Round 1 - Pick 1 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Jacksonville can go in a couple of different directions with this top spot. Aidan Hutchinson has been a popular selection here, but nothing should be more important to the Jaguars' brass than making sure last year's No. 1 pick in Trevor Lawrence develops into the generational quarterback he was billed to be. In that spirit, protecting him should be paramount. Cam Robinson did sign his franchise tag, but there is still no long-term answer. Neal could play right tackle in 2022 and then make the transition to the left side in 2023 if Robinson departs.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Best-case scenario here for the Lions with the Jaguars addressing the offensive line. Hutchinson makes sense in so many different ways. He's a local kid and fills a big need as Detroit struggled to pressure the quarterback in 2021.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th With no slam-dunk quarterback in this class, the Texans will give Davis Mills a shot to be "the guy" next season, which frees them up to improve the rest of the roster with their two first-rounders. With their top selection, they'll add to the offensive line with Ekwonu. He's an extremely versatile offensive lineman that can play tackle or guard at a high level. Pairing him with star left tackle Laremy Tunsil would be the foundation of a very strong O-line, which would be very good news for Mills and this rebuilding franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Walker has been getting some No. 1 overall buzz, but the Jets are able to land him at No. 4. Walker's versatility at his size gives him a chance to be a special talent and would immediately help raise the ceiling of the Jets' defensive line for the foreseeable future. New York may also consider Kayvon Thibodeaux here as well.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Thibodeaux falls in the Giants' lap and is a no-brainer selection. New York is in desperate need of improving its pass rush and Thibodeaux has all the talent in the world to be a foundation piece for this defense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh • Sr • 6'3" / 217 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd There have been rumors that the Panthers may trade back from this spot to pick up more capital (next pick at No. 137 overall). If they stay at this spot, quarterback is a clear and obvious need for them and there are a number of connections that lead to Pickett being their choice. Ownership is a big donor to Pitt and Pickett once committed to playing for Matt Rhule at Temple.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Giants would love to have the likes of Neal or Ekwonu falling to them with one of their first-rounders, but they still address that big need at the tackle position by taking Cross. He should be able to start a right tackle out of the gate and form a young pairing with left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Quarterback could be a route for the Falcons here with Matt Ryan in Indianapolis and Marcus Mariota currently slated to be the Week 1 starter. However, wide receiver is also a position of great need with Calvin Ridley suspended and no depth outside of that to speak of. Wilson is our top-ranked receiver in this class and has shades of Odell Beckham Jr. in his game, which is exactly the type of high-end pass-catcher the Falcons need.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st This might be a little too high for Willis, but never underestimate a team's willingness to reach for a quarterback. Drew Lock doesn't instill a lot of confidence at the position in the aftermath of the Russell Wilson trade and Seattle could see a raw version of their former quarterback in Willis, which may lead to this pick.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st With the top corner in the draft still sitting on the board, the Jets waste no time on this pick. "Sauce" Gardner, Bryce Hall, and free agent signee D.J. Reed form a strong unit in the secondary in a division that has a number of star receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Washington could very well go after a receiver at this spot, but Hamilton is a playmaker who should be able to help immediately in the Commanders' secondary. His low 40 time is noteworthy, but shouldn't send him falling down the board much farther than this.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Patrick Peterson is back with Minnesota and the veteran corner would be an ideal mentor for the fellow LSU Tiger in Stingley to help mold the Vikings' secondary for the long haul.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Houston added a big body for the offensive side of the ball earlier in the first round and now adds one on defense. Davis fills an immediate need for the Texans' defensive line and has drawn comparisons to Vince Wilfork due to his sheer size. That's notable when considering the New England ties in the Texans' front office.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd Baltimore had pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith in their grasps, but the veteran then decided to renege on that agreement to join the Ravens and went back into the free agent pool. Here, Baltimore gets an electric pass-rusher in Johnson to pair with 2021 first-round pick Odafe Oweh.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 15 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd For the third consecutive year, the Eagles take a receiver in the first round. Williams would have arguably been the top pass-catcher in this class had it not been for him tearing his ACL in the College Football Playoff title game. When healthy, he all the speed and route-running ability that you're looking for in a top-tier receiver.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th New Orleans had a need at the position after losing Terron Armstead in free agency and I don't see the Saints going quarterback after signing Jameis Winston to a two-year deal.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th Protecting Justin Herbert is of the greatest importance as he enters Year 3 and is set to face off in the toughest division in the NFL. Johnson gives L.A. someone who can start in the interior from the jump.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Devin Lloyd LB Utah • Jr • 6'3" / 237 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Adding Lloyd to a linebacker unit that already consists of free agent additions like Haason Reddick and Kyzir White would bring this position to another level. While his 40 time may say otherwise, Lloyd plays fast and can line up all over the field.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Michael Thomas has struggled to see the field over the last two seasons due to injury and New Orleans needs a high-upside receiver to inject into this offense. London is a big body who can go up and get the football, which would complement Thomas well if he's fully healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati • Sr • 6'3" / 211 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 75th POSITION RNK 5th It's no secret that the Steelers need a long-term option at quarterback. It's possible they trade up to take their preferred signal-caller, but if they stand pat there's a chance that both Willis and Pickett are off the board, which leads them to Ridder.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The DeVante Parker trade likely takes New England out of the receiver conversation in the first round unless their top-graded wideout is still on the board. They could go with Nakobe Dean to address their need at linebacker or snag a tackle, but arguably the club's biggest need is at corner with J.C. Jackson departing in free agency. McDuffie would likely be a Day 1 starter in this secondary with a chance to develop into a true No. 1 corner.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Sammy Watkins' arrival in Green Bay shouldn't shake up its draft strategy too much. After all, it's going to take a small army to replace Davante Adams. Olave is said to be the best route-runner in this class, which is a trait that should get him forming a quick rapport with Aaron Rodgers.

Round 1 - Pick 23 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Arizona has a massive need on the edge after losing Chandler Jones in free agency and can begin addressing it by adding Karlaftis to this front seven. The 6-foot-4, 266-pounder already has an NFL body that he can use to get after the quarterback in Vance Joseph's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Green has shown an ability to be a versatile weapon across the O-line as he started at every position outside of center for the Aggies. He moves well at 325 pounds and is well-polished at this stage of his career. He'd challenge left guard Connor McGovern for the starting spot from the jump or push for the right tackle spot opposite Tyron Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Booth replaces Levi Wallace in Buffalo's secondary and would create a dangerous one-two combo with Tre'Davious White.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Even with the addition of Robert Woods, the Titans needs as many pass-catching weapons as they can to compete in this high-powered AFC. Burks plays much faster than his sluggish 4.55 40 at the combine suggests and should be able to pick up plenty of yards after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th The Buccaneers get younger at the position by replacing Ndamukong Suh with Wyatt on the inside to play alongside Vita Vea.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia • Jr • 5'11" / 229 lbs Love the value here for Green Bay. Dean's size has him fall into the back half of the first round here, but he's an explosive, three-down linebacker that pairs well with De'Vondre Campbell.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Wide receiver is a clear need, but the Chiefs could also use some help rushing the passer. Mafe would give Kansas City a nice replacement for Melvin Ingram with a higher upside.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Similar to the situation in Green Bay, no one player is going to replace the productivity of Tyreek Hill, but Dotson is a solid piece to add to this offense for Patrick Mahomes.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Ted Karras is a decent stopgap interior lineman, but Cincinnati could select its long-term center at this spot with Linderbaum and further create a wall in front of Joe Burrow.