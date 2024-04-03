From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 3 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Surprise! Well, kind of. The McCarthy hype train left the station at the combine, and the Patriots are the final stop for the former Michigan quarterback in Foxborough.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 While the thought of moving back is tempting for Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, so is the idea of getting MHJ on this roster.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 Home run scenario for the Vikings, who see Maye fall all the way to No. 5 -- instead of having to get to No. 3 or No. 4 to draft him. The Chargers know they can get a premier offensive tackle at No. 11.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Giants miss out on the top-tier quarterback prospects in this class but are happy to land the explosive Nabers at No. 6.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans go with a Notre Dame blocker to protect Will Levis next to 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at guard.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Are we sure Dallas Turner will be the Falcons pick at No. 8? Verse has back-to-back years of stellar productivity in the ACC. Turner only has one big-time production season in the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 The Bears are doing everything possible to make the landing spot cushy for Williams. Odunze at No. 9 will signal that even more than the Keenan Allen trade a few weeks ago.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 11 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd This swap works wonderfully for each franchise involved. Vikings get their quarterback. Chargers get their mashing right tackle to fill a massive void at that position. It only costs Minnesota No. 11 and No. 23 in the trade.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 12 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st No GM loves drafting athletic freaks more than Chris Ballard of the Colts. He sees Turner dropping and decides to go up to get him to bolster the outside pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Plug-and-play right tackle with immense length, size, and impeccable balance for the Raiders.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 15 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 Sean Payton gets his point-guard quarterback, and the Broncos get a third-round pick in return from the Colts in this slide back (pick No. 82 overall).

Round 1 - Pick 16 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald knows full well how vital serious pass-rush ability is to any defense. And Seattle needs more juice around the corner. They get that with Latu.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jaguars need a feisty, playmaking outside cornerback and that's exactly the book on this Alabama star.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th Given there's some uncertainty with the long-term future of Tee Higgins in Cincinnati, the Bengals go with Thomas Jr. here and, at least for 2024, have one of the scariest young receiving trios in football.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Mitchell is a ready-to-go outside cornerback with plus speed, instincts, and ball skills. Huge boost for the Steelers secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 22 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Armed with extra picks early, the Packers make an ascension for the consensus top interior rusher in the class.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 23 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd The first two picks of the Jim Harbaugh era are in the trenches. Imagine that. Newton really gets after in as a three-down defensive tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 7th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 25 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th Wiggins is spindly, but he's a high-energy inside-out cornerback who finds the football frequently and can really fly. Philadelphia needs cornerback help. The Packers send this pick and a third-round selection (No. 91 overall) to Philadelphia in exchange for No. 22 and a fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall).

Round 1 - Pick 26 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Robinson is probably best inside but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.

Round 1 - Pick 27 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 5th Latham is too good of a prospect from the SEC at a premier position for the Cardinals to pass on him here.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Ladd McConkey WR Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th REC 30 REYDS 478 YDS/REC 15.9 TDS 3 McConkey would give the Bills precisely what they need -- a field-stretcher for 2024 who has WR1 upside because of his route-running chops and deceptive YAC capabilities.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd McKinstry is a pro-ready perimeter cornerback from Alabama. The Lions like prospects from marquee programs with serious production. McKinstry checks those boxes.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Braden Fiske DL Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens are typically a big measurables team in the draft, and Fiske has very short arms for the interior defensive line. But he's a freaky athlete and was supremely productive in his final season at Florida State.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th Suamataia isn't ready to start right now, but with some time learning under Trent Williams, he could eventually be the best offensive tackle from this class.