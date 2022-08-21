|
|
|PHI
|CLE
Backup QBs Dobbs, Minshew shine, Eagles edge Browns 21-20
CLEVELAND (AP) Joshua Dobbs ran for a touchdown and looked good directing Cleveland's backups during a 21-20 loss to Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in an exhibition watched by both team's starters, along with soon-to-be-suspended Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and had his second strong performance of the preseason for the Browns (1-1), who are hoping he can be their No. 2 QB behind Jacoby Brissett while Watson serves an 11-game suspension.
Dobbs finished 14 of 20 for 141 yards before Josh Rosen replaced him in the third quarter. Dobbs, who signed with Cleveland in April, has been ahead of Rosen throughout camp and probably will stay there.
Eagles' second-string QB Gardner Minshew was equally effective, leading Philadelphia's offense on two long touchdown drives in the first half.
With starting QB Jalen Hurts in street clothes on Philly's sideline, Minshew directed a 14-play opening drive and followed it with a 17-play march, both ending in short TD runs for the Eagles (1-1).
Minshew finished 14 of 17 for 142 yards before turning things over to Reid Sinnett in the second half.
Sinnett hooked up with rookie wide receiver Devon Allen on a 55-yard TD pass in the third quarter to put the Eagles ahead 21-20.
This was the Browns' first game since learning Watson will be out until at least December after agreeing to the lengthy suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
On Thursday, the three-time Pro Bowler accepted a settlement with the league, ending months of speculation about his status. Watson will sit 11 games, pay a $5 million fine and undergo evaluation and counseling before returning.
Watson was accused of sexual assault and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy appointments while he played for the Houston Texans.
In advance of the game, the Eagles and Browns practiced together for two days, allowing Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni and Cleveland's Kevin Stefanski to get valuable reps for their starters.
Minshew, who made two starts last season when Hurts was out with an ankle injury, went 4 of 4 for 43 yards on Philadelphia's game-opening possession, which ended with Boston Scott barreling in from the 1.
LONG AND SHORT
Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his powerful right leg in his first game at FirstEnergy Stadium. The fourth-round draft pick from LSU converted on kicks from 50 and 19 yards, but he hit the right upright with a 55-yarder that had plenty of distance.
INJURIES
Eagles: CB Josiah Scott went out in the second quarter. LB Patrick Johnson, DT Marvin Wilson and LB Shaun Bradley suffered injuries in the third. The team did not specify their injuries or provide any updates.
Browns: It was a tough day for defensive backs as rookie Martin Emerson Jr. (arm), A.J. Green (head) and Herb Miller (leg) all went off. Emerson left on Philadelphia's second series and didn't return. The third-round draft pick has had a solid summer, returning an interception for a touchdown last week at Jacksonville.
UP NEXT
Eagles: Wrap up their preseason on Saturday in Miami.
Browns: Brissett and Cleveland's starters will play Saturday against Chicago.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:08
|26:52
|1st Downs
|24
|26
|Rushing
|12
|10
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|4-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-3
|0-5
|Total Net Yards
|344
|403
|Total Plays
|71
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|174
|Rush Attempts
|43
|32
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|5.4
|Net Yards Passing
|200
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|18-27
|21-40
|Yards Per Pass
|7.1
|5.7
|Penalties - Yards
|6-50
|6-27
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-43.0
|1-45.0
|Return Yards
|22
|19
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|1-19
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|229
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|174
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|403
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
G. Minshew 10 QB
5
FPTS
|G. Minshew
|14/17
|142
|0
|0
|5
|
R. Sinnett 13 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Sinnett
|4/9
|69
|1
|0
|9
|
C. Strong 8 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Strong
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Gainwell 14 RB
10
FPTS
|K. Gainwell
|11
|46
|1
|16
|10
|
B. Scott 35 RB
11
FPTS
|B. Scott
|10
|33
|1
|13
|11
|
J. Huntley 32 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Huntley
|8
|22
|0
|10
|2
|
R. Sinnett 13 QB
9
FPTS
|R. Sinnett
|3
|16
|0
|12
|9
|
K. Brooks 49 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Brooks
|6
|16
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Torrey 46 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Torrey
|3
|13
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Strong 8 QB
0
FPTS
|C. Strong
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Cain 85 WR
11
FPTS
|D. Cain
|7
|5
|66
|0
|24
|11
|
D. Allen 39 WR
12
FPTS
|D. Allen
|2
|1
|55
|1
|55
|12
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
3
FPTS
|Q. Watkins
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Reagor 18 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Reagor
|4
|2
|17
|0
|10
|3
|
Z. Pascal 3 WR
2
FPTS
|Z. Pascal
|1
|1
|15
|0
|15
|2
|
B. Scott 35 RB
11
FPTS
|B. Scott
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|11
|
N. Togiai 83 TE
2
FPTS
|N. Togiai
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Hightower 82 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Hightower
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Covey
|4
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
R. Rodgers 81 TE
1
FPTS
|R. Rodgers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Brooks 49 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Brooks
