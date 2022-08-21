Drive Chart
CIN
NYG

1st Quarter
Field Goal 2:30
E.McPherson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
9
plays
37
yds
4:29
pos
3
0
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 12:37
J.Corbin left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
84
yds
4:51
pos
3
6
Point After TD 12:34
G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Field Goal 11:31
E.McPherson 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-D.Chrisman.
4
plays
-2
yds
1:08
pos
6
7
Field Goal 9:59
E.McPherson 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
4
plays
2
yds
1:21
pos
9
7
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 9:35
T.Williams right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
11
plays
60
yds
5:28
pos
15
7
Point After TD 9:32
E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
plays
yds
pos
16
7
4th Quarter
Field Goal 14:54
J.Gillan 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Love.
11
plays
68
yds
4:51
pos
16
10
Touchdown 9:05
D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
62
yds
3:38
pos
16
16
Two Point Conversion 8:57
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Webb rushes right end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
16
18
Touchdown 3:09
J.Patrick up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
12
plays
68
yds
5:52
pos
22
18
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:05
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Browning pass to K.Lassiter is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
22
18
Touchdown 0:42
D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:30
pos
22
24
Point After TD 0:35
J.Gillan extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Love.
plays
yds
pos
22
25
Team Stats
Time of Pos 29:19 30:41
1st Downs 18 25
Rushing 4 4
Passing 11 20
Penalty 3 1
3rd Down Conv 4-13 9-16
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-3
Total Net Yards 272 423
Total Plays 61 75
Avg Gain 4.5 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 69 67
Rush Attempts 22 20
Avg Rush Yards 3.1 3.4
Net Yards Passing 203 356
Comp. - Att. 25-38 43-54
Yards Per Pass 5.2 6.5
Penalties - Yards 8-59 7-75
Touchdowns 2 3
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 0 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-48.3 3-36.0
Return Yards 117 112
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-31
Kickoffs - Returns 2-94 4-81
Int. - Returns 1-23 0-0
Red Zone Eff. 2-3 -67% 2-3 -67%
Goal to Go Eff. 2-2 -100% 1-1 -100%
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Bengals 0-1 367622
Giants 1-0 0701825
MetLife Stadium E. Rutherford, NJ
 203 PASS YDS 356
69 RUSH YDS 67
272 TOTAL YDS 423
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
B. Allen  8 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 105 0 0 114.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 29 0 0 106.9
B. Allen 14/20 105 0 0 4
J. Browning  6 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 89 0 0 109.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 190 0 0 80.2
J. Browning 10/16 89 0 0 3
D. Plitt  7 QB
0
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 17 0 0 121.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100.0% 76 1 0 158.3
D. Plitt 1/2 17 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
T. Williams  32 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
T. Williams 9 28 1 7 9
J. Patrick  39 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
J. Patrick 4 28 1 17 9
J. Browning  6 QB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 14 0
J. Browning 1 7 0 7 3
C. Evans  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 -3 0
C. Evans 5 3 0 2 3
B. Allen  8 QB
4
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
B. Allen 2 2 0 3 4
K. Pryor  19 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Pryor 1 1 0 1 6
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
K. Lassiter II  18 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 91 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
K. Lassiter II 7 7 91 0 18 16
T. Taylor  11 WR
5
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 32 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 74 0
T. Taylor 2 2 32 0 18 5
K. Pryor  19 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 28 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 4 89 1
K. Pryor 6 4 28 0 17 6
T. Irwin  16 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 3 16 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 13 0
T. Irwin 7 3 16 0 9 2
T. Moss  81 TE
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 11 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 29 0
T. Moss 1 1 11 0 11 2
S. Morgan  17 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 10 0
S. Morgan 3 1 10 0 10 2
J. Patrick  39 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 39 0
J. Patrick 1 1 9 0 9 9
C. Evans  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 7 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 9 0
C. Evans 3 3 7 0 4 3
S. Washington  82 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 6 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 19 0
S. Washington 1 1 6 0 6 1
T. Williams  32 RB
9
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 12 0
T. Williams 1 1 3 0 3 9
J. Heiligh  15 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
J. Heiligh 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Thomas  80 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 0 0 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 0 0 0
M. Thomas 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Eubanks  86 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 -2 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 -2 0
N. Eubanks 1 1 -2 0 -2 1
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
C. Johnston  44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
16-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Johnston 16-4 1.0 0 0
T. Anderson  26 SAF
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Anderson 6-1 0.0 0 0
J. Davis  35 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 6-1 0.0 0 0
A. George  42 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. George 5-0 0.0 0 0
D. Hill  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hill 4-2 0.0 1 0
D. Hood  37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Hood 3-0 0.0 0 0
A. Davis-Gaither  59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Davis-Gaither 2-0 0.0 0 0
C. Hicks  50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
C. Hicks 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. Jones  47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
K. Jones 2-1 0.0 0 0
C. Sample  96 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Sample 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Scales  45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Scales 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Spence  52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
N. Spence 1-0 0.0 0 0
T. Henderson  41 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Henderson 1-1 0.0 0 0
Z. Carter  95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
Z. Carter 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Davis  38 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Davis 1-1 0.0 0 0
D. Davis  72 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
D. Davis 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Flowers  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Flowers 1-0 0.0 0 0
J. Ossai  58 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ossai 0-1 0.0 0 0
J. Gunter  93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Gunter 0-1 0.0 0 0
M. Thomas  31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
