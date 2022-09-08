|
Broncos-Seahawks Preview
SEATTLE (AP) A WNBA game would not usually be considered a venue where animosity toward an NFL quarterback would be on display and an indication of what might be coming.
But there it was a month ago during a tribute video to Sue Bird before the final regular-season home game of her career. When Russell Wilson's face was shown on the video board, the fans of Seattle responded with some unexpected - and rather noticeable - boos.
That was just a small sampling of what Wilson may hear Monday night when he makes his highly anticipated debut in Denver and returns to Seattle with the Broncos and Seahawks meeting to open the NFL season in a made-for-prime time showcase.
The moment Wilson was traded to Denver in March, ending his decade as the leader under center in Seattle, this game was circled. And then the NFL did it the honor of placing it as the conclusion to the first week of the regular season.
A big spotlight. With an even bigger story line.
''I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they'll be rowdy. I know they will be excited. I know that. It's `Monday Night Football,' so it'll be a special environment,'' Wilson said. ''And listen, I think that I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less. And hopefully it'll be positive, but at the same time I know we've got a game to play.''
The reception Wilson will receive has become a debated topic because his departure from Seattle wasn't clean. It was shrouded in a bit of unknown -- how much did Wilson forced his way out and how much were the Seahawks ready to move on?
The answer is that it was a mix of both. Wilson was ready for a new environment and a new challenge. Seattle was ready to begin a rebuild where the quarterback wasn't the center of the offense, but rather a piece that makes it function.
Wilson's legacy in Seattle is unmatched. He is the quarterback of Seattle's first and only Super Bowl championship team. But that likely won't stop the noise of disapproval that will come his way on Monday.
''You're either competing or you're not. I'm leaving it up to the 12s,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll. ''It's game time and we're going for it, so however they take it, I'll follow their lead on that. I'm not going to be involved with that kind of opportunity to react, so I don't have to make that decision. We'll see what happens. But I'm going to leave it up to the 12s. I think they'll know exactly what to do.''
While Carroll seemed to be in favor of loud raucousness directed at his former quarterback, at least one former teammate wanted Wilson's time in Seattle to be recognized appropriately.
''I think that Seattle should cheer him on for everything that he's done, helped bring a Super Bowl to this community, all that different type of stuff. He's an amazing guy,'' Seattle wide receiver Tyler Lockett said.
GENO'S TIME
The replacement for Wilson in Seattle will be Geno Smith to begin the season.
For Smith, it's his first chance at being the starting quarterback to begin the season since 2014 with the New York Jets. Smith began Seattle's offseason program as the leader in the competition with Drew Lock and never gave it up, although Lock didn't play well enough during the preseason to warrant a change in the order.
''I can't imagine that he's not in the best position to own the offensive as he's ever been,'' Carroll said of Smith.
OTHER DEBUT
While Wilson's return will be primary focus of the night, it will also be Nathaniel Hackett's debut as a head coach in the NFL. Hackett was hired by the Broncos after three stints as an offensive coordinator around the league, the last being the previous three seasons in Green Bay.
Hackett's father Paul was twice a head coach at the college level and was replaced after three seasons at USC by Carroll in 2000.
''I was very excited to come to this organization because of (general manager) George Payton,'' Hackett said. ''I believed in him. I loved the relationship that we gained throughout the interview process and with his whole support staff.''
ROOKIE WATCH
Seattle could be starting as many as four members of its rookie class in key positions.
First-round pick Charles Cross and third-rounder Abe Lucas are expected to start at left and right tackle, respectively. Fifth-round selection Tariq Woolen could be in line to start at cornerback due to injuries in the secondary, and fourth-rounder Coby Bryant might be Seattle's option as the starting nickel cornerback.
While he might not start, pass rusher Boye Mafe is expected to be heavily involved in the rotation of Seattle's edge rushers. And once healthy following hernia surgery, running back Ken Walker III should be a big part of Seattle's offense.