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Jobe 38 CB
|J. Jobe
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tartt 23 SS
|J. Tartt
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Wallace 42 SAF
|K. Wallace
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blankenship 46 SAF
|R. Blankenship
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chachere 21 DB
|A. Chachere
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
U. Amadi 28 SAF
|U. Amadi
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCain III 37 CB
|M. McCain III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Bradley 54 LB
|S. Bradley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 LB
|D. Taylor
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Vincent Jr. 34 CB
|K. Vincent Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Stevens 30 LB
|J. Stevens
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Dean 17 LB
|N. Dean
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Jackson 75 DE
|T. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Scott 33 CB
|J. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Johnson 58 LB
|K. Johnson
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McPhearson 27 CB
|Z. McPhearson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Goodrich 32 CB
|M. Goodrich
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gowan 36 CB
|T. Gowan
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Johnson 48 LB
|P. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wren 98 DT
|R. Wren
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Smith 50 DT
|K. Smith
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tuipulotu 95 DT
|M. Tuipulotu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Wilson 73 DT
|M. Wilson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Elliott 4 K
3
FPTS
|J. Elliott
|0/0
|0
|3/3
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Siposs 8 P
|A. Siposs
|3
|43.0
|2
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 41 WR
1
FPTS
|B. Covey
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Kelly 41 RB
12
FPTS
|J. Kelly
|14
|66
|1
|16
|12
|
J. Dobbs 15 QB
15
FPTS
|J. Dobbs
|4
|47
|1
|36
|15
|
J. Ford 34 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Ford
|9
|31
|0
|9
|9
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|21
|0
|11
|3
|
J. Stanton 40 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Stanton
|2
|5
|0
|4
|1
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|1
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Bell 18 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Bell
|4
|3
|46
|0
|22
|7
|
N. Griffin-Stewart 89 TE
6
FPTS
|N. Griffin-Stewart
|4
|3
|33
|0
|17
|6
|
J. Wims 16 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Wims
|5
|1
|32
|0
|32
|4
|
M. Harley 82 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Harley
|7
|3
|30
|0
|18
|6
|
J. Ford 34 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Ford
|4
|4
|26
|0
|18
|9
|
Z. Mitchell-Paden 81 TE
3
FPTS
|Z. Mitchell-Paden
|3
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
A. Schwartz 10 WR
4
FPTS
|A. Schwartz
|3
|2
|20
|0
|11
|4
|
J. Bradley 84 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Bradley
|5
|2
|10
|0
|8
|3
|
D. Johnson 30 RB
3
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Stanton 40 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Stanton
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
D. Baldwin 17 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Baldwin
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. LeCounte 39 SAF
|R. LeCounte
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kunaszyk 51 ILB
|J. Kunaszyk
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Wright 94 DE
|A. Wright
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harvey 54 LB
|W. Harvey
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hill 35 CB
|L. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Moffatt 41 SAF
|J. Moffatt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Allen 56 LB
|D. Allen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jolly 49 DB
|S. Jolly
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 97 DT
|P. Winfrey
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Logan 63 DT
|G. Logan
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Kirk 36 DB
|L. Kirk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Emerson 23 CB
|M. Emerson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Perry II 64 DT
|R. Perry II
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bell 37 DB
|D. Bell
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Weaver 59 DE
|C. Weaver
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
A. Green 38 CB
|A. Green
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Rochell 98 DE
|I. Rochell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Miller 29 CB
|H. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fields II 42 LB
|T. Fields II
|1-5
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Togiai 93 DT
|T. Togiai
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Odom 61 DE
|C. Odom
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Motley 48 CB
|P. Motley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 3 K
8
FPTS
|C. York
|2/3
|50
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Bojorquez 13 P
|C. Bojorquez
|1
|45.0
|0
|45
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Harley 82 WR
6
FPTS
|M. Harley
|1
|19.0
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) C.York kicks 63 yards from CLE 35 to PHI 2. B.Covey to PHI 24 for 22 yards (Da.Bell).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 24(14:55 - 1st) B.Scott right tackle ran ob at PHI 37 for 13 yards.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(14:24 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to B.Scott ran ob at PHI 48 for 11 yards (R.LeCounte).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 48(13:53 - 1st) B.Scott right end to 50 for 2 yards (T.Fields).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 50(13:18 - 1st) B.Scott left guard to CLE 45 for 5 yards (T.Fields; D.Allen).