M. Thomas 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson  2 K
10
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
E. McPherson 3/4 50 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Chrisman  4 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 0 0
D. Chrisman 3 48.3 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lassiter II  18 WR
16
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 24 0
K. Lassiter II 1 21.0 21 0
C. Evans  25 RB
3
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 73.0 73 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 41 0
C. Evans 1 73.0 73 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
New York
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT FPTS
D. Webb  12 QB
22
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.5% 204 2 0 169.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50.0% 51 0 0 57.0
D. Webb 22/27 204 2 0 22
D. Jones  8 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
87.5% 116 0 1 135.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.0% 69 0 0 80.8
D. Jones 14/16 116 0 1 2
T. Taylor  2 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 37 0 0 91.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 129 1 0 95.1
T. Taylor 7/11 37 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG FPTS
J. Corbin  25 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 23 0
J. Corbin 9 27 1 6 13
A. Williams  21 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 61 1
A. Williams 5 26 0 8 13
D. Jones  8 QB
2
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. Jones 1 5 0 5 2
T. Taylor  2 QB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Taylor 1 4 0 4 1
S. Platzgummer  34 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
S. Platzgummer 2 4 0 3 1
D. Webb  12 QB
22
FPTS
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 0
D. Webb 2 1 0 2 22
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG FPTS
A. Bachman  81 WR
35
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
14 11 122 2
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 2 17 0
A. Bachman 14 11 122 2 22 35
D. Sills  13 WR
10
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 5 56 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 56 0
D. Sills 7 5 56 0 20 10
A. Williams  21 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
7 7 46 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 -1 0
A. Williams 7 7 46 0 12 13
C. Johnson  15 WR
7
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 41 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 7 82 0
C. Johnson 4 3 41 0 23 7
K. Doss  5 WR
6
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 34 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 6 0
K. Doss 4 3 34 0 20 6
M. Kemp  84 WR
2
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 17 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 17 0
M. Kemp 3 1 17 0 17 2
J. Corbin  25 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 15 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 5 28 0
J. Corbin 4 4 15 0 6 13
D. Bellinger  45 TE
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 2 10 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 5 0
D. Bellinger 3 2 10 0 7 3
R. James  80 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 44 1
R. James 2 1 8 0 8 1
C. Myarick  85 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
C. Myarick 1 1 4 0 4 1
A. Allen  46 TE
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 4 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 15 0
A. Allen 1 1 4 0 4 1
S. Platzgummer  34 RB
1
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 1 3 0
S. Platzgummer 1 1 3 0 3 1
W. Robinson  17 WR
3
FPTS
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 -3 0
SEASON TAR REC YDS TD
- 3 -3 0
W. Robinson 3 3 -3 0 1 3
Defense T-A SACK INT FF
D. Evans  37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Evans 4-0 0.0 0 0
O. Griffin  37 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
O. Griffin 4-0 0.0 0 0
D. Holmes  30 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Holmes 3-0 0.0 0 0
A. Calitro  59 OLB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 0.0
A. Calitro 3-0 0.0 0 0
M. McFadden  43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. McFadden 3-2 0.0 0 0
T. Crowder  48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Crowder 3-1 0.0 0 0
R. Anderson  90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
R. Anderson 2-0 0.0 0 0
K. Dorsey  23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dorsey 2-0 1.0 0 1
C. Coughlin  52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Coughlin 2-0 0.0 0 0
Y. Corker  21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
Y. Corker 1-0 0.0 0 0
Z. Gilbert  38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Z. Gilbert 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Meadors  35 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
N. Meadors 1-0 0.0 0 0
O. Ximines  53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Ximines 1-1 0.0 0 0
J. Holmes  91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Holmes 1-0 0.0 0 0
K. Thibodeaux  5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Thibodeaux 1-0 0.0 0 0
N. Williams  93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Williams 1-0 0.0 0 0
A. Jackson  22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Jackson 1-1 0.0 0 0
A. Robinson  33 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 1-0 0.0 0 0
Q. Roche  95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Q. Roche 1-1 0.0 0 0
T. Fox  49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Fox 1-0 0.0 0 1
A. Adams  24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Adams 0-1 0.0 0 0
D. Davidson  98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Davidson 0-4 0.0 0 0
T. Thompson  39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
T. Thompson 0-1 0.0 0 0
B. Martinez  54 ILB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Martinez 0-1 0.0 0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Gillan  17 P
4
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
J. Gillan 1/1 31 1/1 4
G. Gano  9 K
1
FPTS
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
G. Gano 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Gillan  17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 36.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 36.0 2
J. Gillan 3 36.0 2 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Board  18 WR
0
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 27 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 20.3 27 0
C. Board 3 20.3 27 0
J. Corbin  25 RB
13
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 34 0
J. Corbin 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. James 80 WR
1
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 10.0 17 0
R. James 2 10.0 17 0
A. Bachman 81 WR
35
FPTS
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 0 0
A. Bachman 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:51 CIN 48 2:07 3 2 Punt
6:54 NYG 49 4:29 9 17 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 NYG 24 1:08 4 -2 FG
11:16 NYG 15 1:21 4 2 FG
5:03 CIN 11 3:01 5 18 Punt
0:30 CIN 4 0:30 1 -1 Half
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CIN 25 5:28 11 75 TD
7:15 CIN 24 2:34 5 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:50 CIN 25 2:15 6 35 FG Miss
8:57 CIN 17 5:52 12 83 TD
0:35 CIN 25 0:34 5 27 Fumble
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 NYG 30 3:09 6 22 Downs
9:44 NYG 15 2:50 7 42 INT
2:25 NYG 16 4:51 11 84 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:55 NYG 26 4:52 9 28 Punt
2:02 NYG 32 1:32 8 23 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:32 NYG 25 2:17 6 15 Punt
4:41 NYG 20 4:51 11 68 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:35 NYG 48 3:38 8 52 TD
3:05 NYG 25 2:30 9 75 TD
0:01 NYG 48 0:01 1 -1 Game

