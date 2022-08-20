|
Mahomes throws 2 TD passes as Chiefs beat Commanders 24-14
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Patrick Mahomes led two similar touchdown drives and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Washington Commanders 24-14 in a preseason game Saturday.
The first one was a 12-play, 87-yard drive in 5:28, capped by a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jody Fortson. The second was a 12-play, 82-yard drive that took 5:25 and was capped by a 7-yard touchdown toss to Fortson.
Mahomes finished 12 of 19 for 162 yards. In two preseason games, Mahomes has played three series and has led three touchdown drives. He was 6 of 7 for 60 yards and a touchdown in the first preseason game in Chicago.
''I thought our execution was pretty good there,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. ''The first play (was designed for Fortson). The second one, Pat was moving around and found him.''
''It's good to have Jody back. He's a good football player who had a tough injury against this team last year.''
Fortson, who is listed as the fourth-string tight end on the depth chart, tied for the team lead on the Chiefs with four receptions, most coming in the first half. The Chiefs use multiple tight-end sets, and Fortson could earn a spot on the 53-man roster.
''I think you've seen what Jody is,'' Mahomes said. ''When he's one on one and he has a guy behind him, you can give him that chance. I have that trust with him now. He wasn't necessarily open, but when you have a big guy who can make those physical, tough catches, you give him a chance.''
Fortson is glad to be part of the mix after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury last October.
''It's a blessing,'' he said. ''I'm just honored to be here. The support system of the athletic trainers and the coaches have never let me get down. It feels awesome to get out here and play in front of these fans.''
He has five career regular-season receptions, including two touchdowns, all coming last season. But with his 6-4, 226-pound frame, he looks like he may be a short-yardage option for Mahomes.
Washington starter Carson Wentz played three series and finished 6 of 9 for 64 yards.
''I thought it was OK,'' Wentz said. ''I definitely left some plays out there, definitely wish we could've sustained some drives a little bit more. That's the biggest thing, the biggest takeaway for me, early. Especially those third downs, there's a couple that I wish I could have back.''
The Commanders went 0 for 3 on third downs with Wentz in the game - with all three leading to punts.
''Carson got the ball to the 40s a couple of times and we didn't get points out of it because we made a negative play,'' coach Ron Rivera said. ''We had a third-and-5 and a third-and-10 and then take a sack. We can't do that to ourselves.''
The Chiefs' starting defense has not allowed a point in the first two exhibition games.
''The guys are playing fast,'' Reid said. ''We're short a couple of guys (defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark), so we had some younger guys in. They got some good experience.
''I like what I'm seeing. We've got to keep getting better, but I do like the speed.''
Washington backups Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell led touchdown drives. Heinicke led an 11-play, 84-yard drive, capped by a 9-yard touchdown to Cam Sims just before halftime. Howell led a 93-yard drive in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 17-14.
BUTKER SHOWS RANGE
Harrison Butker missed on his only long-range attempt (from 53 yards), but he showed the strength in his right leg during warmups. He hit one from 63 yards with plenty of room to spare. He then hit comfortably from 69 yards and from 74 yards on his next two tries.
Butker has said during training camp that he felt he could be successful from 70 yards in a game. He has a career long of 58 yards and is 20 of 28 from beyond 50 yards.
INJURIES
Chiefs: Cornerback Rashad Fenton left in the second quarter with a groin injury.
Commanders: Defensive end Bunmi Rotimi left in the third quarter with a leg injury. ... Cornerback Corn Elder went into the concussion protocol in the third quarter and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Commanders: Face the Ravens in Baltimore on Saturday.
