Huntley, Likely shine as Ravens beat Cardinals 24-17
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) Tyler Huntley could have just run out of bounds - after all, it was a preseason game - but the quarterback lowered his shoulder, took on two defenders and powered ahead for the first down.
That's just the way the Baltimore Ravens do things on the football field, whether the games count or not.
Rookie Isaiah Likely caught eight passes for 100 yards, Huntley completed 13 of 14 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown, and the Ravens ran their preseason winning streak to 22 games by beating the Arizona Cardinals 24-17 on Sunday night.
''It means a lot to us, just to show that every time you step on the field with the Ravens, you gotta be ready to play,'' Huntley said. ''Because we're ready to play. It just shows we're trying to win every time we touch the field.''
Likely - a fourth-round pick out of Coastal Carolina - was Huntley's favorite target for Baltimore (2-0) during the first half. The two hooked up for an 8-yard touchdown play midway through the second quarter.
Both teams sat the majority of their star players, including their starting quarterbacks. Arizona's Kyler Murray and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson haven't played at all so far in the preseason. Murray was spotted in the second half with a headset and playsheet, making calls on the sideline.
Likely could provide an intriguing combo at tight end with Ravens star Mark Andrews, who earned an All-Pro nod last season after a breakout season that included 1,361 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.
''We took him expecting him to be a really good player,'' Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. ''I think we feel that way about all our draft picks. He's had some opportunities and has made the most of it.''
It was a solid night for most of the Ravens' draft class. First-round pick Kyle Hamilton broke up a pass in the end zone. Fourth-round pick Damarion Williams snagged an interception. Sixth-round selection Tyler Badie caught a 3-yard touchdown pass.
Ravens rookie Anthony Brown threw two touchdown passes and an interception.
Arizona's Jonathan Ward had a few big plays as he tries to make a move for the No. 2 running back spot behind Pro Bowler James Conner. He had a 48-yard kickoff return in the first quarter and a 26-yard catch in the second. Ward's day ended early when he left with a shoulder injury, though the severity wasn't clear.
The Cardinals (1-1) are hoping either Ward, Eno Benjamin or Darrel Williams can fill the void left by Chase Edmonds, who ran for a career-high 592 yards last season but left for the Miami Dolphins during free agency.
Trace McSorley - who played in 2019 and 2020 for the Ravens - got the majority of the snaps at quarterback for the Cardinals. He was 18 of 34 for 229 yards and two interceptions. Jarrett Guarantano threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
McSorley and Guarantano are fighting for the No. 3 quarterback spot behind Murray and Colt McCoy.
''I thought it was a little up and down,'' Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said about McSorley. ''I think he was trying a little too hard against his old team to start, but he is scrappy, he continues to make plays. I thought we moved the ball well at times.''
Said McSorley: ''Not 100% satisfied. Some good things we were able to do, but we need to finish more of some of these drives.''
Justin Tucker made a 29-yard field goal to give the Ravens a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. The Ravens were able to overcome 12 penalties for 116 yards.
INJURIES
Ravens: RB Nate McCrary (knee) left the game in the second half. ... Rookie DL Travis Jones (knee) left in the second half. Harbaugh called it a hyperextension.
Cardinals: The team said star DE J.J. Watt has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he wasn't on the sideline. He also won't travel to Tennessee for next week's practices and game against the Titans. ... S Charles Washington (chest) left in the first half and didn't return. ... Kingsbury said Ward's shoulder injury ''shouldn't be too bad.''
UP NEXT
Ravens: They'll wrap up the preseason against Washington at home Saturday.
