There was some real temptation to trade a veteran quarterback with my second NFL mock draft of the year, and there's also just too obvious an option when it comes to a trade not to take it.

When the Vikings acquired another first-round pick from the Texans they made their intention quite clear: They are preparing to make a move up in this draft for a quarterback. Now, it's also possible the Vikings believe this draft class is much better than next year's class and they want to load up on this impressive first round.

But it's more likely they're chasing a quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, so I've got them trading up to No. 5 with the Chargers, who have a lot of holes on the roster after cutting Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen.

This could make things particularly spicy with the Giants possibly hunting a quarterback and the Patriots and Cardinals possibly willing to move out of the No. 3 and No. 4 holes, respectively.

In short, the Vikings will have their fair share of suitors, and it shouldn't be surprising to see them move up either ahead of the draft (to No. 4) or during the draft (No. 5).

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)