|+15 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 45(12:41 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short middle to Z.Pascal to CLE 30 for 15 yards (J.Moffatt).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 30(12:10 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short right to Q.Watkins to CLE 23 for 7 yards (W.Harvey).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 23(11:35 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short right to J.Reagor to CLE 13 for 10 yards (R.LeCounte).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 13(11:02 - 1st) B.Scott left end to CLE 7 for 6 yards (T.Togiai).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PHI 7(10:29 - 1st) B.Scott right guard to CLE 7 for no gain (M.Emerson - T.Togiai).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 7(9:55 - 1st) B.Scott up the middle to CLE 4 for 3 yards (Da.Bell; R.Perry).
|+1 YD
4 & Goal - PHI 4(9:28 - 1st) B.Scott left guard to CLE 3 for 1 yard (R.Perry).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 3(8:45 - 1st) B.Scott right guard to CLE 1 for 2 yards (P.Motley).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - PHI 1(8:16 - 1st) B.Scott up the middle to CLE 1 for no gain (Da.Bell; C.Weaver).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 1(7:38 - 1st) B.Scott right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(7:34 - 1st) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:34 - 1st) J.Elliott kicks 67 yards from PHI 35 to CLE -2. M.Harley to CLE 17 for 19 yards (T.Gowan).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 17(7:31 - 1st) D.Johnson right end to CLE 28 for 11 yards (D.Taylor; N.Dean).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 28(6:54 - 1st) A.Schwartz left end to CLE 32 for 4 yards (J.Jobe).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 32(6:22 - 1st) J.Dobbs pass short right to D.Johnson to CLE 40 for 8 yards (A.Chachere).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(5:42 - 1st) J.Dobbs scrambles right end pushed ob at CLE 44 for 4 yards (Z.McPhearson).
|+10 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 44(5:08 - 1st) D.Johnson left guard to PHI 46 for 10 yards (K.Wallace; J.Scott).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(4:32 - 1st) J.Ford left end pushed ob at PHI 42 for 4 yards (N.Dean).
|+36 YD
2 & 6 - CLE 42(4:03 - 1st) J.Dobbs scrambles left end to PHI 6 for 36 yards (J.Jobe). PENALTY on PHI-J.Jobe - Defensive Holding - 3 yards - enforced at PHI 6.
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 3(3:35 - 1st) J.Dobbs to PHI 7 for -4 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at PHI 7. J.Dobbs for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(3:30 - 1st) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:30 - 1st) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(3:30 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short left to Q.Watkins ran ob at PHI 37 for 12 yards (R.LeCounte).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - PHI 37(3:01 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short right to Z.Pascal (A.Green). PENALTY on PHI-C.Jurgens - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at PHI 37 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - PHI 32(2:59 - 1st) G.Minshew pass short middle to D.Cain to PHI 38 for 6 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+10 YD
2 & 9 - PHI 38(2:28 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to PHI 48 for 10 yards (R.LeCounte).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 48(1:57 - 1st) K.Gainwell right end to 50 for 2 yards (A.Wright; T.Fields). PENALTY on PHI-R.Rodgers - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50.
