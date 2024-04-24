I've made it. My final mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft cycle. This is my best guess as to what will transpire in Round 1, so of course this mock includes plenty of trades.
We don't know how the receiver position will shake out and certainly have no clue where the quarterbacks will go, and which teams will be most aggressive to land what they hope will be their future franchise passer.
It's been fun running through these exercises every week, but I'd be lying if I wrote I wasn't amped to see actual selections being made very, very soon.
From Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 1
USC • Jr • 6'1" / 215 lbs
The Commanders aren't even meeting with Williams before the draft. He's going to be a Chicago Bear soon enough. And it's the correct decision.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
For as much as I do think Drake Maye is in consideration here, the Commanders will ultimately decide on Daniels at No. 2.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Drake Maye QB
North Carolina • Soph • 6'4" / 230 lbs
Maye has enough upside for the Patriots to pick him here in hopes of a big leap in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
When all is said and done, after all the draft-board maneuvering Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort did last year, I think he'll just stay put and pick Marvin Harrison Jr.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 5
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 202 lbs
In a trade not mentioned often during the draft process, the Giants secure their quarterback by making a one-spot ascension to stave off any move-up from the Vikings, Broncos, or Raiders.
Mock Trade from New York Giants
Round 1 - Pick 6
Penn State • Jr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
The Chargers get the Giants third-round pick -- No. 70 overall -- in the trade back and still get a plug-and-play tackle who can mash in the run game and comes with quality pass-protection skills. Jim Harbaugh knows him well from the Big 10.
Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 8
Malik Nabers WR
LSU • Jr • 6'0" / 200 lbs
The Colts see Nabers slipping and make a move to get Anthony Richardson an electric weapon on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Rome Odunze WR
Washington • Jr • 6'3" / 215 lbs
Perfect pairing with Williams in Round 1 for the Bears. Big-bodied vertical weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Brock Bowers TE
Georgia • Jr • 6'4" / 240 lbs
The Jets are as all in as one franchise can get, and Bowers should provide an instant spark in the middle of the field for Gang Green's passing offense.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Bo Nix QB
Oregon • Sr • 6'2" / 217 lbs
I went back-and-forth here -- Nix or Penix, Nix or Penix. In the end, the processing skill of the former leads to this selection with a former quarterback as his head coach in Minnesota.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Dallas Turner EDGE
Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 252 lbs
The Broncos make Turner the first defensive player selected. He's a high-ceiling rusher with an ascending skill set to get to the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Oregon State • Jr • 6'6" / 334 lbs
Fuaga is an instant starter with All-Pro upside at right tackle because of his width, power, and pass-pro ability.
Round 1 - Pick 14
JC Latham OT
Alabama • Jr • 6'6" / 360 lbs
The Saints need a right tackle in the worst way, and this is a ready-to-go blocker with all the power and size you could want at the position in Year 1.
Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 308 lbs
Surprise! The Falcons go interior defensive line -- new head coach Raheem Morris worked with quite a good one with the Rams -- instead of edge rusher. Murphy is ultra-explosive with an array of pass-rush moves.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Laiatu Latu EDGE
UCLA • Sr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
The Seahawks go defense to add an energetic, highly skilled rusher to the defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Toledo • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
Mitchell has the size, speed and collegiate production to be the first cornerback off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Amarius Mims OT
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 340 lbs
The Bengals get their right tackle of the future in Mims. Another enormous edge protector in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Troy Fautanu IOL
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 317 lbs
Fautanu is a super-mobile blocker with a guard frame but tackle length. Sean McVay will love him.
Round 1 - Pick 20
LSU • Jr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
The Steelers could very much use more receiver help, and instead of waiting until Round 2 like they've traditionally done with amazing success, they stop Thomas' fall here.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jared Verse EDGE
Florida State • Jr • 6'4" / 260 lbs
Verse is as ready to go as any edge rusher in this class. Instant impact type.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Alabama • Soph • 6'0" / 196 lbs
The Eagles like prospects from big-time programs, and Arnold checks that box. He also fills a major need in the secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Illinois • Jr • 6'2" / 295 lbs
The Vikings go quarterback early and address a major need on the inside of their defensive line here.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Jr • 6'1" / 172 lbs
Why can't the Cowboys add a young, elite burner to the receiver group? Worthy staying in state would be fun for Dak Prescott and would wake up the fan base after a sleepy offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Awesome value here for the Packers, a club loaded with youth and picks in this draft. McKinstry is the bold outside cornerback Green Bay needs long term.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Darius Robinson EDGE
Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 296 lbs
Robinson is probably best inside, but certainly generated pressure as an edge defender at Missouri. He has first-round size and length.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Duke • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
Barton can play anywhere up front and has the athletic skill set to thrive at tackle or guard. The Cardinals do need to continue to build the offensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 196 lbs
Brandon Beane shows the will-power needed to not trade up in this class for a receiver, instead letting Mitchell fall into his lap. Part of what could very well make Buffalo gravitate toward Mitchell, his productivity in the College Football Playoff at Georgia and Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Chop Robinson EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 254 lbs
The Lions would feel with D.J. Reader and Alim McNeill inside and Aidan Hutchinson opposite him, Robinson would see plenty of one-on-one matchups on the edge, where his speed, bend, and burst would really shine.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Western Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
The Ravens go back to the well and pick another big, athletic edge rusher with immense upside after seeing Odafe Oweh take a step in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tyler Guyton OT
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'7" / 328 lbs
Guyton is a moldable ball of clay and needs time to add strength to his game. Perfect landing spot in San Francisco, even if he does have to play right tackle in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 32
South Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
The Chiefs are tantalized by Legette's size and speed combination in their YAC-based offense.