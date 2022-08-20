|
Malik Willis throws 1st NFL TD pass, Titans beat Bucs 13-3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Rookie Malik Willis threw the first touchdown of his NFL career and the Tennessee Titans beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13-3 Saturday night in their exhibition home opener.
The Titans (1-1) want to see if the third-round draft pick out of Liberty can develop quickly enough to back up veteran Ryan Tannehill this season. This was Willis' second straight start, and he showed more patience by staying in and moving around the pocket. Willis still was sacked three times while playing a series into the third quarter.
Willis also had nearly as many runs as completed passes yet again. He ran five times for 42 yards with a long of 24 yards to set up the first field goal and was 7 of 17 for 80 yards passing with a 75.6 passer rating. He capped Tennessee's final drive of the first half by finding fellow rookie Chig Okonkwo with a 6-yard pass for the first TD of both their pro careers.
Veteran Ryan Succop, trying to hold off Jose Borregales, sneaked a 52-yard field goal over the crossbar late in the third quarter for the Bucs (0-2).
Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, center Ben Jones, receiver Robert Woods, All-Pro safety Kevin Byard and Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons all wore ballcaps instead of helmets. Rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere started at right tackle trying to beat out Dillon Radunz for the job, then moved to the left side after veteran Taylor Lewan left.
Tampa Bay had its own lengthy list of starters missing led by Tom Brady out for a second straight preseason game in his personal break from the Bucs. Julio Jones, who took part in both joint practices against the Titans, watched from the sideline along with fellow receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
With so many starters out, the teams failed to convert their first nine third downs combined. The Titans outgained the Bucs 145-95 in total offense with Tennessee scoring 10 points off turnovers by halftime.
With Brady out, Blaine Gabbert started and played the first two series going 3 of 5 passing for 13 yards. Kyle Trask finished the game and threw for 105 yards. But he was intercepted just before halftime for a second straight week.
GREAT RETURNS
The Titans have their punt returner in Kyle Philips. The fifth-round pick out of UCLA looked to make a rookie mistake by stepping back into the end zone to field his first punt, then slipped through for a 26-yard return. He went 15 yards on his next opportunity. On his third chance, Philips made the first defender miss on his way to a 35-yard return.
REAL COMPETITION
Rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse is pushing three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern thanks to his impressive hangtime on his punts. The Titans stepped up the competition by having Stonehouse hold on field goal attempts, and the rookie held for the two field goals and one extra point by Bullock. Kern handled the first two punts. Stonehouse also had a 68-yard punt on his first attempt and averaged 47 yards on four punts.
When Stonehouse bobbled a snap in the fourth quarter, the rookie picked up the ball and ran 24 yards for a first down.
INJURIES
Tampa Bay guard Aaron Stinnie, a former Tennessee player, was carted off the field late in the third quarter after hurting his left leg. Titans safety Joshua Kalu hurt a groin muscle earlier in the third and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Bucs: visit Indianapolis on Aug. 27.
Titans: wrap up the preseason hosting Arizona on Aug. 27.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:10
|34:50
|1st Downs
|9
|14
|Rushing
|4
|6
|Passing
|4
|8
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|2-13
|3-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|174
|255
|Total Plays
|55
|65
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|93
|138
|Rush Attempts
|22
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|81
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|14-29
|14-28
|Yards Per Pass
|2.5
|3.7
|Penalties - Yards
|4-30
|9-75
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|7-50.4
|6-45.7
|Return Yards
|58
|183
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|5-99
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-58
|2-46
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-38
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-0 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|81
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|93
|RUSH YDS
|138
|
|
|174
|TOTAL YDS
|255
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Trask 2 QB
2
FPTS
|K. Trask
|11/24
|105
|0
|1
|2
|
B. Gabbert 11 QB
0
FPTS
|B. Gabbert
|3/5
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
5
FPTS
|K. Vaughn
|10
|54
|0
|17
|5
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|5
|20
|0
|10
|4
|
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|6
|19
|0
|9
|1
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Thompkins 83 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Thompkins
|2
|2
|38
|0
|34
|5
|
T. Johnson 18 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|2
|2
|24
|0
|17
|4
|
R. White 29 RB
1
FPTS
|R. White
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|1
|
S. Miller 10 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Miller
|3
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Sterns 9 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Sterns