DYNAMIC DUO
Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon are back to give Denver a 1-2 punch out of the backfield. Only, this year, it's Williams who will be featured.
Gordon didn't help his case by skipping most of the Broncos' offseason program, as has been his habit, after signing a one-year deal.
''I just want to put my best foot forward so when I do go out there, they go, `OK, we need to get him out there more,''' Gordon said. ''I know I can play and I still have the juice.''
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|9:12
|9:47
|1st Downs
|6
|9
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|3
|4
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|0-2
|3-4
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|125
|149
|Total Plays
|15
|18
|Avg Gain
|8.3
|8.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|50
|49
|Rush Attempts
|6
|8
|Avg Rush Yards
|8.3
|6.1
|Net Yards Passing
|75
|100
|Comp. - Att.
|5-8
|10-10
|Yards Per Pass
|8.3
|10.0
|Penalties - Yards
|5-61
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-36.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|14
|47
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-14
|2-47
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|0-1 -0%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|75
|PASS YDS
|100
|
|
|50
|RUSH YDS
|49
|
|
|125
|TOTAL YDS
|149
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
R. Wilson 3 QB
3
FPTS
|R. Wilson
|5/8
|77
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Williams 33 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|3
|32
|0
|13
|3
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|3
|18
|0
|8
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Beck 83 TE
7
FPTS
|A. Beck
|3
|2
|52
|0
|27
|7
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
3
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|3
|2
|19
|0
|12
|3
|
M. Gordon 25 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Gordon
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
J. Williams 33 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Darby 23 CB
|R. Darby
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
K. Jackson 22 SS
|K. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Surtain II 2 CB
|P. Surtain II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffith 50 LB
|J. Griffith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Williams 21 DB
|K. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 93 DT
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Chubb 55 OLB
|B. Chubb
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Simmons 31 FS
|J. Simmons
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Purcell 98 NT
|M. Purcell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
3
FPTS
|B. McManus
|1/1
|30
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|1
|36.0
|1
|36
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Washington
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Smith 7 QB
10
FPTS
|G. Smith
|10/10
|100
|1
|0
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
W. Dissly 89 TE
10
FPTS
|W. Dissly
|1
|1
|38
|1
|38
|10
|
D. Metcalf 14 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Metcalf
|3
|3
|24
|0
|9
|5
|
T. Lockett 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Lockett
|1
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
N. Fant 87 TE
3
FPTS
|N. Fant
|2
|2
|14
|0
|13
|3
|
R. Penny 20 RB
6
FPTS
|R. Penny
|2
|2
|7
|0
|4
|6
|
D. Eskridge 1 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Eskridge
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Adams 33 SS
|J. Adams
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brooks 56 LB
|J. Brooks
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 24 CB
|J. Coleman
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 LB
|U. Nwosu
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Diggs 6 SS
|Q. Diggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
1
FPTS
|J. Myers
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|2
|23.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Fumble
1 & 10 - SEA 46(11:01 - 2nd) R.Penny right tackle to DEN 28 for 26 yards (R.Darby). FUMBLES (R.Darby) - recovered by SEA-A.Blythe at DEN 26.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 31(11:28 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Eskridge to SEA 31 for no gain (J.Cooper). PENALTY on DEN-J.Cooper - Taunting - 15 yards - enforced at SEA 31.
|+3 YD
3 & 1 - SEA 28(12:02 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to R.Penny pushed ob at SEA 31 for 3 yards (K.Williams).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 20(12:39 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Metcalf to SEA 28 for 8 yards (P.Surtain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 19(13:14 - 2nd) R.Penny right guard to SEA 20 for 1 yard (R.Darby).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 12 - DEN 45(13:23 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 36 yards to SEA 19 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by T.Lockett.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - DEN 45(13:29 - 2nd) R.Wilson pass incomplete short middle to A.Okwuegbunam (U.Nwosu) [J.Adams]. Penalty on DEN-G.Bolles - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+5 YD
2 & 17 - DEN 40(14:14 - 2nd) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 45 for 5 yards (C.Barton; J.Brooks).
