like the Bengals did, the Dolphins could reunite their quarterback with one of his college playmakers in DeVonta Smith, but Miami picked up Will Fuller in free agency and has faith in third-year wideout Preston Williams. It won't be a pick beloved by all, but Penei Sewell has the potential to be a star in the NFL.
  Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
4th
We get our first draft-day trade at No. 7 overall, as the Broncos trade up from No. 9 to jump the Panthers. Detroit trades this pick to move back to No. 9 overall, and picks up a third-rounder, a late pick and a future second-round pick. Here the Broncos take a quarterback, but it's not Mac Jones; it's Trey Lance. He will put pressure on Drew Lock immediately as Denver continues its hunt for a franchise quarterback. An aggressive move, but that's what the draft is about.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rashawn Slater OL
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Panthers need to protect Sam Darnold, and Slater is a player who can play at tackle or guard.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Devonta Smith WR
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Lions moved down a couple of spots and still get someone they are targeting in the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. Detroit lost its top two wide receivers in free agency, and DeVonta Smith looks like a weapon who can help Jared Goff in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Patrick Surtain II CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Dallas has addressed the safety position in free agency, and the Cowboys hit cornerback at No. 10 overall.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
5th
The slide for Mac Jones stops at No. 11, as the Patriots make a rare trade up four spots to grab their guy. This is a risk, but Bill Belichick doesn't want to allow the Eagles a chance to reconsider their situation at quarterback, and doesn't want to give the Vikings a chance to "pull a Packers" and take a QB with a starter already in place. The Patriots give up their No. 15 overall pick along with their second-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a future second-rounder to move up.
  From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jaylen Waddle WR
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles need help at wide receiver, and Jaylen Waddle is one of the best weapons in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
30th
POSITION RNK
4th
Joe Horn's son was a playmaker from the time he stepped on campus at South Carolina. The Chargers need help at cornerback, and take Horn here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Alijah Vera-Tucker OL
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
The versatile Alijah Vera-Tucker fills a need here for the Vikings.
  Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Micah Parsons LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
Micah Parsons has been tied to the Giants for a while now, and if they trade down and he's still available, it makes even more sense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
1st
Caleb Farley is seen by many as the top cornerback in this draft, but he is expected to fall down draft boards due to a recent minor procedure done on his back, as well as his medical history in general. We could look back on this pick as a steal, and the Cardinals could stand to add another defensive back who could help contain Russell Wilson and now Matthew Stafford in the NFC West.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kwity Paye knows how to pressure the passer, which is something the Raiders need help with.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Zaven Collins EDGE
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Zaven Collins is a versatile linebacker who knows how to shoot gaps to stop the run and contribute in pass coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah LB
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Washington could go in a couple different directions with this pick, but Ron Rivera is a defensive-minded head coach who knows linebackers inside and out. He could be interested in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who would wear many different hats in his defensive scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rondale Moore WR
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
If the Bears are going to roll with Andy Dalton under center, then let's give him some help to open up the offense. After an impressive pro day, several clubs will be interested in the speedster out of Purdue.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Christian Darrisaw OL
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Since Anthony Castonzo decided to hang up the cleats this offseason, the Colts have a need at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
42nd
POSITION RNK
8th
This will be seen as a reach, but Elijah Moore won't be on the board the next time the Titans get a chance to pick. Tennessee benefitted greatly by taking A.J. Brown out of Ole Miss, and they listen to his request to take another Rebel in Moore -- who figures to take over in the slot.
  From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
2nd
My colleague Ryan Wilson believes Azeez Ojulari is the most complete edge rusher in this class, and first-year head coach Robert Saleh would love if he fell all the way to No. 23 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Steelers have a couple of different needs to fill, but Jayson Oweh could be a replacement for Bud Dupree opposite of T.J. Watt. Plus, you can't ignore the Penn State connection.
  From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
Trevon Moehrig S
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
1st
Jacksonville has put effort into shoring up the secondary this offseason, and that continues with the addition Trevon Moehrig.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Browns already have a solid offense, but the defense was inconsistent in 2020. They have done a great job adding to this group in free agency, and that continues here in the draft with Jamin Davis.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
3rd
With Matt Judon gone and Justin Houston having not signed yet, grabbing Jaelan Phillips this late in the first round could be a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Rashod Bateman WR
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
6th
According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints are one of only three NFL teams who have not drafted a wide receiver in the past two years. New Orleans has a couple of intriguing players like Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris, but needs a legitimate starter with Emmanuel Sanders gone and a new quarterback taking over.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Teven Jenkins OL
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
The Packers land a solid player at No. 29 overall, as Teven Jenkins fills a need for Green Bay and can line up in several different spots along the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Greg Newsome II CB
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
Greg Newsome II is versatile in what he can do in the secondary and can start on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Jalen Mayfield OL
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Chiefs parted ways with both of their offensive tackles this past season, and Jalen Mayfield is a versatile lineman that offensive line coach Andy Heck is likely a fan of. Keeping Patrick Mahomes upright is priority No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Christian Barmore DL
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Buccaneers have a great linebacking corps and the secondary is good as well. Where they could stand to upgrade is the defensive line. Christian Barmore next to Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea could be deadly.