Pickett shines vs starters, Steelers top Jags in preseason
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kenny Pickett's second preseason performance was as impressive as his first, and it came against better competition.
Pittsburgh's rookie quarterback completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in a 16-15 victory at Jacksonville on Saturday night.
Pickett, who threw two second-half TD passes while working with backups against Seattle last week, was on the field much earlier against the Jaguars (0-3). He played with and against starters - and fit right in.
''The more and more you play, the more comfortable you get. That's just how it goes,'' Pickett said. ''The more reps I get, the better I feel in the system. ... Whatever number they have me as, I don't care. I'm going to go out there and play every single time as hard as I can.''
Although his first series was mostly a mess because of miscues, his second was about as good as could be expected.
The 20th overall pick and former Pitt standout directed a 63-yard touchdown drive in the final minute of the first half, capping the 42-second series with an 11-yard toss to running back Benny Snell. It came one play after Pickett found Diontae Johnson for a touchdown that was nullified by offsetting penalties.
''It's probably who he is,'' Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. ''I know he did it next door (at Pitt). He probably did in high school. He probably did it in Little League. Some things people are born with.''
Pickett's TD drive was so troubling for Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson that he sent his defensive starters back onto the field to open the second half. They responded by forcing a three-and-out.
''Did you see that two-minute drive?'' Pederson said.
Pickett's two exhibition games have to make the Steelers (2-0) feel good about the long-term outlook at the all-important QB position. Mitch Trubisky appears to have a solid grasp on the starting job to replace the retired Ben Roethlisberger, but Pickett probably won't be waiting in the wings long.
''We'll address depth chart-related things over the next couple of days as we zero in on our next opportunity,'' Tomlin said. ''I don't make knee-jerk reactions or statements following a performance.''
Pickett has completed 19 of 22 passes for 171 yards in the preseason, with three touchdowns and no turnovers.
Trubisky was 5-of-8 passing for 60 yards, ending three drives with two punts and a missed 53-yard field goal.
Mason Rudolph had a sluggish start while playing the entire second half. His first three drives ended in a punt, a safety and a fumble. But his 1-yard TD pass to rookie Tyler Snead on fourth-and-goal from the 1 put the Steelers ahead for good with 1:07 remaining.
Rudolph completed 17 of 21 passes for 127 yards.
''I thought he looked like a varsity guy in the JV game, and I told him that,'' Tomlin said.
The Jaguars dominated early, with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence leading four drives that crossed midfield. They ended with a missed field goal, two makes and a turnover on downs.
Still, it was more positive vibes for Pederson's team.
Lawrence completed 14 of 21 passes for 133 yards, including a perfectly placed 14-yarder to Marvin Jones after which Lawrence playfully wagged his index finger at a defender.
Christian Kirk, who signed a four-year, $72 million contract in free agency, had five receptions for 54 yards in his Jaguars preseason debut.
Travis Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, ran for 29 yards.
Jacksonville's defense pressured Trubisky early, but managed just one sack. Josh Allen missed Trubisky once, and rookie linebacker Chad Muma nearly intercepted one of Trubisky's passes near the sideline.
SITTING OUT
The Jaguars had six players sidelined because of injuries. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin, running back James Robinson, cornerback Darious Williams, rookie linebacker Devin Lloyd and offensive linemen Will Richardson and Badara Traore did not dress. Defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi left the game early, and Pederson said he would offer an update in the next few days.
Steelers running back Najee Harris also sat out.
DAWG VS DAWG
Former Georgia teammates George Pickens and Tyson Campbell met up in the third quarter like they rarely did in Athens. Campbell dropped Pickens for no gain on a third-and-3 play, a play that prompted Lawrence to grimace on the sideline.
Pickens, a rookie receiver with Pittsburgh, finished with two catches for 6 yards. Campbell, a second-year pro, has been Jacksonville's most improved player this year and looks as if he could be a budding star.
UP NEXT
Steelers host Detroit next Sunday.