Cardinals: They'll spend a big chunk of next week in central Tennessee, doing joint practices with the Titans. The teams will play Saturday.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:55
|28:05
|1st Downs
|17
|20
|Rushing
|5
|3
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|1
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|3-8
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|292
|306
|Total Plays
|54
|64
|Avg Gain
|5.4
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|75
|55
|Rush Attempts
|26
|21
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.9
|2.6
|Net Yards Passing
|217
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|23-27
|21-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.8
|5.8
|Penalties - Yards
|12-116
|5-42
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|3-51.3
|2-49.0
|Return Yards
|41
|149
|Punts - Returns
|1-12
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|5-135
|Int. - Returns
|2-29
|1-14
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|217
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|75
|RUSH YDS
|55
|
|
|292
|TOTAL YDS
|306
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|13/14
|129
|1
|0
|11
|
A. Brown 12 QB
13
FPTS
|A. Brown
|10/13
|91
|2
|1
|13
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Badie 30 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Badie
|12
|34
|0
|9
|11
|
M. Davis 28 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Davis
|6
|18
|0
|7
|2
|
T. Huntley 2 QB
11
FPTS
|T. Huntley
|2
|9
|0
|10
|11
|
N. McCrary 47 RB
1
FPTS
|N. McCrary
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Hill 43 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hill
|5
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Likely 80 TE
24
FPTS
|I. Likely
|8
|8
|100
|1
|31
|24
|
R. Webb 11 WR
12
FPTS
|R. Webb
|2
|2
|46
|1
|38
|12
|
M. Polk 18 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Polk
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
B. Gaither 29 WR
3
FPTS
|B. Gaither
|3
|2
|18
|0
|10
|3
|
J. Hill 43 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Hill
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
S. Bridges 85 WR
1
FPTS
|S. Bridges
|3
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
N. McCrary 47 RB
1
FPTS
|N. McCrary
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
M. Davis 28 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
T. Badie 30 RB
11
FPTS
|T. Badie
|3
|2
|5
|1
|3
|11
|
J. Oliver 84 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Oliver
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
P. Ricard 42 FB
1
FPTS
|P. Ricard
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
N. Boyle 86 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Boyle
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Stephens 21 CB
|B. Stephens
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hayes 59 LB
|D. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ross 46 LB
|J. Ross
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jefferson 23 SS
|T. Jefferson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McClain 49 LB
|Z. McClain
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Harrison 40 LB
|M. Harrison
|2-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
I. Mack 94 DT
|I. Mack
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 SAF
|K. Hamilton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Worley 29 CB
|D. Worley
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
C. Wiley 53 OLB
|C. Wiley
|2-2
|1.5
|0
|0
|
K. Welch 57 LB
|K. Welch
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Crawford 97 DT
|A. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Urban 68 DE
|B. Urban
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Fuller 18 CB
|K. Fuller
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Vereen 33 CB
|D. Vereen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 22 CB
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Means 60 LB
|S. Means
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Nichols 91 DT
|R. Nichols
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|0
|
J. Madubuike 92 DT
|J. Madubuike
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Oweh 99 LB
|O. Oweh
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Stone 26 SAF
|G. Stone
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Seymour 25 CB
|K. Seymour
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moon 51 LB
|J. Moon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Stout 11 P
|J. Stout
|3
|51.3
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Williams 22 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
11
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|18/34
|229
|0
|2
|11
|
J. Guarantano 16 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Guarantano
|3/6
|37
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Guarantano 16 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Guarantano
|1
|15
|0
|15
|8
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|4
|12
|0
|8
|1
|
J. Ward 29 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Ward
|3
|11
|0
|5
|4
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|4
|9
|0
|4
|4
|
T. McSorley 19 QB
11
FPTS
|T. McSorley
|5
|5
|1
|3
|11
|
D. Williams 24 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
T. Pledger 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pledger
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
V. Bolden 38 WR
11
FPTS
|V. Bolden
|9
|5
|66
|0
|23
|11
|
A. Isabella 17 WR
10
FPTS
|A. Isabella
|8
|5
|54
|0
|16
|10
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
8
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|7
|4
|47
|0
|34
|8
|
J. Ward 29 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Ward
|1
|1
|27
|0
|27
|4
|
K. Ingram 30 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Ingram
|3
|2
|20
|0
|21
|4
|
C. Pierce Jr. 49 WR
2
FPTS
|C. Pierce Jr.