NYG
Giants
 - Downs (6 plays, 22 yards, 3:09 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 56 yards from CIN 35 to NYG 9. C.Board to NYG 30 for 21 yards (S.Morgan).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 30
(14:57 - 1st) A.Williams right guard to NYG 38 for 8 yards (C.Johnston; D.Hill).
+5 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 38
(14:24 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to A.Williams to NYG 43 for 5 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43
(13:50 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 41 for -2 yards (C.Sample).
+7 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 41
(13:19 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to NYG 48 for 7 yards (D.Hill).
+4 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 48
(12:50 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to A.Williams to CIN 48 for 4 yards (D.Hill).
No Gain
4 & 1 - NYG 48
(12:15 - 1st) A.Williams up the middle to CIN 48 for no gain (J.Ossai; D.Hill).

CIN
Bengals
 - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 2:07 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48
(11:51 - 1st) C.Evans right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (N.Williams).
Penalty
2 & 8 - CIN 50
(11:15 - 1st) C.Evans right end to NYG 49 for 1 yard (A.Jackson). PENALTY on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
+10 YD
2 & 18 - CIN 40
(10:43 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to S.Morgan to 50 for 10 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 50
(9:58 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Morgan.
Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 50
(9:53 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 38 yards to NYG 12 - Center-C.Harris. R.James to NYG 15 for 3 yards (S.Morgan).

