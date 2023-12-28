There are two weeks remaining in the 2023 NFL regular season, which means fans will know the majority of the 2024 NFL Draft order in a matter of weeks. The past few months have been used to play out every scenario imaginable, but the picture will soon come into focus and attention will turn to draft preparation for several teams.

Teams have begun to offer a glimpse into the windows of their minds this week as the Commanders and Broncos benched their starting quarterbacks indicating that they will be in the market this offseason. In today's thought exercise, we explore a few of those other teams that could also be jockeying for top available quarterback prospects.

The draft order below was determined using Tankathon ahead of Week 17 games, which uses records and strength of schedule as a tiebreaker.

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly updated draft order and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.