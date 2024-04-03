usatsi-21438500-xavier-worthy-horns-wr-2023-1400.jpg
What's so fun about the 2024 NFL Draft is we have no idea the order at which the quarterbacks will go after Caleb Williams. At least right now we don't. We collectively feel good about Jayden Daniels to Washington, but it doesn't feel like a lock. After that though, it's anyone's guess. 

Will it be Drake Maye to the Patriots at No. 3? Or does he plummet? Is the immense J.J. McCarthy hype real? And who will trade up for a quarterback? Plenty of burning questions will be answered on that last Thursday in April. For the time being, they'll be answered in this mock. 

  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
Surprise! Well, kind of. The McCarthy hype train left the station at the combine, and the Patriots are the final stop for the former Michigan quarterback in Foxborough.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
While the thought of moving back is tempting for Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, so is the idea of getting MHJ on this roster.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
Home run scenario for the Vikings, who see Maye fall all the way to No. 5 -- instead of having to get to No. 3 or No. 4 to draft him. The Chargers know they can get a premier offensive tackle at No. 11.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Giants miss out on the top-tier quarterback prospects in this class but are happy to land the explosive Nabers at No. 6.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans go with a Notre Dame blocker to protect Will Levis next to 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at guard.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Are we sure Dallas Turner will be the Falcons pick at No. 8? Verse has back-to-back years of stellar productivity in the ACC. Turner only has one big-time production season in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
The Bears are doing everything possible to make the landing spot cushy for Williams. Odunze at No. 9 will signal that even more than the Keenan Allen trade a few weeks ago.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
This swap works wonderfully for each franchise involved. Vikings get their quarterback. Chargers get their mashing right tackle to fill a massive void at that position. It only costs Minnesota No. 11 and No. 23 in the trade.
  Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
1st
No GM loves drafting athletic freaks more than Chris Ballard of the Colts. He sees Turner dropping and decides to go up to get him to bolster the outside pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
Plug-and-play right tackle with immense length, size, and impeccable balance for the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
1st
Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
6th
PAYDS
4508
RUYDS
234
INTS
3
TDS
51
Sean Payton gets his point-guard quarterback, and the Broncos get a third-round pick in return from the Colts in this slide back (pick No. 82 overall).
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald knows full well how vital serious pass-rush ability is to any defense. And Seattle needs more juice around the corner. They get that with Latu.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Jaguars need a feisty, playmaking outside cornerback and that's exactly the book on this Alabama star.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
Given there's some uncertainty with the long-term future of Tee Higgins in Cincinnati, the Bengals go with Thomas Jr. here and, at least for 2024, have one of the scariest young receiving trios in football.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mitchell is a ready-to-go outside cornerback with plus speed, instincts, and ball skills. Huge boost for the Steelers secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jackson Powers-Johnson IOL
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
33rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.
  Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
Armed with extra picks early, the Packers make an ascension for the consensus top interior rusher in the class.
  Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
The first two picks of the Jim Harbaugh era are in the trenches. Imagine that. Newton really gets after in as a three-down defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
75
REYDS
1014
YDS/REC
13.5
TDS
6
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.
  Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
4th
Wiggins is spindly, but he's a high-energy inside-out cornerback who finds the football frequently and can really fly. Philadelphia needs cornerback help. The Packers send this pick and a third-round selection (No. 91 overall) to Philadelphia in exchange for No. 22 and a fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall).
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
5th
Robinson is probably best inside but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
5th
Latham is too good of a prospect from the SEC at a premier position for the Cardinals to pass on him here.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Ladd McConkey WR
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
6th
REC
30
REYDS
478
YDS/REC
15.9
TDS
3
McConkey would give the Bills precisely what they need -- a field-stretcher for 2024 who has WR1 upside because of his route-running chops and deceptive YAC capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
3rd
McKinstry is a pro-ready perimeter cornerback from Alabama. The Lions like prospects from marquee programs with serious production. McKinstry checks those boxes.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
34th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Ravens are typically a big measurables team in the draft, and Fiske has very short arms for the interior defensive line. But he's a freaky athlete and was supremely productive in his final season at Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
40th
POSITION RNK
7th
Suamataia isn't ready to start right now, but with some time learning under Trent Williams, he could eventually be the best offensive tackle from this class.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
24th
POSITION RNK
5th
REC
55
REYDS
845
YDS/REC
15.4
TDS
11
While not a YAC-type, Mitchell is too fast and too smooth for the Chiefs to pass on him with the last pick in Round 1.