NYG
Giants
 - Interception (7 plays, 42 yards, 2:50 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 15
(9:44 - 1st) J.Corbin right tackle to NYG 16 for 1 yard (N.Spence).
+23 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 16
(9:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass deep left to C.Johnson to NYG 39 for 23 yards (T.Flowers).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39
(8:47 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 40 for 1 yard (A.Davis-Gaither).
+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 40
(8:23 - 1st) J.Corbin right end to NYG 46 for 6 yards (T.Anderson; C.Johnston).
+5 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 46
(7:48 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end ran ob at CIN 49 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49
(7:24 - 1st) J.Corbin right end pushed ob at CIN 43 for 6 yards (C.Johnston).
No Gain
2 & 4 - NYG 43
(7:05 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left intended for D.Bellinger INTERCEPTED by D.Hill at CIN 28. D.Hill to NYG 49 for 23 yards (M.Garcia).

CIN
Bengals
 - Field Goal (9 plays, 17 yards, 4:29 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49
(6:54 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to K.Pryor to NYG 45 for 4 yards (D.Holmes - B.Martinez).
+1 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 45
(6:16 - 1st) C.Evans right end to NYG 41 for 4 yards (A.Jackson; T.Crowder). PENALTY on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 44. Officially - a rush for 1 yard.
+3 YD
2 & 15 - CIN 46
(5:44 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Williams to CIN 49 for 3 yards (D.Holmes).
+11 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 49
(4:57 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Moss to NYG 40 for 11 yards (D.Holmes).
+14 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 40
(4:09 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor. Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Allen pass short right to T.Taylor ran ob at NYG 26 for 14 yards.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26
(3:44 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to C.Evans to NYG 22 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
Penalty
2 & 6 - CIN 22
(3:08 - 1st) C.Evans up the middle to NYG 16 for 6 yards (T.Crowder). PENALTY on CIN-L.Gaillard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 22 - No Play.
No Gain
2 & 16 - CIN 32
(2:43 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Morgan.
No Gain
3 & 16 - CIN 32
(2:37 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right. Penalty on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - declined.
Field Goal
4 & 16 - CIN 32
(2:30 - 1st) E.McPherson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.

NYG
Giants
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 84 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:25 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 66 yards from CIN 35 to NYG -1. C.Board pushed ob at CIN 44 for 57 yards (Ja.Davis). PENALTY on NYG-O.Ximines - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 26. Officially - a return of 27 yards.
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 16
(2:16 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Sills (A.George).
+12 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 16
(2:09 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Sills to NYG 28 for 12 yards (D.Hill).
+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28
(1:46 - 1st) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Sills to NYG 48 for 20 yards (D.Hood).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48
(1:08 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to NYG 46 for -2 yards (C.Sample; T.Henderson).
+10 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 46
(0:28 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to C.Johnson to CIN 44 for 10 yards (D.Hood).
+3 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 44
(0:01 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to CIN 41 for 3 yards (Ja.Davis; C.Johnston).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41
(15:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to A.Williams pushed ob at CIN 32 for 9 yards (Ja.Davis).
+14 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 32
(14:31 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Sills to CIN 18 for 14 yards (D.Hood).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 18
(13:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to A.Williams pushed ob at CIN 6 for 12 yards (C.Johnston).
+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 6
(13:12 - 2nd) J.Corbin right guard to CIN 2 for 4 yards (J.Gunter; D.Davis).
+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 2
(12:37 - 2nd) J.Corbin left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(12:34 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.

CIN
Bengals
 - Field Goal (4 plays, -2 yards, 1:08 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:34 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to CIN 3. C.Evans pushed ob at NYG 24 for 73 yards (C.Brown).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 24
(12:21 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to N.Eubanks to NYG 26 for -2 yards (T.Crowder).
No Gain
2 & 12 - CIN 26
(11:40 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to Mi.Thomas.
No Gain
3 & 12 - CIN 26
(11:36 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to Mi.Thomas.
Field Goal
4 & 12 - CIN 26
(11:31 - 2nd) E.McPherson 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-D.Chrisman.

