Round 1 - Pick 1 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If I come out of this draft class knowing that I did my best to protect Trevor Lawrence, then I will be able to sleep at night. Neal has played guard and right tackle through his career so if that needs to be a short-term plan, then I am comfortable with it. It is all about putting the five best players on the field to protect Lawrence and allow him the comfort that he did not receive last season.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit does not really need an offensive lineman here and may be gun shy going back to the cornerback well after Jeff Okudah. I am investing in a premier position like edge rusher and the best in this class based on film is Thibodeaux. I have not been sitting in the interviews with him so I can not speak to the issue at hand, but I like the player and what he could become in the NFL opposite Romeo Okwara.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th The franchise has made the decision to give Davis Mills a year to prove himself. It would serve no one to surround him with a flawed supporting cast incapable of giving him a fair shot at proving whether or not he was capable. If the team upgrades the offensive line and he does not work out, then pick a quarterback next year and you'll still have that offensive lineman to block. It is difficult to envision Laremy Tunsil on the roster next year under his current contract.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Cornerback is a premier position to me and, despite signing D.J. Reed, I think that is an area of the roster that could be elevated. With this particular draft class, I have been saying that I wish I could start my rankings at about No. 5 overall because I do not see a No. 1 overall prospect in this class. With that being said, Gardner is my top-rated prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd If James Bradberry is gone, then New York can ill afford to miss on Gardner and Stingley. It is a risky proposition because you essentially know that the franchise is going to miss on an offensive tackle if Carolina does not take a quarterback. A sacrifice has to be made but it is the right decision.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina can trade for Baker Mayfield if it pleases but no quarterback is going to be successful under the current structure. The Panthers need to upgrade the offensive line and Cross would allow for some hope at the quarterback position. I would rather take my chances this season and enter the quarterback market next year if it does not work out. Sam Darnold and Mayfield would both be off the books and the franchise would be starting clean. It is important to note that my job is not on the line with this pick, though. Panthers leadership will probably be motivated by what can help them the most this season.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Upon missing out on the offensive tackles, the Giants take a second player at a premier position. An elite edge rusher has evaded the Giants since Michael Strahan and Osi Umenyiora. Walker is not that player walking in the door but he is a high floor run-stopper initially with the potential to develop into more of a threat as a pass-rusher. He should be able to win with speed and power early in his career until he figures out the rest.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Falcons need playmakers and Wilson gives them something a little different than what they already have in Kyle Pitts, who was used more detached than he was as a traditional tight end. Wilson is my top-rated wide receiver because of his elite body control down the field.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st A surprising fall leaves Hutchinson available for Seattle at No. 9 overall. His production in college was fantastic and his floor as a well-rounded player suggests that he is not going to be a bust. The concern is his arm length and how opposing offensive linemen will be able to dictate movement at the next level.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Williams was trending toward becoming the top wide receiver prospect prior to his injury. His road to recovery has gone well to this day and that could lead to an early return. I value the Alabama product in this spot to complement Elijah Moore.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Hamilton is not a perfect prospect but he is a unique combination of size and speed. He can erase tight ends in the NFL and play downhill with force. His awareness and football IQ will endear himself to coaching and some of that leadership was missed on that side of the ball last season.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd I would have loved to get a cornerback in this spot but I think there is a significant drop from Gardner and Stingley to the next group. Despite signing Za'Darius Smith, Minnesota drafts a premier position to form a great rotation of talent while instilling some insurance in the event that either Danielle Hunter or Smith are moved in the next few years.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd How much does a nose tackle impact a rebuilding team? It did little for Carolina and I can understand that argument. However, when exploring the prospects that are different from others, Davis is unique. Could he be a Vince Wilfork like New England had early in Bill Belichick's Patriots days?