Jaguars play at Atlanta next Saturday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|25:39
|34:21
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|1
|4
|Passing
|13
|13
|Penalty
|0
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|3-11
|10-20
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|279
|367
|Total Plays
|51
|74
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|5.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|24
|97
|Rush Attempts
|14
|30
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.7
|3.2
|Net Yards Passing
|255
|270
|Comp. - Att.
|28-36
|26-42
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|6.1
|Penalties - Yards
|6-48
|3-30
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-44.3
|3-50.3
|Return Yards
|99
|74
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|4-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-65
|3-60
|Int. - Returns
|1-34
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|1
|
|255
|PASS YDS
|270
|
|
|24
|RUSH YDS
|97
|
|
|279
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
M. Rudolph 2 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Rudolph
|17/21
|127
|1
|0
|11
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
9
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|6/7
|76
|1
|0
|9
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|5/8
|60
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Sims 82 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|11
|0
|11
|3
|
M. Trubisky 10 QB
3
FPTS
|M. Trubisky
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
M. Durant 40 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Durant
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
J. Warren 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Warren
|3
|3
|0
|4
|5
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
M. Borghi 36 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Borghi
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
B. Snell 24 RB
9
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|-2
|0
|2
|9
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|0
|
K. Pickett 8 QB
9
FPTS
|K. Pickett
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Vaughns 80 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Vaughns
|6
|4
|56
|0
|25
|9
|
P. Freiermuth 88 TE
5
FPTS
|P. Freiermuth
|2
|2
|35
|0
|24
|5
|
D. Johnson 18 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|4
|2
|33
|0
|17
|5
|
C. Claypool 11 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Claypool
|1
|1
|29
|0
|29
|3
|
J. Warren 30 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Warren
|3
|3
|24
|0
|13
|5
|
T. Snead 84 WR
10
FPTS
|T. Snead
|3
|3
|17
|1
|9
|10
|
B. Snell 24 RB
9
FPTS
|B. Snell
|3
|2
|15
|1
|11
|9
|
Z. Gentry 81 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Gentry
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
S. Sims 82 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|3
|
M. Boykin 13 WR
1
FPTS
|M. Boykin
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|0
|
M. Durant 40 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Durant
|2
|2
|6
|0
|3
|2
|
G. Pickens 14 WR
2
FPTS
|G. Pickens
|2
|2
|6
|0
|6
|2
|
C. Heyward 83 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Heyward
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
C. White 15 WR
0
FPTS
|C. White
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Edmunds 34 SS
|T. Edmunds
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Spillane 41 LB
|R. Spillane
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bush 55 LB
|D. Bush
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Kazee 24 SS
|D. Kazee
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Robinson 93 LB
|M. Robinson
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stiner 37 SAF
|D. Stiner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Wallace 29 DB
|L. Wallace
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Stephens 40 CB
|L. Stephens
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Layne 31 CB
|J. Layne
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Leal 98 DE
|D. Leal
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jack 51 MLB
|M. Jack
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Johnson 45 LB
|B. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Scott 50 LB
|D. Scott
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Witherspoon 25 CB
|A. Witherspoon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Ogunjobi 65 DT
|L. Ogunjobi
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Alualu 94 DE
|T. Alualu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tuszka 48 LB
|D. Tuszka
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Steele 26 CB
|C. Steele
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Avery 49 OLB
|G. Avery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Rashed Jr. 55 DE
|H. Rashed Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Platel 30 CB
|C. Platel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Davis 73 DT
|C. Davis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Watt 90 OLB
|T. Watt
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Norwood 21 CB
|T. Norwood
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Mondeaux 99 DE
|H. Mondeaux
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Vaughters 93 LB
|J. Vaughters
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sutton 20 CB
|C. Sutton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Boswell 9 K
1
FPTS
|C. Boswell
|0/1
|0
|1/1
|1
|
N. Sciba 16 K
3
FPTS
|N. Sciba
|1/1
|38
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Harvin III 6 P
|P. Harvin III
|4
|44.3
|1
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
G. Olszewski 89 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Olszewski
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|
A. McFarland 26 RB
1
FPTS
|A. McFarland
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Sims 82 WR
3
FPTS
|S. Sims
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
6
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|14/21
|133
|0
|0
|6
|
E. Perry 4 QB
1
FPTS
|E. Perry
|6/11
|92
|0
|1
|1
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|6/10
|52
|0
|0
|9
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Etienne 1 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Etienne
|8
|29
|0
|10
|2
|
S. Conner 24 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Conner
|7
|19
|0
|9
|3
|
C. Beathard 3 QB
9
FPTS
|C. Beathard
|3
|17
|1
|7
|9
|
T. Lawrence 16 QB
6
FPTS
|T. Lawrence
|2
|13
|0
|12
|6
|
M. Sargent 36 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sargent
|6
|12
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Armstead 23 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Armstead
