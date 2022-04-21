Round 1 - Pick 1 Travon Walker DL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Smoke is billowing out of Jacksonville that the Jaguars are still torn at No. 1 overall with Walker being one of the players under consideration. It could be a smokescreen in the end but there is little reason to create one unless they are trying to entice another team to trade up.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan • Sr • 6'7" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st If Jacksonville ultimately reverses course and takes Walker No. 1 overall, no one would be happier than Detroit. The Lions would keep a Wolverine home at a position of need. Hutchinson also checks the box of being a cultural fit.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Ikem Ekwonu OL NC State • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 4th Despite the extension for Laremy Tunsil, it does not necessarily solidify his stance with the organization long-term. It is not only conceivable, but likely that they would move on from him next off-season. Tunsil is slated to carry a cap hit of $35.2 million whereas cutting him would save $19 million towards the salary cap. Ekwonu raises the floor of the starting five this season while also allowing them some flexibility into the future.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon • Soph • 6'4" / 254 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Teams that want an edge rusher need to act quick and I believe the Jets want an edge rusher. Although there is no Myles Garrett-type prospect in this class, Thibodeaux is the closest to reaching a similar threshold right now. With the return of a healthy Carl Lawson, New York has created a front capable of taking some of the pressure off of that secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Evan Neal OL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 337 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st With both of the top cornerback options still on the board, the Giants can afford to wait until their next pick. Meanwhile, Carolina poses a threat of taking Neal at No. 6 overall. New York sticks and picks the Alabama lineman with experience playing guard as well as both tackle positions. He will slot in at right tackle opposite Andrew Thomas.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charles Cross OL Mississippi State • Soph • 6'5" / 307 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd It could be a smokescreen but I am starting to believe that Carolina is not going to take a quarterback. Team leadership understands that their jobs could be on the hot seat this season, which puts an emphasis on winning now as opposed to waiting to see whether or not a rookie is going to reach his potential. Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold competing is not an ideal situation but that could ultimately be the outcome. A trade would probably entail some conditions attached to a 2023 NFL Draft pick.

From From Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 7 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati • Jr • 6'3" / 190 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st New York trusted their plan and were rewarded with Gardner still being on the board at No. 7 overall. It still sounds as though James Bradberry is going to be traded before the draft so that makes a player of Gardner's caliber much more necessary.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jameson Williams WR Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 179 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The top wide receiver comes down to two players: Garrett Wilson and Williams. Wilson could be the option for a team that is in need of a player ready to hit the ground running in training camp. Williams may require a little more time as he recovers from an injury but he offers more upside. Atlanta can afford to wait and bring him into the fold.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 9 Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 254 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Seattle has a lot of needs, including quarterback, yet it is difficult to see them starting a rebuild right now with a 70-year old head coach. Johnson gives them the quality edge rusher that they have been chasing for a long time. I maintain that they are a potential suitor for Baker Mayfield as well.

From From Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 10 Drake London WR USC • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd My argument for the Jets picking London is the same as it has been: when Zach Wilson was in college, he earned his reputation by moving the pocket, extending plays and making off-platform jump ball throws downfield to bigger receivers. London allows Wilson some of that creativity.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Washington is a team that does not have an extensive list of needs so taking a safety is less of a sacrifice for them. Hamilton is a smart, versatile player that should take some of the responsibility off of Kamren Curl's plate. He can erase tight ends while playing downhill and making plays in space.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The odds of Stingley lasting until No. 12 overall diminished after his Pro Day and yet there are scenarios where he is still available. It is an easy selection for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as Stingley is a potentially elite player at a premier position that also happens to be a position of need. The fact that former LSU Tiger Patrick Peterson is there to advise him is an added bonus.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 13 Malik Willis QB Liberty • Jr • 6'1" / 219 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st If Pittsburgh sees Malik Willis fall out of the top ten, they are not going to risk any of those teams in the mid to late teens taking him. They traded up a few years ago for Devin Bush so it makes more sense when a quarterback is on the line. Houston acquires a future 2nd round pick as more ammunition in a possible trade next year.