Chiefs: Host Green Bay on Thursday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:25
|30:35
|1st Downs
|22
|20
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-10
|9-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|318
|314
|Total Plays
|62
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|63
|Rush Attempts
|20
|24
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|249
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|25-39
|23-37
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|6.3
|Penalties - Yards
|7-75
|5-50
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-42.3
|4-46.3
|Return Yards
|82
|77
|Punts - Returns
|1-9
|4-29
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-73
|1-26
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-22
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|3-4 -75%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|3-3 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|249
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|63
|
|
|318
|TOTAL YDS
|314
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Howell 14 QB
3
FPTS
|S. Howell
|10/18
|122
|0
|1
|3
|
T. Heinicke 4 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Heinicke
|9/12
|83
|1
|0
|9
|
C. Wentz 11 QB
2
FPTS
|C. Wentz
|6/9
|64
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Robinson Jr. 8 RB
3
FPTS
|B. Robinson Jr.
|8
|31
|0
|9
|3
|
S. Howell 14 QB
3
FPTS
|S. Howell
|2
|13
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Williams 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|4
|12
|0
|7
|2
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|7
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|2
|3
|0
|4
|6
|
J. Patterson 32 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Patterson
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|
R. Bonnafon 38 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Bonnafon
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|3
|3
|44
|0
|34
|7
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|4
|3
|37
|0
|22
|6
|
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Milne
|4
|4
|37
|0
|22
|7
|
T. McLaurin 17 WR
4
FPTS
|T. McLaurin
|2
|2
|27
|0
|18
|4
|
E. Wolf 85 TE
4
FPTS
|E. Wolf
|2
|2
|25
|0
|18
|4
|
C. Sims 89 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Sims
|2
|2
|23
|1
|14
|10
|
J. Dotson 1 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Dotson
|2
|2
|23
|0
|12
|4
|
A. Rogers 88 TE
2
FPTS
|A. Rogers
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
R. Bonnafon 38 RB
2
FPTS
|R. Bonnafon
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
C. Samuel 10 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Samuel
|4
|2
|10
|0
|5
|3
|
D. Brown 2 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Brown
|6
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Williams 41 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Williams
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
K. McGowan 83 WR
0
FPTS
|K. McGowan
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Michel 19 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Michel
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Curl 31 SAF
|K. Curl
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 45 LB
|D. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reaves 39 DB
|J. Reaves
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 52 LB
|J. Davis
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. McCain 20 SAF
|B. McCain
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bada 64 DE
|D. Bada
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mayo 51 OLB
|D. Mayo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Payne 94 NT
|D. Payne
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Bradley-King 56 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Holcomb 55 LB
|C. Holcomb
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hudson 47 LB
|K. Hudson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Toney 58 DE
|S. Toney
|1-1
|1.5
|0
|0
|
C. Holmes 34 CB
|C. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Jackson 3 CB
|W. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 29 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Drayden 38 DB
|J. Drayden
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Butler 35 SAF
|P. Butler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 92 DT
|D. Wise
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sweat 90 DE
|M. Sweat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Eifler 46 LB
|M. Eifler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Stribling 40 CB
|C. Stribling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Toohill 95 DE
|C. Toohill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Panasiuk 91 DE
|J. Panasiuk
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Elder 26 CB
|C. Elder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Slye 6 K
2
FPTS
|J. Slye
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Way 5 P
|T. Way
|6
|42.3
|3
|50
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Gibson 24 RB
6
FPTS
|A. Gibson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
A. Erickson 86 WR
7
FPTS
|A. Erickson
|1
|17.0
|17
|0
|
K. McGowan 83 WR
0
FPTS
|K. McGowan
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|
M. Cole 37 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Cole
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Milne 15 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Milne
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