|Penalty
1 & 18 - PHI 40(1:42 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short left to Z.Pascal. PENALTY on CLE-L.Hill - Defensive Pass Interference - 8 yards - enforced at PHI 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 48(1:38 - 1st) G.Minshew pass incomplete short right to J.Reagor.
|-3 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 48(1:32 - 1st) K.Gainwell left end to PHI 45 for -3 yards (T.Fields; I.Rochell).
|+16 YD
3 & 13 - PHI 45(0:52 - 1st) K.Gainwell left guard to CLE 39 for 16 yards (Da.Bell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(0:16 - 1st) K.Gainwell up the middle to CLE 35 for 4 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 35(15:00 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass short left to B.Covey to CLE 30 for 5 yards (R.LeCounte).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 30(14:38 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right end to CLE 26 for 4 yards (R.LeCounte; A.Green).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 26(14:19 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass short right to J.Reagor to CLE 19 for 7 yards (A.Green).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - PHI 19(13:42 - 2nd) K.Gainwell left guard to CLE 15 for 4 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 15(13:04 - 2nd) K.Gainwell left guard to CLE 13 for 2 yards (P.Winfrey).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - PHI 13(12:27 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right guard to CLE 10 for 3 yards (A.Wright).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 10(11:46 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass short left to D.Cain to CLE 4 for 6 yards (H.Miller).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 4(11:24 - 2nd) K.Gainwell right guard to CLE 2 for 2 yards (A.Wright).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 2(10:58 - 2nd) K.Gainwell up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Lovato - Holder-A.Siposs.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 2nd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CLE 25(10:55 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short right to M.Harley to CLE 37 for 12 yards (J.Jobe). PENALTY on PHI-J.Jobe - Defensive Pass Interference - 15 yards - enforced at CLE 25 - No Play. Penalty on PHI-K.Vincent - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(10:35 - 2nd) J.Ford right guard to CLE 42 for 2 yards (J.Jobe; M.Tuipulotu).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CLE 42(9:55 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short right to N.Griffin-Stewart.
|+22 YD
3 & 8 - CLE 42(9:50 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass deep left to Dav.Bell to PHI 36 for 22 yards (A.Chachere).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 36(9:18 - 2nd) J.Ford right guard to PHI 32 for 4 yards (N.Dean; J.Jobe).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 32(8:42 - 2nd) J.Ford left end to PHI 32 for no gain (K.Wallace).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLE 32(8:00 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete deep right to Dav.Bell (A.Chachere).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CLE 32(7:55 - 2nd) C.York 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:50 - 2nd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 25(7:50 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass incomplete short left to J.Reagor (H.Miller). CLE-H.Miller was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 25(7:47 - 2nd) J.Huntley up the middle to PHI 30 for 5 yards (A.Wright).
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - PHI 30(7:04 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass short middle to J.Hightower to PHI 37 for 7 yards (S.Jolly).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 37(6:29 - 2nd) J.Huntley right guard to PHI 41 for 4 yards (S.Jolly; W.Harvey).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 41(5:53 - 2nd) J.Huntley right end to PHI 42 for 1 yard (W.Harvey - R.LeCounte).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - PHI 42(5:12 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass incomplete short left to J.Hightower (P.Motley). PENALTY on CLE-P.Motley - Defensive Pass Interference - 3 yards - enforced at PHI 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 45(5:07 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass short right to N.Togiai to PHI 49 for 4 yards (D.Allen).
|+24 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 49(4:34 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass deep right to D.Cain to CLE 27 for 24 yards (L.Hill).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 27(3:54 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass deep right to D.Cain pushed ob at CLE 4 for 23 yards (L.Hill).
|-3 YD
1 & Goal - PHI 4(3:33 - 2nd) J.Huntley up the middle to CLE 7 for -3 yards (R.LeCounte).
|+5 YD
2 & Goal - PHI 7(2:57 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass short right to N.Togiai to CLE 2 for 5 yards (S.Jolly - D.Allen).