|4
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
L. Fournette 7 RB
4
FPTS
|L. Fournette
|2
|2
|6
|0
|4
|4
|
K. Rudolph 8 TE
1
FPTS
|K. Rudolph
|3
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
K. Geiger Sr. 80 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Geiger Sr.
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
P. Laird 32 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Laird
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
J. Howland 82 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Howland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
V. Smith 81 WR
0
FPTS
|V. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Howard 86 WR
0
FPTS
|B. Howard
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Russell 51 ILB
|J. Russell
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 53 ILB
|O. Fatukasi
|5-4
|1.5
|0
|0
|
P. O'Connor 79 DE
|P. O'Connor
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Delaney 30 DB
|D. Delaney
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Nelson 98 LB
|A. Nelson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tryon 9 LB
|J. Tryon
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anthony 46 LB
|A. Anthony
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Cooper 39 DB
|C. Cooper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Young 57 OLB
|J. Young
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Senat 95 DT
|D. Senat
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
L. Ryan 26 CB
|L. Ryan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Britt 52 LB
|K. Britt
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robinson 28 CB
|R. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. McMichael 37 DB
|K. McMichael
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Nassib DE
|C. Nassib
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vaughn 21 RB
|K. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ponder 44 LB
|E. Ponder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hall 90 DE
|L. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 91 DE
|B. Potoa'e
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dean 35 DB
|J. Dean
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Murphy-Bunting 23 CB
|S. Murphy-Bunting
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Gardner 36 CB
|D. Gardner
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Edwards 32 SAF
|M. Edwards
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Succop 3 K
3
FPTS
|R. Succop
|1/1
|52
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 5 P
|J. Camarda
|7
|50.4
|1
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Darden 1 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Darden
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Willis
|7/17
|80
|1
|0
|13
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
1
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|7/11
|56
|0
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
M. Willis 7 QB
13
FPTS
|M. Willis
|5
|42
|0
|24
|13
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
5
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|12
|39
|0
|10
|5
|
J. Chestnut 36 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Chestnut
|10
|35
|0
|12
|6
|
L. Woodside 5 QB
1
FPTS
|L. Woodside
|4
|10
|0
|6
|1
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
0
FPTS
|R. Stonehouse
|1
|9
|0
|9
|0
|
D. Hilliard 40 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Hilliard
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Roberson Jr. 88 WR
8
FPTS
|R. Roberson Jr.
|5
|4
|47
|0
|19
|8
|
D. Fitzpatrick 10 WR
4
FPTS
|D. Fitzpatrick
|2
|2
|29
|0
|18
|4
|
N. Westbrook 15 WR
3
FPTS
|N. Westbrook
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
K. Philips 18 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Philips
|4
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
J. Chestnut 36 RB
6
FPTS
|J. Chestnut
|3
|2
|10
|0
|6
|6
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
5
FPTS
|H. Haskins
|2
|2
|8
|0
|9
|5
|
C. Okonkwo 85 TE
7
FPTS
|C. Okonkwo
|2
|1
|6
|1
|6
|7
|
T. Burks 16 WR
1
FPTS
|T. Burks
|3
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
R. McMath 13 WR
0
FPTS
|R. McMath
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Carter 44 FB
0
FPTS
|T. Carter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Hollister 8 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Hollister
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Kinsey 12 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Kinsey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Brown 38 CB
|S. Brown
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Campbell 45 LB
|C. Campbell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 LB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Anenih 54 LB
|D. Anenih
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
O. Adeniyi 92 LB
|O. Adeniyi
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
J. Gibbens 50 LB
|J. Gibbens
