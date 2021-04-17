The 2021 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and mock draft season has certainly ramped up. The first two picks appear to be locked in, but more questions surround the San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 overall. They paid a king's ransom to trade up into the top three, and while we know they will likely take a quarterback, who will it be? Original reports seemed to indicate Kyle Shanahan was interested in Mac Jones out of Alabama, but could that have changed?
What happens at that No. 3 spot could affect what happens in the first round at large. Depending on which quarterback is selected by the 49ers, it could make it more likely or unlikely that the Atlanta Falcons trade down from No. 4 overall. While the quarterback scenarios in the first round are intriguing, there is plenty of talent available in this class. In what seems like every position group, there are multiple players who are capable of coming in and contributing immediately. Now, it's time to release my mock draft.
Let's jump in.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Clemson • Jr • 6'6" / 220 lbs
No surprise here. Urban Meyer gets his quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Zach Wilson QB
BYU • Jr • 6'3" / 210 lbs
The Jets taking Wilson is another pick we are all expecting.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 228 lbs
Smokescreen! It is not Mac Jones Kyle Shanahan chooses, but Justin Fields out of Ohio State. This is a good decision, as Fields' big arm and athleticism should translate well to what San Francisco is trying to do on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Kyle Pitts TE
Florida • Jr • 6'6" / 240 lbs
The Falcons would benefit from trading down, but are the offers going to be as enticing with Fields going No. 3 overall? Kyle Pitts appears to be a dynamic playmaker who could help Arthur Smith in his first year as a head coach.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 208 lbs
The Bengals reunite Joe Burrow with his former LSU teammate. This dynamic duo could put Cincy's rebuild on the fast track.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penei Sewell OL
Oregon • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Like the Bengals did, the Dolphins could reunite their quarterback with one of his college playmakers in DeVonta Smith, but Miami picked up Will Fuller in free agency and has faith in third-year wideout Preston Williams. It won't be a pick beloved by all, but Penei Sewell has the potential to be a star in the NFL.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 7
Trey Lance QB
North Dakota State • Soph • 6'4" / 226 lbs
We get our first draft-day trade at No. 7 overall, as the Broncos trade up from No. 9 to jump the Panthers. Detroit trades this pick to move back to No. 9 overall, and picks up a third-rounder, a late pick and a future second-round pick. Here the Broncos take a quarterback, but it's not Mac Jones; it's Trey Lance. He will put pressure on Drew Lock immediately as Denver continues its hunt for a franchise quarterback. An aggressive move, but that's what the draft is about.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Northwestern • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
The Panthers need to protect Sam Darnold, and Slater is a player who can play at tackle or guard.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 9
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 175 lbs
The Lions moved down a couple of spots and still get someone they are targeting in the Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama. Detroit lost its top two wide receivers in free agency, and DeVonta Smith looks like a weapon who can help Jared Goff in 2021.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
Dallas has addressed the safety position in free agency, and the Cowboys hit cornerback at No. 10 overall.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mac Jones QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 214 lbs
The slide for Mac Jones stops at No. 11, as the Patriots make a rare trade up four spots to grab their guy. This is a risk, but Bill Belichick doesn't want to allow the Eagles a chance to reconsider their situation at quarterback, and doesn't want to give the Vikings a chance to "pull a Packers" and take a QB with a starter already in place. The Patriots give up their No. 15 overall pick along with their second-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a future second-rounder to move up.
From Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 5'10" / 182 lbs
The Eagles need help at wide receiver, and Jaylen Waddle is one of the best weapons in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jaycee Horn CB
South Carolina • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Joe Horn's son was a playmaker from the time he stepped on campus at South Carolina. The Chargers need help at cornerback, and take Horn here.
Round 1 - Pick 14
USC • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
The versatile Alijah Vera-Tucker fills a need here for the Vikings.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 15
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs
Micah Parsons has been tied to the Giants for a while now, and if they trade down and he's still available, it makes even more sense.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Caleb Farley CB
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'2" / 207 lbs
Caleb Farley is seen by many as the top cornerback in this draft, but he is expected to fall down draft boards due to a recent minor procedure done on his back, as well as his medical history in general. We could look back on this pick as a steal, and the Cardinals could stand to add another defensive back who could help contain Russell Wilson and now Matthew Stafford in the NFC West.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Kwity Paye EDGE
Michigan • Sr • 6'4" / 272 lbs
Kwity Paye knows how to pressure the passer, which is something the Raiders need help with.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Zaven Collins EDGE
Tulsa • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Zaven Collins is a versatile linebacker who knows how to shoot gaps to stop the run and contribute in pass coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Washington could go in a couple different directions with this pick, but Ron Rivera is a defensive-minded head coach who knows linebackers inside and out. He could be interested in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who would wear many different hats in his defensive scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Purdue • Soph • 5'9" / 180 lbs
If the Bears are going to roll with Andy Dalton under center, then let's give him some help to open up the offense. After an impressive pro day, several clubs will be interested in the speedster out of Purdue.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Virginia Tech • Jr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Since Anthony Castonzo decided to hang up the cleats this offseason, the Colts have a need at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Elijah Moore WR
Ole Miss • Jr • 5'9" / 185 lbs
This will be seen as a reach, but Elijah Moore won't be on the board the next time the Titans get a chance to pick. Tennessee benefitted greatly by taking A.J. Brown out of Ole Miss, and they listen to his request to take another Rebel in Moore -- who figures to take over in the slot.
From Seattle Seahawks
Round 1 - Pick 23
Azeez Ojulari EDGE
Georgia • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
My colleague Ryan Wilson believes Azeez Ojulari is the most complete edge rusher in this class, and first-year head coach Robert Saleh would love if he fell all the way to No. 23 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jayson Oweh EDGE
Penn State • Soph • 6'5" / 253 lbs
The Steelers have a couple of different needs to fill, but Jayson Oweh could be a replacement for Bud Dupree opposite of T.J. Watt. Plus, you can't ignore the Penn State connection.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 25
TCU • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs
Jacksonville has put effort into shoring up the secondary this offseason, and that continues with the addition Trevon Moehrig.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Jamin Davis LB
Kentucky • Jr • 6'4" / 234 lbs
The Browns already have a solid offense, but the defense was inconsistent in 2020. They have done a great job adding to this group in free agency, and that continues here in the draft with Jamin Davis.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Jaelan Phillips EDGE
Miami (FL) • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
With Matt Judon gone and Justin Houston having not signed yet, grabbing Jaelan Phillips this late in the first round could be a steal.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Minnesota • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs
According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, the Saints are one of only three NFL teams who have not drafted a wide receiver in the past two years. New Orleans has a couple of intriguing players like Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris, but needs a legitimate starter with Emmanuel Sanders gone and a new quarterback taking over.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oklahoma State • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs
The Packers land a solid player at No. 29 overall, as Teven Jenkins fills a need for Green Bay and can line up in several different spots along the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Northwestern • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Greg Newsome II is versatile in what he can do in the secondary and can start on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 320 lbs
The Chiefs parted ways with both of their offensive tackles this past season, and Jalen Mayfield is a versatile lineman that offensive line coach Andy Heck is likely a fan of. Keeping Patrick Mahomes upright is priority No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Alabama • Soph • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Buccaneers have a great linebacking corps and the secondary is good as well. Where they could stand to upgrade is the defensive line. Christian Barmore next to Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea could be deadly.