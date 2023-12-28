There are two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, which means fans will know the majority of the 2024 NFL Draft order in a matter of weeks. The past few months have been used to play out every scenario imaginable, but the picture will soon come into focus and attention will turn to draft preparation for several teams.
Teams have begun to offer a glimpse into the windows of their minds this week as the Commanders and Broncos benched their starting quarterbacks indicating that they will be in the market this offseason. In today's thought exercise, we explore a few of those other teams that could also be jockeying for top available quarterback prospects.
The draft order below was determined using Tankathon ahead of Week 17 games, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
As time passes, I become less convinced that Matt Eberflus will want to start over with a new quarterback, but unless Justin Fields answers all doubts, Chicago has to make the move.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Arizona will probably run it back with Kyler Murray. Instead of drafting his replacement, the Cardinals take a player who will help uplift him on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Washington has kept Jacoby Brissett on the bench all season in favor of Sam Howell. With two games left in the season, the Commanders put Howell in the reserves, which suggests they are not thrilled with their options at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
New England has probably fallen into no man's land in regards to quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. The Patriots use the No. 4 overall selection to address another major need: offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
New York upgrades its pass rush with Dallas Turner lining up across from Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Los Angeles continues stocking the offensive skill talent with the addition of Brock Bowers. Quentin Johnston could not be relied upon as a rookie and Mike Williams is coming back off an injury.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Tennessee's protection fell apart as the season progressed. It has a quarterback worth developing in Will Levis and now needs to upgrade protection. Peter Skoronski and Olu Fashanu in consecutive years is a good start.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Chicago took Caleb Williams No. 1 overall and now gives him a weapon to go with D.J. Moore.
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Atlanta can not run it back with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke as its options for starting quarterback. Jayden Daniels has played a lot of football throughout his collegiate career and his transition to the next level should be smoother as a result.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
New Orleans fills out its pass-rush rotation with the addition of Laiatu Latu. Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan and Latu give the Saints a formidable trio. It will be interesting to see if they make a change at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Green Bay made the move from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love over the past year. The next big change is swapping out David Bakhtiari for Amarius Mims.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Despite Las Vegas' late surge to end the season, there is not a whole lot of confidence in Aidan O'Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo moving forward. J.J. McCarthy has an opportunity to elevate his stock in the College Football Playoff.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Denver now needs a quarterback, but may need to move up the ladder if it hopes to secure one in the first round. Instead, the Broncos pick up another top man coverage cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are scheduled to hit free agency at season's end. It is unlikely that the franchise would retain both.
From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Arizona uses the second of its two first-round selections to pick up a cornerback. The Cardinals need to stack talent on both sides of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
For the second consecutive season, Pittsburgh takes an offensive tackle in the first round. The Steelers could also be in a position to make a change at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Cincinnati is likely to undergo change at wide receiver, but how significant? Could the Bengals lose Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd? The addition of Rome Odunze helps absorb some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Tampa Bay could upgrade and become more cost efficient at the cornerback position.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Grover Stewart spent a portion of the season on the league's suspension list while DeForest Buckner will turn 30 prior to the 2024 season. Jer'Zhan Newton adds depth to that room at the very least and could become a second starter.
Round 1 - Pick 21
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Seattle continues stockpiling options along its defensive front. JT Tuimoloau is a young prospect who has the size to wear multiple hats.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Keon Coleman is a height, weight and speed prospect. He can win jump balls down the field while Calvin Ridley creates and separates underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Cooper DeJean has not yet declared for the NFL Draft, but represents an upgrade to what Los Angeles has in its secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Quinyon Mitchell is no stranger to the weather swings of playing football in the north. He is a tough, accountable player to build around in that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Patrick Mahomes may be able to win with talent that does not measure up to Tyreek Hill, but he can not win with talent that is actively working against the offensive mission. Emeka Egbuka is a reliable, productive player.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Dallas adds another ball hawk to the secondary. The Cowboys have a no-fly zone with Trevon Diggs, Daron Bland and now Tyler Nubin.
From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 27
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Houston continues building out its pass rush with Chop Robinson. Will Anderson Jr., Jon Greenard and Robinson give DeMeco Ryans options like he had in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Cornerback has been a point of weakness for Detroit this season. Injuries played a role, but the Lions had to have known the plan last offseason was a short-term fix. Denzel Burke allows the team to potentially identify a long-term solution.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Graham Barton has positional flexibility and Miami may have a need at a few positions.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Jordan Morgan has played left tackle, but projects inside at the next level. Philadelphia will value his ability to play multiple positions.
Round 1 - Pick 31
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
San Francisco did little to address the loss of Mike McGlinchey last offseason. Kingsley Suamataia is a massive human being who has exposure to left and right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Kevin Zeitler is 33 years old and playing out the end of his contract. Baltimore could look to get younger, cheaper at the guard position.
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.