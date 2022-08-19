|
|
|CAR
|NE
Mac Jones solid, Panthers pause QB battle in Pats' 20-10 win
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) The Patriots have been enduring growing pains on offense throughout the preseason as they adjust to a new simplified scheme.
It finally showed some hints of progress.
Mac Jones completed a 45-yard pass to set up a touchdown in his first game action of the preseason, Tristian Vizcaino hit a 51-yard go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 20-10 in a preseason game on Friday night.
On a night when the Panthers paused their quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, New England played Jones for three series. He finished 4 of 8 passing for 61 yards, had a 7-yard scramble and was sacked once.
Patriots assistant Matt Patricia remained the play-caller throughout the game, unlike last week when he shared the duties with Joe Judge. Jones called Patricia ''one of the most brilliant people'' he's been around on a football field.
''He's really starting to get a feel for it,'' Jones said. ''He's very easy to talk to on the sideline. Very easy, laid back-type coach but he demands a lot and I respect that about him. Hopefully we can grow for a long time.''
Patriots backup Brian Hoyer played one series in the second quarter before handing it off to rookie Bailey Zappe for the remainder of the game.
Zappe was 16 of 25 for 173 yards and threw an interception to Tae Hayes that was returned 50 yards for a touchdown.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey had five catches for 71 yards. Nelson Agholor had two catches for 52 yards and Sam Roberts added a late fumble recovery for a touchdown.
After suggesting that he could decide his starting quarterback as soon as this week, Panthers coach Matt Rhule sat both Mayfield and Darnold. Third stringer P.J. Walker started and alternated quarters with rookie Matt Corral. Rhule said he still hasn't made a decision on a starter for the regular season.
''Not yet,'' Rhule said. ''Like I said all along, when we know, we know. And we'll announce something when it's right.''
Walker was 8 of 15 for 107 yards and two interceptions. Corral finished 9 of 15 for 58 yards. Corral had his foot stepped on late in the fourth quarter and left the stadium in walking boot.
Rhule also gave a night off to most of Carolina's projected starters. There were some exceptions, including first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu. He started at left tackle after Rhule declared him the starter earlier in the week.
The man Ekwonu unseated for that spot, 2021 third-round pick Brady Christensen, got the nod at left guard where he is now competing with Michael Jordan.
The Patriots initially struggled to find traction offensively with most of their starters on the field for the first time after resting during last week's exhibition opener. They went three-and-out on their first two series, with Jones misfiring twice on third down.
Jones finally got things going on their third possession, picking up a couple of first downs before connecting with Agholor on a 45-yard pass along the sideline to get into the red zone.
New England scored the first touchdown of the game three plays later on a 2-yard run by Ty Montgomery that made it 7-3.
''It was a little bit of a rocky start, but that's how it goes when you haven't played in a bit. You just have to keep playing,'' Jones. ''It was good to get the feet wet again.''
New England's first-team defense was mostly solid in limited action, forcing a three-and-out to open the game and then thwarting Carolina's second drive with a pair of sacks by Deatrich Wise Jr. and Josh Uche.
Safety Joshua Bledsoe got into the mix in the second quarter when forced and recovered a fumble. The play was originally ruled an incomplete pass from Corral to Stephen Sullivan before coach Bill Belichick challenged and it was overturned upon review.
Shaun Wade added an interception in the third quarter, picking off a pass from Walker.
INJURIES
Panthers: RT Cameron Erving left in the second quarter with an elbow issue. ... RB Spencer Brown left on a cart in the third quarter with a leg injury. DE Amare Barno and S Juston Burris left with hamstring injuries.
Patriots: WR Tyquan Thornton left with a shoulder injury.
NOT PLAYING
The Patriots played without receivers Kendrick Bourne and Kristian Wilkerson, tackles Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn, tight end Hunter Henry and offensive linemen Justin Herron, Bill Murray and Andrew Stueber.
