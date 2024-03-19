mccarthy-g.jpg
Getty Images

There was some real temptation to trade a veteran quarterback with my second NFL mock draft of the year, and there's also just too obvious an option when it comes to a trade not to take it.

When the Vikings acquired another first-round pick from the Texans they made their intention quite clear: They are preparing to make a move up in this draft for a quarterback. Now, it's also possible the Vikings believe this draft class is much better than next year's class and they want to load up on this impressive first round. 

But it's more likely they're chasing a quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins in free agency, so I've got them trading up to No. 5 with the Chargers, who have a lot of holes on the roster after cutting Mike Williams and trading Keenan Allen. 

This could make things particularly spicy with the Giants possibly hunting a quarterback and the Patriots and Cardinals possibly willing to move out of the No. 3 and No. 4 holes, respectively. 

In short, the Vikings will have their fair share of suitors, and it shouldn't be surprising to see them move up either ahead of the draft (to No. 4) or during the draft (No. 5). 

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3328
RUYDS
185
INTS
5
TDS
36
The trade of Justin Fields all but seals this pick for the Bears, not that it wasn't already locked in before that.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Washington could move out of the second spot if someone offers it a haul, but the feeling is new ownership wants to get "their guy" at quarterback to ignite a passionate fanbase.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Patriots are a trade-out candidate here as well, but like the Commanders, they want to grab their guy in this QB-rich draft, and they do so with the Heisman winner, who pairs nicely with the sneakily unathletic Jacoby Brissett.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cardinals have to get a wide receiver here, and they might view Harrison as a franchise-altering WR to pair with Kyler Murray.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings' intent is very clear with their weekend move, acquiring an additional first-round pick: They are preparing to move up for a quarterback. If three quarterbacks are off the board to start, J.J. McCarthy is probably their guy. He's widely regarded in NFL circles and the Vikings move up here with the Chargers, who are happy to drop back for a pair of firsts (11 and 23).
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Giants would probably like to upgrade at quarterback for the long haul, and I wouldn't count them out in the McCarthy hunt, but if they stand pat, they'll be thrilled with a blue-chip receiver.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans have to focus on improving Will Levis protection, and with Brian/Bill Callahan on board grabbing a stud OL makes a ton of sense.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
A great example of how free agency shapes the draft: The Falcons were players for a QB or a WR before going big on the open market. Now they can focus on the defensive side of the ball with all their additions.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Chicago could certainly go WR or OL here to help Williams, but the Bears grabbed Keenan Allen and have to feel adding another EDGE could push this defense into really compelling territory.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Jets should be doing backflips here being able to add a player like Odunze as another weapon for Aaron Rodgers after improving the OL in free agency.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers are able to trade down and scoop up a weapon for Justin Herbert. Bowers fits perfectly with what Jim Harbaugh wants to do on offense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Broncos have plenty of holes and getting better on the defensive line should certainly be a priority.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Hearing Arnold talk, he sure does sound like the type of guy Antonio Pierce would love to have on his defense.
  Mock Trade from New Orleans Saints
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers have enough ammo to move back up in the draft and grab a mauling offensive lineman in Latham, who can start on the right side for them from jump street.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Colts could use a few more quality pieces in their secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Very curious to see what Seattle does without Pete Carroll's influence on the drafting philosophy. I would GUESS the Seahawks are more likely to trade back, but for now they can take Latu here.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Jags missed out on Calvin Ridley and that could end up making receiver a priority for them in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Offensive line could be a priority, but with Tee Higgins set to leave after a tag year the Bengals could certainly end up going receiver here.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
T'Vondre Sweat DL
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 362 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Aaron Donald retirement makes this a little easier to project, although suggesting we know what the Rams will do with a first-round pick is silly since it's the first since 2016.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
1st
We know this won't be a quarterback! But the Steelers could certainly use some help protecting their two new quarterbacks, and we've seen the Steelers willing to dip their toe in the UGA pool.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Dolphins could look to boost their pass rush with injuries a problem on that side of the ball. I'm going to give them some OL depth knowing they'll need to protect Tua long term.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
If there's a quality UGA prospect available you can bet Howie Roseman will consider drafting him.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
3rd
This pick has been actually traded twice and now mock traded twice! Dizzying! The Saints just signed Chase Young, but it's just a one-year deal so depth should be important.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Cowboys have seen some serious attrition on the offensive line, and they've been more than willing to grab their guys in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Offensive line isn't a pressing need, but there's nothing wrong with building out some depth after the departure of David Bahktiari.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
54th
POSITION RNK
4th
This offensive line class is deep and will offer teams on the back end of the draft a chance to create a run.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Was tempted to double dip at WR here, but getting a stud defensive prospect for Jonathan Gannon is probably a priority.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Bills lost a ton of players in the secondary and I can't not see Sean McDermott trying to restock things via the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
9th
Brad Holmes loves defensive backs, and DeJean fits with a Dan Campbell-style team.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Cooper Beebe IOL
Kansas State • Sr • 6'4" / 335 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
6th
The Ravens have the running back, but who is blocking for Derrick Henry? I think they trust their draft picks, but may continue drafting and developing.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Troy Franklin WR
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 187 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
YAC production is something the Niners love and we don't know what will happen with Brandon Aiyuk for the long haul.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Ricky Pearsall WR
Florida • Sr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
The Chiefs added Hollywood Brown in free agency, but could keep improving the WR depth chart in the draft without putting too much pressure on a young player.