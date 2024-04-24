mccarthy.jpg
I've made it. My final mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft cycle. This is my best guess as to what will transpire in Round 1, so of course this mock includes plenty of trades. 

We don't know how the receiver position will shake out and certainly have no clue where the quarterbacks will go, and which teams will be most aggressive to land what they hope will be their future franchise passer. 

It's been fun running through these exercises every week, but I'd be lying if I wrote I wasn't amped to see actual selections being made very, very soon. 

NFL Mock Draft
Round 1
  From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
player headshot
Caleb Williams QB
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
1st
POSITION RNK
1st
PAYDS
3633
RUYDS
121
INTS
5
TDS
41
The Commanders aren't even meeting with Williams before the draft. He's going to be a Chicago Bear soon enough. And it's the correct decision.
Round 1 - Pick 2
player headshot
Jayden Daniels QB
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
6th
POSITION RNK
3rd
PAYDS
3812
RUYDS
1134
INTS
4
TDS
50
For as much as I do think Drake Maye is in consideration here, the Commanders will ultimately decide on Daniels at No. 2.
Round 1 - Pick 3
player headshot
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
PAYDS
2991
RUYDS
202
INTS
4
TDS
25
Maye has enough upside for the Patriots to pick him here in hopes of a big leap in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 4
player headshot
Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
67
REYDS
1211
YDS/REC
18.1
TDS
15
When all is said and done, after all the draft-board maneuvering Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did last year, I think he'll just stay put and pick Marvin Harrison Jr.
  Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
player headshot
J.J. McCarthy QB
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
20th
POSITION RNK
4th
PAYDS
3608
RUYDS
449
INTS
9
TDS
33
In a trade not mentioned often during the draft process, the Giants secure their quarterback by making a one-spot ascension to stave off any move-up from the Vikings, Broncos, or Raiders.
  Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
player headshot
Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Chargers
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Chargers get the Giants third-round pick -- No. 70 overall -- in the trade back and still get a plug-and-play tackle who can mash in the run game and comes with quality pass-protection skills. Jim Harbaugh knows him well from the Big 10.
Round 1 - Pick 7
player headshot
Joe Alt OT
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'7" / 322 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Titans go with a Notre Dame blocker to protect Will Levis next to 2023 first-round pick Peter Skoronski at guard.
  Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
player headshot
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
2nd
REC
89
REYDS
1569
YDS/REC
17.6
TDS
14
The Colts see Nabers slipping and make a move to get Anthony Richardson an electric weapon on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 9
player headshot
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
REC
92
REYDS
1640
YDS/REC
17.8
TDS
15
Perfect pairing with Williams in Round 1 for the Bears. Big-bodied vertical weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 10
player headshot
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
1st
REC
56
REYDS
714
YDS/REC
12.8
TDS
7
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
player headshot
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
6th
PAYDS
4508
RUYDS
234
INTS
3
TDS
51
I went back-and-forth here -- Nix or Penix, Nix or Penix. In the end, the processing skill of the former leads to this selection with a former quarterback as his head coach in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 12
player headshot
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Broncos make Turner the first defensive player selected. He's a high-ceiling rusher with an ascending skill set to get to the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 13
player headshot
Taliese Fuaga OT
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
12th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Fuaga is an instant starter with All-Pro upside at right tackle because of his width, power, and pass-pro ability.
Round 1 - Pick 14
player headshot
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
19th
POSITION RNK
5th
The Saints need a right tackle in the worst way, and this is a ready-to-go blocker with all the power and size you could want at the position in Year 1.
  Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
player headshot
Byron Murphy II DL
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
15th
POSITION RNK
1st
Surprise! The Falcons go interior defensive line -- new head coach Raheem Morris worked with quite a good one with the Rams -- instead of edge rusher. Murphy is ultra-explosive with an array of pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 16
player headshot
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Projected Team
Seattle
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
3rd
The Seahawks go defense to add an energetic, highly skilled rusher to the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 17
player headshot
Quinyon Mitchell CB
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Mitchell has the size, speed and collegiate production to be the first cornerback off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 18
player headshot
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
18th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Bengals get their right tackle of the future in Mims. Another enormous edge protector in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 19
player headshot
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Projected Team
L.A. Rams
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
1st
Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 20
player headshot
Brian Thomas Jr. WR
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
17th
POSITION RNK
4th
REC
68
REYDS
1177
YDS/REC
17.3
TDS
17
The Steelers could very much use more receiver help, and instead of waiting until Round 2 like they've traditionally done with amazing success, they stop Thomas' fall here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
player headshot
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
11th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Verse is as ready to go as any edge rusher in this class. Instant impact type.
Round 1 - Pick 22
player headshot
Terrion Arnold CB
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Eagles like prospects from big-time programs, and Arnold checks that box. He also fills a major need in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
player headshot
Johnny Newton DL
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
26th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Vikings go quarterback early and address a major need on the inside of their defensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
player headshot
Xavier Worthy WR
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
31st
POSITION RNK
7th
REC
75
REYDS
1014
YDS/REC
13.5
TDS
6
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott and would wake up the fan base after a sleepy offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 25
player headshot
Kool-Aid McKinstry CB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
29th
POSITION RNK
5th
Awesome value here for the Packers, a club loaded with youth and picks in this draft. McKinstry is the bold outside cornerback Green Bay needs long term.
Round 1 - Pick 26
player headshot
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
5th
Robinson is probably best inside, but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.
Round 1 - Pick 27
player headshot
Graham Barton OT
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
6th
Barton can play anywhere up front and has the athletic skill set to thrive at tackle or guard. The Cardinals do need to continue to build the offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 28
player headshot
Adonai Mitchell WR
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
27th
POSITION RNK
6th
Brandon Beane shows the will-power needed to not trade up in this class for a receiver, instead letting Mitchell fall into his lap. Part of what could very well make Buffalo gravitate toward Mitchell, his productivity in the College Football Playoff at Georgia and Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 29
player headshot
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
22nd
POSITION RNK
4th
The Lions would feel with D.J. Reader and Alim McNeill inside and Aidan Hutchinson opposite him, Robinson would see plenty of one-on-one matchups on the edge, where his speed, bend, and burst would really shine.
Round 1 - Pick 30
player headshot
Marshawn Kneeland DL
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
65th
POSITION RNK
6th
The Ravens go back to the well and pick another big, athletic edge rusher with immense upside after seeing Odafe Oweh take a step in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
player headshot
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Projected Team
San Francisco
PROSPECT RNK
36th
POSITION RNK
7th
Guyton is a moldable ball of clay and needs time to add strength to his game. Perfect landing spot in San Francisco, even if he does have to play right tackle in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 32
player headshot
Xavier Legette WR
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
39th
POSITION RNK
8th
The Chiefs are tantalized by Legette's size and speed combination in their YAC-based offense.