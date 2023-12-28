getty-justin-fields-bears.jpg
There are two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, which means fans will know the majority of the 2024 NFL Draft order in a matter of weeks. The past few months have been used to play out every scenario imaginable, but the picture will soon come into focus and attention will turn to draft preparation for several teams.

Teams have begun to offer a glimpse into the windows of their minds this week as the Commanders and Broncos benched their starting quarterbacks indicating that they will be in the market this offseason. In today's thought exercise, we explore a few of those other teams that could also be jockeying for top available quarterback prospects.

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon ahead of Week 17 games, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. 

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
As time passes, I become less convinced that Matt Eberflus will want to start over with a new quarterback, but unless Justin Fields answers all doubts, Chicago has to make the move.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
Arizona will probably run it back with Kyler Murray. Instead of drafting his replacement, the Cardinals take a player who will help uplift him on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Washington has kept Jacoby Brissett on the bench all season in favor of Sam Howell. With two games left in the season, the Commanders put Howell in the reserves, which suggests they are not thrilled with their options at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
New England has probably fallen into no man's land in regards to quarterbacks in the NFL Draft. The Patriots use the No. 4 overall selection to address another major need: offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
3rd
New York upgrades its pass rush with Dallas Turner lining up across from Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
Los Angeles continues stocking the offensive skill talent with the addition of Brock Bowers. Quentin Johnston could not be relied upon as a rookie and Mike Williams is coming back off an injury.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Tennessee's protection fell apart as the season progressed. It has a quarterback worth developing in Will Levis and now needs to upgrade protection. Peter Skoronski and Olu Fashanu in consecutive years is a good start.
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Chicago took Caleb Williams No. 1 overall and now gives him a weapon to go with D.J. Moore.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
3rd
New York may need to add two offensive tackles this offseason so it needs to get an early jump with JC Latham coming off the board in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Atlanta can not run it back with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke as its options for starting quarterback. Jayden Daniels has played a lot of football throughout his collegiate career and his transition to the next level should be smoother as a result.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
New Orleans fills out its pass-rush rotation with the addition of Laiatu Latu. Carl Granderson, Cam Jordan and Latu give the Saints a formidable trio. It will be interesting to see if they make a change at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
4th
Green Bay made the move from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love over the past year. The next big change is swapping out David Bakhtiari for Amarius Mims.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
4th
Despite Las Vegas' late surge to end the season, there is not a whole lot of confidence in Aidan O'Connell and Jimmy Garoppolo moving forward. J.J. McCarthy has an opportunity to elevate his stock in the College Football Playoff.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
Nate Wiggins CB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 185 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Denver now needs a quarterback, but may need to move up the ladder if it hopes to secure one in the first round. Instead, the Broncos pick up another top man coverage cornerback.
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Marcus Davenport and Danielle Hunter are scheduled to hit free agency at season's end. It is unlikely that the franchise would retain both.
  From Houston Texans
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
1st
Arizona uses the second of its two first-round selections to pick up a cornerback. The Cardinals need to stack talent on both sides of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
5th
For the second consecutive season, Pittsburgh takes an offensive tackle in the first round. The Steelers could also be in a position to make a change at quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
5th
Cincinnati is likely to undergo change at wide receiver, but how significant? Could the Bengals lose Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd? The addition of Rome Odunze helps absorb some of that loss.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
66th
POSITION RNK
11th
Tampa Bay could upgrade and become more cost efficient at the cornerback position.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Jer'Zhan Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
1st
Grover Stewart spent a portion of the season on the league's suspension list while DeForest Buckner will turn 30 prior to the 2024 season. Jer'Zhan Newton adds depth to that room at the very least and could become a second starter.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 270 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
Seattle continues stockpiling options along its defensive front. JT Tuimoloau is a young prospect who has the size to wear multiple hats.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Keon Coleman WR
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Keon Coleman is a height, weight and speed prospect. He can win jump balls down the field while Calvin Ridley creates and separates underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Cooper DeJean CB
Iowa • Jr • 6'1" / 207 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
1st
Cooper DeJean has not yet declared for the NFL Draft, but represents an upgrade to what Los Angeles has in its secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
25th
POSITION RNK
5th
Quinyon Mitchell is no stranger to the weather swings of playing football in the north. He is a tough, accountable player to build around in that secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 206 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
Patrick Mahomes may be able to win with talent that does not measure up to Tyreek Hill, but he can not win with talent that is actively working against the offensive mission. Emeka Egbuka is a reliable, productive player.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Tyler Nubin S
Minnesota • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
45th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Dallas adds another ball hawk to the secondary. The Cowboys have a no-fly zone with Trevon Diggs, Daron Bland and now Tyler Nubin.
  From Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Houston
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
5th
Houston continues building out its pass rush with Chop Robinson. Will Anderson Jr., Jon Greenard and Robinson give DeMeco Ryans options like he had in San Francisco.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Denzel Burke CB
Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
6th
Cornerback has been a point of weakness for Detroit this season. Injuries played a role, but the Lions had to have known the plan last offseason was a short-term fix. Denzel Burke allows the team to potentially identify a long-term solution.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
Graham Barton has positional flexibility and Miami may have a need at a few positions.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Jordan Morgan OT
Arizona • Sr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
43rd
POSITION RNK
7th
Jordan Morgan has played left tackle, but projects inside at the next level. Philadelphia will value his ability to play multiple positions.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Kingsley Suamataia OT
BYU • Soph • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
48th
POSITION RNK
9th
San Francisco did little to address the loss of Mike McGlinchey last offseason. Kingsley Suamataia is a massive human being who has exposure to left and right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
44th
POSITION RNK
1st
Kevin Zeitler is 33 years old and playing out the end of his contract. Baltimore could look to get younger, cheaper at the guard position.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects