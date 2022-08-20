|
|
|SF
|MIN
Sudfeld, 49ers beat Vikings 17-7 in battle of backups
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Nate Sudfeld led a 14-play, 79-yard drive for a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 17-7 in a preseason game featuring mostly backups Saturday night.
Sudfeld started and went 13 of 17 for 102 yards in the competition with rookie Brock Purdy to back up starting quarterback Trey Lance. JaMychal Hasty caught the touchdown toss from Sudfeld and rookie Danny Gray hauled in a 2-point conversion after a busted coverage by Minnesota.
Robbie Gould converted each of his three field-goal attempts for San Francisco.
It was largely a sloppy performance for both teams after nearly all the projected first-team players were held out. The teams were coming off a week of joint practices.
There were four combined turnovers, three by Minnesota, with three fumbles - with each team losing one. San Francisco averaged 4.6 yards per play and the Vikings were held to 3.9 yards per play in their first home game with Kevin O'Connell as head coach.
Second-year quarterback Kellen Mond started for Minnesota, but was intercepted on the first drive of the game. Mond finished 10 of 20 for 82 yards and was also picked off on his final throw of the night.
Sean Mannion was 10 of 15 for 65 yards as he and Mond battle for the backup job to Kirk Cousins. Rookie Ty Chandler had 19 yards rushing, including a 3-yard TD on an eight-play, 60-yard drive engineered by Mannion.
Purdy finished 14 of 23 for 128 yards for San Francisco and had some strong moments, but he dropped an exchange with running back Tyrion Davis-Price with the 49ers at the goal line.
Lance, a Minnesota native, didn't play, nor did Jimmy Garoppolo.
TRAINERS ROOM
49ers: Several 49ers have been banged up and didn't play, though any projected starters likely would have been out anyway. Those included DT Arik Armstead (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) and S Jimmie Ward (hamstring). Ward is expected to be out a while. ... RB Elijah Mitchell (hamstring) was held out. RB Trey Sermon (ankle) started and had five carries for 8 yards. ... Another hamstring injury occurred in the game with WR Austin Mack going down in the first half and not returning. ... Backup OT Sam Schlueter, an undrafted free agent from Minnesota, sustained a knee injury.
Vikings: CB Andrew Booth Jr., a second-round rookie, left in the first half with an ankle injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. ... TE Irv Smith Jr. (thumb surgery) remains on track to be ready for the regular-season opener. He'll be eased back into practice soon, O'Connell said this week. ... OL Chris Reed, who's been in the mix at center and right guard, has an elbow injury. He didn't play Saturday after not practicing this week. ... RG Jesse Davis was held out of practice Thursday, wearing a sleeve on his right knee. He didn't play.
SORRY, NOT THIS TIME
In total, the teams declared 54 players out before the game, 27 for each team.
For San Francisco, only three players listed with the first-team offense and defense played. Guards Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford started on offense. Tackle Javon Kinlaw was the lone defensive starter, though nickelback Samuel Womack III also played.
The lone projected starter for the Vikings to play was defensive end Armon Watts.
UP NEXT
49ers: Wrap up the preseason on Aug. 25 at Houston.
Vikings: Play at Denver on Aug. 27 in the preseason finale.
---
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|37:45
|22:15
|1st Downs
|21
|13
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|15
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|7-16
|2-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|344
|195
|Total Plays
|74
|50
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|3.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|129
|59
|Rush Attempts
|31
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.2
|4.2
|Net Yards Passing
|215
|136
|Comp. - Att.