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Avery 23 CB
|T. Avery
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Jones 90 DT
|N. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kalu 28 DB
|J. Kalu
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Colbert 15 FS
|A. Colbert
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Johnson 1 CB
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Hooker 37 SAF
|A. Hooker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Farley 3 CB
|C. Farley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tart 93 DT
|T. Tart
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hand 94 DE
|D. Hand
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Murchison 91 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Weaver 99 LB
|R. Weaver
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Bullock 14 K
7
FPTS
|R. Bullock
|2/2
|49
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Stonehouse 4 P
|R. Stonehouse
|4
|47.0
|2
|68
|
B. Kern 6 P
|B. Kern
|2
|43.0
|2
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Philips 18 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Philips
|3
|25.7
|35
|0
|
T. Godwin 80 WR
0
FPTS
|T. Godwin
|2
|11.0
|21
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Bullock kicks 69 yards from TEN 35 to TB -4. J.Darden to TB 21 for 25 yards (R.McCreary).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TB 21(14:55 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 31 for 10 yards (A.Hooker - J.Kalu).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(14:18 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short middle to L.Fournette to TB 35 for 4 yards (C.Campbell).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - TB 35(13:43 - 1st) L.Fournette left guard to TB 39 for 4 yards (A.Hooker - O.Adeniyi).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - TB 39(13:01 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to S.Miller.
|Punt
4 & 2 - TB 39(12:58 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 62 yards to TEN -1 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Philips to TEN 26 for 27 yards (R.White - O.Fatukasi).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 26(12:46 - 1st) M.Willis pass short middle to N.Westbrook-Ikhine to TEN 47 for 21 yards (S.Murphy-Bunting; M.Edwards).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 47(12:15 - 1st) D.Hilliard up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (A.Nelson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 50(11:53 - 1st) M.Willis pass incomplete deep left to N.Westbrook-Ikhine.
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - TEN 50(11:48 - 1st) M.Willis scrambles right end to TB 45 for 5 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|-4 YD
4 & 2 - TEN 45(11:06 - 1st) M.Willis left end to TB 49 for -4 yards (J.Tryon).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(10:59 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 48 for -1 yards (O.Adeniyi - T.Tart).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - TB 48(10:22 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short middle to T.Johnson to TEN 45 for 7 yards (C.Campbell - J.Gibbens).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - TB 45(9:37 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass short middle to L.Fournette to TEN 43 for 2 yards (J.Gibbens) [D.Walker].
|No Gain
4 & 2 - TB 43(8:52 - 1st) B.Gabbert pass incomplete short right to K.Rudolph (J.Kalu).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 43(8:48 - 1st) H.Haskins left tackle to TEN 48 for 5 yards (J.Tryon).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 48(8:25 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TEN 44 for -4 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TEN 44(7:41 - 1st) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to K.Philips.
|Punt
4 & 9 - TEN 44(7:36 - 1st) B.Kern punts 47 yards to TB 9 - Center-M.Cox. J.Darden to TB 9 for no gain (H.Haskins).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 9(7:22 - 1st) L.Fournette right tackle to TB 10 for 1 yard (J.Kalu).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - TB 10(6:47 - 1st) K.Trask sacked at TB 4 for -6 yards (R.Weaver). Penalty on TB-J.Wells - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
3 & 15 - TB 4(6:21 - 1st) L.Fournette up the middle to TB 10 for 6 yards (J.Gibbens).
|Punt
4 & 9 - TB 10(5:39 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 51 yards to TEN 39 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Philips to TB 46 for 15 yards (D.Delaney).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 46(5:28 - 1st) H.Haskins right tackle to TB 40 for 6 yards (C.Nassib - O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TEN 40(4:58 - 1st) M.Willis sacked at TB 43 for -3 yards (sack split by P.O'Connor and D.Senat).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - TEN 43(4:19 - 1st) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to T.Carter.