|4
|7
|0
|11
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Jones 83 WR
12
FPTS
|T. Jones
|6
|5
|70
|0
|51
|12
|
C. Kirk 13 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Kirk
|8
|5
|54
|0
|22
|10
|
M. Jones 11 WR
7
FPTS
|M. Jones
|4
|3
|40
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Arnold 85 TE
4
FPTS
|D. Arnold
|3
|2
|22
|0
|18
|4
|
K. Austin Jr. 80 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Austin Jr.
|2
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
J. Cotton 88 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Cotton
|4
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
Z. Jones 7 WR
2
FPTS
|Z. Jones
|3
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
S. Conner 24 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Conner
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|3
|
L. Treadwell 18 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Treadwell
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Agnew 39 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Agnew
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
R. Armstead 23 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Armstead
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
G. Prince 86 TE
1
FPTS
|G. Prince
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Manhertz 84 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Manhertz
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
E. Engram 17 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Engram
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
M. Sargent 36 RB
1
FPTS
|M. Sargent
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
G. Junior 34 CB
|G. Junior
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Oluokun 54 LB
|F. Oluokun
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Herndon 37 CB
|T. Herndon
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 20 SAF
|D. Thomas
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Russell 53 LB
|C. Russell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Campbell 32 CB
|T. Campbell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Key 49 DE
|A. Key
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Claybrooks 27 CB
|C. Claybrooks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Berry 56 LB
|R. Berry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Muma 48 LB
|C. Muma
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Chaisson 45 LB
|K. Chaisson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Walker 44 LB
|T. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Smoot 91 DE
|D. Smoot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
S. Quarterman 50 LB
|S. Quarterman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Franklin 36 DB
|B. Franklin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Conner 24 RB
|S. Conner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Cisco 38 SAF
|A. Cisco
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
X. Crawford 22 DB
|X. Crawford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Gotsis 96 DE
|A. Gotsis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 59 LB
|T. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Robertson-Harris 95 DE
|R. Robertson-Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 30 CB
|M. Brown
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Antwine 93 DT
|I. Antwine
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Fatukasi 94 DT
|F. Fatukasi
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Allen 41 LB
|J. Allen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamilton 52 DT
|D. Hamilton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ford 5 DB
|R. Ford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 40 LB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Santoso 19 K
7
FPTS
|R. Santoso
|2/4
|53
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Cooke 9 P
|L. Cooke
|3
|50.3
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Johnson 81 WR
0
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|3
|20.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Johnson 81 WR
0
FPTS
|W. Johnson
|2
|4.5
|10
|0
|
L. Shenault Jr. 10 WR
1
FPTS
|L. Shenault Jr.
|2
|2.5
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(15:00 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to B.Snell to PIT 29 for 4 yards (A.Cisco).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - PIT 29(14:23 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete deep left to D.Johnson.
|+29 YD
3 & 6 - PIT 29(14:14 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep right to C.Claypool to JAC 42 for 29 yards (T.Herndon).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 42(13:29 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to JAC 45 for -3 yards (R.Robertson-Harris; F.Fatukasi).
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - PIT 45(12:49 - 1st) M.Trubisky scrambles left end to JAC 35 for 10 yards (F.Oluokun).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 35(12:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass deep left intended for D.Johnson INTERCEPTED by C.Muma [R.Robertson-Harris] at JAC 17. C.Muma ran ob at JAC 17 for no gain. The Replay Official reviewed the interception ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to D.Johnson [R.Robertson-Harris].
|No Good
4 & 3 - PIT 35(11:49 - 1st) C.Boswell 53 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 43(11:44 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to Z.Jones.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 43(11:41 - 1st) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 48 for 5 yards (L.Ogunjobi).
|+13 YD
3 & 5 - JAC 48(11:02 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk to PIT 39 for 13 yards (D.Bush; C.Sutton).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 39(10:24 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete deep middle to C.Kirk.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 39(10:18 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to J.Agnew to PIT 33 for 6 yards (D.Bush).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - JAC 33(9:40 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
|No Good
4 & 4 - JAC 33(9:36 - 1st) R.Santoso 51 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 41(9:31 - 1st) B.Snell right end to PIT 40 for -1 yards (T.Walker).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - PIT 40(8:52 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass incomplete short left to B.Snell.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PIT 40(8:48 - 1st) M.Trubisky sacked at PIT 32 for -8 yards (A.Key).