Bourne's absence came after he was dismissed from practice Tuesday for his involvement in a fight. Wilkerson was carted off and taken for off-site evaluation following a hit on Wednesday.
NEXT UP
Panthers: Host the Bills next Friday in their exhibition finale.
Patriots: Head to Las Vegas for two days of joint practices before wrapping up their exhibition schedule against the Raiders next Friday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:46
|30:14
|1st Downs
|15
|20
|Rushing
|2
|6
|Passing
|10
|14
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-14
|2-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|192
|375
|Total Plays
|58
|67
|Avg Gain
|3.3
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|126
|Rush Attempts
|23
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.5
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|135
|249
|Comp. - Att.
|17-30
|22-36
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|6.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-62
|12-104
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-45.6
|6-42.7
|Return Yards
|88
|78
|Punts - Returns
|1-15
|5-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-23
|2-52
|Int. - Returns
|1-50
|2-3
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|135
|PASS YDS
|249
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|126
|
|
|192
|TOTAL YDS
|375
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|6
|22
|0
|6
|3
|
D. Foreman 33 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Foreman
|7
|16
|0
|5
|1
|
S. Brown 41 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Brown
|3
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
J. Lovett 37 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Lovett
|4
|6
|0
|5
|0
|
M. Corral 9 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Corral
|3
|6
|0
|6
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Wright 83 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Wright
|3
|1
|32
|0
|32
|4
|
K. Kirkwood 19 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Kirkwood
|7
|2
|31
|0
|19
|5
|
G. Ricci 45 FB
3
FPTS
|G. Ricci
|1
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Scott 43 TE
3
FPTS
|J. Scott
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|3
|
R. Henry 13 WR
2
FPTS
|R. Henry
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
S. Sullivan 84 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Sullivan
|2
|2
|12
|0
|10
|1
|
R. Higgins 17 WR
3
FPTS
|R. Higgins
|3
|2
|11
|0
|7
|3
|
S. Brown 41 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Brown
|3
|2
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
C. Rambo 85 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Rambo
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
S. Smith 12 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Smith
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
T. Tremble 82 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Tremble
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Lovett 37 RB
0
FPTS
|J. Lovett
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|2
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Chandler 34 SAF
|S. Chandler
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Taylor 28 CB
|K. Taylor
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jordan 91 DE
|D. Jordan
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Barnes 35 CB
|K. Barnes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Mosby 46 LB
|A. Mosby
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harper 36 CB
|M. Harper
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hayes 36 DB
|T. Hayes
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Robinson 27 SAF
|K. Robinson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCall 78 DT
|M. McCall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Tolson 48 LB
|K. Tolson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Burris 31 SAF
|J. Burris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stanford 50 LB
|J. Stanford
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Smith 40 LB
|B. Smith
|2-3
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hartsfield 38 DB
|M. Hartsfield
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Thomas-Oliver 23 CB
|S. Thomas-Oliver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Nixon 54 DT
|D. Nixon
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Haynes 98 DE
|M. Haynes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Franklin 42 SAF
|S. Franklin
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Z. Gonzalez 5 K
4
FPTS
|Z. Gonzalez
|1/1
|27
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Hekker 10 P
|J. Hekker
|7
|45.6
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Hubbard
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Smith 12 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Smith
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|16/25
|173
|0
|1
|5
|
M. Jones 10 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Jones
|4/8
|61
|0
|0
|2
|
B. Hoyer 5 QB
1
FPTS
|B. Hoyer
|2/3
|30
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|6
|33
|0
|15
|3
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|7
|23
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Harris 37 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|18
|0
|7
|1
|
K. Harris 36 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Harris
|3
|17
|0
|8
|2
|
T. Montgomery 14 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|4
|13
|1
|6
|8
|
B. Zappe 4 QB
5
FPTS
|B. Zappe
|3
|11
|0
|9
|5
|
M. Jones 10 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Jones