|27-40
|20-35
|Yards Per Pass
|5.0
|3.8
|Penalties - Yards
|10-65
|2-13
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-52.5
|7-46.3
|Return Yards
|95
|38
|Punts - Returns
|3-23
|2-23
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-38
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|2-34
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|215
|PASS YDS
|136
|
|
|129
|RUSH YDS
|59
|
|
|344
|TOTAL YDS
|195
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|14/23
|128
|0
|0
|3
|
N. Sudfeld 7 QB
12
FPTS
|N. Sudfeld
|13/17
|102
|1
|0
|12
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Mason 41 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Mason
|9
|57
|0
|17
|5
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|10
|41
|0
|14
|5
|
J. Hasty 23 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|3
|15
|0
|6
|8
|
B. Purdy 14 QB
3
FPTS
|B. Purdy
|4
|8
|0
|8
|3
|
T. Sermon 28 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Sermon
|5
|8
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Hudson 84 TE
9
FPTS
|T. Hudson
|6
|5
|43
|0
|16
|9
|
R. Dwelley 82 TE
6
FPTS
|R. Dwelley
|3
|3
|38
|0
|16
|6
|
M. Turner 17 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Turner
|4
|2
|26
|0
|21
|4
|
W. Snead 83 WR
5
FPTS
|W. Snead
|3
|3
|25
|0
|13
|5
|
D. Gray 86 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Gray
|4
|2
|24
|0
|15
|6
|
T. Kroft 47 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Kroft
|1
|1
|19
|0
|19
|2
|
M. Johnson 6 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|3
|2
|19
|0
|10
|3
|
T. Fumagalli 49 TE
3
FPTS
|T. Fumagalli
|2
|2
|10
|0
|6
|3
|
T. Martin 83 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Martin
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Jennings 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Jennings
|4
|2
|7
|0
|4
|2
|
T. Davis-Price 32 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Davis-Price
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|5
|
T. Sermon 28 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Sermon
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Hasty 23 RB
8
FPTS
|J. Hasty
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
O. Burks 48 ILB
|O. Burks
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Castro-Fields 36 CB
|T. Castro-Fields
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lenoir 38 CB
|D. Lenoir
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Flannigan-Fowles 45 LB
|D. Flannigan-Fowles
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Knight 43 CB
|Q. Knight
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jackson 95 DE
|D. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kinlaw 99 DT
|J. Kinlaw
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hawkins 41 SAF
|T. Hawkins
|1-1
|0.0
|1
|0
|
S. Womack 26 CB
|S. Womack
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Omenihu 94 DE
|C. Omenihu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Odum 30 DB
|G. Odum
|1-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
K. Hollman 24 CB
|K. Hollman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McCrary-Ball 40 LB
|M. McCrary-Ball
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Moore 33 DB
|T. Moore
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fumagalli 49 TE
|T. Fumagalli
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Barrett 58 DE
|A. Barrett
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Turay 53 DE
|K. Turay
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Spence 69 DT
|A. Spence
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Ridgeway 98 DT
|H. Ridgeway
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Olubi 49 LB
|S. Olubi
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Gould 9 K
9
FPTS
|R. Gould
|3/3
|49
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Wishnowsky 18 P
|M. Wishnowsky
|4
|52.5
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Johnson 6 WR
3
FPTS
|M. Johnson
|1
|38.0
|38
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Snead 83 WR
5
FPTS
|W. Snead
|3
|7.7
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
K. Mond 11 QB
0
FPTS
|K. Mond
|10/20
|82
|0
|2
|0
|
S. Mannion 14 QB
2
FPTS
|S. Mannion
|10/15
|65
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Chandler 32 RB
8
FPTS
|T. Chandler
|5
|19
|1
|5
|8
|
B. Koback 38 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Koback
|3
|17
|0
|11
|2
|
A. Mattison 2 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Mattison
|3
|17
|0
|13
|1
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|2
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
K. Mond 11 QB
0
FPTS
|K. Mond
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
N. Muse 34 TE
5
FPTS
|N. Muse
|3
|3
|29
|0
|14
|5
|
B. Johnson 81 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|6
|3
|29
|0
|16
|5
|
I. Smith-Marsette 15 WR
4
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|4
|4
|27
|0
|11
|4
|
T. Jackson 9 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Jackson
