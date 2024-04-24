From From Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 1 Caleb Williams QB USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3633 RUYDS 121 INTS 5 TDS 41 The Commanders aren't even meeting with Williams before the draft. He's going to be a Chicago Bear soon enough. And it's the correct decision.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Jayden Daniels QB LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3812 RUYDS 1134 INTS 4 TDS 50 For as much as I do think Drake Maye is in consideration here, the Commanders will ultimately decide on Daniels at No. 2.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 2991 RUYDS 202 INTS 4 TDS 25 Maye has enough upside for the Patriots to pick him here in hopes of a big leap in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 67 REYDS 1211 YDS/REC 18.1 TDS 15 When all is said and done, after all the draft-board maneuvering Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did last year, I think he'll just stay put and pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 5 J.J. McCarthy QB Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 3608 RUYDS 449 INTS 9 TDS 33 In a trade not mentioned often during the draft process, the Giants secure their quarterback by making a one-spot ascension to stave off any move-up from the Vikings, Broncos, or Raiders.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 6 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The Chargers get the Giants third-round pick -- No. 70 overall -- in the trade back and still get a plug-and-play tackle who can mash in the run game and comes with quality pass-protection skills. Jim Harbaugh knows him well from the Big 10.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans go with a Notre Dame blocker to protect Will Levis next to 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at guard.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 Malik Nabers WR LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd REC 89 REYDS 1569 YDS/REC 17.6 TDS 14 The Colts see Nabers slipping and make a move to get Anthony Richardson an electric weapon on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Rome Odunze WR Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 92 REYDS 1640 YDS/REC 17.8 TDS 15 Perfect pairing with Williams in Round 1 for the Bears. Big-bodied vertical weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Brock Bowers TE Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 714 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 7 The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Bo Nix QB Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 4508 RUYDS 234 INTS 3 TDS 51 I went back-and-forth here -- Nix or Penix, Nix or Penix. In the end, the processing skill of the former leads to this selection with a former quarterback as his head coach in Minnesota.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st The Broncos make Turner the first defensive player selected. He's a high-ceiling rusher with an ascending skill set to get to the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Fuaga is an instant starter with All-Pro upside at right tackle because of his width, power, and pass-pro ability.

Round 1 - Pick 14 JC Latham OT Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints need a right tackle in the worst way, and this is a ready-to-go blocker with all the power and size you could want at the position in Year 1.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 15 Byron Murphy II DL Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Surprise! The Falcons go interior defensive line -- new head coach Raheem Morris worked with quite a good one with the Rams -- instead of edge rusher. Murphy is ultra-explosive with an array of pass-rush moves.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks go defense to add an energetic, highly skilled rusher to the defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Quinyon Mitchell CB Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Mitchell has the size, speed and collegiate production to be the first cornerback off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Amarius Mims OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th The Bengals get their right tackle of the future in Mims. Another enormous edge protector in Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Troy Fautanu IOL Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Brian Thomas Jr. WR LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th REC 68 REYDS 1177 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 17 The Steelers could very much use more receiver help, and instead of waiting until Round 2 like they've traditionally done with amazing success, they stop Thomas' fall here.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Verse is as ready to go as any edge rusher in this class. Instant impact type.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Terrion Arnold CB Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles like prospects from big-time programs, and Arnold checks that box. He also fills a major need in the secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Johnny Newton DL Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Vikings go quarterback early and address a major need on the inside of their defensive line here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Xavier Worthy WR Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th REC 75 REYDS 1014 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 6 Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott and would wake up the fan base after a sleepy offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 5th Awesome value here for the Packers, a club loaded with youth and picks in this draft. McKinstry is the bold outside cornerback Green Bay needs long term.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Darius Robinson EDGE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 5th Robinson is probably best inside, but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Graham Barton OT Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Barton can play anywhere up front and has the athletic skill set to thrive at tackle or guard. The Cardinals do need to continue to build the offensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Adonai Mitchell WR Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th Brandon Beane shows the will-power needed to not trade up in this class for a receiver, instead letting Mitchell fall into his lap. Part of what could very well make Buffalo gravitate toward Mitchell, his productivity in the College Football Playoff at Georgia and Texas.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Chop Robinson EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th The Lions would feel with D.J. Reader and Alim McNeill inside and Aidan Hutchinson opposite him, Robinson would see plenty of one-on-one matchups on the edge, where his speed, bend, and burst would really shine.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Marshawn Kneeland DL Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th The Ravens go back to the well and pick another big, athletic edge rusher with immense upside after seeing Odafe Oweh take a step in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tyler Guyton OT Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 7th Guyton is a moldable ball of clay and needs time to add strength to his game. Perfect landing spot in San Francisco, even if he does have to play right tackle in 2024.