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|2
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Humphrey 83 WR
12
FPTS
|L. Humphrey
|6
|5
|71
|0
|26
|12
|
T. Nixon 82 WR
11
FPTS
|T. Nixon
|8
|6
|56
|0
|14
|11
|
N. Agholor 15 WR
7
FPTS
|N. Agholor
|3
|2
|52
|0
|45
|7
|
D. Asiasi 86 TE
6
FPTS
|D. Asiasi
|3
|3
|32
|0
|19
|6
|
D. Parker 1 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Parker
|2
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
T. Thornton 11 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Thornton
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
K. Harris 36 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Harris
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|2
|
M. Sokol 87 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Sokol
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Montgomery 14 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Montgomery
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|8
|
J. Meyers 16 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Meyers
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
R. Stevenson 38 RB
0
FPTS
|R. Stevenson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 42 RB
3
FPTS
|J. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
J. Hammond 80 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hammond
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bentley 8 LB
|J. Bentley
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. McMillan 46 MLB
|R. McMillan
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Perkins 51 LB
|R. Perkins
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Roberts 96 DT
|S. Roberts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 30 LB
|M. Wilson
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jennings 58 LB
|A. Jennings
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 98 DT
|C. Davis
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 25 CB
|M. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 36 DB
|B. Hawkins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Mitchell 39 CB
|T. Mitchell
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wise 91 DE
|D. Wise
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dugger 23 SAF
|K. Dugger
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bledsoe 34 SAF
|J. Bledsoe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
J. Uche 55 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 31 DB
|J. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tavai 48 LB
|J. Tavai
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pharms 72 DE
|J. Pharms
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. McGrone 45 LB
|C. McGrone
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 64 DE
|D. Mitchell
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
H. Langi 52 LB
|H. Langi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Guy 93 DT
|L. Guy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Ekuale 95 DT
|D. Ekuale
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Anderson 94 DE
|H. Anderson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Godchaux 92 DT
|D. Godchaux
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Schooler 67 DB
|B. Schooler
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Wade 26 CB
|S. Wade
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. McCourty 32 FS
|D. McCourty
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Vizcaino 2 K
4
FPTS
|T. Vizcaino
|1/2
|51
|1/1
|4
|
N. Folk 6 K
4
FPTS
|N. Folk
|1/1
|38
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bailey 7 P
|J. Bailey
|6
|42.7
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Strong Jr. 35 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Strong Jr.
|2
|26.0
|26
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(15:00 - 1st) D.Foreman left end to CAR 27 for 2 yards (J.Bentley). PENALTY on NE-D.Godchaux - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 27.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 32(14:38 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to R.Higgins.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 32(14:34 - 1st) D.Foreman left guard to CAR 34 for 2 yards (J.Tavai; D.Godchaux).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CAR 34(13:50 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete deep left to K.Kirkwood.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 34(13:45 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 43 yards to NE 23 - Center-J.Jansen. M.Bryant to NE 22 for -1 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(13:35 - 1st) D.Harris left guard to NE 28 for 6 yards (A.Mosby; S.Thomas-Oliver).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NE 28(13:00 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short left to D.Parker.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - NE 28(12:57 - 1st) M.Jones sacked at NE 22 for -6 yards (J.Stanford).
|Punt
4 & 10 - NE 22(12:24 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 45 yards to CAR 33 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 33(12:18 - 1st) P.Walker pass deep middle to K.Kirkwood to NE 48 for 19 yards (J.Bentley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 48(11:43 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to NE 43 for 5 yards (D.McCourty; K.Dugger).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 43(11:12 - 1st) D.Foreman left tackle to NE 41 for 2 yards (D.McCourty; R.McMillan).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - CAR 41(10:32 - 1st) C.Hubbard left end pushed ob at NE 35 for 6 yards (J.Bentley).