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Nailor 83 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Nailor
|4
|2
|11
|0
|6
|3
|
B. Koback 38 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Koback
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|2
|
B. Ellefson 82 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Ellefson
|2
|2
|8
|0
|6
|2
|
K. Nwangwu 26 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Nwangwu
|3
|2
|8
|0
|7
|2
|
Z. Davidson 40 TE
1
FPTS
|Z. Davidson
|4
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Chandler 32 RB
8
FPTS
|T. Chandler
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|8
|
A. Wilson 25 WR
0
FPTS
|A. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Mitchell 87 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Mitchell
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
A. Evans 21 CB
|A. Evans
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
C. Surratt 41 LB
|C. Surratt
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|0
|
N. Hairston 27 CB
|N. Hairston
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dye 45 LB
|T. Dye
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dorn 46 SAF
|M. Dorn
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Otomewo 90 DE
|E. Otomewo
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Hand 20 CB
|H. Hand
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Brown 37 DB
|M. Brown
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Cine 6 SAF
|L. Cine
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Lynch 48 LB
|B. Lynch
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Kwenkeu 47 LB
|W. Kwenkeu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McGill 76 DT
|T. McGill
|2-3
|1.5
|0
|0
|
L. Vilain 43 LB
|L. Vilain
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bullard 79 DE
|J. Bullard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Booth Jr. 23 CB
|A. Booth Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Metellus 44 SAF
|J. Metellus
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smith 50 DT
|T. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Twyman 93 DT
|J. Twyman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Lynch 92 DT
|J. Lynch
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Watts 96 DT
|A. Watts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 33 LB
|B. Asamoah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. McCloud 59 OLB
|Z. McCloud
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Robinson 95 LB
|J. Robinson
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|
P. Jones II 91 LB
|P. Jones II
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Joseph 1 K
1
FPTS
|G. Joseph
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Koback 38 RB
2
FPTS
|B. Koback
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
I. Smith-Marsette 15 WR
4
FPTS
|I. Smith-Marsette
|2
|11.5
|14
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(15:00 - 1st) K.Mond pass short left to I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 36 for 11 yards (G.Odum).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 36(14:24 - 1st) A.Mattison left tackle to MIN 38 for 2 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - MIN 38(13:43 - 1st) K.Mond pass short right to B.Ellefson to MIN 40 for 2 yards (T.Moore).
|+16 YD
3 & 6 - MIN 40(13:02 - 1st) K.Mond pass deep right to O.Johnson to SF 44 for 16 yards (O.Burks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 44(12:13 - 1st) K.Mond pass incomplete deep right to T.Jackson [C.Omenihu].
|+13 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 44(12:07 - 1st) A.Mattison right end pushed ob at SF 31 for 13 yards (D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 31(11:43 - 1st) K.Mond pass incomplete short left to O.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 31(11:39 - 1st) A.Mattison right tackle to SF 29 for 2 yards (D.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIN 29(10:56 - 1st) K.Mond pass short left intended for O.Johnson INTERCEPTED by G.Odum at SF 18. G.Odum to MIN 48 for 34 yards (I.Smith-Marsette).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SF 48(10:45 - 1st) T.Sermon right end to MIN 46 for 2 yards (J.Bullard).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - SF 46(10:10 - 1st) N.Sudfeld pass short right to J.Jennings to MIN 43 for 3 yards (P.Jones; A.Evans).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - SF 43(9:32 - 1st) J.Hasty up the middle to MIN 39 for 4 yards (A.Watts).
|-1 YD
4 & 1 - SF 39(8:55 - 1st) T.Davis-Price right guard to MIN 40 for -1 yards (A.Evans). PENALTY on SF-M.Turner - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced between downs.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 45(8:49 - 1st) K.Nwangwu left guard to SF 44 for 1 yard (C.Omenihu).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIN 44(8:06 - 1st) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to K.Nwangwu.
