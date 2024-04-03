What's so fun about the 2024 NFL Draft is we have no idea the order at which the quarterbacks will go after Caleb Williams. At least right now we don't. We collectively feel good about Jayden Daniels to Washington, but it doesn't feel like a lock. After that though, it's anyone's guess.
Will it be Drake Maye to the Patriots at No. 3? Or does he plummet? Is the immense J.J. McCarthy hype real? And who will trade up for a quarterback? Plenty of burning questions will be answered on that last Thursday in April. For the time being, they'll be answered in this mock.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Bears will do plenty of research on Williams' demeanor, but if everything checks out there, he'll be the pick at No. 1. They can't trade out of the No. 1 pick again.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Commanders have not been shy in free agency, and Daniels could be the final piece to kick-start Washington's rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Surprise! Well, kind of. The McCarthy hype train left the station at the combine, and the Patriots are the final stop for the former Michigan quarterback in Foxborough.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
While the thought of moving back is tempting for Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort, so is the idea of getting MHJ on this roster.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Home run scenario for the Vikings, who see Maye fall all the way to No. 5 -- instead of having to get to No. 3 or No. 4 to draft him. The Chargers know they can get a premier offensive tackle at No. 11.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Giants miss out on the top-tier quarterback prospects in this class but are happy to land the explosive Nabers at No. 6.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Are we sure Dallas Turner will be the Falcons pick at No. 8? Verse has back-to-back years of stellar productivity in the ACC. Turner only has one big-time production season in the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
The Bears are doing everything possible to make the landing spot cushy for Williams. Odunze at No. 9 will signal that even more than the Keenan Allen trade a few weeks ago.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 11
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
This swap works wonderfully for each franchise involved. Vikings get their quarterback. Chargers get their mashing right tackle to fill a massive void at that position. It only costs Minnesota No. 11 and No. 23 in the trade.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 12
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
No GM loves drafting athletic freaks more than Chris Ballard of the Colts. He sees Turner dropping and decides to go up to get him to bolster the outside pass rush.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Plug-and-play right tackle with immense length, size, and impeccable balance for the Raiders.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Fashanu's slide stops here, and the Saints simply go best-player-available with this selection.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
Round 1 - Pick 16
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
New Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald knows full well how vital serious pass-rush ability is to any defense. And Seattle needs more juice around the corner. They get that with Latu.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Jaguars need a feisty, playmaking outside cornerback and that's exactly the book on this Alabama star.
Round 1 - Pick 18
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Given there's some uncertainty with the long-term future of Tee Higgins in Cincinnati, the Bengals go with Thomas Jr. here and, at least for 2024, have one of the scariest young receiving trios in football.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell is a ready-to-go outside cornerback with plus speed, instincts, and ball skills. Huge boost for the Steelers secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
JPJ didn't do the full workout in Indianapolis despite clearly being a high-level athlete on film. That indicates his camp realizes he's quite easily the top center in the class. And the Dolphins have to find a quality starter to snap to Tua Tagovailoa.
Mock Trade from Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 22
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Armed with extra picks early, the Packers make an ascension for the consensus top interior rusher in the class.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 23
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The first two picks of the Jim Harbaugh era are in the trenches. Imagine that. Newton really gets after in as a three-down defensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott.
Mock Trade from Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 25
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Wiggins is spindly, but he's a high-energy inside-out cornerback who finds the football frequently and can really fly. Philadelphia needs cornerback help. The Packers send this pick and a third-round selection (No. 91 overall) to Philadelphia in exchange for No. 22 and a fourth-round pick (No. 120 overall).
Round 1 - Pick 26
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson is probably best inside but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Georgia • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs
McConkey would give the Bills precisely what they need -- a field-stretcher for 2024 who has WR1 upside because of his route-running chops and deceptive YAC capabilities.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
McKinstry is a pro-ready perimeter cornerback from Alabama. The Lions like prospects from marquee programs with serious production. McKinstry checks those boxes.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Braden Fiske DL
Florida State • Sr • 6'5" / 297 lbs
The Ravens are typically a big measurables team in the draft, and Fiske has very short arms for the interior defensive line. But he's a freaky athlete and was supremely productive in his final season at Florida State.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Suamataia isn't ready to start right now, but with some time learning under Trent Williams, he could eventually be the best offensive tackle from this class.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
While not a YAC-type, Mitchell is too fast and too smooth for the Chiefs to pass on him with the last pick in Round 1.