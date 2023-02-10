Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd Keeping this selection from last week. It's pretty perfect. It's time to get a youthful passer in Indianapolis, and Levis, while far from perfect, has No. 1 overall pick traits.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Carter is the ideal replacement for the retiring J.J. Watt. He's a long, hyper-athletic interior rusher who's disruptive on three downs.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Seattle Seahawks Round 1 - Pick 5 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Panthers roll the dice with Richardson instead of going the safer route with C.J. Stroud. They make the move up with the Seahawks to get this done.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Packers move Rodgers to the Raiders and add a defensive backfield weapon with Branch. Green Bay's secondary needs more youthful and talented pieces at safety. In this trade, Green Bay gets this selection, a 2023 third-round pick, plus the Raiders' first-, second-, and fourth-round picks in 2024 if Rodgers plays that season.

Round 1 - Pick 8 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Yes, the Falcons used a third-round pick on Desmond Ridder in 2022. But are they ready to hitch their wagon to him long-term? In this scenario they jump at the opportunity to pick Stroud.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th The Seahawks are going to adore the draft profile of Wilson, a long, athletic, highly productive rusher.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th Kancey can learn so much from Javon Hargrave early in his Eagles career, another undersized but explosive up-the-field defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'8" / 359 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th I have an inkling Jones is going to fly up boards during the pre-draft process because of his size and how clean his film is.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement. With Young and Addison, this is a quality first-round haul for Houston.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 13 Darnell Wright OL Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 213th POSITION RNK 19th The closer we get to the start of the offseason, the more and more it feels like Lamar Jackson has already played his last game in Baltimore. The Jets pounce. Meanwhile, Baltimore adds a very Ravens-like power blocker at right tackle in Wright. In the move, Baltimore gets two first-round picks -- this one -- and New York's in 2024, plus a 2024 third-round pick, and 2025 second-round selection.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Bill Belichick dipping back into Round 1 wide receiver waters with the imposing, long-striding Johnston, who'll instantly be a threatening deep threat in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 250 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 4th The Packers add to the pass-catching contingent with the big, super-fast Musgrave to threaten the seam.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Smith is an ultra-aggressive, ball-hawking outside cornerback who'll be a welcomed addition to the Commanders secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Another Joey Porter in Pittsburgh. This one is a lanky, twitched-up perimeter corner who plays the ball well in the air.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame • Jr • 6'4" / 265 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st The Lions get an instant T.J. Hockenson replacement in Mayer, who joins a fun offense in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 13th Duncan is one of the more-gifted athletes at the offensive tackle spot in this class. The Buccaneers need to upgrade one of their tackle positions.

Round 1 - Pick 20 John Michael Schmitz OL Minnesota • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks are in need of better interior offensive line play, and Schmitz is a squeaky clean center prospect with loads of experience. He's ready to go from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently than the QB did with Joe Lombardi. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens add youth to their secondary with Gonzalez, whose film was super clean in 2022.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings dip into the receiver well to complement Justin Jefferson. Awesome value here for the Vikings given Smith-Njigba's injury in 2022 pushes him down the board.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Jones isn't a high-floor prospect. The ceiling is high though, and that's precisely what GM Trent Baalke really likes.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Torrence is an NFL-ready guard the Giants can plug in immediately. He'll improve the run and pass game for the G-Men.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Zay Flowers WR Boston College • Sr • 5'10" / 172 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th Flowers is a receiver who can win at three levels who'd hit the ground running in Josh Allen's offense with Stefon Diggs opposite him.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 8th The Bengals go defensive back early in the draft again because Forbes is a big play waiting to happen at corner.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th Van Ness is going to be a riser during the pre-draft process and is the exact type of edge rusher the Saints need up front.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Skoronski is a gifted pass blocker at left tackle, and the Chiefs do need to add another piece to their offensive line.