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(9:55 - 1st) P.Walker pass short right to C.Hubbard to NE 39 for -4 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
2 & 14 - CAR 39(9:13 - 1st) P.Walker sacked at NE 49 for -10 yards (D.Wise).
|Penalty
3 & 24 - CAR 49(8:28 - 1st) PENALTY on CAR-C.Erving - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NE 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 29 - CAR 46(8:05 - 1st) P.Walker sacked at CAR 41 for -5 yards (J.Uche).
|Punt
4 & 34 - CAR 41(7:24 - 1st) J.Hekker punts 37 yards to NE 22 - Center-J.Jansen - fair catch by M.Bryant.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(7:17 - 1st) R.Stevenson up the middle to NE 25 for 3 yards (S.Chandler; D.Nixon).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NE 25(6:39 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NE 25(6:35 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short middle to R.Stevenson.
|Punt
4 & 7 - NE 25(6:30 - 1st) J.Bailey punts 54 yards to CAR 21 - Center-J.Cardona. S.Smith to CAR 36 for 15 yards (Co.Davis - D.Mitchell).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 36(6:18 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short right to C.Hubbard (M.Judon).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CAR 36(6:14 - 1st) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 40 for 4 yards (R.McMillan).
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CAR 40(5:32 - 1st) P.Walker pass short left to R.Higgins to CAR 47 for 7 yards (J.Jones - R.McMillan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 47(4:56 - 1st) C.Hubbard left tackle to CAR 49 for 2 yards (D.Godchaux; J.Bentley).
|+21 YD
2 & 8 - CAR 49(4:16 - 1st) P.Walker pass short middle to G.Ricci to NE 30 for 21 yards (J.Tavai). PENALTY on NE-C.Barmore - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at NE 30.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 15(3:51 - 1st) D.Foreman up the middle to NE 12 for 3 yards (L.Guy; R.McMillan).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 12(3:09 - 1st) C.Hubbard right guard to NE 9 for 3 yards (J.Bentley).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CAR 9(2:25 - 1st) P.Walker pass incomplete short middle to S.Smith.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - CAR 9(2:21 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:17 - 1st) Z.Gonzalez kicks 72 yards from CAR 35 to NE -7. P.Strong to NE 19 for 26 yards (J.Stanford).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NE 19(2:12 - 1st) T.Montgomery right tackle to NE 20 for 1 yard (J.Burris).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - NE 20(1:34 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to J.Meyers to NE 24 for 4 yards (M.Haynes).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - NE 24(0:57 - 1st) M.Jones pass short left to N.Agholor to NE 31 for 7 yards (S.Thomas-Oliver - S.Chandler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 31(0:24 - 1st) M.Jones pass incomplete short right to N.Agholor (M.Hartsfield) [B.Roy].
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - NE 31(0:17 - 1st) T.Montgomery up the middle to NE 37 for 6 yards (S.Chandler).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - NE 37(15:00 - 2nd) M.Jones pass short left to T.Montgomery pushed ob at NE 42 for 5 yards (K.Taylor).
|+45 YD
1 & 10 - NE 42(14:29 - 2nd) M.Jones pass deep left to N.Agholor ran ob at CAR 13 for 45 yards (K.Taylor).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NE 13(13:45 - 2nd) M.Jones scrambles up the middle to CAR 6 for 7 yards (T.Hayes).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - NE 6(13:04 - 2nd) T.Montgomery left tackle to CAR 2 for 4 yards (J.Burris).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - NE 2(12:24 - 2nd) T.Montgomery up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:23 - 2nd) N.Folk extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:23 - 2nd) J.Bailey kicks 74 yards from NE 35 to CAR -9. C.Hubbard to CAR 14 for 23 yards (B.Schooler - Co.Davis).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 14(12:18 - 2nd) CAR 9-Corral now at QB. (Shotgun) M.Corral pass short left to T.Tremble to CAR 18 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell - D.Ekuale).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CAR 18(11:43 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to CAR 19 for 1 yard (Ca.Davis).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 19(11:05 - 2nd) M.Corral pass short middle to S.Smith to CAR 27 for 8 yards (M.Wilson).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 27(10:28 - 2nd) M.Corral pass incomplete deep left to R.Higgins. PENALTY on NE-T.Mitchell - Defensive Pass Interference - 19 yards - enforced at CAR 27 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 46(10:23 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to CAR 49 for 3 yards (H.Anderson; Ca.Davis).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 49(9:41 - 2nd) M.Corral scrambles left end ran ob at NE 45 for 6 yards (A.Jennings).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - CAR 45(9:04 - 2nd) C.Hubbard up the middle to NE 41 for 4 yards (D.Ekuale; M.Wilson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 41(8:18 - 2nd) D.Foreman up the middle to NE 40 for 1 yard (K.Dugger).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CAR 40(7:38 - 2nd) M.Corral pass incomplete deep left to K.Kirkwood.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CAR 40(7:33 - 2nd) M.Corral pass incomplete deep right to K.Kirkwood (J.Jones).