|Punt
4 & 7 - TEN 43(4:09 - 1st) B.Kern punts 39 yards to TB 4 - Center-M.Cox - downed by TEN-R.Roberson. PENALTY on TEN-R.Roberson - Illegal Touch Kick - 16 yards - enforced at TB 4.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(4:02 - 1st) R.White right tackle to TB 21 for 1 yard (S.Brown).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TB 21(3:29 - 1st) K.Trask pass short left to K.Rudolph to TB 24 for 3 yards (L.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TB 24(2:45 - 1st) K.Trask pass incomplete short left to K.Rudolph.
|Punt
4 & 6 - TB 24(2:42 - 1st) J.Camarda punts 55 yards to TEN 21 - Center-Z.Triner. K.Philips to TB 44 for 35 yards (C.Otton).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 44(2:27 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-K.Philips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 44 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 15 - TEN 49(2:27 - 1st) M.Willis pass short left to J.Chestnut pushed ob at TB 45 for 4 yards (J.Dean).
|-1 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 45(1:53 - 1st) J.Chestnut left guard to TB 46 for -1 yards (J.Tryon - K.Britt).
|Penalty
3 & 12 - TEN 46(1:21 - 1st) PENALTY on TB-J.Tryon - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at TB 46 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - TEN 41(1:03 - 1st) PENALTY on TEN-D.Radunz - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 41 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 12 - TEN 46(0:41 - 1st) M.Willis scrambles right end ran ob at TB 39 for 7 yards (L.Ryan).
|No Gain
4 & 5 - TEN 39(15:00 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short middle to C.Okonkwo.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 39(14:56 - 2nd) K.Trask pass incomplete deep middle to J.Darden (C.Campbell).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - TB 39(14:49 - 2nd) K.Trask pass deep right to T.Johnson to TEN 44 for 17 yards (C.Farley).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 44(14:15 - 2nd) R.White right guard to TEN 45 for -1 yards (T.Tart).
|+1 YD
2 & 11 - TB 45(13:35 - 2nd) K.Trask pass short right to K.Geiger to TEN 40 for 5 yards (J.Kalu). FUMBLES (J.Kalu) - ball out of bounds at TEN 44.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 44(13:19 - 2nd) K.Trask pass incomplete short right to J.Darden (C.Farley).
|Punt
4 & 10 - TB 44(13:14 - 2nd) J.Camarda punts 36 yards to TEN 8 - Center-Z.Triner - fair catch by K.Philips.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 8(13:06 - 2nd) J.Chestnut right end to TEN 7 for -1 yards (C.Cooper - B.Potoa'e).
|+18 YD
2 & 11 - TEN 7(12:26 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to D.Fitzpatrick to TEN 25 for 18 yards (C.Cooper).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(11:44 - 2nd) J.Chestnut left end to TEN 33 for 8 yards (A.Nelson - K.Britt).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - TEN 33(11:01 - 2nd) J.Chestnut left guard to TEN 39 for 6 yards (P.O'Connor; B.Potoa'e).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 39(10:20 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-J.Chestnut - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 39 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - TEN 34(9:55 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete deep left to R.McMath (D.Delaney).
|+10 YD
2 & 15 - TEN 34(9:46 - 2nd) M.Willis left end to TEN 44 for 10 yards (A.Nelson).
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 44(9:07 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short right to K.Philips ran ob at TB 45 for 11 yards.
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 45(8:30 - 2nd) M.Willis scrambles right end pushed ob at TB 21 for 24 yards (L.Hall).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 21(7:50 - 2nd) H.Haskins left guard to TB 11 for 10 yards (J.Young).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 11(7:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on TEN-N.Petit-Frere - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at TB 11 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 14 - TEN 15(6:53 - 2nd) H.Haskins left tackle to TB 14 for 1 yard (D.Senat).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TEN 14(6:17 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to T.Burks.
|No Gain
3 & 13 - TEN 14(6:11 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short right to C.Hollister.