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - MIN 44(8:02 - 1st) K.Mond pass short right to K.Nwangwu pushed ob at SF 43 for 1 yard (S.Womack - D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIN 43(7:37 - 1st) R.Wright punts 36 yards to SF 7 - Center-A.DePaola - downed by MIN-L.Cine.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SF 7(7:25 - 1st) N.Sudfeld pass short left to D.Gray to SF 16 for 9 yards (A.Booth).
|+19 YD
2 & 1 - SF 16(6:57 - 1st) N.Sudfeld pass deep left to T.Kroft to SF 35 for 19 yards (L.Cine).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SF 35(6:26 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-R.Dwelley - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 35 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 15 - SF 30(6:11 - 1st) T.Sermon right end to SF 31 for 1 yard (P.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 14 - SF 31(5:29 - 1st) N.Sudfeld pass short left to M.Turner to SF 36 for 5 yards (T.Dye - A.Booth).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - SF 36(4:46 - 1st) PENALTY on SF-J.Skule - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 36 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 14 - SF 31(4:28 - 1st) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep middle to J.Jennings [D.Wonnum].
|Punt
4 & 14 - SF 31(4:23 - 1st) M.Wishnowsky punts 56 yards to MIN 13 - Center-T.Pepper - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 13(4:14 - 1st) K.Mond pass short middle to K.Nwangwu to MIN 20 for 7 yards (O.Burks).
|Penalty
2 & 3 - MIN 20(3:35 - 1st) K.Nwangwu left guard to MIN 25 for 5 yards (A.Spence). PENALTY on MIN-O.Johnson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 20 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 13 - MIN 10(3:05 - 1st) K.Mond pass short left to B.Ellefson to MIN 16 for 6 yards (O.Burks - T.Hawkins).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIN 16(2:40 - 1st) K.Mond sacked at MIN 5 for -11 yards (J.Kinlaw).
|Punt
4 & 18 - MIN 5(1:56 - 1st) J.Berry punts 37 yards to MIN 42 - Center-A.DePaola. W.Snead to MIN 41 for 1 yard (A.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 41(1:47 - 1st) T.Sermon right tackle to MIN 38 for 3 yards (L.Cine; H.Hand).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - SF 38(1:05 - 1st) B.Purdy pass short left to J.Jennings to MIN 34 for 4 yards (T.Dye).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SF 34(0:26 - 1st) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to J.Jennings (J.Metellus).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - SF 34(0:22 - 1st) B.Purdy pass incomplete short middle to T.Sermon.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 34(0:17 - 1st) T.Chandler left guard to MIN 38 for 4 yards (O.Burks; A.Spence).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 38(15:00 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to O.Johnson to MIN 44 for 6 yards (K.Hollman).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 44(14:21 - 2nd) T.Chandler right guard to MIN 47 for 3 yards (K.Turay; A.Barrett).
|+1 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 47(13:42 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 48 for 1 yard (T.Castro-Fields).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - MIN 48(12:59 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete deep middle to T.Jackson.
|Punt
4 & 6 - MIN 48(12:53 - 2nd) R.Wright punts 52 yards to end zone - Center-A.DePaola - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(12:45 - 2nd) T.Sermon left end pushed ob at SF 23 for 3 yards (A.Booth; J.Robinson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SF 23(12:11 - 2nd) B.Purdy sacked at SF 16 for -7 yards (T.McGill).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - SF 16(11:30 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to J.Hasty.
|Punt
4 & 14 - SF 16(11:24 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 59 yards to MIN 25 - Center-T.Pepper. I.Smith-Marsette to MIN 34 for 9 yards (M.Turner). FUMBLES (M.Turner) - RECOVERED by SF-S.Womack at MIN 34.
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 34(11:11 - 2nd) T.Sermon up the middle to MIN 35 for -1 yards (B.Asamoah).
|+4 YD
2 & 11 - SF 35(10:26 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass short right to T.Sermon to MIN 31 for 4 yards (A.Evans).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - SF 31(9:43 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short right to T.Hudson.
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - SF 31(9:39 - 2nd) R.Gould 49 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:35 - 2nd) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 25(9:35 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to N.Muse to MIN 29 for 4 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 29(8:54 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to Z.Davidson pushed ob at MIN 35 for 6 yards (T.Castro-Fields).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 35(8:20 - 2nd) T.Chandler right end pushed ob at MIN 40 for 5 yards (T.Castro-Fields).