|Penalty
4 & 9 - CAR 40(7:26 - 2nd) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at NE 40 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 14 - CAR 45(7:26 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 45 yards to end zone - Center-J.Jansen - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(7:18 - 2nd) NE 5-Hoyer now at QB. B.Hoyer pass short middle to D.Parker to NE 37 for 17 yards (T.Hayes; B.Smith).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - NE 37(6:45 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass short right to T.Thornton to 50 for 13 yards (S.Chandler; B.Smith).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 50(6:15 - 2nd) PENALTY on NE - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - NE 45(5:53 - 2nd) D.Harris left guard to CAR 48 for 7 yards (M.Hartsfield).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - NE 48(5:15 - 2nd) D.Harris left guard to CAR 43 for 5 yards (D.Nixon).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 43(4:37 - 2nd) B.Hoyer pass incomplete short middle to J.Meyers (A.Mosby).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NE 43(4:34 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 34 yards to CAR 9 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 9(4:26 - 2nd) S.Brown left guard to CAR 12 for 3 yards (Ca.Davis - H.Anderson).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - CAR 12(3:44 - 2nd) M.Corral pass short middle to S.Brown to CAR 14 for 2 yards (R.McMillan - A.Jennings).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 14(3:00 - 2nd) M.Corral pass short right to S.Brown to CAR 22 for 8 yards (R.McMillan).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 22(2:22 - 2nd) M.Corral pass incomplete short middle to S.Sullivan (J.Bledsoe). New England challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. M.Corral pass short middle to S.Sullivan to CAR 24 for 2 yards (J.Bledsoe). FUMBLES (J.Bledsoe) - RECOVERED by NE-J.Bledsoe at CAR 26.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 26(2:16 - 2nd) NE 4-Zappe now at QB. (Shotgun) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left to J.Hammond.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - NE 26(2:12 - 2nd) R.Stevenson left end pushed ob at CAR 25 for 1 yard (S.Chandler).
|+5 YD
3 & 9 - NE 25(2:00 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to L.Humphrey to CAR 20 for 5 yards (S.Chandler) [A.Barno].
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - NE 20(1:54 - 2nd) N.Folk 38 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:49 - 2nd) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 25(1:49 - 2nd) M.Corral pass incomplete short left to K.Kirkwood (M.Wilson).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - CAR 25(1:45 - 2nd) S.Brown right end to CAR 30 for 5 yards (R.McMillan; S.Wade). PENALTY on NE-S.Roberts - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 25 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CAR 30(1:40 - 2nd) M.Corral pass incomplete short right to S.Brown.
