Olave has 20-yard TD catch in Saints' 20-10 loss to Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Chris Olave continues to show he's capable of making a major impact in his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.
The first-round draft pick from Ohio State caught a 20-yard pass for his first touchdown of the preseason in the Saints' 20-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Friday night. Olave also stood out in the Saints' joint practices with the Packers on Tuesday and Wednesday.
''Any time there's competition in front of us, I feel like I'm always going to put my best foot forward,'' Olave said. ''They got a good group in Green Bay, they got a good group in the secondary, and I feel like I'm taking the next step to become a great NFL receiver.''
Olave wasn't the only rookie receiver to deliver a big play.
Green Bay's Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick from Nevada, caught a touchdown pass from Jordan Love for the second straight week. The Packers' other touchdown came on Danny Etling's 51-yard quarterback keeper in the fourth quarter.
''We've had a really good connection, I think, since he got here for OTAs,'' Love said. ''He's been a guy that's just been making plays out there.''
Olave, who set an Ohio State record with 35 touchdown catches, went to the Saints with the 11th overall pick in the draft. He scored his touchdown with 12 seconds left until halftime.
The Saints' other points came on Wil Lutz's 59-yard field goal. New Orleans' John Parker Romo missed a 35-yard attempt with 1:32 remaining.
Saints quarterback Ian Book played the whole game and went 16 of 28 for 113 yards while also running for 49 yards on seven carries. The 2021 fourth-round pick from Notre Dame fumbled a snap and threw an interception on consecutive possessions in the second quarter.
New Orleans rested Andy Dalton, who threw a touchdown pass in his lone drive in the Saints' preseason opener. Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a foot injury.
''Andy got a ton of the reps this week in the practices,'' Saints coach Dennis Allen said. ''So there was a lot of guys that got a bunch of reps in the practices that we wanted to hold in tonight's game. And so we got a good look at Ian. He played the whole game. There were some positives, and then obviously the negative really becomes the two turnovers.''
With MVP Aaron Rodgers sitting out each of Green Bay's first two games, the Packers have gotten an extended look at Love. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday's game that no decision had been made yet on whether Rodgers will play in the preseason finale at Kansas City.
Love was 12 of 24 for 113 yards, including the 4-yard touchdown pass to Doubs. LaFleur believed Love was better than those numbers indicated and said about five passes were dropped.
''I've gotten more comfortable being decisive, being able to let it rip and not kind of waiting and being hesitant for a play to open up,'' Love said. ''It comes down to being comfortable with the offense and understanding where the receiver's going to be.''
The most notable stat for Love was his lack of turnovers. He went 13 of 24 for 176 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in a 28-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, though one interception went off tight end Tyler Davis' hands and another was stripped away from Doubs.
''I think he's light years ahead of where he was a year ago,'' LaFleur said. ''I think if you asked our guys in that locker room, every one of them would tell you they've got a lot of confidence in him. I think we would all agree in that locker room that he's one of the most improved guys over the last year.''
ROOKIE REPORT
New Orleans' Trevor Penning, a first-round pick from Northern Iowa, started at left tackle. Saints TE Lucas Krull, an undrafted free agent from Pittsburgh, had a 7-yard touchdown catch wiped out by his own offensive pass interference penalty.
Green Bay's Tyler Goodson, an undrafted free agent from Iowa, had 10 carries for 42 yards and a 10-yard catch.
Packers WR Christian Watson participated in pregame warmups but was held out of the game. The second-round pick from North Dakota State underwent knee surgery after organized team activities and was activated from the physically unable to perform list Sunday.
INJURIES
Packers S Vernon Scott injured his shoulder in the second quarter.
UP NEXT
Saints: Host the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday.
Packers: At Kansas City on Thursday.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:22
|30:38
|1st Downs
|16
|18
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|8
|7
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|4-11
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|246
|289
|Total Plays
|57
|60
|Avg Gain
|4.3
|4.8
|Net Yards Rushing
|133
|178
|Rush Attempts
|27
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.9
|5.2
|Net Yards Passing
|113
|111
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|13-25
|Yards Per Pass
|3.8
|4.3
|Penalties - Yards
|9-78
|6-36
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-59.4
|4-48.8
|Return Yards
|152
|41
|Punts - Returns
|2-15
|3-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-137
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-1 -0%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|113
|PASS YDS
|111
|
|
|133
|RUSH YDS
|178
|
|
|246
|TOTAL YDS
|289
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
I. Book 16 QB
10
FPTS
|I. Book
|16/28
|113
|1
|1
|10
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Book 16 QB
10
FPTS
|I. Book
|7
|49
|0
|27
|10
|
D. Ozigbo 28 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|7
|40
|0
|9
|6
|
A. Smith 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Smith
|9
|25
|0
|9
|5
|
T. Jones 34 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Jones
|4
|19
|0
|7
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Olave 12 WR
10
FPTS
|C. Olave
|3
|2
|28
|1
|20
|10
|
T. Jones 34 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Jones
|3
|3
|20
|0
|20
|6
|
K. White 17 WR
2
FPTS
|K. White
|1
|1
|18
|0
|18
|2
|
K. Baker 80 WR
3
FPTS
|K. Baker
|3
|2
|13
|0
|7
|3
|
D. Harty 11 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Harty
|2
|2
|12
|0
|11
|3
|
T. Hill 7 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Hill
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Ozigbo 28 RB
6
FPTS
|D. Ozigbo
|3
|2
|7
|0
|6
|6
|
A. Smith 33 RB
5
FPTS
|A. Smith
|4
|3
|5
|0
|6
|5
|
J. Johnson 83 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Dixon 84 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Dixon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Merritt 85 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Merritt
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Bostic 53 ILB
|J. Bostic
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Wilson 58 LB
|E. Wilson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
T. Charlton 54 DE
|T. Charlton
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Meeks 5 CB
|Q. Meeks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Gray 35 DB
|V. Gray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Tuttle 99 DT
|S. Tuttle
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fields 39 DB
|D. Fields
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Turner 98 DE
|P. Turner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Allen 34 CB
|B. Allen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Sewell 45 LB
|N. Sewell
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Evans 30 SS
|J. Evans
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Baun 53 LB
|Z. Baun
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Roach 97 DT
|M. Roach
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Elliss 55 LB
|K. Elliss
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Huggins 95 DT
|A. Huggins
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Granderson 96 DE
|C. Granderson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Sorensen 25 DB
|D. Sorensen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gray 48 DB
|J. Gray
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Williams 26 CB
|P. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Gillikin 4 P
|B. Gillikin
|5
|59.4
|1
|81
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Jones 34 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Jones
|2
|26.5
|27
|0
|
K. Merritt 85 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Merritt
|2
|42.0
|59
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Callaway 1 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Callaway
|2
|7.5
|15
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Etling 19 QB
10
FPTS
|D. Etling
|4
|48
|1
|51
|10
|
T. Goodson 39 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Goodson
|10
|42
|0
|15
|6
|
P. Taylor 27 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Taylor
|8
|27
|0
|5
|2
|
D. Williams 22 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Williams
|5
|24
|0
|9
|2
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|15
|0
|8
|3
|
J. Love 10 QB
11
FPTS
|J. Love
|3
|13
|0
|11
|11
|
I. Hyman 5 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Hyman
|1
|11
|0
|11
|1
|
S. Toure 83 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Toure
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Winfree 88 WR
7
FPTS
|J. Winfree
|6
|3
|41
|0
|21
|7
|
R. Doubs 87 WR
11
FPTS
|R. Doubs
|5
|3
|24
|1
|17
|11
|
S. Cannella 80 TE
2
FPTS
|S. Cannella
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
J. Deguara 81 TE
2
FPTS
|J. Deguara
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
T. Goodson 39 RB
6
FPTS
|T. Goodson
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|6
|
T. Davis 84 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Davis
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|5
|2
|5
|0
|5
|3
|
N. Becker 84 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Becker
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
S. Toure 83 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Toure
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Taylor 27 RB
2
FPTS
|P. Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
D. Williams 22 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
R. Wilborn 57 LB
|R. Wilborn
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Davis 30 SAF
|S. Davis
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thomas 43 CB
|K. Thomas
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. McDuffie 58 LB
|I. McDuffie
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Slayton 60 DT
|C. Slayton
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Summers 44 LB
|T. Summers
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Abernathy 36 DB
|M. Abernathy
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Barnes 51 LB
|K. Barnes
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Ento 48 CB
|K. Ento
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Walker 7 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Manac 47 LB
|C. Manac
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Hamilton 54 LB
|L. Hamilton
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Slaton 93 DT
|T. Slaton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DT
|D. Wyatt
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Cross DB
|D. Cross
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Heflin 96 DT
|J. Heflin
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Gafford 37 CB
|R. Gafford
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Enagbare 55 LB
|K. Enagbare
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Ahmed 6 K
8
FPTS
|R. Ahmed
|2/2
|45
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. O'Donnell 16 P
|P. O'Donnell
|4
|48.8
|3
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Gafford 37 CB
0
FPTS
|R. Gafford
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Rodgers 8 WR
3
FPTS
|A. Rodgers
|2
|4.5
|9
|0
|
I. Hyman 5 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Hyman
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Romo kicks 65 yards from NO 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Love scrambles up the middle to GB 36 for 11 yards (D.Sorensen).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 36(14:22 - 1st) P.Taylor up the middle to GB 38 for 2 yards (S.Tuttle).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GB 38(13:50 - 1st) P.Taylor up the middle to GB 43 for 5 yards (S.Tuttle).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - GB 43(13:07 - 1st) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to R.Doubs.
|Punt
4 & 3 - GB 43(13:01 - 1st) P.O'Donnell punts 39 yards to NO 18 - Center-J.Coco - fair catch by M.Callaway.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 18(12:54 - 1st) T.Jones up the middle to NO 23 for 5 yards (D.Wyatt - T.Slaton).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 23(12:19 - 1st) I.Book pass incomplete deep right to C.Olave.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - NO 23(12:16 - 1st) I.Book pass incomplete short right to M.Callaway (S.Jean-Charles). PENALTY on GB-S.Jean-Charles - Defensive Pass Interference - 7 yards - enforced at NO 23 - No Play.
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - NO 30(12:11 - 1st) I.Book pass short right to T.Hill to NO 40 for 10 yards (S.Davis).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(11:31 - 1st) T.Jones right guard to NO 47 for 7 yards (Q.Walker; I.McDuffie).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - NO 47(10:56 - 1st) T.Jones up the middle to GB 49 for 4 yards (J.Ford). PENALTY on NO-A.Trautman - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 47 - No Play.
|+1 YD
2 & 13 - NO 37(10:34 - 1st) I.Book pass short left to D.Harty to NO 38 for 1 yard (I.McDuffie - R.Gafford).
|+3 YD
3 & 12 - NO 38(10:15 - 1st) I.Book scrambles right end to NO 41 for 3 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Punt
4 & 9 - NO 41(9:30 - 1st) B.Gillikin punts 38 yards to GB 21 - Center-Z.Wood - fair catch by Am.Rodgers.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 21(9:24 - 1st) P.Taylor left guard to GB 24 for 3 yards (K.Elliss).
|+3 YD
2 & 7 - GB 24(8:46 - 1st) P.Taylor right end to GB 27 for 3 yards (K.Elliss).
|+15 YD
3 & 4 - GB 27(8:08 - 1st) J.Love pass short middle to J.Winfree ran ob at GB 42 for 15 yards (V.Gray).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - GB 42(7:30 - 1st) J.Love pass deep left to R.Doubs to NO 41 for 17 yards (D.Fields).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - GB 41(6:50 - 1st) Am.Rodgers left end pushed ob at NO 33 for 8 yards (E.Wilson).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - GB 33(6:13 - 1st) P.Taylor left tackle to NO 30 for 3 yards (T.Charlton - P.Williams).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 30(5:35 - 1st) J.Love pass short left to J.Deguara to NO 19 for 11 yards (E.Wilson).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 19(4:57 - 1st) T.Goodson right guard to NO 17 for 2 yards (J.Bostic).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - GB 17(4:19 - 1st) J.Love pass short left to J.Winfree pushed ob at NO 12 for 5 yards (Q.Meeks).
|+3 YD
3 & 3 - GB 12(3:39 - 1st) P.Taylor up the middle to NO 9 for 3 yards (J.Bostic).
|+3 YD
1 & Goal - GB 9(3:14 - 1st) P.Taylor up the middle to NO 6 for 3 yards (A.Huggins).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - GB 6(2:39 - 1st) J.Love pass incomplete short left to J.Deguara.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - GB 6(2:35 - 1st) J.Love pass incomplete short left to P.Taylor.
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - GB 6(2:24 - 1st) R.Ahmed 25 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kick Return
|(2:20 - 1st) R.Ahmed kicks 67 yards from GB 35 to NO -2. K.Merritt pushed ob at GB 43 for 59 yards (R.Ahmed).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 43(2:10 - 1st) T.Jones left guard to GB 33 for 10 yards (K.Nixon). PENALTY on NO-J.Andrews - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 43 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 20 - NO 47(1:52 - 1st) T.Jones up the middle to NO 48 for 1 yard (T.Slaton).
|+3 YD
2 & 19 - NO 48(1:15 - 1st) I.Book scrambles up the middle to GB 49 for 3 yards (Q.Walker).
|+8 YD
3 & 16 - NO 49(0:36 - 1st) I.Book pass short right to C.Olave pushed ob at GB 41 for 8 yards (I.McDuffie).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NO 41(0:02 - 1st) W.Lutz 59 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 2nd) J.Romo kicks 63 yards from NO 35 to GB 2. R.Gafford to GB 20 for 18 yards (A.Dowell).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - GB 20(14:55 - 2nd) J.Love pass deep left to R.Doubs to GB 37 for 17 yards (B.Allen). PENALTY on GB-T.Davis - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at GB 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - GB 10(14:26 - 2nd) J.Love sacked at GB 8 for -2 yards (T.Charlton).
|+3 YD
2 & 22 - GB 8(13:46 - 2nd) J.Love scrambles up the middle to GB 11 for 3 yards (T.Charlton).
|Penalty
3 & 19 - GB 11(13:03 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to R.Doubs. PENALTY on NO-M.Roach - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at GB 11 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 26(12:56 - 2nd) T.Goodson right guard to GB 29 for 3 yards (P.Turner - A.Huggins).
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - GB 29(12:14 - 2nd) T.Goodson left tackle to GB 38 for 9 yards (J.Bostic; J.Gray).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 38(11:29 - 2nd) T.Goodson left tackle to GB 47 for 9 yards (C.Granderson).
|+21 YD
2 & 1 - GB 47(10:52 - 2nd) J.Love pass deep left to J.Winfree pushed ob at NO 32 for 21 yards (Q.Meeks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 32(10:11 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete short middle to R.Doubs.
|+10 YD
2 & 10 - GB 32(10:06 - 2nd) J.Love pass short right to T.Goodson pushed ob at NO 22 for 10 yards (Q.Meeks).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - GB 22(9:30 - 2nd) J.Love pass short left to R.Doubs to NO 19 for 3 yards (J.Gray).
|+15 YD
2 & 7 - GB 19(8:47 - 2nd) T.Goodson left guard to NO 4 for 15 yards (E.Wilson).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - GB 4(8:08 - 2nd) J.Love pass short left to R.Doubs for 4 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:04 - 2nd) R.Ahmed extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:04 - 2nd) R.Ahmed kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to NO 0. K.Merritt MUFFS catch - and recovers at NO 3. K.Merritt to NO 28 for 25 yards (R.Wilborn).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 28(7:57 - 2nd) I.Book pass short left to D.Ozigbo to NO 29 for 1 yard (K.Barnes).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - NO 29(7:17 - 2nd) I.Book pass incomplete short right to J.Johnson.
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - NO 29(7:14 - 2nd) I.Book pass short right to D.Harty to NO 40 for 11 yards (S.Davis).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(6:38 - 2nd) D.Ozigbo right tackle to NO 39 for -1 yards (S.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 39(5:57 - 2nd) I.Book pass incomplete short right to D.Ozigbo (K.Barnes).
|+18 YD
3 & 11 - NO 39(5:52 - 2nd) I.Book pass short left to K.White pushed ob at GB 43 for 18 yards (K.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 43(5:13 - 2nd) T.Jones right tackle to GB 37 for 6 yards (C.Slayton; D.Wyatt).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - NO 37(4:31 - 2nd) I.Book pass short right to T.Jones ran ob at GB 32 for 5 yards [L.Hamilton].
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NO 32(3:54 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-N.Vannett - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 32 - No Play.
|Fumble
1 & 15 - NO 37(3:34 - 2nd) I.Book FUMBLES (Aborted) at GB 37 - touched at GB 37 - RECOVERED by GB-S.Davis at GB 31. S.Davis pushed ob at NO 32 for 37 yards (T.Smith).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 32(3:22 - 2nd) P.Taylor left guard to NO 27 for 5 yards (B.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - GB 27(2:46 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete short middle to J.Winfree.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 27(2:43 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete short right to Am.Rodgers.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - GB 27(2:40 - 2nd) R.Ahmed 45 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:35 - 2nd) R.Ahmed kicks 68 yards from GB 35 to NO -3. T.Jones to NO 24 for 27 yards (P.Taylor).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 24(2:31 - 2nd) D.Ozigbo left guard to NO 28 for 4 yards (I.McDuffie; J.Heflin).
|+20 YD
2 & 6 - NO 28(2:22 - 2nd) I.Book pass short left to T.Jones pushed ob at NO 48 for 20 yards (I.McDuffie).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(2:00 - 2nd) D.Ozigbo up the middle to GB 46 for 6 yards (K.Enagbare; M.Abernathy).
|+6 YD
2 & 4 - NO 46(1:24 - 2nd) I.Book pass short left to D.Ozigbo pushed ob at GB 40 for 6 yards (K.Barnes).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 40(1:19 - 2nd) I.Book scrambles up the middle to GB 36 for 4 yards (C.Slayton).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - NO 36(0:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on NO-J.Andrews - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at GB 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 11 - NO 41(0:59 - 2nd) I.Book pass short left intended for T.Hill INTERCEPTED by M.Abernathy at GB 30. M.Abernathy ran ob at GB 30 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 30(0:54 - 2nd) J.Love pass incomplete short right to J.Winfree.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - GB 30(0:50 - 2nd) J.Love pass short middle to T.Davis to GB 37 for 7 yards (E.Wilson). FUMBLES (E.Wilson) - RECOVERED by NO-J.Bostic at GB 37.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NO 37(0:40 - 2nd) D.Ozigbo up the middle to GB 29 for 8 yards (R.Wilborn).
|+9 YD
2 & 2 - NO 29(0:34 - 2nd) D.Ozigbo up the middle to GB 20 for 9 yards (S.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 20(0:19 - 2nd) I.Book spiked the ball to stop the clock.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - NO 20(0:18 - 2nd) I.Book pass deep right to C.Olave for 20 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:12 - 2nd) W.Lutz extra point is GOOD - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) R.Ahmed kicks 70 yards from GB 35 to NO -5. T.Jones to NO 34 for 39 yards (P.Taylor; R.Wilborn). PENALTY on NO-K.White - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NO 21. Penalty on NO-N.Sewell - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 11(14:54 - 3rd) A.Smith up the middle to NO 15 for 4 yards (K.Thomas - L.Hamilton).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - NO 15(14:21 - 3rd) A.Smith right tackle to NO 18 for 3 yards (K.Thomas).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - NO 18(13:40 - 3rd) A.Smith left guard to NO 19 for 1 yard (C.Slayton).
|Punt
4 & 2 - NO 19(13:00 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 81 yards to end zone - Center-Z.Wood - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 20(12:49 - 3rd) T.Goodson up the middle to GB 20 for no gain (M.Roach).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - GB 20(12:05 - 3rd) J.Love pass short right to N.Becker pushed ob at GB 22 for 2 yards (J.Bostic).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - GB 22(11:27 - 3rd) J.Love pass incomplete deep right to J.Winfree.
|Punt
4 & 8 - GB 22(11:24 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 61 yards to NO 17 - Center-J.Coco. M.Callaway ran ob at NO 34 for 17 yards (K.Thomas). PENALTY on NO-D.Dixon - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at NO 17.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 9(11:12 - 3rd) A.Smith right guard to NO 10 for 1 yard (R.Wilborn).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - NO 10(10:35 - 3rd) A.Smith left guard to NO 19 for 9 yards (S.Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 19(9:59 - 3rd) A.Smith left guard to NO 24 for 5 yards (C.Slayton; T.Summers).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 24(9:21 - 3rd) I.Book pass incomplete short right to K.Baker.
|+7 YD
3 & 5 - NO 24(9:16 - 3rd) I.Book pass short middle to K.Baker to NO 31 for 7 yards (M.Abernathy - R.Wilborn).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 31(8:40 - 3rd) A.Smith up the middle to NO 31 for no gain (L.Hamilton).
|-5 YD
2 & 10 - NO 31(8:04 - 3rd) I.Book pass short left to T.Jones to NO 26 for -5 yards (M.Abernathy).
|No Gain
3 & 15 - NO 26(7:20 - 3rd) I.Book pass incomplete short left to A.Smith.
|Penalty
4 & 15 - NO 26(7:16 - 3rd) PENALTY on GB - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at NO 26 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 10 - NO 31(7:16 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 65 yards to GB 4 - Center-Z.Wood. Am.Rodgers to GB 16 for 12 yards (T.Jones; E.Wilson). PENALTY on GB-K.Enagbare - Offensive Holding - 2 yards - enforced at GB 4.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - GB 2(7:07 - 3rd) D.Williams up the middle to GB 6 for 4 yards (J.Bostic).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - GB 6(6:24 - 3rd) D.Williams up the middle to GB 10 for 4 yards (J.Bostic - N.Sewell).
|+6 YD
3 & 2 - GB 10(5:48 - 3rd) D.Williams up the middle to GB 16 for 6 yards (T.Charlton).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 16(5:06 - 3rd) D.Williams right tackle to GB 17 for 1 yard (N.Sewell).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - GB 17(4:25 - 3rd) J.Love pass incomplete short right to D.Williams.
|Penalty
3 & 9 - GB 17(4:21 - 3rd) J.Love pass incomplete short left to I.Hyman. PENALTY on NO-D.Fields - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at GB 17 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 22(4:17 - 3rd) J.Love pass incomplete deep left to S.Toure.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - GB 22(4:11 - 3rd) J.Love pass short left to Am.Rodgers to GB 27 for 5 yards (N.Sewell).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - GB 27(3:28 - 3rd) J.Love pass deep middle to Am.Rodgers to GB 45 for 18 yards (J.Bostic). New Orleans challenged the pass completion ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) J.Love pass incomplete deep middle to Am.Rodgers (J.Bostic).
|Punt
4 & 5 - GB 27(3:24 - 3rd) P.O'Donnell punts 56 yards to NO 17 - Center-J.Coco. M.Callaway to NO 32 for 15 yards (K.Ento).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 32(3:13 - 3rd) A.Smith right tackle to NO 33 for 1 yard (R.Wilborn - L.Hamilton).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NO 33(2:38 - 3rd) I.Book pass short left to K.Baker to NO 39 for 6 yards (K.Ento).
|-2 YD
3 & 3 - NO 39(1:58 - 3rd) I.Book pass short left to A.Smith to NO 37 for -2 yards (T.Summers).
|Punt
4 & 5 - NO 37(1:20 - 3rd) B.Gillikin punts 52 yards to GB 11 - Center-Z.Wood. Am.Rodgers pushed ob at GB 20 for 9 yards (J.Holtz).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - GB 20(1:11 - 3rd) T.Goodson right tackle to GB 25 for 5 yards (A.Huggins).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - GB 25(0:33 - 3rd) Am.Rodgers right end pushed ob at GB 32 for 7 yards (J.Evans).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - GB 32(15:00 - 4th) T.Goodson left end pushed ob at GB 37 for 5 yards (Z.Baun). Penalty on NO-A.Huggins - Defensive Holding - offsetting - enforced at GB 32. Penalty on GB-A.Mack - Offensive Holding - offsetting.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - GB 32(14:47 - 4th) I.Hyman right end to GB 43 for 11 yards (V.Gray).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - GB 43(14:06 - 4th) S.Toure right end to GB 41 for -2 yards (P.Turner).
