The NFL Draft is an interesting exercise because there could be multiple opinions on what is the best method for improving a team. The draft is as much predicting what opposing general managers would do in a particular situation and less about biggest needs.
There has been an emphasis on adding a wealth of skill talent to a building when the team has recently plunged significant draft capital into the quarterback position. In today's thought exercise, we look at a few teams that could be in a position to help young quarterbacks, while acknowledging that three teams taking a quarterback this year could follow suit a year from now.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon ahead of Week 16 games, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
I have a hard time envisioning Chicago passing up the opportunity to take a quarterback for the second consecutive year. Caleb Williams is a worthwhile replacement for Justin Fields.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Bill Belichick would take Drake Maye and move on from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe quicker than the Patriots have gotten to the opposing quarterback at any time this season.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Kyler Murray returns to the desert but he is no longer the sole attraction. Marvin Harrison Jr. gives Arizona a pass catcher who they have lacked since Larry Fitzgerald retired.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Washington makes a move to get younger and cheaper at the left tackle spot. Olu Fashanu is still a very young, but ascending player to protect Sam Howell.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Round 1 - Pick 6
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
New York's pass rush has been a problem this season. Kayvon Thibodeaux's production has gone way up but the team needs to find ways to more consistently apply pressure.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Who knows what the next head coach of the Chargers will want as his first draft pick but cornerback continues to be a need for this team.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Tennessee has to do a better job of surrounding Will Levis with talent on offense. The offensive line needs to be upgraded for him to have any chance at consistently performing at a high level. Brock Bowers gives him a much-needed weapon, however.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Atlanta will probably move on from Bud Dupree this offseason as the Falcons search for more pass-rush impact. Laiatu Latu could be the best pass rusher in this draft class.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Green Bay drafts Amarius Mims to replace longtime left tackle David Bakhtiari. Mims has played right tackle but has the physical makeup to make that transition.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Las Vegas is once again searching for cornerback help in the first round. Kool-Aid McKinstry is still one of the best options at that spot.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Malik Nabers has clearly established himself as the second best wide receiver prospect in this draft. Quarterback is still a question mark but the tandem of Chris Olave and Nabers can be built around.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The run defense has been an issue for Denver this season. While Jer'Zhan Newton is more proficient as a pass rusher, he gives the Broncos defense an element that it has been missing.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Jayden Daniels' decision-making has been much improved this season and he brings a versatile skill set to the position. Seattle has seen a large enough sample size to know it has reached the ceiling with Geno Smith.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Pittsburgh gets book-end tackles in consecutive years to protect its investment of Najee Harris, Kenny Pickett and Jaylen Warren.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 17
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jared Verse would be a really intriguing outcome for Arizona if Kyler Murray is the right quarterback to lead the team. The Cardinals could show a lot of growth over the course of a calendar year based on how the team has responded to Jonathon Gannon.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Combined with injury history over the past two years and contract situations, Buffalo needs to flip essentially its entire secondary in short order. Cooper DeJean is a tough player who is no stranger to playing in cold climates.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Mike Evans could potentially hit free agency after the season. Tampa Bay is currently in playoff position but no one expects the Bucs to make a lot of damage. Adding draft assets for Evans and bringing in a more affordable skill player like Keon Coleman could set the franchise on a healthier trajectory.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are scheduled to hit free agency at season's end. Chop Robinson helps replace a bit of what could be lost.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Los Angeles needs to keep stacking quality football players as long as Matthew Stafford is going to keep tapping the fountain of youth. Terrion Arnold is a riser through this process and gives the Rams a quality piece in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Rome Odunze could be a replacement for or a complement to pending free agent Michael Pittman Jr. Anthony Richardson will not turn down skill help.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Ezra Cleveland was acquired via trade but is now on track to hit free agency. Troy Fautanu has some positional flexibility but slides into guard from left tackle in this case.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Cincinnati could theoretically move on from Tyler Boyd and/or Tee Higgins this offseason. The Bengals keep the deck stacked at wide receiver with the addition of Emeka Egbuka.
Round 1 - Pick 25
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Whether through trades, free agents, draft picks, etc. ... Kansas City has taken chances on wide receivers but has largely failed to this point. Rashee Rice is a building block but Patrick Mahomes needs more.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 26
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Will Anderson Jr., Jonathan Greenard and JT Tuimoloau: DeMeco Ryans is building out a deep collection of pass-rush talent.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Detroit has a few offensive guards projected to hit free agency this offseason. Jordan Morgan could fill one of those spots on a rookie contract.
Round 1 - Pick 28
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Philadelphia took on a massive project like Jordan Mailata and that worked out well. Kingsley Suamataia is the newest project with a much higher floor than Mailata had at this point in his career.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton has positional flexibility. Miami has multiple interior offensive linemen scheduled to hit free agency. Barton steps in to fill one of those roles.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Dallas adds another starter to its secondary. Tyler Nubin gives the Cowboys another ballhawk capable of making plays downfield.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Tyler Guyton is similar to his former teammate, Anton Harrison, a year ago. He still has some room for growth as far as technique is concerned but teams will be hard-pressed to find a more athletic tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quinyon Mitchell is a tough, accountable addition to a Baltimore secondary that could use more investment.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.