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - CAR 30(1:35 - 2nd) M.Corral pass short left to R.Higgins to CAR 34 for 4 yards (T.Mitchell - M.Wilson). measurement
|Punt
4 & 1 - CAR 34(1:13 - 2nd) J.Hekker punts 46 yards to NE 20 - Center-J.Jansen. M.Bryant ran ob at NE 20 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - NE 20(1:06 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass deep middle to D.Asiasi to NE 39 for 19 yards (K.Taylor).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(0:45 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short left to T.Nixon pushed ob at 50 for 11 yards (T.Hayes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 50(0:39 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left. thrown away from outside the pocket
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NE 50(0:32 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to D.Asiasi to CAR 45 for 5 yards (A.Mosby - M.Hartsfield). PENALTY on NE-J.Ferentz - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|+8 YD
3 & 20 - NE 40(0:23 - 2nd) B.Zappe pass short right to D.Asiasi to NE 48 for 8 yards (B.Smith).
|Punt
4 & 12 - NE 48(0:15 - 2nd) J.Bailey punts 52 yards to end zone - Center-J.Cardona - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 65 yards from CAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short middle to L.Humphrey (B.Roy).
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - NE 25(14:57 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass deep middle to L.Humphrey to NE 45 for 20 yards (K.Robinson).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(14:38 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon to CAR 45 for 10 yards (K.Taylor).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 45(14:13 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short right to J.Taylor.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NE 45(14:11 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE-C.Strange - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 45 - No Play.
|+26 YD
2 & 15 - NE 50(14:11 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass deep middle to L.Humphrey to CAR 24 for 26 yards (K.Robinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 24(13:47 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left. thrown away from outside the pocket
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NE 24(13:40 - 3rd) PENALTY on NE-Y.Cajuste - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 24 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - NE 29(13:40 - 3rd) J.Taylor up the middle to CAR 26 for 3 yards (D.Jordan).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - NE 26(12:57 - 3rd) B.Zappe sacked at CAR 35 for -9 yards (B.Smith).
|No Good
4 & 21 - NE 35(12:16 - 3rd) T.Vizcaino 53 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 43(12:11 - 3rd) CAR 11-Walker now at QB. P.Walker pass short middle to K.Kirkwood to NE 45 for 12 yards (J.Bledsoe; M.Wilson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 45(11:32 - 3rd) S.Brown left end to NE 38 for 7 yards (M.Wilson).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - CAR 38(10:48 - 3rd) S.Tecklenburg reported in as eligible. P.Walker pass deep right intended for D.Wright INTERCEPTED by S.Wade at NE 21. S.Wade to NE 21 for no gain (D.Wright).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 21(10:42 - 3rd) P.Strong left tackle to NE 25 for 4 yards (S.Chandler).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - NE 25(10:06 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short middle to T.Nixon to NE 39 for 14 yards (K.Barnes; J.Stanford).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(9:26 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short middle to L.Humphrey to CAR 45 for 16 yards (J.Stanford - B.Smith).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 45(8:45 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left to L.Humphrey to CAR 41 for 4 yards (M.Harper - S.Franklin).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - NE 41(7:58 - 3rd) P.Strong right end to CAR 37 for 4 yards (K.Barnes). CAR-J.Stanford was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NE 37(7:28 - 3rd) P.Strong right guard to CAR 36 for 1 yard (K.Barnes).
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - NE 36(6:51 - 3rd) P.Strong up the middle to CAR 37 for -1 yards (M.McCall - M.Harper).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(6:47 - 3rd) S.Brown left end to CAR 34 for -3 yards (S.Roberts). CAR-S.Brown was injured during the play.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - CAR 34(6:11 - 3rd) P.Walker pass incomplete deep right to K.Kirkwood.
|Penalty
3 & 13 - CAR 34(6:05 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 34 - No Play.
|+10 YD
3 & 18 - CAR 29(6:05 - 3rd) P.Walker pass short right to S.Sullivan to CAR 39 for 10 yards (B.Hawkins).
|Punt
4 & 8 - CAR 39(5:29 - 3rd) J.Hekker punts 50 yards to NE 11 - Center-J.Jansen. Ma.Jones MUFFS catch - ball out of bounds at NE 11.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 11(5:18 - 3rd) PENALTY on CAR-A.Larkin - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at NE 11 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 5 - NE 16(5:18 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon pushed ob at NE 22 for 6 yards (T.Hayes).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 22(4:36 - 3rd) K.Harris up the middle to NE 28 for 6 yards (D.Jordan).