|Punt
4 & 19 - PIT 32(8:15 - 1st) P.Harvin punts 41 yards to JAC 27 - Center-C.Kuntz. L.Shenault MUFFS catch - and recovers at JAC 29.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 29(8:06 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to JAC 29 for no gain (T.Edmunds - M.Jack).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 29(7:25 - 1st) S.Conner up the middle to JAC 32 for 3 yards (L.Ogunjobi; M.Jack).
|+16 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 32(6:45 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to JAC 48 for 16 yards (C.Sutton; L.Wallace).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 48(5:59 - 1st) T.Lawrence sacked at JAC 43 for -5 yards (T.Watt).
|+7 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 43(5:15 - 1st) T.Etienne left end to 50 for 7 yards (D.Bush - T.Watt).
|+12 YD
3 & 8 - JAC 50(4:34 - 1st) T.Lawrence scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 38 for 12 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 38(4:01 - 1st) S.Conner up the middle to PIT 29 for 9 yards (M.Jack).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - JAC 29(3:22 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones. PENALTY on JAC-C.Robinson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 29 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - JAC 39(3:16 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass short middle to C.Kirk to PIT 34 for 5 yards (M.Jack).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - JAC 34(2:26 - 1st) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to C.Kirk.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - JAC 34(2:21 - 1st) R.Santoso 53 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:16 - 1st) R.Santoso kicks 65 yards from JAC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 25(2:16 - 1st) B.Snell up the middle to PIT 27 for 2 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+16 YD
2 & 8 - PIT 27(1:40 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short middle to D.Johnson to PIT 43 for 16 yards (F.Oluokun; T.Campbell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 43(1:02 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short right to D.Johnson to JAC 46 for 11 yards (A.Wingard). PENALTY on PIT-D.Johnson - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 43 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 20 - PIT 33(0:44 - 1st) J.Warren up the middle to PIT 37 for 4 yards (C.Muma; F.Oluokun). JAC-F.Fatukasi was injured during the play.
|+6 YD
2 & 16 - PIT 37(0:03 - 1st) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Warren pushed ob at PIT 43 for 6 yards (F.Oluokun).
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - PIT 43(15:00 - 2nd) M.Trubisky pass short left to J.Warren to PIT 48 for 5 yards (A.Cisco; J.Allen).
|Punt
4 & 5 - PIT 48(14:19 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 47 yards to JAC 5 - Center-C.Kuntz. L.Shenault to JAC 10 for 5 yards (B.Snell).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 10(14:08 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to C.Manhertz to JAC 13 for 3 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+10 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 13(13:29 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to JAC 23 for 10 yards (D.Kazee - R.Spillane).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 23(12:51 - 2nd) T.Etienne right end to JAC 26 for 3 yards (T.Alualu).
|+14 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 26(12:11 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to M.Jones ran ob at JAC 40 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 40(11:40 - 2nd) S.Conner up the middle to JAC 40 for no gain (T.Edmunds; L.Ogunjobi).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 40(11:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to M.Jones to 50 for 10 yards (R.Spillane).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(10:21 - 2nd) T.Etienne up the middle to PIT 47 for 3 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+12 YD
2 & 7 - JAC 47(9:40 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to Z.Jones pushed ob at PIT 35 for 12 yards (A.Witherspoon).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 35(9:06 - 2nd) T.Etienne right end to PIT 34 for 1 yard (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 34(8:24 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short middle to Z.Jones (T.Alualu).
|+22 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 34(8:20 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass deep left to C.Kirk to PIT 12 for 22 yards (L.Wallace).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 12(7:38 - 2nd) S.Conner up the middle to PIT 9 for 3 yards (R.Spillane; H.Mondeaux).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 9(6:57 - 2nd) S.Conner right guard to PIT 7 for 2 yards (H.Mondeaux; D.Kazee).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - JAC 7(6:15 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to M.Jones.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - JAC 7(6:09 - 2nd) R.Santoso 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Cooke.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:06 - 2nd) R.Santoso kicks 64 yards from JAC 35 to PIT 1. G.Olszewski to PIT 28 for 27 yards (R.Jenkins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 28(6:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to G.Pickens pushed ob at PIT 34 for 6 yards (T.Herndon).