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - TEN 14(6:01 - 2nd) R.Bullock 32 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 25(5:58 - 2nd) K.Trask pass incomplete deep right to S.Miller.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - TB 25(5:51 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TB 41 for 16 yards (L.Johnson; S.Brown). PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TB 25 - No Play.
|+16 YD
2 & 20 - TB 15(5:24 - 2nd) K.Trask pass short middle to R.White to TB 31 for 16 yards (L.Johnson). FUMBLES (L.Johnson) - RECOVERED by TEN-R.Weaver at TB 31.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 31(5:11 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to K.Philips.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TEN 31(5:06 - 2nd) H.Haskins up the middle to TB 31 for no gain (D.Delaney).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TEN 31(4:22 - 2nd) M.Willis pass incomplete deep left to K.Philips. Penalty on TEN-D.Radunz - Illegal Formation - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - TEN 31(4:17 - 2nd) R.Bullock 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:14 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 66 yards from TEN 35 to TB -1. R.White to TB 32 for 33 yards (J.Chestnut).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 32(4:07 - 2nd) R.White left guard to TB 35 for 3 yards (D.Anenih).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - TB 35(3:26 - 2nd) K.Trask pass short left to K.Geiger to TB 36 for 1 yard (J.Jones).
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - TB 36(2:46 - 2nd) K.Trask pass short middle to S.Miller to TEN 49 for 15 yards (S.Brown).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TB 49(2:12 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TEN 47 for 2 yards (J.Gibbens; D.Hand).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - TB 47(2:00 - 2nd) R.White up the middle to TEN 40 for 7 yards (S.Brown). PENALTY on TB-L.Goedeke - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 42.
|No Gain
2 & 13 - TB 48(1:52 - 2nd) K.Trask sacked at TB 44 for -4 yards (D.Hand).
|No Gain
3 & 17 - TB 44(1:47 - 2nd) K.Trask pass short right intended for J.Darden INTERCEPTED by J.Jones (R.Weaver) [R.Weaver] at TEN 43. J.Jones to TB 19 for 38 yards (K.Geiger).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 19(1:35 - 2nd) H.Haskins right guard to TB 17 for 2 yards (D.Senat; C.Nassib).
|+9 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 17(1:02 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short left to H.Haskins pushed ob at TB 8 for 9 yards (J.Russell).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - TEN 8(0:35 - 2nd) H.Haskins left tackle to TB 6 for 2 yards (P.O'Connor).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - TEN 6(0:32 - 2nd) M.Willis pass short middle to C.Okonkwo for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:26 - 2nd) R.Bullock extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Cox - Holder-R.Stonehouse.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:26 - 2nd) R.Bullock kicks 65 yards from TEN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - TB 25(0:26 - 2nd) R.White right end to TB 34 for 9 yards (C.Farley - J.Kalu).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Camarda kicks 66 yards from TB 35 to TEN -1. R.McMath to TEN 22 for 23 yards (C.Otton; K.Kieft).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 22(14:53 - 3rd) M.Willis pass short right to D.Fitzpatrick to TEN 33 for 11 yards (K.McMichael).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 33(14:19 - 3rd) J.Chestnut up the middle to TEN 37 for 4 yards (D.Senat).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - TEN 37(13:45 - 3rd) M.Willis pass incomplete short left to M.Kinsey.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TEN 37(13:41 - 3rd) M.Willis sacked at TEN 32 for -5 yards (sack split by O.Fatukasi and J.Young).
|Punt
4 & 11 - TEN 32(13:00 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 68 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(12:50 - 3rd) K.Vaughn up the middle to TB 24 for 4 yards (N.Jones).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - TB 24(12:15 - 3rd) K.Vaughn right tackle to TB 27 for 3 yards (T.Avery).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - TB 27(11:27 - 3rd) K.Trask pass short right to D.Thompkins to TB 31 for 4 yards (T.Avery).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - TB 31(10:49 - 3rd) K.Vaughn up the middle to TB 48 for 17 yards (S.Brown; J.Kalu).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 48(10:06 - 3rd) K.Vaughn right tackle to TB 47 for -1 yards (C.Campbell).