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - MIN 40(7:47 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short right to T.Chandler to MIN 43 for 3 yards (O.Burks - T.Castro-Fields).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - MIN 43(7:01 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass incomplete deep left to O.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 2 - MIN 43(6:55 - 2nd) J.Berry punts 46 yards to SF 11 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by W.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SF 11(6:48 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass short left to R.Dwelley to SF 27 for 16 yards (J.Metellus).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(6:15 - 2nd) T.Davis-Price right end to SF 32 for 5 yards (A.Evans - J.Metellus).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SF 32(5:37 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete short left to M.Turner. MIN-A.Booth was injured during the play.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SF 32(5:31 - 2nd) N.Sudfeld sacked at SF 25 for -7 yards (sack split by T.McGill and P.Jones).
|Punt
4 & 12 - SF 25(4:52 - 2nd) M.Wishnowsky punts 49 yards to MIN 26 - Center-T.Pepper. I.Smith-Marsette ran ob at MIN 40 for 14 yards (O.Burks; M.McCrary-Ball).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 40(4:39 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass deep right to T.Jackson ran ob at SF 43 for 17 yards (D.Lenoir).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 43(4:07 - 2nd) K.Nwangwu up the middle to SF 40 for 3 yards (D.Flannigan-Fowles).
|+7 YD
2 & 7 - MIN 40(3:41 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to O.Johnson pushed ob at SF 33 for 7 yards (T.Castro-Fields). Penalty on SF-T.Castro-Fields - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 33(3:15 - 2nd) T.Chandler left end to SF 29 for 4 yards (D.Jackson).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - MIN 29(2:33 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short left to I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at SF 22 for 7 yards (O.Burks).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 22(2:00 - 2nd) B.Koback right end to SF 11 for 11 yards (K.Hollman; O.Burks).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 11(1:51 - 2nd) S.Mannion pass short middle to I.Smith-Marsette pushed ob at SF 3 for 8 yards (T.Hawkins).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - MIN 3(1:45 - 2nd) T.Chandler right guard for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:39 - 2nd) G.Joseph extra point is GOOD - Center-A.DePaola - Holder-R.Wright.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:39 - 2nd) G.Joseph kicks 65 yards from MIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(1:39 - 2nd) B.Purdy scrambles left end to SF 33 for 8 yards (T.Dye).
|Penalty
2 & 2 - SF 33(1:19 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-R.Dwelley - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 33 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 7 - SF 28(1:07 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - SF 28(1:00 - 2nd) PENALTY on SF-K.Sutherland - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SF 28 - No Play.
|+21 YD
3 & 12 - SF 23(1:00 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short middle to M.Turner to SF 44 for 21 yards (J.Metellus; A.Evans).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SF 44(0:42 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short middle to W.Snead to MIN 45 for 11 yards (N.Hairston).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(0:37 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short middle to T.Hudson to MIN 29 for 16 yards (L.Cine).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 29(0:19 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass short left to W.Snead pushed ob at MIN 28 for 1 yard (N.Hairston).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - SF 28(0:15 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep left to D.Gray (H.Hand).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - SF 28(0:09 - 2nd) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep left to M.Turner.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - SF 28(0:04 - 2nd) R.Gould 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) G.Joseph kicks 68 yards from MIN 35 to SF -3. M.Johnson pushed ob at SF 35 for 38 yards (A.Wilson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 35(14:53 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short right to T.Davis-Price pushed ob at SF 41 for 6 yards (L.Vilain).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SF 41(14:35 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price left tackle to SF 41 for no gain (J.Lynch).
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - SF 41(13:55 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short left to T.Hudson to MIN 49 for 10 yards (J.Robinson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 49(13:19 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass incomplete short right to D.Gray.
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - SF 49(13:13 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short middle to R.Dwelley to MIN 37 for 12 yards (M.Dorn).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(12:39 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short left to R.Dwelley to MIN 27 for 10 yards (M.Dorn - M.Brown). Penalty on MIN-N.Hairston - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 27(12:13 - 3rd) J.Hasty right guard to MIN 22 for 5 yards (E.Otomewo; B.Lynch).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SF 22(11:30 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass incomplete deep right.
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - SF 22(11:23 - 3rd) B.Purdy pass short middle to T.Hudson to MIN 14 for 8 yards (C.Surratt) [T.McGill].