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
J. Kirklin 31 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Kirklin
|5
|2
|18
|1
|15
|9
|
T. Pledger 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pledger
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
J. Payton 32 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Payton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
E. Benjamin 26 RB
1
FPTS
|E. Benjamin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
T. McBride 85 TE
0
FPTS
|T. McBride
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Matthew 35 CB
|C. Matthew
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wooten 50 LB
|C. Wooten
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
Z. Turner 47 LB
|Z. Turner
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jackson 36 CB
|J. Jackson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Niemann 56 LB
|B. Niemann
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Wiggins 38 SAF
|J. Wiggins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Washington 28 DB
|C. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Daley 48 SAF
|T. Daley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ledbetter 93 DE
|J. Ledbetter
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
A. Hamilton 33 CB
|A. Hamilton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Whittaker 39 CB
|J. Whittaker
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Dimukeje 52 LB
|V. Dimukeje
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Thomas 97 DE
|C. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Collins 25 LB
|Z. Collins
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ringo 70 DE
|C. Ringo
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanders 41 LB
|M. Sanders
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Luketa 43 LB
|J. Luketa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kennard 42 OLB
|D. Kennard
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
D. Gardeck 45 LB
|D. Gardeck
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thompson 22 SAF
|D. Thompson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 92 DT
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jones 75 DL
|M. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Prater 5 K
5
FPTS
|M. Prater
|1/2
|21
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Ward 29 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Ward
|3
|30.0
|48
|0
|
T. Pledger 21 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Pledger
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
G. Dortch 83 WR
8
FPTS
|G. Dortch
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Tucker kicks 67 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -2. J.Ward to ARI 16 for 18 yards (K.Welch).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 16(14:56 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch pushed ob at ARI 22 for 6 yards (B.Stephens). PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 22.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 37(14:34 - 1st) E.Benjamin up the middle to ARI 40 for 3 yards (O.Oweh; S.Means).
|-2 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 40(13:52 - 1st) T.McSorley right end to ARI 38 for -2 yards (B.Urban).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - ARI 38(13:20 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella to 50 for 12 yards (B.Stephens).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 50(12:39 - 1st) E.Benjamin left tackle to BAL 42 for 8 yards (K.Welch).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - ARI 42(12:07 - 1st) E.Benjamin right tackle to BAL 39 for 3 yards (M.Harrison - A.Crawford).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 39(11:33 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to G.Dortch to BAL 36 for 3 yards (M.Harrison; K.Seymour).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 36(10:50 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to G.Dortch.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 36(10:44 - 1st) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to J.Payton.
|No Good
4 & 7 - ARI 36(10:39 - 1st) M.Prater 54 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 44(10:34 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 46 for 2 yards (E.Turner).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 46(10:02 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to 50 for 4 yards (E.Turner - D.Kennard).
|+5 YD
3 & 4 - BAL 50(9:22 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to ARI 45 for 5 yards (E.Turner).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(8:40 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short right to P.Ricard to ARI 44 for 1 yard (A.Hamilton).
|+20 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 44(8:04 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to I.Likely to ARI 24 for 20 yards (A.Hamilton - E.Turner).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 24(7:22 - 1st) J.Hill up the middle to ARI 25 for -1 yards (D.Gardeck).
|-4 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 25(6:48 - 1st) T.Huntley pass short left to N.Boyle to ARI 29 for -4 yards (Z.Collins) [D.Gardeck].
|+19 YD
3 & 15 - BAL 29(6:06 - 1st) T.Huntley pass deep middle to M.Polk to ARI 10 for 19 yards (E.Turner).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(5:20 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to ARI 7 for 3 yards (C.Washington).
|-1 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 7(4:44 - 1st) M.Davis left end to ARI 8 for -1 yards (D.Kennard).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - BAL 8(4:01 - 1st) T.Huntley sacked at ARI 11 for -3 yards (sack split by D.Kennard and J.Ledbetter).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - BAL 11(3:16 - 1st) J.Tucker 29 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:12 - 1st) J.Stout kicks 68 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -3. J.Ward to ARI 45 for 48 yards (K.Seymour - K.Hamilton).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 45(3:03 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to A.Isabella ran ob at BAL 44 for 11 yards (K.Hamilton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 44(2:30 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden to BAL 40 for 4 yards (K.Fuller).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - ARI 40(1:52 - 1st) D.Williams up the middle to BAL 37 for 3 yards (K.Hamilton - J.Madubuike).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - ARI 37(1:09 - 1st) PENALTY on ARI-A.Isabella - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 42(0:53 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right to G.Dortch to BAL 38 for 4 yards (Da.Williams).
|No Gain
4 & 4 - ARI 38(0:12 - 1st) T.McSorley pass short right intended for T.McBride INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at BAL 30. K.Fuller to BAL 34 for 4 yards (T.McBride). The Replay Official reviewed the runner was down by contact ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.McSorley pass short right intended for T.McBride INTERCEPTED by K.Fuller at BAL 30. K.Fuller to BAL 30 for no gain (T.McBride).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 30(0:06 - 1st) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 37 for 7 yards (C.Washington).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 37(15:00 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to BAL 45 for 8 yards (D.Thompson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 45(14:32 - 2nd) M.Davis up the middle to BAL 48 for 3 yards (M.Sanders).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 48(13:50 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to M.Davis to ARI 47 for 5 yards (C.Matthew).
