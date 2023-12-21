From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I have a hard time envisioning Chicago passing up the opportunity to take a quarterback for the second consecutive year. Caleb Williams is a worthwhile replacement for Justin Fields.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Bill Belichick would take Drake Maye and move on from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe quicker than the Patriots have gotten to the opposing quarterback at any time this season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Kyler Murray returns to the desert but he is no longer the sole attraction. Marvin Harrison Jr. gives Arizona a pass catcher who they have lacked since Larry Fitzgerald retired.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Washington makes a move to get younger and cheaper at the left tackle spot. Olu Fashanu is still a very young, but ascending player to protect Sam Howell.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Braxton Jones is hardly the biggest issue in Chicago but the team needs to improve the unit. Joe Alt gives them more flexibility in the scheme and a key piece to plug in alongside Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd New York's pass rush has been a problem this season. Kayvon Thibodeaux's production has gone way up but the team needs to find ways to more consistently apply pressure.

Round 1 - Pick 7 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd General manager Joe Douglas fills one glaring need on the offensive line with the addition of right tackle JC Latham.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Nate Wiggins CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Who knows what the next head coach of the Chargers will want as his first draft pick but cornerback continues to be a need for this team.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee has to do a better job of surrounding Will Levis with talent on offense. The offensive line needs to be upgraded for him to have any chance at consistently performing at a high level. Brock Bowers gives him a much-needed weapon, however.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Atlanta will probably move on from Bud Dupree this offseason as the Falcons search for more pass-rush impact. Laiatu Latu could be the best pass rusher in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay drafts Amarius Mims to replace longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari. Mims has played right tackle but has the physical makeup to make that transition.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas is once again searching for cornerback help in the first round. Kool-Aid McKinstry is still one of the best options at that spot.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Malik Nabers has clearly established himself as the second best wide receiver prospect in this draft. Quarterback is still a question mark but the tandem of Chris Olave and Nabers can be built around.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Jer'Zhan Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 1st The run defense has been an issue for Denver this season. While Jer'Zhan Newton is more proficient as a pass rusher, he gives the Broncos defense an element that it has been missing.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Jayden Daniels' decision-making has been much improved this season and he brings a versatile skill set to the position. Seattle has seen a large enough sample size to know it has reached the ceiling with Geno Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Pittsburgh gets book-end tackles in consecutive years to protect its investment of Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett and Jaylen Warren.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jared Verse would be a really intriguing outcome for Arizona if Kyler Murray is the right quarterback to lead the team. The Cardinals could show a lot of growth over the course of a calendar year based on how the team has responded to Jonathon Gannon.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Cooper DeJean CB Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Combined with injury history over the past two years and contract situations, Buffalo needs to flip essentially its entire secondary in short order. Cooper DeJean is a tough player who is no stranger to playing in cold climates.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Keon Coleman WR Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Mike Evans could potentially hit free agency after the season. Tampa Bay is currently in playoff position but no one expects the Bucs to make a lot of damage. Adding draft assets for Evans and bringing in a more affordable skill player like Keon Coleman could set the franchise on a healthier trajectory.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are scheduled to hit free agency at season's end. Chop Robinson helps replace a bit of what could be lost.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 11th Los Angeles needs to keep stacking quality football players as long as Matthew Stafford is going to keep tapping the fountain of youth. Terrion Arnold is a riser through this process and gives the Rams a quality piece in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Rome Odunze could be a replacement for or a complement to pending free agent Michael Pittman Jr. Anthony Richardson will not turn down skill help.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 44th POSITION RNK 1st Ezra Cleveland was acquired via trade but is now on track to hit free agency. Troy Fautanu has some positional flexibility but slides into guard from left tackle in this case.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Cincinnati could theoretically move on from Tyler Boyd and/or Tee Higgins this offseason. The Bengals keep the deck stacked at wide receiver with the addition of Emeka Egbuka.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 77th POSITION RNK 16th Whether through trades, free agents, draft picks, etc. ... Kansas City has taken chances on wide receivers but has largely failed to this point. Rashee Rice is a building block but Patrick Mahomes needs more.

Round 1 - Pick 26 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Will Anderson Jr., Jonathan Greenard and JT Tuimoloau: DeMeco Ryans is building out a deep collection of pass-rush talent.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 7th Detroit has a few offensive guards projected to hit free agency this offseason. Jordan Morgan could fill one of those spots on a rookie contract.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 9th Philadelphia took on a massive project like Jordan Mailata and that worked out well. Kingsley Suamataia is the newest project with a much higher floor than Mailata had at this point in his career.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th Graham Barton has positional flexibility. Miami has multiple interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency. Barton steps in to fill one of those roles.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Tyler Nubin S Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 3rd Dallas adds another starter to its secondary. Tyler Nubin gives the Cowboys another ballhawk capable of making plays downfield.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 10th Tyler Guyton is similar to his former teammate, Anton Harrison, a year ago. He still has some room for growth as far as technique is concerned but teams will be hard-pressed to find a more athletic tackle.