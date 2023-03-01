Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 1 Anthony Richardson QB Florida • Soph • 6'4" / 232 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd I think Richardson is going to emphatically remove the lid from Lucas Oil Stadium at the NFL combine. That will lead to the Colts taking a chance on him, given the hiring of former Eagles Shane Steichen as head coach. Richardson has similarities to Jalen Hurts and All-Pro upside.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Bryce Young QB Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 194 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Texans upgrade the quarterback position in a big way with Young, who has all the improvisational brilliance to succeed in today's NFL.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Arizona Cardinals Round 1 - Pick 3 Will Levis QB Kentucky • Sr • 6'3" / 232 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Levis has big-time upside because of his athleticism and arm talent and his time spent with NFL offensive coordinator Liam Coen is music to the ears of new Panthers coach Frank Reich.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts' selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalen Carter DL Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 300 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th Pete Carroll rips his shirt off when he realizes Carter is still on the board at No. 5 overall and this pick is in instantaneously. Carter is precisely the type of disruptive interior player Seattle needs.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 6 Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'6" / 275 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Instead of picking another long, athletic outside cornerback early, the Lions opt to go with Wilson, a super long, bendy outside rusher.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Las Vegas Raiders Round 1 - Pick 7 Brian Branch S Alabama • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Branch is a do-everything defensive back who tackles extraordinarily well. He's an instant star in Green Bay.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 8 C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 218 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Ravens move Jackson in a blockbuster with the Falcons and are still able to land Stroud inside the top 10. More brilliant GMing from Eric DeCosta. In the deal, the Ravens get this selection, 2024 first-round and second-round picks from Atlanta along with 2025 second-round and fourth-round picks.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 9 Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon • Soph • 6'2" / 201 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon knows the importance of having quality outside corners in today's NFL so is happy to land Gonzalez here. In the trade back the Cardinals get this selection, the No. 34 overall pick and a 2024 first-round pick from Carolina.

From From New Orleans Saints Round 1 - Pick 10 Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa • Soph • 6'5" / 275 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th Van Ness is a long, highly productive rusher who'll formulate an awesome duo with Josh Sweat in Philadelphia for years.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State • Jr • 6'6" / 310 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 7th Johnson is a large, athletic, well-balanced blocker equally as impressive paving lanes for the run game as he is protecting the quarterback.

From From Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 12 Jordan Addison WR USC • Jr • 6'0" / 175 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Addison can either learn lots from the similarly sized Brandin Cooks in Year 1, or act as his instant replacement. With Young and Addison, this is a quality first-round haul for Houston.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 213th POSITION RNK 19th In this scenario, the Jets land Derek Carr on the open market and grab a pass-pro wizard in Skoronski to protect one of the edges of the Gang Green offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Broderick Jones OT Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 310 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Jones is somewhat of a work in progress technique-wise but he comes with high-level athleticism and strength.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Dalton Kincaid TE Utah • Sr • 6'4" / 240 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 4th Kincaid has ridiculously good hands and is a YAC demon. He'd a stud in Green Bay instantly.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia • Soph • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Ringo doesn't always find the ball in the air, but his athletic prowess is off the charts. He should have a monster workout in Indy that'll boost his stock after a 2022 season that left a little to be desired.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Calijah Kancey DL Pittsburgh • Jr • 6'0" / 280 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Steelers miss Javon Hargrave and get a very comparable type up-the-field interior rusher in Kancey.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois • Jr • 6'0" / 180 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Maybe a touch smaller and not quite as athletic as the other marquee corners in this class, Witherspoon sinks a bit and the Lions are happy to grab someone with as clean of film as the Illinois star.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 103rd POSITION RNK 13th With this selection, the Buccaneers can flip Tristan Wirfs to left tackle and stay very good at the right tackle spot with the strong and advanced Wright.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Quentin Johnston WR TCU • Jr • 6'4" / 215 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd The Seahawks can't pass on Johnston here, who'd bring another big specimen to the receiver position for Geno Smith.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 185 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 55th POSITION RNK 7th New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will allow Justin Herbert to push the ball downfield more frequently than the talented QB did with Joe Lombardi. So it's time to get Herbert a serious vertical weapon. That's precisely what Hyatt is.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Cam Smith CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Smith is the press-man cornerback the Ravens will gravitate to during the pre-draft process. They have to get younger at that position with a supreme talent.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Deonte Banks DB Maryland • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd If length and man-coverage capabilities are what the Vikings are after with Brian Flores calling the defense, Banks is the ideal pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland • Sr • 6'6" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Duncan didn't have a tremendous 2022 but has first-round feet and room to grow into his frame. Protecting Trevor Lawrence is the utmost priority.

Round 1 - Pick 25 O'Cyrus Torrence OL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 347 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Torrence is an NFL-ready guard the Giants can plug in immediately. He'll improve the run and pass game for the G-Men.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Drew Sanders LB Arkansas • Jr • 6'5" / 233 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys could be extremely multiple with Sanders on the defense next to Micah Parsons. Sanders is a long, athletic off-ball/edge hybrid.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'1" / 200 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 6th The Bills jump at the value pick here with Njigba, who almost assuredly would've gone higher had he played a full season in 2022 at Ohio State. He's not a freaky athlete but glides after the catch.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bengals add more youth to the secondary with Porter, a big-time athlete from Penn State who got better every year in college.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 29 Bijan Robinson RB Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 64th POSITION RNK 8th The Saints are the club that goes running back in Round 1 with the uncertain future of Alvin Kamara. Robinson has it all.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Bryan Bresee DL Clemson • Soph • 6'5" / 305 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd The Eagles love building in the trenches and double dip up front in the first round with Bresee, a former No. 1 overall recruit in the country with his best football in front of him.