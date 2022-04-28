Round 1 - Pick 1 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th This is a hunch based on the talk that Ekwonu is the player coach Doug Pederson wants. Even with the signing of Cam Robinson to a long-term deal, this doesn't preclude a pick of Ekwonu. He could start at right tackle or left guard.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Kayvon Thibodeaux will be in play here, but in the end I think they will take the local kid. Hutchinson will liven up a pass rush that badly needs it.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st There is a chance they could go corner here, but in Lovie Smith's defense the pass rushers matter more. Walker is a projection of sorts since he didn't have a lot of sacks at Georgia, but he is a physical player.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd They have to get more production off the edge, so why not take a player who can provide it? He would fit perfectly in Robert Saleh's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd They have been linked to this player for a long time. With Andrew Thomas at left tackle, they can play him on the right side. That would give them a nice combo.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st They will consider moving down, but in this mock they are stuck, so they end up with the best tackle in the class. Neal will step in and start right away at left tackle.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st In their new system under Wink Martindale, they need to be able to lock up and play man. Gardner can do that. So they pass on an edge here to take an outstanding cover corner.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd They will consider a quarterback here — probably Malik Willis — but I think they will pass in the end. The pick will be Stingley, who can step in and pair with A.J. Terrell to give them a nice duo at corner.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd They might consider a quarterback -- Sam Howell is one I hear they like -- but in the end they pass to take a player who will help solidify the pass rush. They need help in that area and Johnson is coming off an impressive season.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st They could go corner here, but I will give them a top receiver to help Zach Wilson. Garrett Wilson can fly and would really be a nice asset to the passing game.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd They could consider Kyle Hamilton here, but they need to get a big-bodied receiver to help Carson Wentz. London will be a nice red-zone threat.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Corner should be the pick, and with the way the board has played out, McDuffie is the next one up. He will play opposite Patrick Peterson.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This is a bit of a fall for Hamilton, but the Texans can use a player like him in the John Lynch role that Lovie Smith had in Tampa. Hamilton can be really good near the line of scrimmage, which is a must in a division with Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd They brought back Michael Pierce, and Calais Campbell re-signed, but they need a young power player. They've always had them when they've been good on defense. Davis is that guy.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd This is a bit of a risk, but the Eagles can afford it with the receivers they have. They would be getting the best receiver in the class. Were it not for his knee injury suffered in the championship game, he would be gone in the top 10.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Tyler Smith OL Tulsa • Soph • 6'4" / 324 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 10th He is a tough, nasty player who could step in as the left tackle for the departed Terron Armstead. The Saints have a major hole there that has to be addressed. NFL people love Smith more than the draft analysts.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th The right tackle spot is a big problem for the Chargers. They need to get help there, and Penning could move from the left side to the right side for the Chargers to pair with last year's top pick, Rashawn Slater.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th There is some talk that Karlaftis could fall out of the first round. I don't see it. He's too talented. The Eagles would be getting a nice addition to their front.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints need more speed in their passing game, which Olave can provide. He would team up with Michael Thomas, who is a bigger receiver, to give them a nice mix at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Steelers have put a lot of work in on Willis, which is why this might seem to be the pick. I am a little hesitant because they like bigger quarterbacks, but I will spot him in here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd They need speed at linebacker and Lloyd is the type of player to bring it. He can also rush at times, and we know how Bill Belichick loves versatility.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Burks is a bigger receiver who can give Aaron Rodgers another target. He runs well enough that he ran away from SEC corners, so it works.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th The interior of their defense needs help and Wyatt is a force inside. Were it not for some character issues, he might go a lot higher.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th The interior of their line — aside from Zack Martin — is an issue. Johnson was a college guard, but a lot of teams view him as a center. He can really amp up their run game.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd He has some injury concerns, but the Bills have been linked to him in league circles. They have a major need at corner, which is why this would make a ton of sense. They could also consider Kaiir Elam and Kyler Gordon.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th They have issues at guard and also could use a right tackle. Green looks the part for both spots. If you want to run the ball with Derrick Henry, you need big bodies up front.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kyler Gordon CB Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th They have a couple corners coming up on contract years, which is why this would make sense. Gordon can play inside and outside in their defense.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Quay Walker LB Georgia • Sr • 6'4" / 241 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 93rd POSITION RNK 11th They have a good off-the-ball linebacker in De'Vondre Campbell, but why not add another speedy player to the mix? Walker is explosive and will help a defense that needs more speed on the second level.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th He is a long corner who can match up in man coverage. With Charvarius Ward gone to the 49ers, they need help in the secondary with Derek Carr, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert in the division.

From From Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 30 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 6th Ojabo is coming off a torn Achilles tendon suffered at his pro day. That injury will keep him out likely until midseason. But this Chiefs team is all about the playoffs. They can wait for him to get healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd This pick would totally give the line a complete makeover. They signed Ted Karras, but he can play guard, too. Linderbaum would be ideal for Joe Burrow and that line.