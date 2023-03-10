The 2023 NFL Draft has gotten its seismic trade, with the Carolina Panthers moving from No. 9 overall all the way to the No. 1 spot in a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Frank Reich-led club can now pick whichever quarterback it chooses, and the Bears got an early draft-pick haul, plus the perpetually underrated D.J. Moore, who's somehow only 25 years old.

This makes things more clear, of course, but there's plenty of uncertainty, particularly when it comes to the quarterbacks. For this mock, I have the quarterback carousel as follows:

Aaron Rodgers traded to the New York Jets

Lamar Jackson traded to the Atlanta Falcons

Jimmy Garoppolo signs with the Las Vegas Raiders



Ryan Tannehill signs with Baltimore Ravens

Having laid out those destinations, I do need to add some caveats. On Wednesday, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported the Falcons will not be pursuing Lamar Jackson. I'm not intending to question Russini's reporting, but this from CBS Sports Lead NFL Insider Jonathan Jones is vital to remember:

One more note: There will only be 31 first-round picks this year because the Dolphins were stripped of their selection due to tampering.

Let's get to the picks!