|-1 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 47(13:12 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to ARI 48 for -1 yards (V.Dimukeje). BAL-D.Faalele was injured during the play.
|Penalty
4 & 3 - BAL 48(12:25 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 48 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 8 - BAL 47(12:19 - 2nd) J.Stout punts 50 yards to ARI 3 - Center-N.Moore - downed by BAL-K.Seymour.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 3(12:08 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep middle to G.Dortch. PENALTY on BAL-T.Jones - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at ARI 3 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 18(12:03 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to ARI 21 for 3 yards (B.Urban; I.Mack).
|+5 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 21(11:19 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to ARI 26 for 5 yards (D.Hayes).
|+27 YD
3 & 2 - ARI 26(10:43 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short left to J.Ward to BAL 47 for 27 yards (D.Hayes).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 47(10:18 - 2nd) J.Ward up the middle to BAL 44 for 3 yards (I.Mack).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 44(9:40 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to T.McBride.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 44(9:33 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 44(9:26 - 2nd) A.Lee punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-A.Brewer - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 20(9:18 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short left to J.Hill to BAL 28 for 8 yards (J.Jackson - A.Woods).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 28(8:43 - 2nd) J.Hill up the middle to BAL 31 for 3 yards (J.Ledbetter).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 31(8:10 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass incomplete deep left to S.Bridges.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 31(8:02 - 2nd) T.Huntley scrambles right end to BAL 41 for 10 yards (J.Wiggins; M.Jones).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 41(7:28 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to BAL 47 for 6 yards (B.Niemann).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - BAL 47(6:52 - 2nd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 47 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 9 - BAL 42(6:34 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to ARI 44 for 14 yards (C.Thomas).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 44(5:58 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to R.Webb to ARI 27 for 17 yards (J.Wiggins). PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 44 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 49(5:34 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely to ARI 41 for 8 yards (J.Wiggins).
|+31 YD
2 & 7 - BAL 41(4:48 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short right to I.Likely to ARI 10 for 31 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 10(4:01 - 2nd) J.Hill right tackle to ARI 8 for 2 yards (J.Wiggins).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 8(3:17 - 2nd) T.Huntley pass short middle to I.Likely for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 2nd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 2nd) J.Stout kicks 69 yards from BAL 35 to ARI -4. J.Ward to ARI 20 for 24 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 20(3:04 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to E.Benjamin.
|+23 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 20(3:00 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass deep left to V.Bolden to ARI 43 for 23 yards (D.Worley).
|+34 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 43(2:21 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass deep left to G.Dortch to BAL 23 for 34 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 23(2:00 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short right to V.Bolden to BAL 16 for 7 yards (T.Jefferson).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - ARI 16(1:31 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass short middle to A.Isabella to BAL 7 for 9 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 7(0:55 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to V.Bolden (K.Hamilton).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 7(0:51 - 2nd) T.McSorley up the middle to BAL 5 for 2 yards (K.Welch).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - ARI 5(0:46 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch. PENALTY on BAL-Da.Williams - Defensive Pass Interference - 4 yards - enforced at BAL 5 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 1(0:43 - 2nd) T.McSorley sacked at BAL 1 for 0 yards (sack split by M.Harrison and D.Worley).
|-2 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 1(0:24 - 2nd) E.Benjamin up the middle to BAL 3 for -2 yards (M.Harrison).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ARI 3(0:19 - 2nd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short middle to V.Bolden [I.Mack].
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - ARI 3(0:12 - 2nd) M.Prater 21 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(15:00 - 3rd) 12-A.Brown in at QB T.Badie up the middle to BAL 31 for 6 yards (C.Wooten).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - BAL 31(14:25 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to BAL 37 for 6 yards (J.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 37(13:47 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to BAL 41 for 4 yards (T.Daley).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - BAL 41(13:12 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-T.Phillips - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 41 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - BAL 36(12:58 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to J.Oliver to BAL 39 for 3 yards (B.Niemann).
|+8 YD
3 & 8 - BAL 39(12:15 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to R.Webb to BAL 47 for 8 yards (J.Whittaker).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 47(11:36 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to B.Gaither to ARI 45 for 8 yards (C.Matthew).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - BAL 45(11:11 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 42 for 3 yards (J.Ledbetter). PENALTY on BAL-B.Mason - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 45 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - BAL 45(10:48 - 3rd) A.Brown pass middle to B.Gaither to ARI 45 for 10 yards (C.Matthew).
|-4 YD
3 & 2 - BAL 45(10:12 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 49 for -4 yards (C.Wooten).
|Punt
4 & 6 - BAL 49(9:37 - 3rd) J.Stout punts 46 yards to ARI 3 - Center-N.Moore - fair catch by G.Dortch.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ARI 3(9:30 - 3rd) PENALTY on ARI-K.Ingram - False Start - 1 yard - enforced at ARI 3 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 11 - ARI 2(9:30 - 3rd) K.Ingram up the middle to ARI 6 for 4 yards (S.Means; R.Nichols).
|Penalty
2 & 7 - ARI 6(8:52 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella. PENALTY on BAL-B.Stephens - Defensive Pass Interference - 37 yards - enforced at ARI 6 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 43(8:45 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 43(8:42 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to A.Isabella.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 43(8:38 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass deep right to A.Isabella to BAL 41 for 16 yards (B.Stephens).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 41(8:13 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short left intended for V.Bolden INTERCEPTED by Da.Williams at BAL 36. Da.Williams to ARI 35 for 29 yards (K.Ingram).
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(8:02 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short middle to N.McCrary to ARI 28 for 7 yards (J.Luketa).
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - BAL 28(7:23 - 3rd) N.McCrary up the middle to ARI 19 for 9 yards (C.Matthew).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 19(6:46 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 11 for 8 yards (B.Niemann).
|+6 YD
2 & 2 - BAL 11(6:14 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 5 for 6 yards (T.Daley).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BAL 5(5:35 - 3rd) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 3 for 2 yards (J.Ledbetter - C.Ringo).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - BAL 3(4:56 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to T.Badie for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 3rd) J.Tucker extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Stout.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 3rd) J.Stout kicks 65 yards from BAL 35 to ARI 0. G.Dortch to ARI 30 for 30 yards (T.Jefferson). PENALTY on ARI-J.Kirklin - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ARI 25.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 15(4:45 - 3rd) T.Pledger up the middle to ARI 13 for -2 yards (J.Ross).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - ARI 13(4:01 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short left to G.Dortch [I.Mack].
|Penalty
3 & 12 - ARI 13(3:56 - 3rd) PENALTY on BAL-I.Mack - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - ARI 18(3:56 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep left to V.Bolden.
|Punt
4 & 7 - ARI 18(3:51 - 3rd) N.Cooney punts 54 yards to BAL 28 - Center-A.Brewer. Da.Williams to BAL 40 for 12 yards (D.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 40(3:39 - 3rd) J.Hill left end to BAL 42 for 2 yards (C.Wooten).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 42(3:00 - 3rd) A.Brown pass short right to N.Boyle to BAL 46 for 4 yards (C.Wooten; J.Whittaker).
|Penalty
3 & 4 - BAL 46(2:22 - 3rd) A.Brown pass incomplete deep left to M.Polk. PENALTY on ARI-J.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 16 yards - enforced at BAL 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BAL 38(2:17 - 3rd) A.Brown pass incomplete short right to T.Badie.
|+38 YD
2 & 10 - BAL 38(2:09 - 3rd) A.Brown pass deep left to R.Webb for 38 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:02 - 3rd) J.Stout extra point is GOOD - Center-N.Moore - Holder-J.Tucker.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:02 - 3rd) J.Stout kicks 59 yards from BAL 35 to ARI 6. T.Pledger to ARI 26 for 20 yards (D.Fagot).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 26(1:57 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short left to K.Ingram to ARI 25 for -1 yards (Z.McClain; J.Ross).
|+13 YD
2 & 11 - ARI 25(1:15 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass short middle to V.Bolden to ARI 38 for 13 yards (G.Stone; J.Ross).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 38(0:41 - 3rd) T.McSorley scrambles right end ran ob at ARI 41 for 3 yards (A.Crawford).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - ARI 41(0:03 - 3rd) T.McSorley pass incomplete short right to K.Ingram.
|+6 YD
3 & 7 - ARI 41(15:00 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short left to A.Isabella to ARI 47 for 6 yards (B.Stephens).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - ARI 47(14:06 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to 50 for 3 yards (R.Nichols; C.Wiley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 50(13:30 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - ARI 50(13:24 - 4th) K.Ingram right tackle to BAL 48 for 2 yards (C.Wiley).