P. Mahomes 15 QB
18
FPTS
|P. Mahomes
|12/19
|162
|2
|0
|18
|
S. Buechele 6 QB
5
FPTS
|S. Buechele
|8/15
|70
|0
|0
|5
|
D. Crum 13 QB
1
FPTS
|D. Crum
|3/3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Buechele 6 QB
5
FPTS
|S. Buechele
|5
|35
|0
|13
|5
|
D. Gore 40 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Gore
|5
|11
|0
|4
|2
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|4
|8
|0
|6
|3
|
T. Fleet-Davis 31 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Fleet-Davis
|5
|5
|1
|3
|6
|
C. Edwards-Helaire 25 RB
0
FPTS
|C. Edwards-Helaire
|2
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
M. Burton 45 FB
0
FPTS
|M. Burton
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
D. Crum 13 QB
1
FPTS
|D. Crum
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Watson 84 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Watson
|3
|2
|53
|0
|39
|7
|
C. Powell 14 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Powell
|5
|4
|35
|0
|14
|7
|
N. Gray 83 TE
4
FPTS
|N. Gray
|1
|1
|30
|0
|30
|4
|
D. Fountain 82 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Fountain
|2
|1
|27
|0
|27
|3
|
T. Kelce 87 TE
4
FPTS
|T. Kelce
|3
|2
|23
|0
|14
|4
|
J. Fortson 88 TE
17
FPTS
|J. Fortson
|5
|4
|19
|2
|7
|17
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|2
|2
|16
|0
|12
|3
|
C. Coleman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Coleman
|3
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
M. Valdes-Scantling 11 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Valdes-Scantling
|5
|2
|14
|0
|11
|3
|
J. McKinnon 1 RB
2
FPTS
|J. McKinnon
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
J. Gordon 12 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Gordon
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
R. Jones 2 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Jones
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Gore 40 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Gore
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Lammons 29 DB
|C. Lammons
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Kaindoh 59 DE
|J. Kaindoh
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bootle 2 CB
|D. Bootle
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Chenal 54 LB
|L. Chenal
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Carter 53 LB
|J. Carter
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cochrane 43 LB
|J. Cochrane
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reid 20 SS
|J. Reid
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 23 CB
|J. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Watson 35 CB
|J. Watson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 47 LB
|D. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Saunders 99 DT
|K. Saunders
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cook 6 SAF
|B. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 21 CB
|T. McDuffie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Danna 51 DE
|M. Danna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Anderson 39 SAF
|Z. Anderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rose 48 LB
|M. Rose
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Karlaftis 56 DE
|G. Karlaftis
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Lee 44 OLB
|E. Lee
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thornhill 22 DB
|J. Thornhill
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 26 DB
|D. Bush
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Johnson 13 CB
|N. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Stallworth 90 DT
|T. Stallworth
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Nnadi 91 NT
|D. Nnadi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Kamara 93 DE
|A. Kamara
|0-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
H. Butker 7 K
6
FPTS
|H. Butker
|1/2
|36
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Townsend 5 P
|T. Townsend
|4
|46.3
|3
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Pacheco 10 RB
3
FPTS
|I. Pacheco
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Coleman 19 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Coleman
|2
|12.5
|16
|0
|
S. Moore 24 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Moore
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|
J. Ealy 29 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Ealy
|1
|3.0
|3
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 59 yards from KC 35 to WAS 6. A.Gibson to WAS 23 for 17 yards (C.Lammons).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23(14:55 - 1st) B.Robinson right guard to WAS 26 for 3 yards (N.Bolton; D.Nnadi).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 26(14:19 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short left to J.Dotson pushed ob at WAS 38 for 12 yards (N.Bolton).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 38(13:43 - 1st) B.Robinson up the middle to WAS 47 for 9 yards (J.Reid).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 47(13:00 - 1st) B.Robinson left end to WAS 49 for 2 yards (J.Thornhill - N.Bolton).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 49(12:22 - 1st) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to KC 46 for 5 yards (T.McDuffie).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - WAS 46(11:41 - 1st) A.Gibson right end to KC 47 for -1 yards (M.Danna).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - WAS 47(10:53 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete deep left to C.Samuel (L.Sneed).
