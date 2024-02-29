From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st General manager Ryan Poles made a comment this week about wanting to do right by Justin Fields if they decide to draft a rookie quarterback at No. 1 overall. The fact that he is even thinking about that could be an indication that the team has made its decision.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has most recently worked with Caleb Williams and Kyler Murray. If Williams is off the board, then the choice comes down to Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye. Could Daniels' capabilities as a runner give him the advantage in that discussion?

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd New England has a decision to make. They can supplement the roster now so an eventual quarterback has a better chance of having success or they can take the quarterback now. The Patriots have not been in a position to pick this early for quite some time so who knows how long it may before they have the chance again. Drake Maye is a prototypical pocket passer with the ability to roll the pocket and make tight window throws.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Arizona is likely to punt on the idea of taking a quarterback this year so that allows them to focus on other positions of need. Marvin Harrison Jr. is still my top prospect overall so taking him at No. 4 overall gives the Cardinals much-needed size in the receiver room.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd The situations with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are still very much in the air. It is unlikely that both are back next season and Quentin Johnston did not show enough during his rookie season for Los Angeles not to consider a possible replacement for Allen and/or Williams in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Rome Odunze gives the Giants a player capable of working underneath and stretching the field vertically. The tandem of Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson is a bit more one-dimensional in that regard. New York is hoping that Odunze can offer the stability the team has been lacking at the position since Odell Beckham Jr. departed.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Tennessee has made it known it intends to build around Will Levis. It may or may not work, but it will not be a lack of effort. They invest in that plan at No. 7 overall with the selection of Joe Alt.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta will probably look for a quarterback this offseason but it is unlikely the Falcons want to go down the rookie path again so soon. It could be a spot for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, but they probably prefer a veteran, such as Justin Fields or Kirk Cousins.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago's pass rush has improved more than any other team in the league over a six-month period. Opposite Montez Sweat, the Bears add Jared Verse. It would have been ideal to add a wide receiver for the newly acquired Caleb Williams but the organization finds itself in a bit of no man's land at the position in the first round with three off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jets should be desperate for offensive tackle help and, fortunately for them, it is a rich year for prospective talent. The buzz is that the team was enamored with Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga at the Senior Bowl, but that could be because they did not anticipate Olu Fashanu being available.

Round 1 - Pick 11 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Coaches out of the Sean McVay coaching tree have always valued accurate, tough passers and that is J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota has made it known that they want to bring Kirk Cousins back, but could that be a smokescreen as they gauge the market for McCarthy?

Round 1 - Pick 12 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Denver will be in the market for a quarterback in some capacity. The situation with Russell Wilson sounds irreparable based on his comments on Brandon Marshall's podcast. If they stand pat at No. 12 overall, then they risk losing out on one of the top quarterback options as they do in this scenario. Instead, they take Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold and pair him with former Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas has a variety of needs but it would not hurt first-year head coach Antonio Pierce's feelings if the organization's first-round pick is used on a defender. The Raiders need offensive linemen, cornerback and a variety of other positions, but use this opportunity to address their defensive interior.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Tight end is not the biggest need for New Orleans but Brock Bowers is a blue-chip talent available later than his talent suggests he should be. Juwan Johnson has 79 receptions over the past two seasons, but Bowers offers a more dynamic element.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Indianapolis has some free agents to address on the defensive line but makes an addition to a secondary that was able to identify some quality depth pieces a year ago. Quinyon Mitchell is a smart, physical cornerback who also plays downhill in run support.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 56th POSITION RNK 4th Offensive guard was already a need for Seattle but Damien Lewis also happens to be a free agent. Troy Fautanu played left tackle for the Huskies but is projected inside for some teams.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Calvin Ridley is currently slated to become a free agent. The team may need to plan for the future at the position regardless of whether or not he is back. Brian Thomas Jr. has one of the most unique athletic profiles in this draft class. He has the potential to emerge as one of the best receivers in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 18 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd After moving to the right side, former first-round selection Jonah Williams is in a position to hit free agency in a few weeks. Cincinnati has a tight budget and other needs. Waiting to find his replacement in a talent rich draft may be a smart, cost-effective move to address a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles needs to upgrade protection in front of Matthew Stafford. Most successful offensive lines have two to three former first-round picks on the offensive line but the Rams have zero.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th By selecting Amarius Mims, Pittsburgh now has the luxury of starting two former Georgia Bulldogs at offensive tackle. Broderick Jones played on the right side this year but can flip back to the left side.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Miami has a few interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency next month, including starting center Connor Williams. Jackson Powers-Johnson will be able to start from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Philadelphia continues its historical trend of taking offensive or defensive linemen in the first round. The medical check will be important for Laiatu Latu but that also allows the Eagles to get great value later in the round.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 23 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Houston continues to invest in its pass rush with the selection of Chop Robinson. The Texans have a capable trio to get after the opposing quarterback in waves.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Stephon Gilmore is a free agent this offseason. DaRon Bland played really well when called into action but the selection of Nate Wiggins allows them to maintain the depth that allowed them to absorb the loss of Trevon Diggs last season.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th There could be a run on the cornerback position in the latter half of Round 1. Kool-Aid McKinstry joins a secondary that features former first-round selection Jaire Alexander.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Tampa Bay's interior offensive line has been depleted over the past few years losing Alex Cappa, Ryan Jensen and Shaq Mason. Jordan Morgan has played left tackle but has the flexibility to move over at the next level.

From From Houston Texans Round 1 - Pick 27 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona does not need to concern itself with filling needs but rather taking best player available. Jer'Zhan Newton is a cultural fit, as well as a good player and a solution to a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 7th Tyler Guyton is an unfinished product but he's similar to Anton Harrison in that he has first-round traits that make him a worthwhile project. Guyton's ceiling is much higher than Spencer Brown and his selection is a way to indirectly invest in Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 7th Cooper DeJean is a smart football player who is also multi-talented. He can start at cornerback but also make invaluable contributions on special teams. Detroit signed a few short-term options at the position last offseason but now have a potential tentpole in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Jadeveon Clowney is a free agent. The powerful rusher was integral in the team's run defense efforts. Darius Robinson's frame allows him to play on the edge but also slide inside dependent upon the situation.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th San Francisco has not made the offensive line a priority since acquiring Trent Williams. San Francisco has been able to reach the game's highest competitive level without that investment, but it is not necessarily a strategy conducive to winning long-term. Kingsley Suamataia is a massive human being who played both tackle spots at BYU.