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - ARI 48(12:41 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short left to V.Bolden to BAL 29 for 19 yards (D.Worley).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 29(12:04 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short middle to T.Pledger to BAL 14 for 15 yards (D.Hayes).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 14(11:25 - 4th) T.Pledger up the middle to BAL 13 for 1 yard (J.Ross).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - ARI 13(10:40 - 4th) T.McSorley scrambles right end ran ob at BAL 10 for 3 yards (B.Stephens). PENALTY on ARI-L.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BAL 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 19 - ARI 23(10:15 - 4th) T.McSorley pass incomplete deep right to A.Isabella [C.Wiley].
|+21 YD
3 & 19 - ARI 23(10:10 - 4th) T.McSorley pass short middle to K.Ingram to BAL 2 for 21 yards (B.Stephens - K.Hamilton). ARI-L.Smith was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ARI 2(9:24 - 4th) K.Ingram up the middle to BAL 2 for no gain (J.Moon; Z.McClain).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - ARI 2(8:47 - 4th) T.McSorley scrambles right end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was REVERSED. T.McSorley scrambles right end pushed ob at BAL 1 for 1 yard (J.Ross).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - ARI 1(8:32 - 4th) T.McSorley up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN. BAL-T.Jones was injured during the play.
|PAT Good
|(8:29 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:29 - 4th) N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|INT Return
1 & 10 - BAL 25(8:29 - 4th) A.Brown pass short right intended for B.Gaither INTERCEPTED by C.Wooten at BAL 33. C.Wooten to BAL 19 for 14 yards (B.Gaither - A.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ARI 19(8:20 - 4th) New QB 16-J.Guarantano. (Shotgun) J.Guarantano pass short right to J.Kirklin pushed ob at BAL 16 for 3 yards (D.Vereen).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - ARI 16(7:47 - 4th) T.Pledger up the middle to BAL 15 for 1 yard (I.Mack).
|+15 YD
3 & 6 - ARI 15(7:01 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass short left to J.Kirklin for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:55 - 4th) M.Prater extra point is GOOD - Center-A.Brewer - Holder-A.Lee.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:55 - 4th) N.Cooney kicks 65 yards from ARI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 25(6:55 - 4th) T.Badie right tackle to BAL 27 for 2 yards (C.Matthew - T.Daley).
|+8 YD
2 & 8 - BAL 27(6:19 - 4th) A.Brown pass short right to S.Bridges pushed ob at BAL 35 for 8 yards (C.Matthew).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - BAL 35(5:36 - 4th) T.Badie up the middle to BAL 30 for -5 yards (C.Wooten - B.Niemann).
|No Gain
2 & 15 - BAL 30(4:49 - 4th) A.Brown pass incomplete short left to S.Bridges.
|Penalty
3 & 15 - BAL 30(4:46 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at BAL 30 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & 20 - BAL 25(4:46 - 4th) A.Brown pass short right to T.Badie pushed ob at BAL 27 for 2 yards (C.Matthew).
|Punt
4 & 18 - BAL 27(3:58 - 4th) J.Stout punts 58 yards to ARI 15 - Center-N.Moore - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 15(3:50 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass incomplete deep left to J.Kirklin.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - ARI 15(3:45 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass incomplete short middle to J.Kirklin.
|+19 YD
3 & 10 - ARI 15(3:41 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass deep middle to C.Pierce to ARI 34 for 19 yards (Z.McClain) [A.Crawford].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ARI 34(3:13 - 4th) J.Guarantano sacked at ARI 27 for -7 yards (C.Wiley).
|No Gain
2 & 17 - ARI 27(2:40 - 4th) J.Guarantano sacked at ARI 19 for -8 yards (sack split by R.Nichols and C.Wiley).
|+15 YD
3 & 25 - ARI 19(2:00 - 4th) J.Guarantano scrambles left end pushed ob at ARI 34 for 15 yards (Z.McClain).
|No Gain
4 & 10 - ARI 34(1:52 - 4th) J.Guarantano pass incomplete deep right to J.Kirklin.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - BAL 34(1:47 - 4th) PENALTY on BAL-J.Murray - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ARI 34 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - BAL 39(1:47 - 4th) T.Badie up the middle to ARI 38 for 1 yard (C.Wooten).
|+9 YD
2 & 14 - BAL 38(1:03 - 4th) T.Badie left end to ARI 29 for 9 yards (J.Jackson).
|-1 YD
3 & 5 - BAL 29(0:17 - 4th) T.Badie right tackle to ARI 30 for -1 yards (C.Ringo).