|Punt
4 & 6 - WAS 47(10:47 - 1st) T.Way punts 34 yards to KC 13 - Center-C.Cheeseman - fair catch by S.Moore.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - KC 13(10:40 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short right to M.Valdes-Scantling ran ob at KC 24 for 11 yards (W.Jackson).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - KC 24(10:08 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to KC 33 for 9 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - KC 33(9:36 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep right to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - KC 33(9:31 - 1st) M.Burton left guard to KC 35 for 2 yards (D.Payne).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 35(8:49 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to Ju.Watson.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - KC 35(8:45 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire left guard to KC 39 for 4 yards (D.Payne).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - KC 39(8:07 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.McKinnon pushed ob at WAS 47 for 14 yards (K.Curl).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 47(7:29 - 1st) C.Edwards-Helaire up the middle to WAS 47 for no gain (D.Wise).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - KC 47(6:51 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to T.Kelce.
|+39 YD
3 & 10 - KC 47(6:40 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep middle to Ju.Watson to WAS 8 for 39 yards (K.Curl) [B.St-Juste].
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - KC 8(5:56 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to M.Valdes-Scantling to WAS 5 for 3 yards (J.Davis).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - KC 5(5:16 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:12 - 1st) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:12 - 1st) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 25(5:12 - 1st) C.Wentz pass deep middle to T.McLaurin to WAS 43 for 18 yards (J.Reid).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(4:37 - 1st) B.Robinson right tackle to WAS 48 for 5 yards (J.Thornhill; G.Karlaftis).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 48(3:57 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short right to A.Gibson.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - WAS 48(3:53 - 1st) C.Wentz pass incomplete short left to C.Samuel (N.Bolton).
|Punt
4 & 5 - WAS 48(3:48 - 1st) T.Way punts 35 yards to KC 17 - Center-C.Cheeseman. S.Moore to KC 18 for 1 yard (D.Forrest).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 18(3:39 - 1st) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 19 for 1 yard (C.Holcomb; D.Payne).
|+30 YD
2 & 9 - KC 19(3:02 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass deep left to N.Gray to KC 49 for 30 yards (B.McCain).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 49(2:22 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to WAS 47 for 4 yards (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - KC 47(1:43 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short left to M.Valdes-Scantling (K.Fuller).
|+14 YD
3 & 6 - KC 47(1:39 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to Ju.Watson to WAS 33 for 14 yards (C.Holcomb).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 33(0:52 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to S.Moore (K.Fuller).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - KC 33(0:46 - 1st) P.Mahomes pass short left to T.Kelce to WAS 19 for 14 yards (K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 19(15:00 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete deep left to M.Valdes-Scantling.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - KC 19(14:56 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to I.Pacheco to WAS 7 for 12 yards (K.Curl; K.Fuller).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 7(14:11 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to WAS 7 for no gain (K.Curl).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - KC 7(13:31 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass incomplete short right.
|+7 YD
3 & Goal - KC 7(13:22 - 2nd) P.Mahomes pass short left to J.Fortson for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:14 - 2nd) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:14 - 2nd) H.Butker kicks 67 yards from KC 35 to WAS -2. A.Erickson to WAS 15 for 17 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on KC-J.Williams - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 15.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(13:07 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 39 for 9 yards (D.Bootle).
|+1 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 39(12:24 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to WAS 40 for 1 yard (J.Carter).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 40(11:37 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to A.Rogers pushed ob at KC 45 for 15 yards (J.Williams). KC-R.Fenton was injured during the play. He is Out.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 45(11:01 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short left to T.McLaurin pushed ob at KC 36 for 9 yards (D.Bootle).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - WAS 36(10:20 - 2nd) B.Robinson up the middle to KC 34 for 2 yards (J.Carter).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 34(9:32 - 2nd) C.Wentz pass short right to C.Samuel to KC 29 for 5 yards (D.Bootle).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - WAS 29(8:55 - 2nd) B.Robinson left end to KC 29 for no gain (K.Saunders).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - WAS 29(8:10 - 2nd) PENALTY on WAS-S.Cosmi - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at KC 29 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 34(7:43 - 2nd) C.Wentz sacked at KC 40 for -6 yards (G.Karlaftis).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
4 & 16 - KC 40(6:56 - 2nd) T.Way punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-C.Cheeseman - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 20(6:50 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 26 for 6 yards (C.Holcomb).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - KC 26(6:15 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass short left to J.Fortson to KC 27 for 1 yard (K.Curl).