|+13 YD
2 & 12 - GB 41(13:26 - 4th) J.Love pass short right to S.Cannella pushed ob at NO 46 for 13 yards (J.Evans).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - GB 46(12:52 - 4th) T.Goodson up the middle to NO 47 for -1 yards (M.Roach).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - GB 47(12:15 - 4th) T.Goodson left tackle to NO 47 for no gain (Z.Baun).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - GB 47(11:29 - 4th) J.Love pass incomplete short right to Am.Rodgers (D.Fields).
|Punt
4 & 11 - GB 47(11:24 - 4th) P.O'Donnell punts 39 yards to NO 8 - Center-J.Coco - downed by GB-T.Summers.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NO 8(11:14 - 4th) D.Ozigbo right guard to NO 13 for 5 yards (R.Wilborn).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - NO 13(10:34 - 4th) I.Book sacked ob at NO 13 for 0 yards (C.Manac).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - NO 13(9:55 - 4th) I.Book pass incomplete deep left to K.Merritt.
|Punt
4 & 5 - NO 13(9:50 - 4th) B.Gillikin punts 61 yards to GB 26 - Center-Z.Wood. I.Hyman to GB 40 for 14 yards (T.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - GB 40(9:39 - 4th) D.Williams up the middle to GB 49 for 9 yards (B.Allen).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - GB 49(9:03 - 4th) D.Etling pass short right to Am.Rodgers to GB 49 for no gain (D.Fields).
|+51 YD
3 & 1 - GB 49(8:29 - 4th) D.Etling right end for 51 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(8:20 - 4th) R.Ahmed extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Coco - Holder-P.O'Donnell.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:20 - 4th) R.Ahmed kicks 65 yards from GB 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NO 25(8:20 - 4th) I.Book pass incomplete short left to K.Merritt (K.Thomas).
|+27 YD
2 & 10 - NO 25(8:13 - 4th) I.Book scrambles up the middle to GB 48 for 27 yards (K.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NO 48(7:23 - 4th) I.Book scrambles up the middle to GB 44 for 4 yards (T.Summers).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - NO 44(6:39 - 4th) I.Book scrambles right end to GB 36 for 8 yards (T.Summers).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NO 36(5:53 - 4th) I.Book pass short left to A.Smith to GB 30 for 6 yards (R.Wilborn - K.Ento).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NO 30(5:09 - 4th) I.Book sacked at GB 38 for -8 yards (C.Slayton). PENALTY on GB-J.Heflin - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at GB 30 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NO 25(4:45 - 4th) D.Ozigbo up the middle to GB 16 for 9 yards (K.Thomas; M.Abernathy).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NO 16(4:01 - 4th) I.Book sacked at GB 16 for 0 yards (R.Wilborn).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - NO 16(3:15 - 4th) A.Smith up the middle to GB 15 for 1 yard (C.Slayton).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NO 15(2:35 - 4th) I.Book pass short right to A.Smith to GB 14 for 1 yard (D.Cross).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - NO 14(2:01 - 4th) I.Book pass incomplete short right. PENALTY on GB-K.Enagbare - Horse Collar Tackle - 7 yards - enforced at GB 14 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - NO 7(1:54 - 4th) I.Book pass incomplete short right to D.Dixon.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - NO 7(1:50 - 4th) I.Book pass short middle to L.Krull for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on NO-L.Krull - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at GB 7 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 17 - NO 17(1:46 - 4th) I.Book pass incomplete deep right to D.Dixon.
|No Gain
3 & 17 - NO 17(1:42 - 4th) I.Book pass incomplete deep right.
|No Good
4 & 17 - NO 17(1:35 - 4th) J.Romo 35 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-Z.Wood - Holder-B.Gillikin.