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - SF 14(10:47 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price up the middle to MIN 2 for 12 yards (M.Brown).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - SF 2(10:13 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price right guard to MIN 1 for 1 yard (T.McGill; L.Vilain).
|Fumble
2 & Goal - SF 1(9:30 - 3rd) B.Purdy FUMBLES (Aborted) at MIN 5 - RECOVERED by MIN-L.Vilain at MIN 5. L.Vilain to MIN 19 for 14 yards (M.Turner).
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - MIN 19(9:24 - 3rd) B.Koback left guard to MIN 19 for no gain (D.Jackson; S.Olubi). PENALTY on SF-H.Ridgeway - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 19 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 24(9:00 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to B.Koback (D.Jackson).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 24(8:54 - 3rd) K.Mond pass short right to J.Nailor pushed ob at MIN 29 for 5 yards (T.Castro-Fields).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - MIN 29(8:11 - 3rd) K.Mond pass incomplete short middle to Z.Davidson.
|Punt
4 & 5 - MIN 29(8:06 - 3rd) R.Wright punts 59 yards to SF 12 - Center-A.DePaola. W.Snead to SF 21 for 9 yards (B.Lynch - T.Jackson).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 21(7:55 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price up the middle to SF 25 for 4 yards (W.Kwenkeu).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - SF 25(7:18 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to D.Gray to SF 40 for 15 yards (M.Brown).
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - SF 40(6:48 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price right end to MIN 46 for 14 yards (C.Surratt).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SF 46(6:04 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass incomplete deep left to M.Johnson.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SF 46(5:57 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price up the middle to MIN 44 for 2 yards (C.Surratt).
|+13 YD
3 & 8 - SF 44(5:14 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to W.Snead to MIN 31 for 13 yards (N.Hairston).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SF 31(4:32 - 3rd) J.Hasty right tackle to MIN 25 for 6 yards (Tj.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - SF 25(3:52 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass short right to T.Martin to MIN 20 for 5 yards (A.Evans).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 20(3:15 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price right tackle to MIN 17 for 3 yards (T.McGill).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - SF 17(2:35 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to T.Martin to MIN 15 for 2 yards (C.Surratt) [T.McGill].
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - SF 15(1:44 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to T.Hudson to MIN 10 for 5 yards (N.Hairston).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 10(1:01 - 3rd) T.Davis-Price right tackle to MIN 9 for 1 yard (Z.McCloud - W.Kwenkeu).
|+4 YD
2 & Goal - SF 9(0:19 - 3rd) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to T.Hudson to MIN 5 for 4 yards (C.Surratt - W.Kwenkeu).
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SF 5(15:00 - 4th) PENALTY on MIN-J.Robinson - Neutral Zone Infraction - 3 yards - enforced at MIN 5 - No Play.
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - SF 2(15:00 - 4th) N.Sudfeld pass short middle to J.Hasty for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(14:57 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. N.Sudfeld pass to D.Gray is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:57 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to MIN 0. B.Koback to MIN 15 for 15 yards (M.Johnson - A.Barrett).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 15(14:52 - 4th) S.Mannion pass incomplete deep middle to Z.Davidson.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - MIN 15(14:47 - 4th) S.Mannion pass short right to J.Nailor to MIN 21 for 6 yards (D.Lenoir).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIN 21(14:09 - 4th) S.Mannion pass incomplete short middle to A.Wilson (D.Lenoir).
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIN 21(14:04 - 4th) J.Berry punts 51 yards to SF 28 - Center-A.DePaola - fair catch by W.Snead.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SF 28(13:56 - 4th) J.Mason right end to SF 35 for 7 yards (B.Lynch).
|+10 YD
2 & 3 - SF 35(13:13 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to M.Johnson to SF 45 for 10 yards (A.Evans).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 45(12:32 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to SF 49 for 4 yards (B.Lynch - J.Twyman).
|+3 YD
2 & 6 - SF 49(11:53 - 4th) J.Mason left guard to MIN 48 for 3 yards (E.Otomewo).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - SF 48(11:08 - 4th) B.Purdy scrambles left guard to MIN 47 for 1 yard (L.Vilain).