|-4 YD
2 & 4 - PIT 34(5:29 - 2nd) K.Pickett up the middle to PIT 30 for -4 yards (S.Quarterman; T.Walker). Penalty on PIT - Illegal Shift - declined.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - PIT 30(5:00 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to C.Claypool to PIT 49 for 19 yards (S.Quarterman). PENALTY on PIT-J.Daniels - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at PIT 30 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - PIT 20(4:28 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to A.McFarland to PIT 27 for 7 yards (S.Quarterman).
|Punt
4 & 11 - PIT 27(3:54 - 2nd) P.Harvin punts 42 yards to JAC 31 - Center-C.Kuntz. W.Johnson to JAC 30 for -1 yards (R.Spillane).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 30(3:42 - 2nd) T.Etienne left end to JAC 30 for no gain (D.Bush).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 30(3:03 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to L.Shenault to JAC 36 for 6 yards (D.Tuszka; D.Kazee).
|+11 YD
3 & 4 - JAC 36(2:20 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk to JAC 47 for 11 yards (L.Wallace).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 47(2:01 - 2nd) S.Conner right end to JAC 47 for no gain (D.Scott; H.Rashed).
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 47(1:56 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short right to S.Conner pushed ob at PIT 43 for 10 yards (D.Scott).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 43(1:49 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short left to C.Kirk to PIT 40 for 3 yards (R.Spillane).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - JAC 40(1:21 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass incomplete short left to S.Conner.
|+1 YD
3 & 7 - JAC 40(1:16 - 2nd) T.Lawrence scrambles left end ran ob at PIT 39 for 1 yard (T.Edmunds).
|+2 YD
4 & 6 - JAC 39(1:09 - 2nd) T.Lawrence pass short middle to E.Engram to PIT 37 for 2 yards (D.Kazee).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 37(1:05 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to D.Johnson to JAC 46 for 17 yards (C.Claybrooks).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(0:57 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to JAC 35 for 11 yards (T.Herndon; C.Muma) [A.Key].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PIT 35(0:42 - 2nd) K.Pickett spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+24 YD
2 & 10 - PIT 35(0:41 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short middle to P.Freiermuth to JAC 11 for 24 yards (Mo.Brown; A.Cisco).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PIT 11(0:33 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to D.Johnson for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on PIT - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at JAC 11 - No Play. PENALTY on JAC - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 11(0:29 - 2nd) K.Pickett pass short left to B.Snell for 11 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) C.Boswell extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kuntz - Holder-P.Harvin. PENALTY on JAC-R.Robertson-Harris - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:23 - 2nd) C.Boswell kicks 50 yards from 50 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 25(0:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on JAC - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at JAC 25 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 15 - JAC 20(0:23 - 2nd) S.Conner right end to JAC 22 for 2 yards (H.Rashed).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) N.Sciba kicks 65 yards from PIT 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) R.Armstead right end to JAC 26 for 1 yard (D.Tuszka).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - JAC 26(14:23 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short right to R.Armstead (D.Tuszka).
|+7 YD
3 & 9 - JAC 26(14:20 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short middle to L.Treadwell to JAC 33 for 7 yards (R.Spillane).
|Punt
4 & 2 - JAC 33(13:43 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 51 yards to PIT 16 - Center-R.Matiscik. S.Sims ran ob at PIT 16 for no gain (D.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 16(13:37 - 3rd) J.Warren right end to PIT 17 for 1 yard (A.Cisco; D.Hamilton).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - PIT 17(13:02 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short left to G.Olszewski to PIT 23 for 6 yards (T.Campbell).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - PIT 23(12:22 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short middle to G.Pickens to PIT 23 for no gain (T.Campbell).
|Punt
4 & 3 - PIT 23(11:44 - 3rd) P.Harvin punts 47 yards to JAC 30 - Center-C.Kuntz. W.Johnson to JAC 40 for 10 yards (D.Stiner).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 40(11:32 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete deep left to L.Treadwell (C.Steele).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 40(11:25 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short left to T.Jones to JAC 40 for no gain (G.Avery).