|+34 YD
2 & 11 - TB 47(9:17 - 3rd) K.Trask pass deep right to D.Thompkins ran ob at TEN 19 for 34 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 19(8:54 - 3rd) K.Vaughn up the middle to TEN 19 for no gain (L.Murchison - N.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - TB 19(8:15 - 3rd) K.Trask pass incomplete deep middle to K.Geiger (T.Avery). TEN-J.Kalu was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - TB 19(8:09 - 3rd) K.Trask sacked at TEN 27 for -8 yards (O.Adeniyi). FUMBLES (O.Adeniyi) - touched at TEN 33 - and recovers at TEN 40. Penalty on TB-B.Walton - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 31 - TB 40(7:35 - 3rd) J.Camarda punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Triner - Touchback. PENALTY on TB-R.Robinson - Illegal Touch Kick - 5 yards - enforced at TEN 20.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 25(7:26 - 3rd) L.Woodside pass short right to R.Roberson to TEN 41 for 16 yards (D.Delaney; K.McMichael).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41(6:44 - 3rd) J.Chestnut right end to TEN 44 for 3 yards (P.O'Connor).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - TEN 44(6:06 - 3rd) L.Woodside pass incomplete short right [J.Russell].
|+3 YD
3 & 7 - TEN 44(5:58 - 3rd) L.Woodside pass short left to R.Roberson to TEN 47 for 3 yards (D.Delaney - D.Gardner).
|Punt
4 & 4 - TEN 47(5:17 - 3rd) R.Stonehouse punts 53 yards to end zone - Center-M.Cox - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - TB 20(5:09 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left end to TB 30 for 10 yards (J.Jones).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - TB 30(4:27 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left end to TB 33 for 3 yards (D.Anenih). PENALTY on TEN-D.Anenih - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at TB 33.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 48(4:08 - 3rd) K.Trask pass incomplete deep left to J.Sterns (A.Colbert).
|+14 YD
2 & 10 - TB 48(4:02 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left end pushed ob at TEN 38 for 14 yards (A.Colbert).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TB 38(3:40 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left guard to TEN 37 for 1 yard (A.Colbert). TB-A.Stinnie was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TB 37(3:16 - 3rd) K.Vaughn left guard to TEN 34 for 3 yards (N.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - TB 34(2:30 - 3rd) K.Trask pass incomplete deep right to K.Geiger.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - TB 34(2:25 - 3rd) R.Succop 52 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Triner - Holder-J.Camarda.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:20 - 3rd) J.Borregales kicks 65 yards from TB 35 to TEN 0. T.Godwin to TEN 23 for 23 yards (J.Russell).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 23(2:12 - 3rd) H.Haskins right tackle to TEN 25 for 2 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 25(1:33 - 3rd) L.Woodside pass short left to T.Burks pushed ob at TEN 29 for 4 yards (D.Delaney).
|+9 YD
3 & 4 - TEN 29(0:52 - 3rd) L.Woodside pass short right to R.Roberson to TEN 38 for 9 yards (J.Russell).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 38(0:13 - 3rd) H.Haskins left guard to TEN 43 for 5 yards (P.O'Connor).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - TEN 43(15:00 - 4th) L.Woodside pass deep left intended for T.Burks INTERCEPTED by D.Gardner [W.Previlon] at TB 20. D.Gardner to TB 20 for no gain (T.Burks).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TB 20(14:49 - 4th) P.Laird right guard to TB 20 for no gain (S.Brown - J.Jones).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TB 20(14:12 - 4th) K.Trask pass short right to P.Laird to TB 21 for 1 yard (T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - TB 21(13:27 - 4th) K.Trask pass incomplete deep right to J.Sterns (A.Colbert).
|Punt
4 & 9 - TB 21(13:21 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 44 yards to TEN 35 - Center-Z.Triner. T.Godwin to TEN 36 for 1 yard (N.Turner - K.Kieft).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - TEN 36(13:08 - 4th) H.Haskins left tackle to TEN 36 for no gain (D.Senat - E.Ponder). PENALTY on TEN-W.Wright - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 36 - No Play.