|Punt
4 & 2 - SF 47(10:21 - 4th) M.Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to MIN 1 - Center-T.Pepper - downed by SF-K.Hollman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 1(10:08 - 4th) B.Koback right tackle to MIN 2 for 1 yard (Q.Knight - T.Castro-Fields).
|+5 YD
2 & 9 - MIN 2(9:28 - 4th) B.Koback up the middle to MIN 7 for 5 yards (S.Olubi; Q.Knight).
|No Gain
3 & 4 - MIN 7(8:42 - 4th) S.Mannion pass incomplete short right to Z.Davidson (J.Gemmel).
|Punt
4 & 4 - MIN 7(8:36 - 4th) R.Wright punts 43 yards to 50 - Center-A.DePaola. W.Snead to MIN 37 for 13 yards (M.Brown).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SF 37(8:26 - 4th) J.Mason left tackle to MIN 34 for 3 yards (T.McGill; B.Lynch).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - SF 34(7:42 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short left to T.Fumagalli to MIN 28 for 6 yards (M.Dorn - H.Hand).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - SF 28(6:58 - 4th) J.Mason left tackle to MIN 26 for 2 yards (J.Twyman).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - SF 26(6:15 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to T.Fumagalli to MIN 22 for 4 yards (C.Surratt).
|+17 YD
2 & 6 - SF 22(5:27 - 4th) J.Mason up the middle to MIN 5 for 17 yards (H.Hand - A.Evans).
|Penalty
1 & Goal - SF 5(4:41 - 4th) J.Mason left tackle for 5 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on SF-T.Hudson - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at MIN 5 - No Play.
|+9 YD
1 & 15 - SF 15(4:37 - 4th) B.Purdy pass short right to M.Johnson to MIN 6 for 9 yards (A.Evans). FUMBLES (A.Evans) - recovered by SF-[50] at MIN 4.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SF 4(4:26 - 4th) B.Purdy sacked at MIN 5 for -1 yards (sack split by C.Surratt and J.Robinson).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SF 5(4:17 - 4th) B.Purdy pass incomplete short left to T.Martin [Tj.Smith].
|Penalty
4 & Goal - SF 5(4:13 - 4th) PENALTY on SF - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 5 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - SF 10(4:13 - 4th) R.Gould 28 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Pepper - Holder-M.Wishnowsky.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:09 - 4th) R.Gould kicks 65 yards from SF 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on SF-S.Olubi - Offside on Free Kick - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 25.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 30(4:09 - 4th) K.Mond scrambles right end to MIN 32 for 2 yards (Q.Knight).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - MIN 32(3:43 - 4th) PENALTY on SF-J.Willis - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at MIN 32 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 3 - MIN 37(3:40 - 4th) K.Mond pass short left to N.Muse ran ob at SF 49 for 14 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIN 49(3:34 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete deep middle to J.Nailor (T.Moore).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIN 49(3:27 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete short right to M.Mitchell.
|+11 YD
3 & 10 - MIN 49(3:22 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to N.Muse pushed ob at SF 38 for 11 yards (M.McCrary-Ball).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIN 38(3:16 - 4th) K.Mond pass short right to B.Koback to SF 29 for 9 yards (S.Olubi; H.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIN 29(2:43 - 4th) K.Mond pass incomplete deep left to M.Mitchell [H.Ridgeway].
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIN 29(2:38 - 4th) K.Mond pass deep right intended for J.Nailor INTERCEPTED by T.Hawkins at SF 4. T.Hawkins to SF 4 for no gain (Z.Davidson).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SF 4(2:31 - 4th) J.Mason left tackle to SF 9 for 5 yards (H.Hand).
|+6 YD
2 & 5 - SF 9(2:00 - 4th) J.Mason right end to SF 15 for 6 yards (W.Kwenkeu).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - SF 15(1:15 - 4th) J.Mason left end to SF 25 for 10 yards (E.Otomewo).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - SF 25(0:28 - 4th) B.Purdy kneels to SF 24 for -1 yards.