|+8 YD
2 & 4 - NE 28(3:54 - 3rd) K.Harris up the middle to NE 36 for 8 yards (D.Jordan - A.Mosby).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 36(3:12 - 3rd) B.Zappe right end to NE 39 for 3 yards (K.Barnes).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - NE 39(2:31 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to K.Harris to NE 47 for 8 yards (K.Robinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 47(1:46 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short left intended for T.Nixon INTERCEPTED by T.Hayes at 50. T.Hayes for 50 yards - TOUCHDOWN. PENALTY on CAR - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:35 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Jansen - Holder-J.Hekker.
|Kickoff
|(1:35 - 3rd) Z.Gonzalez kicks 64 yards from CAR 20 to NE 16. P.Strong to NE 42 for 26 yards (J.Scott).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NE 42(1:28 - 3rd) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon pushed ob at 50 for 8 yards (K.Taylor).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NE 50(0:51 - 3rd) J.Taylor left end to CAR 37 for 13 yards (K.Robinson; S.Franklin). PENALTY on NE-J.Hammond - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 45.
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - NE 45(0:17 - 3rd) J.Taylor left tackle to CAR 40 for 15 yards (S.Chandler).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NE 40(15:00 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep right to T.Nixon.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NE 40(14:53 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-M.McCall - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 40 - No Play.
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - NE 35(14:53 - 4th) J.Taylor left tackle to CAR 33 for 2 yards (M.Harper).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - NE 33(14:11 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete deep left to J.Hammond.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - NE 33(14:05 - 4th) T.Vizcaino 51 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:00 - 4th) J.Bailey kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(14:00 - 4th) CAR 9-Corral now at QB. M.Corral scrambles right end to CAR 26 for 1 yard (R.Perkins).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 26(13:15 - 4th) J.Lovett right end to CAR 28 for 2 yards (C.McGrone).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - CAR 28(12:35 - 4th) M.Corral pass short right to C.Rambo to CAR 37 for 9 yards (Ma.Jones).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 37(11:54 - 4th) S.Tecklenburg reported in as eligible. J.Lovett up the middle to CAR 42 for 5 yards (C.McGrone; J.Tavai).
|-2 YD
2 & 5 - CAR 42(11:07 - 4th) J.Lovett right guard to CAR 40 for -2 yards (J.Pharms).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CAR 40(10:23 - 4th) M.Corral pass incomplete deep left to D.Wright.
|Punt
4 & 7 - CAR 40(10:16 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 37 yards to NE 23 - Center-J.Jansen. Ma.Jones to NE 27 for 4 yards (J.Watson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NE 27(10:06 - 4th) P.Strong right end to NE 31 for 4 yards (A.Mosby).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NE 31(9:25 - 4th) P.Strong up the middle to NE 39 for 8 yards (K.Tolson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NE 39(8:43 - 4th) P.Strong right tackle to NE 42 for 3 yards (M.McCall).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - NE 42(7:59 - 4th) B.Zappe scrambles left end ran ob at CAR 49 for 9 yards (K.Barnes).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NE 49(7:16 - 4th) PENALTY on NE-D.Desjarlais - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 49 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 15 - NE 46(7:16 - 4th) K.Harris up the middle to NE 49 for 3 yards (K.Tolson).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - NE 49(6:35 - 4th) B.Zappe pass incomplete short left to J.Hammond (K.Robinson).