Round 1 - Pick 14 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue • Jr • 6'4" / 266 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th Karlaftis is a great fit for Baltimore. He is going to set the edge in the ground game while applying power to condense the pocket. Meanwhile, they have a more athletic Odafe Oweh operating on the opposite side. They are great complements to each other.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Trent McDuffie CB Washington • Soph • 5'11" / 193 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th I think Philadelphia is going to be able to wait and get a good linebacker on Day 2 so an emphasis is placed more on cornerback, defensive front seven and wide receiver. They close one of those rings with the selection of McDuffie, who is a zone cornerback out of Washington.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Penning OL Northern Iowa • Jr • 6'7" / 321 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 8th Left tackle and wide receiver are the two positions most commonly associated with New Orleans. With the first of two Round 1 selections, they fill one of those roles with the tenacious blocker from Northern Iowa.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 183 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Wide receiver is a position of luxury for Los Angeles but they have essentially answered all other questions on their roster. Linebacker may be one of the most pressing needs and that is a position that is less valued as an early commodity. Wilson gives them three wide receivers that warrant attention and that will stretch defenses thin.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 18 Jordan Davis DL Georgia • Sr • 6'6" / 341 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Although wide receiver is a need and a few are on the board, it is impossible (literally) to ignore the mammoth defender from Georgia. Davis is known as a run-stuffing interior defender but if he is able to keep his weight down and be a three down player, then he may be able to show some of that NFL Combine explosion during pass down situations.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Olave WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th New Orleans played the odds game and won this hand. They picked up a second first-round selection with the intent of filling two positions of need. They were able to find difference makers at left tackle and wide receiver without sacrificing any more assets.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers Round 1 - Pick 20 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd After trading back with Pittsburgh, Houston picks up future draft compensation while adding a quality player in the form of Booth. He has played a lot of zone coverage at Clemson but has the size and speed to handle more man coverage responsibilities.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Daxton Hill S Michigan • Jr • 6'0" / 191 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd New England values versatility in the secondary. After losing a lot at the position over the past two years, they invest an early round choice in a player that can play either safety or slot cornerback.

From From Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 22 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas • Jr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay had to have been sweating bullets waiting to see whether or not a wide receiver was going to fall to them at No. 22 overall. Burks is a versatile player that can line up in the slot or on the boundary. He can be a big slot blocker as the team deploys its wide zone blocking scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Boye Mafe DL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Arizona gets some pass rush assistance after losing out on Haason Reddick and Chandler Jones in consecutive off-seasons. Mafe is a well-rounded player with bend around the edge. In a small sample size, he has shown an ability to play the run and drop into coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Linderbaum OL Iowa • Jr • 6'2" / 296 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The interior offensive line has been a game of musical chairs for Dallas in recent years. Linderbaum should be the solution for more than a decade. Having some level of consistency should be welcomed while the rest of that unit is in flux.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kyler Gordon DB Washington • Soph • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 1st Buffalo adds a cornerback with heavy zone exposure that I believe can also handle more man coverage responsibilities. His athleticism testing did not exactly match what was expected at the NFL Combine but it shows up on the field. The Bills strengthen the secondary opposite Tre White.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kenyon Green OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Green is a lineman with the versatility to play multiple positions in a pinch. He has excelled when allowed to stay home at guard. Tennessee needs to start adding some younger pieces to that front and the Texas A&M product is a good start.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zion Johnson OL Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 312 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th Offensive guards go back to back as Tampa Bay fills out the remaining vacancy on its offensive line. It has been a rollercoaster ride of an off-season but the Buccaneers add some stability as they fortify the offensive line. Tom Brady will have one of the league's best once again in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia • Sr • 6'3" / 307 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay gets great value with Wyatt falling this far in the first round. He would have been a dream scenario for Cincinnati but the Packers add another big body to that front allowing those talented edge rushers to work clean behind them.

From From Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 29 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State • Sr • 5'11" / 178 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th Bettors holding Over 5.5 wide receivers picked in the first round tickets rejoice as Kansas City plucks the sixth off the board. If the run on the position happens early, then odds of a sixth or even a seventh leaping into the first round increase.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kaiir Elam CB Florida • Jr • 6'2" / 191 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Kansas City also adds some size and physicality at the cornerback position. The unit has been cobbled together over the years but the infusion of Elam gives them a building block for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Logan Hall DL Houston • Jr • 6'6" / 282 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 5th There is growing buzz that Hall is going to go in the first round. He is a long interior rusher that could also play on the edge in certain situations. Cincinnati burned through its depth at defensive tackle last off-season and may need to count on that again this season.