CIN
Bengals
 - Field Goal (4 plays, 2 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
Fumble
(11:26 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 60 yards from CIN 35 to NYG 5. C.Board to NYG 20 for 15 yards (M.Thomas). FUMBLES (M.Thomas) - touched at NYG 18 - RECOVERED by CIN-K.Jones at NYG 15. Officially - a return for 13 yards.

NYG
Giants
 - Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 4:52 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 15
(11:16 - 2nd) C.Evans left guard to NYG 14 for 1 yard (J.Holmes). NYG-K.Thibodeaux was injured during the play.
+1 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 14
(10:48 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to C.Evans to NYG 13 for 1 yard (T.Crowder).
No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 13
(10:04 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin (A.Robinson).
Field Goal
4 & 8 - NYG 13
(9:59 - 2nd) E.McPherson 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.

CIN
Bengals
 - Punt (5 plays, 18 yards, 3:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:55 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to NYG 6. J.Corbin to NYG 26 for 20 yards (K.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26
(9:47 - 2nd) New QB #2-T.Taylor. A.Williams right tackle to NYG 30 for 4 yards (Z.Carter).
No Gain
2 & 6 - CIN 30
(9:12 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass incomplete deep right to R.James (A.George).
+8 YD
3 & 6 - CIN 30
(9:04 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short middle to C.Johnson to NYG 38 for 8 yards (T.Scales).
Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 38
(8:36 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short left to C.Johnson pushed ob at NYG 45 for 7 yards (D.Hood). PENALTY on NYG-W.Holden - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 38 - No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 33
(8:13 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short right to R.James to NYG 41 for 8 yards (C.Johnston).
+4 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 41
(7:50 - 2nd) T.Taylor scrambles right end to NYG 45 for 4 yards (D.Hill).
+6 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 45
(7:17 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short left to D.Sills ran ob at CIN 49 for 6 yards (T.Anderson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49
(6:54 - 2nd) J.Corbin left tackle to CIN 48 for 1 yard (D.Davis - M.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 48
(6:33 - 2nd) T.Taylor sacked at CIN 49 for -1 yards (C.Johnston).
+3 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 49
(5:51 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short right to J.Corbin to CIN 46 for 3 yards (Ja.Davis).
Punt
4 & 7 - CIN 46
(5:11 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 35 yards to CIN 11 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by T.Taylor.

NYG
Giants
 - Punt (8 plays, 23 yards, 1:32 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 11
(5:03 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to C.Evans to CIN 13 for 2 yards (T.Crowder).
+18 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 13
(4:28 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep right to T.Taylor ran ob at CIN 31 for 18 yards.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 31
(3:55 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to K.Lassiter to CIN 39 for 8 yards (A.Robinson).
-2 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 39
(3:07 - 2nd) C.Evans up the middle to CIN 37 for -2 yards (R.Anderson).
Fumble
3 & 4 - NYG 37
(2:24 - 2nd) B.Allen sacked at CIN 28 for -9 yards (K.Dorsey). FUMBLES (K.Dorsey) [K.Dorsey] - recovered by CIN-L.Gaillard at CIN 29. Officially - a sack for -8 yards.
Punt Return
4 & 12 - NYG 29
(2:17 - 2nd) D.Chrisman punts 56 yards to NYG 15 - Center-C.Harris. R.James pushed ob at NYG 32 for 17 yards (D.Chrisman).

CIN
Bengals
 - End of Half (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:30 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 32
(2:02 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass incomplete short right to C.Johnson (J.Gunter).
+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 32
(1:58 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short left to J.Corbin pushed ob at NYG 38 for 6 yards (C.Johnston).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 38
(1:52 - 2nd) J.Corbin left guard to NYG 41 for 3 yards (C.Johnston).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 41
(1:41 - 2nd) J.Corbin left tackle to NYG 44 for 3 yards (T.Anderson - K.Jones).
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44
(1:23 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short right to D.Sills ran ob at NYG 48 for 4 yards (Ja.Davis).
Penalty
2 & 6 - CIN 48
(1:14 - 2nd) T.Taylor sacked at NYG 42 for -6 yards (R.Johnson). PENALTY on CIN-Ja.Davis - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 48 - No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47
(1:10 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short right to A.Williams to CIN 45 for 2 yards (A.George).
No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 45
(0:52 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass incomplete short right to D.Sills (A.George).
No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 45
(0:48 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass incomplete deep middle to M.Kemp.
Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 45
(0:41 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 37 yards to CIN 8 - Center-C.Kreiter - downed by NYG-D.Beavers. PENALTY on CIN-Ja.Davis - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 4 yards - enforced at CIN 8.