|No Gain
1 & 15 - DEN 42(15:00 - 2nd) R.Wilson sacked at DEN 40 for -2 yards (U.Nwosu).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 47(0:09 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-G.Bolles - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 47 - No Play.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - DEN 39(0:54 - 1st) M.Gordon left guard to DEN 47 for 8 yards (J.Brooks - Q.Diggs).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 32(1:34 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 39 for 7 yards (J.Coleman - J.Brooks).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 20(2:16 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to DEN 32 for 12 yards (J.Adams).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 7(2:55 - 1st) J.Williams right tackle to DEN 20 for 13 yards (J.Adams).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
4 & Goal - SEA 7(3:00 - 1st) G.Smith up the middle to DEN 7 for no gain (D.Jones - J.Simmons). Official measurement
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - SEA 8(3:30 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant to DEN 7 for 1 yard (J.Griffith). Official measurement
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 12(4:10 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to R.Penny to DEN 8 for 4 yards (K.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 16(4:49 - 1st) R.Penny up the middle to DEN 12 for 4 yards (A.Singleton; B.Chubb).
|+12 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 28(5:33 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to DEN 16 for 12 yards (J.Simmons; K.Jackson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 30(6:19 - 1st) T.Homer right guard to DEN 28 for 2 yards (A.Singleton; D.Williams).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(6:40 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to N.Fant to DEN 45 for 13 yards (A.Singleton; J.Simmons). PENALTY on DEN-K.Jackson - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at DEN 45.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 21(6:48 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep right to W.Dissly. PENALTY on DEN-R.Darby - Defensive Pass Interference - 21 yards - enforced at SEA 21 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 61 yards from DEN 35 to SEA 4. D.Dallas to SEA 21 for 17 yards (A.Patrick - T.Cleveland).
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - DEN 12(6:59 - 1st) B.McManus 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 18(7:41 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short middle to M.Gordon to SEA 12 for 6 yards (J.Coleman).
|+5 YD
2 & 15 - DEN 23(8:25 - 1st) M.Gordon right guard to SEA 18 for 5 yards (S.Harris; J.Coleman).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - DEN 18(8:25 - 1st) PENALTY on DEN-C.Fleming - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 18 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 18(8:34 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short right to J.Williams (J.Adams).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 28(9:04 - 1st) J.Williams right end pushed ob at SEA 18 for 10 yards (J.Adams).
|+27 YD
2 & 1 - DEN 45(9:43 - 1st) R.Wilson pass deep right to A.Beck pushed ob at SEA 28 for 27 yards (J.Brooks).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(10:26 - 1st) J.Williams right end pushed ob at DEN 45 for 9 yards (C.Barton).
|+25 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 11(11:18 - 1st) R.Wilson pass short right to A.Beck to DEN 36 for 25 yards (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 11(11:21 - 1st) R.Wilson pass incomplete short left to A.Beck.
|Kickoff
|(11:26 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 68 yards from SEA 35 to DEN -3. M.Washington to DEN 11 for 14 yards (T.Muse).
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:26 - 1st) J.Myers extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Tinker - Holder-M.Dickson.
|+38 YD
3 & 2 - SEA 38(11:37 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to W.Dissly for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - SEA 42(12:19 - 1st) R.Penny left guard to DEN 38 for 4 yards (B.Chubb; M.Purcell).
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 49(12:52 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to DEN 42 for 9 yards (P.Surtain).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 46(13:02 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-P.Haynes - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 46 - No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 3 - SEA 37(13:38 - 1st) G.Smith pass short middle to T.Lockett to DEN 46 for 17 yards (K.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 30(14:17 - 1st) G.Smith pass short right to D.Metcalf to SEA 37 for 7 yards (P.Surtain; J.Simmons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 30(14:54 - 1st) R.Penny right end to SEA 30 for no gain (A.Singleton).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to SEA 0. D.Dallas to SEA 30 for 30 yards (C.Sterns).