Round 1 - Pick 14 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Karlaftis is one of the more volatile prospects in this class. Opinions are all over the board. I value his talent here and believe that he would be a great complement to Odafe Oweh; speed on one side and power on the opposite.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd Landon Dickerson was a center at Alabama but he also showed growth at guard this season. The idea that Linderbaum, who I value as a top-10 prospect in this class, could come in and sit a year is not a negative to me. There is no better resource for a rookie offensive lineman coming into the league than Jason Kelce. The devoted Eagle plays out his final season and walks off into the sunset knowing that he left a legacy.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th Terron Armstead was signed by the Dolphins in free agency. They could give James Hurst or Landon Young a shot at the position but off-season actions suggest that they are looking to be competitive this season. Penning theoretically gives the franchise a higher ceiling at left tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th I walked into the Chargers' war room and locked the door behind me. The idea of adding a third wide receiver of Olave's caliber excites me. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Olave give Justin Herbert one of the best receiver rooms in the league and gives them more salary cap flexibility into the future.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd London offers Philadelphia something a little different than what it currently has on the roster. In an offense that leans on the run game, I like the idea of having a big slot like London who can impede pursuers in space. He is going to be able to use his body to wall off defenders and make plays at the sticks.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 George Pickens WR Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th There has been some conversation in media circles that Pickens has not exactly nailed his pre-draft interviews. At the same time, I saw a player that suffered a torn ACL in March and could have sat out the 2021 season in entirety without anyone blaming him. Instead, he returned to the field in November and was a part of his team's march to a national championship. His talent is in line with a player who should be taken inside the top 20.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st I would not trade up for a quarterback in this class because I do not have that level of conviction with any of them. Therefore, Pittsburgh, who has a roster that could justifiably plug and play a rookie, stays put and still lands a player with upside. The AFC North suddenly features Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson and Willis.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th New England has been drained of secondary talent over the past few years. Knowing Bill Belichick and his inclination to have depth and versatility in that unit, it would make sense to add a player or two early. Elam is a big-bodied cornerback who offers man-coverage capability, which has been critical to that scheme. I am higher on him than most others.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th I look at Green Bay's wide receiver room as a clean slate right now. There really is no one who should preclude them from taking a player like Burks. I would have preferred Olave but he was gone. Burks is a big-bodied wide receiver who can serve as a big slot blocking in a wide-zone scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Drake Jackson LB USC • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 72nd POSITION RNK 8th Jackson being back in the first round will come as a surprise to many. My biggest question with him is whether or not the weight fluctuation is a problem or a byproduct of him doing what is asked of him. If it is the latter, then I am buying that stock. He has great size and the ability to bend around the edge. USC did not use him to his potential and any team that asks him to focus on working upfield will reap the rewards of its investment. He has 34-inch arms and only recently turned 21.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 7th Initially, I had Nakobe Dean in this spot for the Cowboys. The thunder-and-lightning combination of Micah Parsons and Dean excites me. However, from a roster-building standpoint, it would be easier to find linebackers on Day Two than it would be to find offensive linemen. The success of an offense begins with the offensive line so I want to ensure that unit is one of the best in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kyler Gordon CB Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th As with Burks, people had expectations for Gordon at the NFL combine that were not met. The enthusiasm many had for him disappeared but the reaction was overblown. He was a solid performer that is no less of a player. Buffalo adds another cornerback opposite Tre White.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th The running game is the bread and butter of Tennessee's offense. The Titans need a strong offensive line to be successful and Green certainly upgrades that unit following the loss of Rodger Saffold.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jalen Pitre S Baylor • Sr • 5'11" / 198 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th Tampa Bay has few needs for the upcoming season. Adding a defensive back with versatility and great instincts that lead him to being around the ball constantly is an easy decision for the Buccaneers. He can play in the slot or safety.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay upgrades the defensive line by selecting Wyatt. The Pack are creating bully ball with Kenny Clark, Jarran Reed, Dean Lowry and now Wyatt.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd I love Mafe and believe that he is undersold in his ability to drop into coverage or seal the edge. Although an older prospect, he is a well-rounded player who will be able to step into that role vacated by Melvin Ingram.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th McDuffie being available this late in the first round may come as a surprise to some but I do not think it is the stretch that the public is led to believe. NFL teams have guardrails to minimize risk and the Washington product's below-average arm length is not going to be everyone's cup of tea in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Logan Hall DL Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 282 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 5th Cincinnati cycled through its defensive line depth last season. I could see the Bengals wanting to keep that depth in the future. Hall adds a different dynamic as a long penetrator who can create pressure from the interior. The ability of Trey Hendrickson, Sam Hubbard and Hall spreads the protection thin.