|+13 YD
3 & 3 - KC 27(5:40 - 2nd) S.Buechele scrambles up the middle to KC 40 for 13 yards (B.McCain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 40(4:56 - 2nd) I.Pacheco up the middle to KC 41 for 1 yard (J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - KC 41(4:23 - 2nd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short middle to C.Coleman.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - KC 41(4:19 - 2nd) S.Buechele sacked ob at KC 41 for 0 yards (M.Sweat).
|Punt
4 & 9 - KC 41(3:41 - 2nd) T.Townsend punts 52 yards to WAS 7 - Center-J.Winchester. D.Milne to WAS 16 for 9 yards (E.Lee).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 16(3:32 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims to WAS 30 for 14 yards (J.Williams) [T.Stallworth].
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 30(2:59 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson to WAS 38 for 8 yards (Ja.Watson).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - WAS 38(2:19 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown (J.Williams).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - WAS 38(2:13 - 2nd) A.Gibson up the middle to WAS 42 for 4 yards (J.Kaindoh).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 42(2:00 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to J.Dotson ran ob at KC 47 for 11 yards (D.Bush).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 47(1:54 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Brown to KC 43 for 4 yards (J.Williams; J.Carter).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 43(1:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short right to A.Gibson to KC 21 for 22 yards (D.Harris).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 21(1:03 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to A.Gibson ran ob at KC 14 for 7 yards.
|Penalty
2 & 3 - WAS 14(0:58 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to D.Brown. PENALTY on WAS-A.Rogers - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at KC 14 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 13 - WAS 24(0:55 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short middle to C.Sims (D.Bush). PENALTY on KC-K.Saunders - Roughing the Passer - 12 yards - enforced at KC 24 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 12(0:51 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short left to D.Milne to KC 9 for 3 yards (J.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - WAS 9(0:26 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete short left to D.Brown (Ja.Watson).
|+9 YD
3 & Goal - WAS 9(0:21 - 2nd) T.Heinicke pass short middle to C.Sims for 9 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:16 - 2nd) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:16 - 2nd) J.Slye kicks 74 yards from WAS 35 to KC -9. I.Pacheco to KC 17 for 26 yards (M.Eifler). PENALTY on KC-N.Gray - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at KC 17.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 9(0:10 - 2nd) S.Buechele kneels to KC 8 for -1 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass deep right to D.Fountain pushed ob at WAS 48 for 27 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 48(14:42 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short left to J.Gordon.
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - KC 48(14:38 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles right end to WAS 40 for 8 yards (P.Butler). PENALTY on WAS-P.Butler - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 40.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 25(14:11 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right to D.Fountain (E.Obada).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - KC 25(14:10 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to R.Jones pushed ob at WAS 22 for 3 yards (K.Hudson).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - KC 22(13:33 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles up the middle to WAS 18 for 4 yards (C.Toohill).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - KC 18(12:53 - 3rd) H.Butker 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:50 - 3rd) H.Butker kicks 60 yards from KC 35 to WAS 5. K.Mcgowan to WAS 18 for 13 yards (Z.Anderson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 18(12:45 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to WAS 19 for 1 yard (D.Harris - E.Lee).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - WAS 19(12:01 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass short right to D.Brown to WAS 24 for 5 yards (J.Kaindoh).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - WAS 24(11:20 - 3rd) T.Heinicke pass incomplete deep left to D.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 4 - WAS 24(11:15 - 3rd) T.Way punts 50 yards to KC 26 - Center-C.Cheeseman. C.Coleman to KC 35 for 9 yards (S.Toney).