|-1 YD
3 & Goal - PHI 2(2:17 - 2nd) J.Huntley left guard to CLE 3 for -1 yards (G.Logan - W.Harvey).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - PHI 3(2:00 - 2nd) G.Minshew pass incomplete short left to B.Covey (H.Miller).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 4(1:57 - 2nd) J.Ford left end pushed ob at CLE 21 for 17 yards (K.Wallace). PENALTY on CLE-M.Harley - Offensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at CLE 5.
|+9 YD
1 & 11 - CLE 3(1:48 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short left to A.Schwartz to CLE 12 for 9 yards (K.Vincent).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - CLE 12(1:45 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short left to J.Ford to CLE 12 for no gain (D.Taylor).
|+4 YD
3 & 2 - CLE 12(1:40 - 2nd) J.Ford up the middle to CLE 16 for 4 yards (J.Scott). PHI-J.Scott was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 16(1:28 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short right to Dav.Bell pushed ob at CLE 31 for 15 yards (K.Wallace).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 31(1:23 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short right to J.Ford to CLE 33 for 2 yards (K.Wallace).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - CLE 33(1:06 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short left to J.Ford to PHI 49 for 18 yards (J.Jobe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 49(0:57 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short left to A.Schwartz.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 49(0:53 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short left to A.Schwartz ran ob at PHI 38 for 11 yards.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(0:48 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass short right to Dav.Bell to PHI 29 for 9 yards (A.Chachere; J.Jobe).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - CLE 29(0:26 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short right to M.Harley.
|+6 YD
3 & 1 - CLE 29(0:23 - 2nd) J.Kelly right end ran ob at PHI 23 for 6 yards (J.Jobe).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 23(0:17 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass deep left to M.Harley pushed ob at PHI 5 for 18 yards (J.Tartt).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 5(0:11 - 2nd) J.Dobbs scrambles right end pushed ob at PHI 1 for 4 yards (A.Chachere).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CLE 1(0:04 - 2nd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short right to M.Harley (J.Jobe).
|Field Goal
3 & 1 - CLE 1(0:01 - 2nd) C.York 19 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(15:00 - 3rd) J.Ford right end to CLE 34 for 9 yards (M.McCain; R.Blankenship).
|+6 YD
2 & 1 - CLE 34(14:26 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short right to J.Ford to CLE 40 for 6 yards (D.Taylor).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(13:56 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short left to N.Griffin-Stewart to PHI 49 for 11 yards (R.Blankenship). PHI-P.Johnson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 49(13:12 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass incomplete short left to Z.Mitchell-Paden.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 49(13:08 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short right to M.Harley to PHI 45 for 4 yards (U.Amadi).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - CLE 45(12:36 - 3rd) J.Ford right end to PHI 45 for no gain (M.McCain). Penalty on CLE-H.Froholdt - Offensive Holding - declined.
|+8 YD
4 & 6 - CLE 45(12:17 - 3rd) J.Dobbs pass short middle to J.Bradley to PHI 37 for 8 yards (U.Amadi).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 37(11:45 - 3rd) J.Ford right end to PHI 30 for 7 yards (K.Smith; K.Johnson). PHI-M.Wilson was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - CLE 30(11:19 - 3rd) J.Kelly right end to PHI 22 for 8 yards (K.Johnson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 22(10:42 - 3rd) J.Kelly right end pushed ob at PHI 6 for 16 yards (M.McCain).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CLE 6(10:12 - 3rd) J.Kelly right end for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:08 - 3rd) C.York extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:08 - 3rd) C.York kicks 65 yards from CLE 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 25(10:08 - 3rd) J.Huntley left guard to PHI 33 for 8 yards (R.LeCounte).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 33(9:37 - 3rd) J.Huntley left guard to PHI 43 for 10 yards (A.Wright - R.LeCounte).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 43(9:01 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short right to B.Covey (S.Jolly).
|-2 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 43(8:58 - 3rd) J.Huntley right end to PHI 41 for -2 yards (I.Rochell).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - PHI 41(8:17 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short middle [I.Rochell].