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - NE 49(6:31 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to T.Nixon pushed ob at CAR 44 for 7 yards (M.Harper).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NE 44(6:00 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 40 yards to CAR 4 - Center-J.Cardona - downed by NE-B.Schooler. batted back into play by NE 83-Humphrey
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 4(5:49 - 4th) J.Lovett up the middle to CAR 5 for 1 yard (S.Roberts).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - CAR 5(5:06 - 4th) M.Corral pass short left to J.Scott to CAR 14 for 9 yards (Ma.Jones).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CAR 14(4:27 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-J.Scott - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - CAR 9(4:27 - 4th) M.Corral pass incomplete short left to J.Lovett.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - CAR 9(4:23 - 4th) M.Corral sacked at CAR 4 for -5 yards (A.Jennings).
|Penalty
3 & 20 - CAR 4(3:41 - 4th) PENALTY on CAR-D.Daley - False Start - 2 yards - enforced at CAR 4 - No Play.
|+12 YD
3 & 22 - CAR 2(3:35 - 4th) M.Corral pass short right to R.Henry to CAR 14 for 12 yards (Ma.Jones; D.Mitchell).
|Punt
4 & 10 - CAR 14(2:58 - 4th) J.Hekker punts 61 yards to NE 25 - Center-J.Jansen. Ma.Jones to NE 45 for 20 yards (J.Watson - K.Tolson). PENALTY on CAR-K.Barnes - Unsportsmanlike Conduct - 15 yards - enforced at NE 45.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NE 40(2:45 - 4th) J.Taylor right end to CAR 34 for 6 yards (S.Franklin).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - NE 34(2:30 - 4th) J.Taylor right guard to CAR 32 for 2 yards (A.Mosby).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - NE 32(2:24 - 4th) PENALTY on NE-J.Taylor - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CAR 32 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - NE 37(2:24 - 4th) B.Zappe pass short right to M.Sokol to CAR 31 for 6 yards (D.Jordan).
|Penalty
4 & 1 - NE 31(2:00 - 4th) J.Taylor left end to CAR 25 for 6 yards (D.Jordan). PENALTY on NE-M.Sokol - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CAR 31 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 11 - NE 41(1:53 - 4th) J.Bailey punts 31 yards to CAR 10 - Center-J.Cardona - fair catch by S.Smith.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 10(1:46 - 4th) CAR 11-Walker now at QB. (Shotgun) P.Walker sacked at CAR 1 for -9 yards (R.Perkins).
|Fumble
2 & 19 - CAR 1(1:25 - 4th) P.Walker sacked at CAR -7 for -8 yards (D.Mitchell). FUMBLES (D.Mitchell) [D.Mitchell] - RECOVERED by NE-S.Roberts at CAR -7. TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(1:17 - 4th) T.Vizcaino extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Cardona - Holder-J.Bailey.
|Kickoff
|(1:17 - 4th) T.Vizcaino kicks 65 yards from NE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 25(1:17 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to J.Scott to CAR 35 for 10 yards (B.Hawkins; H.Langi).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - CAR 35(0:58 - 4th) P.Walker pass short left to D.Wright to NE 33 for 32 yards (B.Hawkins).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CAR 33(0:32 - 4th) P.Walker pass deep middle intended for J.Scott INTERCEPTED by B.Schooler at NE 8. B.Schooler to NE 11 for 3 yards (J.Scott).
-
DEN
BUF
0
042 O/U
-7
Sat 1:00pm NFLN
-
DET
IND
0
039 O/U
+3
Sat 1:00pm
-
WAS
KC
0
044 O/U
-5
Sat 4:00pm NFLN
-
LV
MIA
0
041.5 O/U
+1
Sat 7:00pm
-
PIT
JAC
0
042 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
SF
MIN
0
039.5 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm
-
TB
TEN
0
038 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
DAL
LAC
0
037.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 10:00pm NFLN
-
PHI
CLE
0
035.5 O/U
+3
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
CIN
NYG
0
038.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 7:00pm NFLN
-
BAL
ARI
0
038.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:00pm FOX
-
ATL
NYJ
0
039 O/U
+2
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
CHI
SEA
27
11
Final ESPN
-
CAR
NE
10
20
Final NFLN
-
NO
GB
10
20
Final
-
HOU
LAR
24
20
Final NFLN