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 40(10:44 - 3rd) C.Beathard scrambles left end ran ob at JAC 47 for 7 yards (D.Kazee).
|Punt
4 & 3 - JAC 47(10:10 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 51 yards to PIT 2 - Center-R.Matiscik - downed by JAC-B.Rusnak.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 2(10:00 - 3rd) A.McFarland up the middle to PIT 3 for 1 yard (C.Muma; X.Crawford).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - PIT 3(9:20 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass incomplete short right [D.Smoot]. PENALTY on PIT-M.Rudolph - Intentional Grounding - 3 yards - enforced in End Zone - SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 3rd) P.Harvin kicks 76 yards from PIT 20 to JAC 4. W.Johnson to JAC 18 for 14 yards (B.Johnson).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 18(9:07 - 3rd) R.Armstead up the middle to JAC 29 for 11 yards (D.Tuszka; T.Norwood).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 29(8:31 - 3rd) R.Armstead up the middle to JAC 29 for no gain (M.Robinson).
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - JAC 29(7:54 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short right to D.Arnold to JAC 33 for 4 yards (D.Stiner) [G.Avery].
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - JAC 33(7:20 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short left to T.Jones to 50 for 17 yards (D.Stiner).
|-5 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 50(6:42 - 3rd) R.Armstead left end to JAC 45 for -5 yards (C.Steele). Penalty on JAC-D.Arnold - Offensive Holding - declined. Penalty on JAC-L.Treadwell - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 15 - JAC 45(6:10 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass short right to R.Armstead to PIT 49 for 6 yards (D.Stiner; M.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - JAC 49(5:28 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to D.Arnold.
|Punt
4 & 9 - JAC 49(5:24 - 3rd) L.Cooke punts 49 yards to end zone - Center-R.Matiscik - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 20(5:19 - 3rd) J.Warren left end to PIT 18 for -2 yards (A.Gotsis).
|Penalty
2 & 12 - PIT 18(4:45 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short right to G.Olszewski to PIT 28 for 10 yards (S.Quarterman; X.Crawford). PENALTY on PIT - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 18 - No Play.
|+9 YD
2 & 17 - PIT 13(4:16 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short left to Z.Gentry to PIT 22 for 9 yards (G.Junior; D.Thomas).
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - PIT 22(3:35 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short left to J.Warren pushed ob at PIT 35 for 13 yards (G.Junior).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 35(3:03 - 3rd) S.Sims left end to PIT 46 for 11 yards (D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - PIT 46(2:32 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short right to S.Sims to JAC 49 for 5 yards.
|No Gain
2 & 5 - PIT 49(2:01 - 3rd) A.McFarland up the middle to JAC 49 for no gain (C.Muma).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - PIT 49(1:18 - 3rd) M.Rudolph pass short left to S.Sims to JAC 45 for 4 yards (G.Junior).
|Fumble
4 & 1 - PIT 45(0:38 - 3rd) G.Olszewski left end to JAC 45 for no gain (D.Smoot). FUMBLES (D.Smoot) - RECOVERED by JAC-A.Gotsis at JAC 48. Penalty on PIT-K.Rader - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - JAC 48(0:29 - 3rd) C.Beathard pass deep middle to D.Arnold to PIT 34 for 18 yards (D.Stiner).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - JAC 34(15:00 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on PIT-D.Scott - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at PIT 34 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - JAC 19(14:56 - 4th) M.Sargent up the middle to PIT 19 for no gain (M.Robinson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - JAC 19(14:20 - 4th) C.Beathard pass incomplete short left to T.Jones (H.Mondeaux).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - JAC 19(14:16 - 4th) C.Beathard scrambles up the middle to PIT 13 for 6 yards (D.Leal). PENALTY on PIT-T.Norwood - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at PIT 13.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - JAC 8(13:45 - 4th) M.Sargent up the middle to PIT 8 for no gain (D.Scott - M.Robinson).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - JAC 8(13:06 - 4th) M.Sargent up the middle to PIT 4 for 4 yards (H.Rashed; R.Spillane).
|+4 YD
3 & Goal - JAC 4(12:23 - 4th) C.Beathard scrambles up the middle for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:17 - 4th) R.Santoso extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Matiscik - Holder-L.Co