|Punt
4 & 12 - PHI 41(8:13 - 3rd) A.Siposs punts 44 yards to CLE 15 - Center-R.Lovato - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 15(8:05 - 3rd) J.Kelly left end to CLE 19 for 4 yards (U.Amadi; K.Vincent).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CLE 19(7:29 - 3rd) PENALTY on CLE-Z.Mitchell-Paden - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 19 - No Play.
|+32 YD
2 & 11 - CLE 14(7:16 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass deep left to J.Wims to CLE 46 for 32 yards (K.Vincent).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 46(6:30 - 3rd) J.Kelly left end to CLE 47 for 1 yard (S.Bradley).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CLE 47(5:51 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass incomplete deep right to J.Bradley.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CLE 47(5:44 - 3rd) PENALTY on PHI-M.Leo - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 47 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - CLE 48(5:44 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass short right to M.Harley pushed ob at PHI 40 for 8 yards (M.McCain).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 40(5:13 - 3rd) J.Stanton left guard to PHI 39 for 1 yard (J.Tartt).
|+2 YD
2 & 9 - CLE 39(4:37 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass short right to J.Bradley to PHI 37 for 2 yards (U.Amadi).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - CLE 37(3:58 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass incomplete short left to J.Bradley (K.Smith).
|No Good
4 & 7 - CLE 37(3:55 - 3rd) C.York 55 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-C.Hughlett - Holder-C.Bojorquez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:42 - 3rd) J.Elliott kicks 65 yards from PHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 25(3:42 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass short left to N.Griffin-Stewart to CLE 30 for 5 yards (J.Stevens).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - CLE 30(2:51 - 3rd) J.Kelly left guard to CLE 38 for 8 yards (J.Stevens).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 38(2:27 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass short right to N.Griffin-Stewart to PHI 45 for 17 yards (R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 45(1:50 - 3rd) J.Kelly left end to PHI 45 for no gain (J.Tartt). PHI-S.Bradley was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 45(1:09 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass incomplete short left to J.Wims.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CLE 45(1:06 - 3rd) J.Rosen pass incomplete short right to J.Bradley [M.Leo]. Penalty on CLE-B.Petrula - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - CLE 45(0:59 - 3rd) C.Bojorquez punts 45 yards to end zone - Center-C.Hughlett - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 20(0:51 - 3rd) K.Brooks left end to PHI 23 for 3 yards (D.Allen; J.Moffatt).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - PHI 23(0:13 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short left to B.Covey.
|+7 YD
3 & 7 - PHI 23(0:08 - 3rd) R.Sinnett pass short left to D.Cain ran ob at PHI 30 for 7 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 30(15:00 - 4th) R.Sinnett pass incomplete deep left to D.Cain.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - PHI 30(14:56 - 4th) R.Sinnett scrambles up the middle to PHI 42 for 12 yards (L.Kirk).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 42(14:18 - 4th) R.Sinnett pass short middle to K.Brooks to PHI 45 for 3 yards (W.Harvey).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - PHI 45(13:40 - 4th) R.Sinnett pass short right to R.Rodgers to PHI 49 for 4 yards (D.Allen).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - PHI 49(12:56 - 4th) R.Sinnett scrambles up the middle to 50 for 1 yard (C.Odom; G.Logan).
|No Gain
4 & 2 - PHI 50(12:09 - 4th) R.Sinnett pass incomplete short right to D.Cain (P.Motley).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 50(12:05 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete deep left to D.Baldwin (T.Gowan).
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 50(11:59 - 4th) J.Kelly left end to PHI 43 for 7 yards (T.Jackson).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - CLE 43(11:17 - 4th) J.Kelly left end pushed ob at PHI 41 for 2 yards (R.Blankenship).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - CLE 41(10:42 - 4th) J.Kelly up the middle to PHI 41 for no gain (M.Goodrich - J.Tartt).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 41(10:31 - 4th) D.Torrey right end to PHI 45 for 4 yards (C.Odom).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - PHI 45(9:56 - 4th) D.Torrey left guard to CLE 48 for 7 yards (J.Moffatt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - PHI 48(9:18 - 4th) R.Sinnett sacked at PHI 41 for -11 yards (C.Weaver).