|+19 YD
1 & 20 - TEN 26(12:37 - 4th) L.Woodside pass short middle to R.Roberson to TEN 45 for 19 yards (R.Robinson - O.Fatukasi).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - TEN 45(12:01 - 4th) J.Chestnut left tackle to TEN 45 for no gain (E.Ponder - J.Russell).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - TEN 45(11:42 - 4th) J.Chestnut left end to TB 29 for 26 yards (T.Warner). PENALTY on TEN-J.McKenzie - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at TEN 45 - No Play. Penalty on TEN-T.Burks - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
3 & 11 - TEN 35(11:15 - 4th) L.Woodside pass short middle to J.Chestnut to TEN 41 for 6 yards (J.Russell).
|+9 YD
4 & 5 - TEN 41(10:32 - 4th) R.Stonehouse FUMBLES (Aborted) at TEN 27 - and recovers at TEN 26. R.Stonehouse pushed ob at 50 for 24 yards (K.Vaughn).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 50(9:56 - 4th) H.Haskins up the middle to TB 49 for 1 yard (P.O'Connor - J.Russell).
|+3 YD
2 & 9 - TEN 49(9:18 - 4th) L.Woodside scrambles right end pushed ob at TB 46 for 3 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - TEN 46(8:43 - 4th) PENALTY on TEN-A.Rupcich - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at TB 46 - No Play.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - TEN 49(8:43 - 4th) L.Woodside pass short right to H.Haskins to TEN 48 for -1 yards (O.Fatukasi).
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEN 48(7:59 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 38 yards to TB 14 - Center-M.Cox - fair catch by D.Thompkins.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(7:51 - 4th) K.Trask pass short middle to J.Sterns to TB 20 for 6 yards (C.Campbell; J.Gibbens).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - TB 20(7:28 - 4th) K.Trask pass incomplete short right to B.Howard (T.Gillespie).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - TB 20(7:23 - 4th) K.Trask pass incomplete short right to K.Geiger.
|Punt
4 & 4 - TB 20(7:19 - 4th) J.Camarda punts 65 yards to TEN 15 - Center-Z.Triner. T.Godwin to TEN 36 for 21 yards (Z.Triner - B.Howard).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 36(7:04 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete deep right to R.Roberson [W.Previlon].
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 36(6:58 - 4th) J.Chestnut left end to TEN 48 for 12 yards (J.Russell).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 48(6:20 - 4th) L.Woodside scrambles left end to 50 for 2 yards (A.Anthony).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 50(5:39 - 4th) H.Haskins left tackle to TB 47 for 3 yards (B.Potoa'e - D.Senat).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - TEN 47(4:59 - 4th) L.Woodside scrambles up the middle to TB 41 for 6 yards (J.Russell).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - TEN 41(4:13 - 4th) H.Haskins right guard to TB 39 for 2 yards (C.Cooper; O.Fatukasi).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - TEN 39(3:30 - 4th) J.Chestnut left tackle pushed ob at TB 36 for 3 yards (K.Britt).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - TEN 36(3:24 - 4th) L.Woodside sacked at TB 43 for -7 yards (A.Anthony).
|Punt
4 & 12 - TEN 43(2:24 - 4th) R.Stonehouse punts 29 yards to TB 14 - Center-M.Cox - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - TB 14(2:14 - 4th) K.Trask pass short middle to J.Sterns to TB 21 for 7 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - TB 21(2:00 - 4th) K.Trask pass incomplete short right to V.Smith (T.Swilling).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - TB 21(1:55 - 4th) K.Trask sacked at TB 13 for -8 yards (D.Anenih). FUMBLES (D.Anenih) - and recovers at TB 15.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - TB 15(1:25 - 4th) K.Trask pass incomplete short right to J.Howland.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - TEN 14(1:21 - 4th) L.Woodside pass incomplete short right to J.Chestnut.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - TEN 14(1:17 - 4th) J.Chestnut up the middle to TB 13 for 1 yard (J.Young).
|-1 YD
3 & 9 - TEN 13(0:31 - 4th) L.Woodside kneels to TB 14 for -1 yards.
