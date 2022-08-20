|
Igwebuike's late TD, 2-point stop lead Lions past Indy 27-26
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The Detroit Lions couldn't quibble with much Saturday.
David Blough started fast and Tim Boyle finished strong as the backup quarterback competition continued. Detroit had 174 yards rushing and allowed 30. Even the defense delivered.
It was the ending everyone wanted to cap a busy, challenging week in Indianapolis.
Four days after coach Dan Campbell brought his team to Indy for two joint practices, Godwin Igwebuike scored on a 2-yard, tiebreaking run with 4:03 to play and the Lions defense stopped a 2-point conversion attempt with 38 seconds left to preserve a 27-26 preseason victory over the Colts.
''When you earn a win, it feels good. And when we needed a play, we really complemented each other,'' Campbell said. ''I thought we got better today. This was a good week for us.''
Igwebuike had a solid game, carrying seven times for 32 yards, including his strong final run.
But Blough wanted to show everyone he could rebound from last week's late turnover, which turned an almost sure win into another frustrating defeat. And with Campbell and Colts coach Frank Reich holding out most of their starters, Blough took advantage of a rare chance to start.
He led the Lions to field goals on their first two possessions and recovered from a batted ball that was intercepted with a 5-yard TD pass as time expired in the first half to make it 13-13. Blough finished 16 of 22 with 76 yards while rushing three times for 18 yards.
Boyle took over in the second half and led the Lions to two touchdowns. The first came on their opening series of the third quarter when he connected with Tom Kennedy on a 10-yard TD pass to make it 20-13. Boyle was 12 of 15 with 99 yards.
''I thought they both did a great job - David driving us down the field at the end of the half and coming away with that touchdown was big,'' Campbell said without declaring a winner. ''I thought Tim Boyle had a good half, too. He moved the ball and when he was called upon, he stepped up and made some plays.''
Indy quarterback Sam Ehlinger answered with a 50-yard pass to a wide-open Dezmon Patmon, who stumbled to the ground, rolled over backward and stretched the ball across to tie the score again.
Ehlinger also threw a 15-yard TD pass to Michael Strachan in the first half as Indy's young, unproven receiving group took a significant step forward from a week ago.
''It seems like he's gone from zero to 60 in a second,'' Reich said of Strachan, who was activated from the physically unable to perform list this week. ''There was a a couple weeks back, I wasn't even sure if he was going to practice until the season opener and then all of a sudden he made a speedy recovery and the next thing you know, he's out there catching a big-time touchdown.''
Midway through the fourth quarter, though, the game looked as if it could be this year's first tie - until Igwebuike's powerful final run.
And then it nearly happened again when Jack Coan, an undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, found Samson Nacua for a 26-yard score with 38 seconds left. But Reich called timeout, decided to play for the win and when Coan couldn't connect with Nacua again, Detroit sealed it by recovering an onside kick.
''Where we've been and where we're coming from (winning) has to be part of our DNA,'' Campbell said. ''We're moving in the right direction.''
STAT PACK
Lions: Kennedy had five receptions for 24 yards and the two scores. ... Craig Reynolds started at running back and had seven carries for 37 yards including back-to-back 11-yard runs in the first half. ... Maurice Alexander had successive kickoff returns of 61 and 45 yards.
Colts: Nick Foles started in place of Matt Ryan and was 5 of 6 with 56 yards in one quarter. ... Patmon had five receptions for 103 yards. ... Strachan had three catches for 45 yards. ... Indy allowed 99 yards rushing in the first half.
INJURY REPORT
Lions: Devin Funchess did not play after suffering a stinger in his right shoulder during practice this week and defensive lineman Eric Banks limped off the field with what appeared to be a right leg injury.
Colts: Linebacker Brandon King left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return. Defensive end Kameron Cline left late with a concussion.
UP NEXT
Lions: Close out the preseason Aug. 28 at Pittsburgh.
Colts: Host Tampa Bay in next Saturday's preseason finale.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|34:55
|25:05
|1st Downs
|24
|13
|Rushing
|13
|0
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|10-17
|7-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|332
|291
|Total Plays
|73
|49
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|174
|30
|Rush Attempts
|33
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.3
|1.7
|Net Yards Passing
|158
|261
|Comp. - Att.
|28-37
|21-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|8.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-25
|4-30
|Touchdowns
|3
|3
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|2
|3
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-54.5
|4-50.0
|Return Yards
|174
|172
|Punts - Returns
|3-22
|1-13
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-152
|5-131
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-28
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-5 -60%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|158
|PASS YDS
|261
|
|
|174
|RUSH YDS
|30
|
|
|332
|TOTAL YDS
|291
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Jackson 22 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Jackson
|7
|54
|0
|21
|5
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|7
|37
|0
|11
|4
|
G. Igwebuike 35 RB
9
FPTS
|G. Igwebuike
|7
|32
|1
|17
|9
|
J. Jefferson 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|7
|25
|0
|9
|4
|
D. Blough 10 QB
8
FPTS
|D. Blough
|3
|18
|0
|11
|8
|
T. Boyle 12 QB
9
FPTS
|T. Boyle
|2
|8
|0
|9
|9
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Benson 17 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Benson
|5
|4
|44
|0
|17
|8
|
S. Zylstra 84 TE
8
FPTS
|S. Zylstra
|6
|5
|34
|0
|12
|8
|
T. Kennedy 85 WR
19
FPTS
|T. Kennedy
|7
|5
|24
|2
|10
|19
|
K. Pimpleton 83 WR
5
FPTS
|K. Pimpleton
|5
|3
|23
|0
|11
|5
|
M. Alexander WR
4
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|4
|3
|18
|0
|9
|4
|
K. Raymond 11 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Raymond
|3
|2
|10
|0
|5
|3
|
D. Deese Jr. 48 TE
1
FPTS
|D. Deese Jr.
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
J. Mitchell 82 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Mitchell
|2
|2
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
C. Reynolds 46 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Reynolds
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|4
|
J. Jefferson 28 RB
4
FPTS
|J. Jefferson
|2
|2
|-1
|0
|3
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Cominsky 79 DE
|J. Cominsky
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 31 DB
|K. Joseph
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Bryant 2 DE
|A. Bryant
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
B. Price 27 DB
|B. Price
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Gilbert 29 CB
|M. Gilbert
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hughes 33 DB
|J. Hughes
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Smith 19 CB
|S. Smith
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 51 LB
|J. Woods
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Okudah 1 CB
|J. Okudah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Hamilton 50 LB
|S. Hamilton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 59 LB
|J. Houston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Banks 94 DE
|E. Banks
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
D. Barnes 55 LB
|D. Barnes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 62 DE
|D. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Parker 41 CB
|A. Parker
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Buggs 98 DT
|I. Buggs
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 44 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 40 MLB
|J. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Hector 92 DT
|B. Hector
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Pittman 57 LB
|A. Pittman
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Harris 25 DB
|W. Harris
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Seibert 19 K
7
FPTS
|A. Seibert
|2/3
|40
|1/1
|7
|
R. Patterson 6 K
2
FPTS
|R. Patterson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Fox 3 P
|J. Fox
|2
|54.5
|0
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander WR
4
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|4
|38.0
|61
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Alexander WR
4
FPTS
|M. Alexander
|3
|7.3
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
17
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|9/11
|136
|2
|0
|17
|
J. Coan 3 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Coan
|7/11
|83
|1
|0
|9
|
N. Foles 9 QB
2
FPTS
|N. Foles
|5/6
|56
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Price 27 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Price
|6
|13
|0
|4
|4
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|4
|8
|0
|5
|1
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|5
|7
|0
|4
|1
|
S. Ehlinger 4 QB
17
FPTS
|S. Ehlinger
|1
|2
|0
|2
|17
|
J. Coan 3 QB
9
FPTS
|J. Coan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9
|
T. Williams 43 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Patmon 10 WR
21
FPTS
|D. Patmon
|6
|5
|103
|1
|50
|21
|
M. Strachan 17 WR
13
FPTS
|M. Strachan
|3
|3
|45
|1
|25
|13
|
S. Nacua 86 WR
9
FPTS
|S. Nacua
|2
|1
|26
|1
|26
|9
|
D. Montgomery 14 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Montgomery
|2
|1
|22
|0
|22
|3
|
K. Granson 83 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Granson
|3
|2
|18
|0
|19
|3
|
D. Harris 12 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Harris
|3
|2
|17
|0
|12
|3
|
D. Price 27 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Price
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|4
|
A. Pierce 14 WR
1
FPTS
|A. Pierce
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
M. Jacobson 49 TE
1
FPTS
|M. Jacobson
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
D. Jackson 35 RB
1
FPTS
|D. Jackson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
P. Lindsay 30 RB
1
FPTS
|P. Lindsay
|2
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|
N. Kalinic 48 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Kalinic
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
T. Brown 38 DB
|T. Brown
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
M. Tell 39 CB
|M. Tell
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Rhyne 49 LB
|F. Rhyne
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Thomas II 25 SAF
|R. Thomas II
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flowers 30 CB
|D. Flowers
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Odeyingbo 54 DE
|D. Odeyingbo
|3-0
|2.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilcox 40 CB
|C. Wilcox
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Weatherford 55 LB
|S. Weatherford
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Chesley 47 CB
|A. Chesley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dabo 42 SAF
|M. Dabo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Cross 20 DB
|N. Cross
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Speed 45 LB
|E. Speed
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Denbow 43 SAF
|T. Denbow
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lewis 94 DE
|T. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Skalski 48 LB
|J. Skalski
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Cline 92 DE
|K. Cline
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Odenigbo 59 DE
|I. Odenigbo
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Brooks 97 DT
|C. Brooks
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cowart 68 DT
|B. Cowart
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Patton 64 DT
|C. Patton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Johnson 93 DT
|E. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Banogu 52 DE
|B. Banogu
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Verity 6 K
8
FPTS
|J. Verity
|2/2
|40
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Sanchez 8 P
|R. Sanchez
|4
|50.0
|1
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Flowers 30 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|3
|25.3
|32
|0
|
D. Harris 12 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Harris
|2
|27.5
|30
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Flowers 30 CB
0
FPTS
|D. Flowers
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Verity kicks 61 yards from IND 35 to DET 4. M.Alexander to DET 30 for 26 yards (F.Rhyne).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(14:54 - 1st) D.Blough pass short left to C.Reynolds to DET 35 for 5 yards (E.Speed).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - DET 35(14:22 - 1st) C.Reynolds left guard to DET 39 for 4 yards (F.Rhyne).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - DET 39(13:45 - 1st) D.Blough pass short right to K.Raymond to DET 44 for 5 yards (R.Thomas).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 44(13:09 - 1st) C.Reynolds up the middle to DET 47 for 3 yards (F.Rhyne).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - DET 47(12:32 - 1st) D.Blough scrambles up the middle to IND 46 for 7 yards (A.Chesley).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(11:51 - 1st) D.Blough pass short left to K.Raymond to IND 41 for 5 yards (T.Brown).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DET 41(11:14 - 1st) C.Reynolds up the middle to IND 40 for 1 yard (E.Speed).
|+7 YD
3 & 4 - DET 40(10:38 - 1st) C.Reynolds left guard to IND 33 for 7 yards (N.Cross - I.Odenigbo).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 33(10:12 - 1st) J.Jefferson right end pushed ob at IND 24 for 9 yards (R.Thomas).
|+11 YD
2 & 1 - DET 24(9:43 - 1st) D.Blough scrambles right end to IND 13 for 11 yards (N.Cross).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 13(9:03 - 1st) C.Reynolds right tackle to IND 13 for no gain (F.Rhyne; B.Cowart).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 13(8:24 - 1st) J.Jefferson left tackle to IND 10 for 3 yards (C.Patton; E.Speed).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - DET 10(7:48 - 1st) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to K.Raymond (N.Cross).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - DET 10(7:43 - 1st) A.Seibert 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:40 - 1st) A.Seibert kicks 67 yards from DET 35 to IND -2. D.Harris to IND 28 for 30 yards (J.Woods).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(7:34 - 1st) P.Lindsay left end to IND 33 for 5 yards (A.Pittman; M.Rodriguez).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - IND 33(6:58 - 1st) N.Foles pass short left to K.Granson to IND 32 for -1 yards (J.Cominsky - A.Pittman).
|+23 YD
3 & 6 - IND 32(6:11 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to D.Patmon to DET 45 for 23 yards (K.Joseph).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(5:26 - 1st) N.Foles pass deep left to D.Patmon to DET 25 for 20 yards (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 25(4:49 - 1st) P.Lindsay left guard to DET 25 for no gain (D.Barnes; I.Buggs).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - IND 25(4:10 - 1st) P.Lindsay right tackle to DET 24 for 1 yard (D.Barnes; W.Harris).
|+9 YD
3 & 9 - IND 24(3:28 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to A.Pierce pushed ob at DET 15 for 9 yards (K.Joseph).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 15(2:50 - 1st) P.Lindsay right guard to DET 13 for 2 yards (D.Barnes).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - IND 13(2:16 - 1st) N.Foles pass short right to P.Lindsay to DET 8 for 5 yards (J.Hughes).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - IND 8(1:37 - 1st) N.Foles pass incomplete short right to P.Lindsay.
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - IND 8(1:32 - 1st) J.Verity 26 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:28 - 1st) J.Verity kicks 58 yards from IND 35 to DET 7. M.Alexander to DET 27 for 20 yards (T.Denbow; M.Tell).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 27(1:19 - 1st) C.Reynolds left guard to DET 38 for 11 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 38(0:44 - 1st) C.Reynolds right guard to DET 49 for 11 yards (R.Thomas - M.Tell).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DET 49(15:00 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short right to S.Zylstra pushed ob at IND 45 for 6 yards (M.Tell).
|+2 YD
2 & 4 - DET 45(14:24 - 2nd) J.Jefferson left tackle to IND 43 for 2 yards (I.Odenigbo; T.Brown).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - DET 43(13:49 - 2nd) J.Jefferson up the middle to IND 42 for 1 yard (B.Banogu; E.Speed).
|+7 YD
4 & 1 - DET 42(13:10 - 2nd) J.Jefferson left guard to IND 35 for 7 yards (R.Thomas).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - DET 35(12:38 - 2nd) Ju.Jackson right tackle pushed ob at IND 16 for 19 yards (F.Rhyne).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - DET 16(12:05 - 2nd) D.Blough FUMBLES (Aborted) at IND 20 - recovered by DET-Ju.Jackson at IND 18.
|No Gain
2 & 12 - DET 18(11:24 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete deep right to K.Pimpleton (A.Chesley).
|-4 YD
3 & 12 - DET 18(11:20 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to J.Jefferson to IND 22 for -4 yards (T.Lewis).
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - DET 22(10:41 - 2nd) A.Seibert 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:36 - 2nd) A.Seibert kicks 66 yards from DET 35 to IND -1. D.Harris pushed ob at IND 31 for 32 yards (M.Rodriguez). PENALTY on IND-F.Rhyne - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at IND 24.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 14(10:32 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger sacked ob at IND 12 for -2 yards (E.Banks).
|+2 YD
2 & 12 - IND 12(10:01 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger up the middle to IND 14 for 2 yards (B.Hector; E.Banks).
|+6 YD
3 & 10 - IND 14(9:24 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short right to D.Patmon to IND 20 for 6 yards (J.Okudah).
|Punt
4 & 4 - IND 20(8:42 - 2nd) R.Sanchez punts 46 yards to DET 34 - Center-L.Rhodes. M.Alexander to DET 40 for 6 yards (L.Rhodes; J.Skalski).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(8:31 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to M.Alexander to DET 44 for 4 yards (A.Chesley - S.Weatherford).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - DET 44(8:02 - 2nd) J.Jefferson left guard to DET 47 for 3 yards (A.Chesley; C.Brooks).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DET 47(7:29 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short middle intended for T.Kennedy INTERCEPTED by T.Brown (F.Rhyne) at DET 49. T.Brown to DET 21 for 28 yards (J.Jefferson).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 21(7:18 - 2nd) T.Williams right end to DET 21 for no gain (D.Taylor).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - IND 21(6:45 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete short right to K.Granson (C.Board).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - IND 21(6:41 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass incomplete deep left to D.Patmon.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - IND 21(6:33 - 2nd) J.Verity 40 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 2nd) J.Verity kicks 60 yards from IND 35 to DET 5. M.Alexander pushed ob at IND 34 for 61 yards (E.Fernea).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 34(6:19 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to T.Kennedy to IND 33 for 1 yard (T.Denbow).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - DET 33(5:43 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short left to T.Kennedy.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - DET 33(5:39 - 2nd) D.Blough sacked at IND 37 for -4 yards (I.Odenigbo).
|No Good
4 & 13 - DET 37(5:03 - 2nd) A.Seibert 55 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Right Upright - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - IND 45(4:56 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass deep left to K.Granson ran ob at DET 36 for 19 yards.
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 36(4:22 - 2nd) D.Jackson left tackle to DET 38 for -2 yards (M.Gilbert; A.Bryant).
|+5 YD
2 & 12 - IND 38(3:46 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Strachan to DET 33 for 5 yards (D.Taylor; A.Parker).
|+25 YD
3 & 7 - IND 33(3:01 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass deep left to M.Strachan pushed ob at DET 8 for 25 yards (M.Gilbert). DET-E.Banks was injured during the play.
|Penalty
1 & Goal - IND 8(2:35 - 2nd) D.Jackson left end pushed ob at DET 6 for 2 yards (A.Pittman; J.Hughes). PENALTY on IND-W.French - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 8 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 18 - IND 18(2:10 - 2nd) D.Jackson up the middle to DET 15 for 3 yards (A.Bryant).
|+15 YD
2 & 15 - IND 15(2:00 - 2nd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to M.Strachan for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:55 - 2nd) J.Verity extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:55 - 2nd) J.Verity kicks 64 yards from IND 35 to DET 1. M.Alexander pushed ob at DET 46 for 45 yards (D.Price).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - DET 46(1:47 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short right to K.Pimpleton pushed ob at IND 43 for 11 yards (M.Tell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 43(1:44 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to J.Jefferson to IND 40 for 3 yards (T.Brown).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - DET 40(1:22 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short middle to K.Pimpleton to IND 31 for 9 yards (T.Brown).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 31(0:57 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short right to S.Zylstra pushed ob at IND 27 for 4 yards (S.Weatherford).
|+5 YD
2 & 6 - DET 27(0:52 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short right to S.Zylstra pushed ob at IND 22 for 5 yards (M.Tell).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - DET 22(0:47 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to T.Kennedy to IND 18 for 4 yards (M.Tell).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DET 18(0:38 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to T.Kennedy to IND 14 for 4 yards (A.Chesley).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - DET 14(0:31 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to T.Benson [I.Odenigbo].
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - DET 14(0:26 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short right to T.Benson to IND 5 for 9 yards (M.Tell).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 5(0:20 - 2nd) J.Jefferson up the middle to IND 5 for no gain (E.Johnson; C.Brooks).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - DET 5(0:07 - 2nd) D.Blough pass incomplete short right to S.Zylstra.
|+5 YD
3 & Goal - DET 5(0:03 - 2nd) D.Blough pass short left to T.Kennedy for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:00 - 2nd) A.Seibert extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 60 yards from DET 35 to IND 5. D.Flowers to IND 18 for 13 yards (D.Barnes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - IND 18(14:56 - 3rd) D.Jackson left end to IND 18 for no gain (J.Houston). DET-A.Bryant was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - IND 18(14:24 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to D.Patmon to IND 22 for 4 yards (M.Gilbert).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - IND 22(13:47 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger sacked at IND 16 for -6 yards (A.Bryant).
|Punt
4 & 12 - IND 16(13:11 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 51 yards to DET 33 - Center-L.Rhodes. M.Alexander to DET 39 for 6 yards (S.Weatherford; L.Rhodes).
|Result
|Play
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - DET 39(12:59 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson right end pushed ob at IND 40 for 21 yards (M.Dabo). #12 Boyle in at QB for DET.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 40(12:34 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson left end to IND 37 for 3 yards (D.Flowers; F.Rhyne).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - DET 37(11:54 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass short left to T.Benson to IND 30 for 7 yards (D.Flowers).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DET 30(11:18 - 3rd) G.Igwebuike up the middle to IND 13 for 17 yards (M.Dabo).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 13(10:44 - 3rd) G.Igwebuike left end to IND 13 for no gain (F.Rhyne - D.Flowers).
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - DET 13(10:10 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass short right to K.Pimpleton pushed ob at IND 10 for 3 yards (C.Wilcox).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - DET 10(9:38 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass short right to T.Kennedy for 10 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on IND-B.Banogu - Defensive Offside - declined.
|PAT Good
|(9:31 - 3rd) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:31 - 3rd) R.Patterson kicks 64 yards from DET 35 to IND 1. D.Flowers to IND 32 for 31 yards (S.Zylstra).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - IND 32(9:26 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short right to D.Harris to IND 37 for 5 yards (S.Hamilton; J.Woods).
|+2 YD
2 & 5 - IND 37(8:49 - 3rd) D.Jackson left guard to IND 39 for 2 yards (A.Bryant).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - IND 39(8:13 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass short left to D.Jackson to IND 46 for 7 yards (B.Price).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 46(7:32 - 3rd) D.Jackson left end to 50 for 4 yards (J.Cominsky - B.Price).
|+50 YD
2 & 6 - IND 50(6:53 - 3rd) S.Ehlinger pass deep left to D.Patmon for 50 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(6:41 - 3rd) J.Verity extra point is GOOD - Center-L.Rhodes - Holder-R.Sanchez.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:41 - 3rd) J.Verity kicks 65 yards from IND 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 25(6:41 - 3rd) T.Boyle sacked at DET 20 for -5 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|+1 YD
2 & 15 - DET 20(6:03 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson right guard to DET 21 for 1 yard (K.Cline).
|+7 YD
3 & 14 - DET 21(5:24 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass short right to S.Zylstra pushed ob at DET 28 for 7 yards (T.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 7 - DET 28(4:49 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 62 yards to IND 10 - Center-S.Daly. D.Flowers ran ob at IND 23 for 13 yards (S.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 23(4:35 - 3rd) D.Price right end to IND 27 for 4 yards (J.Hughes; J.Davis). #3 Coan in at QB for IND.
|Fumble
2 & 6 - IND 27(4:04 - 3rd) J.Coan FUMBLES (Aborted) at IND 22 - and recovers at IND 23.
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - IND 23(3:28 - 3rd) J.Coan pass short right to D.Price to IND 26 for 3 yards (B.Price).
|Punt
4 & 7 - IND 26(2:47 - 3rd) R.Sanchez punts 58 yards to DET 16 - Center-L.Rhodes. M.Alexander pushed ob at DET 27 for 11 yards (T.Denbow). PENALTY on DET-M.Gilbert - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 26.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 16(2:35 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson up the middle to DET 25 for 9 yards (S.Weatherford).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - DET 25(2:08 - 3rd) Ju.Jackson up the middle to DET 24 for -1 yards (T.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DET 24(1:29 - 3rd) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to K.Pimpleton (T.Brown).
|Punt
4 & 2 - DET 24(1:23 - 3rd) J.Fox punts 47 yards to IND 29 - Center-S.Daly - fair catch by D.Flowers. PENALTY on DET-K.Joseph - Player Out of Bounds on Kick - 5 yards - enforced at IND 29.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - IND 34(0:56 - 3rd) D.Price right guard to IND 35 for 1 yard (J.Cominsky).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - IND 35(0:23 - 3rd) J.Coan pass short middle to D.Harris to IND 47 for 12 yards (K.Joseph) [B.Hector].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - IND 47(15:00 - 4th) D.Price left tackle to DET 49 for 4 yards (J.Cominsky).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - IND 49(14:25 - 4th) J.Coan pass incomplete short right to D.Harris (S.Smith).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - IND 49(14:17 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-D.Price - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DET 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - IND 46(14:17 - 4th) J.Coan sacked at IND 40 for -6 yards (J.Cominsky).
|Punt
4 & 17 - IND 40(13:42 - 4th) R.Sanchez punts 45 yards to DET 15 - Center-L.Rhodes - fair catch by M.Alexander.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DET 15(13:35 - 4th) G.Igwebuike right tackle to DET 18 for 3 yards (T.Denbow; K.Cline).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - DET 18(13:17 - 4th) T.Boyle pass short left to T.Benson pushed ob at DET 29 for 11 yards (D.Flowers).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DET 29(12:51 - 4th) G.Igwebuike left end to DET 29 for no gain (S.Weatherford). PENALTY on DET-T.Kraemer - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DET 29 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 20 - DET 19(12:28 - 4th) T.Boyle pass short left to M.Alexander to DET 28 for 9 yards (S.Weatherford).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - DET 28(11:54 - 4th) T.Boyle pass short left to M.Alexander to DET 33 for 5 yards (D.Flowers).