|+2 YD
2 & 21 - PHI 41(8:34 - 4th) D.Torrey right guard to PHI 43 for 2 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+3 YD
3 & 19 - PHI 43(7:49 - 4th) R.Sinnett scrambles right guard to PHI 46 for 3 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|Punt
4 & 16 - PHI 46(7:11 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 45 yards to CLE 9 - Center-R.Lovato - downed by PHI-J.Stevens. PENALTY on CLE-P.Motley - Unnecessary Roughness - 4 yards - enforced at CLE 9. Blocking Player out of Bounds
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 5(7:02 - 4th) J.Kelly left end to CLE 8 for 3 yards (T.Gowan; K.Johnson).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CLE 8(6:25 - 4th) J.Kelly right guard to CLE 12 for 4 yards (S.Bradley).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - CLE 12(5:42 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete short left to M.Harley. PENALTY on PHI-T.Gowan - Defensive Pass Interference - 12 yards - enforced at CLE 12 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CLE 24(5:37 - 4th) J.Stanton left guard to CLE 28 for 4 yards (M.Wilson; K.Johnson).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CLE 28(4:59 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete short right to M.Harley.
|+2 YD
3 & 6 - CLE 28(4:56 - 4th) J.Rosen pass short left to J.Stanton to CLE 30 for 2 yards (T.Gowan; P.Johnson).
|+22 YD
4 & 4 - CLE 30(4:15 - 4th) J.Rosen pass short right to Z.Mitchell-Paden ran ob at PHI 48 for 22 yards (J.Tartt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 48(4:07 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete short right [R.Wren].
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CLE 48(3:59 - 4th) J.Kelly right guard to PHI 47 for 1 yard (R.Wren; J.Stevens).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CLE 47(3:17 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete short right to M.Harley.
|No Gain
4 & 9 - CLE 47(3:14 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete short middle to J.Wims (S.Bradley).
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 47(3:09 - 4th) K.Brooks right guard to CLE 45 for 8 yards (J.Kunaszyk).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - PHI 45(3:02 - 4th) K.Brooks up the middle to CLE 44 for 1 yard (T.Fields; J.Moffatt).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - PHI 44(2:59 - 4th) K.Brooks left end to CLE 39 for 5 yards (J.Kunaszyk; T.Fields).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - PHI 39(2:51 - 4th) K.Brooks right end to CLE 41 for -2 yards (P.Winfrey).
|+1 YD
2 & 12 - PHI 41(2:10 - 4th) K.Brooks left guard to CLE 40 for 1 yard (P.Motley; G.Logan).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - PHI 40(2:00 - 4th) C.Strong pass incomplete deep left to D.Allen (P.Motley).
|Punt
4 & 11 - PHI 40(1:55 - 4th) A.Siposs punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-R.Lovato - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CLE 20(1:47 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete short left to D.Baldwin (M.McCain).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CLE 20(1:41 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete short left to Z.Mitchell-Paden.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - CLE 20(1:38 - 4th) PENALTY on CLE-Z.Mitchell-Paden - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CLE 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - CLE 15(1:38 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete deep right to J.Wims.
|No Gain
4 & 15 - CLE 15(1:33 - 4th) J.Rosen pass incomplete deep left to J.Wims.
-
CIN
NYG
0
036.5 O/U
-5
Sun 7:00pm NFLN
-
BAL
ARI
0
037 O/U
+5
Sun 8:00pm FOX
-
ATL
NYJ
0
038.5 O/U
+2.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
CHI
SEA
27
11
Final ESPN
-
CAR
NE
10
20
Final NFLN
-
NO
GB
10
20
Final
-
HOU
LAR
24
20
Final NFLN
-
DEN
BUF
15
42
Final NFLN
-
DET
IND
27
26
Final
-
WAS
KC
14
24
Final NFLN
-
LV
MIA
15
13
Final
-
PIT
JAC
16
15
Final
-
SF
MIN
17
7
Final
-
TB
TEN
3
13
Final NFLN
-
DAL
LAC
32
18
Final NFLN
-
PHI
CLE
21
20
Final NFLN