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - KC 35(11:04 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to C.Coleman ran ob at KC 49 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 49(10:52 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete deep left to C.Coleman.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - KC 49(10:47 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to J.Gordon to WAS 41 for 10 yards (C.Elder; J.Reaves). PENALTY on WAS-J.Reaves - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at WAS 41.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - KC 26(10:17 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete deep right to J.Fortson.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - KC 26(10:14 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short right to D.Gore to WAS 25 for 1 yard (D.Mayo).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - KC 25(9:29 - 3rd) S.Buechele scrambles right end to WAS 7 for 18 yards (D.Mayo). PENALTY on KC-N.Allegretti - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 19 - KC 35(8:58 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right [D.Wise].
|No Good
4 & 19 - KC 35(8:50 - 3rd) H.Butker 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 43(8:46 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to J.Williams to KC 48 for 9 yards (C.Lammons).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - WAS 48(8:08 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short left to D.Milne to KC 48 for no gain (Ja.Watson).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - WAS 48(7:38 - 3rd) R.Bonnafon up the middle to KC 47 for 1 yard (B.Cook).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 47(7:14 - 3rd) S.Howell sacked at WAS 45 for -8 yards (K.Saunders).
|Penalty
2 & 18 - WAS 45(6:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on WAS-W.Beavers - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 45 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 23 - WAS 40(6:05 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short left to R.Bonnafon to 50 for 10 yards (E.Lee).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - WAS 50(5:29 - 3rd) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to D.Brown (C.Lammons).
|Punt
4 & 13 - WAS 50(5:24 - 3rd) T.Way punts 45 yards to KC 5 - Center-C.Cheeseman. C.Coleman to KC 21 for 16 yards (J.Patterson).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - KC 21(5:11 - 3rd) S.Buechele pass short left to C.Powell pushed ob at KC 29 for 8 yards (C.Holmes). PENALTY on WAS-C.Holmes - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at KC 29.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 44(4:55 - 3rd) D.Gore left guard to KC 47 for 3 yards (W.Bradley-King).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - KC 47(4:23 - 3rd) D.Gore left end to KC 47 for no gain (D.Mayo).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - KC 47(3:40 - 3rd) S.Buechele sacked at KC 40 for -7 yards (S.Toney).
|Punt
4 & 14 - KC 40(2:59 - 3rd) T.Townsend punts 40 yards to WAS 20 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 20(2:51 - 3rd) J.Williams left end to WAS 24 for 4 yards (T.Stallworth).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - WAS 24(2:15 - 3rd) J.Williams right end to WAS 31 for 7 yards (L.Chenal).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - WAS 31(1:40 - 3rd) J.Williams left end pushed ob at WAS 36 for 5 yards (J.Williams). PENALTY on WAS-A.Monteiro - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at WAS 31 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 20 - WAS 21(1:13 - 3rd) S.Howell pass short right to D.Milne to WAS 33 for 12 yards (C.Lammons).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 33(0:30 - 3rd) A.Erickson right end pushed ob at WAS 41 for 8 yards (C.Lammons).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 41(15:00 - 4th) J.Williams right guard to WAS 41 for no gain (L.Chenal).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 41(14:24 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short left to J.Williams.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - WAS 41(14:20 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to K.Mcgowan (J.Kaindoh).
|Punt
4 & 10 - WAS 41(14:15 - 4th) T.Way punts 50 yards to KC 9 - Center-C.Cheeseman. J.Ealy to KC 12 for 3 yards (J.Reaves; J.Panasiuk).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - KC 12(14:05 - 4th) S.Buechele pass short right to J.Fortson to KC 18 for 6 yards (D.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - KC 18(13:30 - 4th) D.Gore right guard to KC 18 for no gain (D.Bada).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - KC 18(12:45 - 4th) S.Buechele scrambles right end pushed ob at KC 29 for 11 yards (M.Eifler).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - KC 29(12:09 - 4th) D.Gore up the middle to KC 33 for 4 yards (D.Bada).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - KC 33(11:37 - 4th) D.Gore up the middle to KC 37 for 4 yards (J.Reaves).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - KC 37(10:55 - 4th) S.Buechele pass incomplete short right to C.Powell (J.Drayden).