|+9 YD
3 & 6 - DET 33(11:14 - 4th) T.Boyle scrambles up the middle to DET 42 for 9 yards (C.Wilcox).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 42(10:37 - 4th) G.Igwebuike left guard to IND 49 for 9 yards (S.Weatherford; D.Flowers).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - DET 49(9:55 - 4th) T.Boyle sacked at DET 43 for -8 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
|+12 YD
3 & 9 - DET 43(9:08 - 4th) T.Boyle pass short middle to S.Zylstra to IND 45 for 12 yards (T.Denbow).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DET 45(8:35 - 4th) G.Igwebuike left end to IND 46 for -1 yards (F.Rhyne).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DET 46(7:56 - 4th) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to D.Deese (S.Weatherford).
|Penalty
3 & 11 - DET 46(7:52 - 4th) PENALTY on IND-I.Odenigbo - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at IND 46 - No Play.
|+17 YD
3 & 6 - DET 41(7:52 - 4th) T.Boyle pass short left to T.Benson pushed ob at IND 24 for 17 yards (M.Dabo).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DET 24(7:19 - 4th) T.Boyle pass short left to D.Deese pushed ob at IND 15 for 9 yards (J.Skalski).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - DET 15(6:48 - 4th) G.Igwebuike up the middle to IND 13 for 2 yards (C.Brooks - J.Skalski).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DET 13(6:13 - 4th) T.Boyle pass short right to J.Mitchell to IND 13 for no gain (C.Wilcox).
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - DET 13(5:33 - 4th) T.Boyle pass short right to J.Mitchell to IND 4 for 9 yards (S.Weatherford; C.Wilcox) [I.Odenigbo].
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - DET 4(4:51 - 4th) Ju.Jackson up the middle to IND 2 for 2 yards (F.Rhyne; C.Wilcox).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DET 2(4:11 - 4th) T.Boyle pass incomplete short middle to M.Alexander.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - DET 2(4:07 - 4th) G.Igwebuike left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:03 - 4th) R.Patterson extra point is GOOD - Center-S.Daly - Holder-J.Fox.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:03 - 4th) R.Patterson kicks 69 yards from DET 35 to IND -4. D.Flowers to IND 28 for 32 yards (C.Boswell; K.Joseph).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - IND 28(3:57 - 4th) J.Coan pass short right to D.Price pushed ob at IND 35 for 7 yards (J.Woods).
|No Gain
2 & 3 - IND 35(3:51 - 4th) J.Coan pass incomplete short right to D.Price.
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - IND 35(3:46 - 4th) J.Coan pass short left to N.Kalinic to IND 40 for 5 yards (S.Smith).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 40(3:16 - 4th) D.Price left end to IND 43 for 3 yards (S.Hamilton).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 43(2:44 - 4th) J.Coan pass incomplete deep left to S.Nacua.
|+22 YD
3 & 7 - IND 43(2:38 - 4th) J.Coan pass deep middle to D.Montgomery to DET 35 for 22 yards (K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - IND 35(2:02 - 4th) D.Price right tackle to DET 32 for 3 yards (J.Cominsky - S.Smith).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - IND 32(1:58 - 4th) J.Coan pass incomplete short right to D.Montgomery [S.Hamilton].
|+8 YD
3 & 7 - IND 32(1:51 - 4th) J.Coan pass short right to M.Jacobson to DET 24 for 8 yards (J.Hughes).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - IND 24(1:20 - 4th) D.Price right end pushed ob at DET 26 for -2 yards (S.Smith).
|+26 YD
2 & 12 - IND 26(0:45 - 4th) J.Coan pass deep left to S.Nacua for 26 yards - TOUCHDOWN. Penalty on DET-C.Boswell - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+2 YD
|(0:38 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Coan pass to S.Nacua is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