|Punt
4 & 2 - KC 37(10:50 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 56 yards to WAS 7 - Center-J.Winchester - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 7(10:40 - 4th) S.Howell scrambles left end pushed ob at WAS 18 for 11 yards (Z.Anderson). PENALTY on KC-N.Johnson - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at WAS 18.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23(10:14 - 4th) S.Howell scrambles left end pushed ob at WAS 25 for 2 yards (J.Cochrane).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - WAS 25(9:41 - 4th) S.Howell pass deep right to E.Wolf to WAS 43 for 18 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 43(9:13 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short right to K.Mcgowan (M.Dickerson).
|+34 YD
2 & 10 - WAS 43(9:08 - 4th) S.Howell pass short left to A.Erickson pushed ob at KC 23 for 34 yards (L.Chenal).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 23(8:29 - 4th) S.Howell pass deep right to D.Milne pushed ob at KC 1 for 22 yards (C.Lammons).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - WAS 1(7:52 - 4th) J.Patterson up the middle to KC 1 for no gain (J.Kaindoh).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - WAS 1(7:09 - 4th) J.Patterson up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:05 - 4th) J.Slye extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Cheeseman - Holder-T.Way.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:05 - 4th) J.Slye kicks 65 yards from WAS 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - KC 25(7:05 - 4th) T.Fleet-Davis right guard to KC 28 for 3 yards (D.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - KC 28(6:31 - 4th) D.Crum pass short left to C.Powell to KC 33 for 5 yards (J.Drayden).
|+14 YD
3 & 2 - KC 33(5:46 - 4th) D.Crum pass short right to C.Powell to KC 47 for 14 yards (D.Harris).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - KC 47(5:09 - 4th) T.Fleet-Davis right end to KC 46 for -1 yards (J.Reaves).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - KC 46(4:22 - 4th) D.Crum pass short right to C.Powell to WAS 46 for 8 yards (C.Stribling).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - KC 46(3:40 - 4th) D.Crum sacked at WAS 47 for -1 yards (sack split by J.Panasiuk and S.Toney).
|Punt
4 & 4 - KC 47(2:45 - 4th) T.Townsend punts 37 yards to WAS 10 - Center-J.Winchester - fair catch by A.Erickson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 10(2:38 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete short left to R.Bonnafon [M.Herring].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - WAS 10(2:34 - 4th) S.Howell pass short right intended for M.Michel INTERCEPTED by C.Lammons at WAS 25. C.Lammons ran ob at WAS 3 for 22 yards (E.Wolf). Penalty on WAS-C.Paul - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & Goal - KC 3(2:25 - 4th) T.Fleet-Davis left end to WAS 3 for no gain (W.Bradley-King).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - KC 3(2:19 - 4th) T.Fleet-Davis left end to WAS 1 for 2 yards (D.Harris).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - KC 1(2:10 - 4th) T.Fleet-Davis left end for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:06 - 4th) H.Butker extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Winchester - Holder-T.Townsend.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:06 - 4th) H.Butker kicks 65 yards from KC 35 to WAS 0. M.Cole to WAS 26 for 26 yards (D.Gore).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - WAS 26(1:59 - 4th) S.Howell pass short right to A.Erickson to WAS 29 for 3 yards (M.Rose).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - WAS 29(1:42 - 4th) S.Howell pass short left to A.Erickson pushed ob at WAS 36 for 7 yards (N.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - WAS 36(1:37 - 4th) S.Howell sacked at WAS 30 for -6 yards (sack split by A.Kamara and T.Stallworth).
|No Gain
2 & 16 - WAS 30(1:30 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to M.Michel.
|+7 YD
3 & 16 - WAS 30(1:24 - 4th) S.Howell pass short right to E.Wolf pushed ob at WAS 37 for 7 yards (J.Cochrane).
|No Gain
4 & 9 - WAS 37(1:16 - 4th) S.Howell pass incomplete deep right to M.Michel.