CIN
Bengals
 - Touchdown (11 plays, 75 yards, 5:28 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 4
(0:30 - 2nd) B.Allen kneels to CIN 3 for -1 yards.

NYG
Giants
 - Punt (6 plays, 15 yards, 2:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) J.Gillan kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25
(15:00 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to K.Lassiter to CIN 32 for 7 yards (K.Dorsey). PENALTY on NYG-D.Evans - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 32.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47
(14:35 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short middle to K.Lassiter to NYG 37 for 16 yards (D.Evans).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37
(13:57 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle to NYG 32 for 5 yards (M.McFadden). CIN-L.Gaillard was injured during the play.
+3 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 32
(13:31 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle to NYG 29 for 3 yards (D.Davidson; O.Ximines).
+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 29
(12:52 - 3rd) T.Williams right end pushed ob at NYG 28 for 1 yard (O.Ximines).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - NYG 28
(12:38 - 3rd) B.Allen up the middle to NYG 25 for 3 yards (R.Anderson).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25
(12:00 - 3rd) T.Williams up the middle to NYG 18 for 7 yards (D.Davidson; M.McFadden). NYG-D.Beavers was injured during the play.
+9 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 18
(11:37 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short left to T.Irwin to NYG 9 for 9 yards (Z.Gilbert).
+5 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 9
(10:59 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle to NYG 4 for 5 yards (T.Thompson; A.Adams).
+3 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 4
(10:19 - 3rd) T.Williams left guard to NYG 1 for 3 yards (M.McFadden; D.Davidson).
+1 YD
3 & Goal - NYG 1
(9:35 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
PAT Good
(9:32 - 3rd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.

CIN
Bengals
 - Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(9:32 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(9:32 - 3rd) 12-D.Webb in at QB. (Shotgun) D.Webb pass incomplete short left to A.Bachman (Ja.Davis).
+8 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 25
(9:27 - 3rd) A.Williams right tackle to NYG 33 for 8 yards (A.George).
+5 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 33
(9:02 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to A.Williams to NYG 38 for 5 yards (A.George).
No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 38
(8:31 - 3rd) D.Webb pass incomplete short left to A.Bachman (Ja.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 38
(8:27 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to NYG 39 for 1 yard (T.Henderson).
Penalty
3 & 9 - CIN 39
(7:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG-Er.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 39 - No Play.
+6 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 34
(7:44 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to J.Corbin pushed ob at NYG 40 for 6 yards (C.Johnston).
Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 40
(7:24 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 36 yards to CIN 24 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.

NYG
Giants
 - Field Goal (11 plays, 68 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24
(7:15 - 3rd) #6-J.Browning at QB. C.Evans left tackle to CIN 25 for 1 yard (M.McFadden).
+18 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 25
(6:37 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short middle to K.Lassiter to CIN 43 for 18 yards (M.McFadden).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 43
(5:56 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to K.Lassiter (N.Meadors). PENALTY on CIN-N.Eubanks - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 43 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - NYG 33
(5:47 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete deep right to K.Pryor (D.Evans).
+7 YD
2 & 20 - NYG 33
(5:41 - 3rd) J.Browning scrambles left end ran ob at CIN 40 for 7 yards (A.Calitro).
No Gain
3 & 13 - NYG 40
(5:00 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to J.Heiligh [T.Fox].
Punt
4 & 13 - NYG 40
(4:55 - 3rd) D.Chrisman punts 51 yards to NYG 9 - Center-C.Adomitis. A.Bachman to NYG 20 for 11 yards (J.Patrick).

CIN
Bengals
 - Missed FG (6 plays, 35 yards, 2:15 poss)

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 20
(4:41 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to A.Allen pushed ob at NYG 24 for 4 yards (Ja.Davis).
+4 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 24
(4:14 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to C.Myarick to NYG 28 for 4 yards (A.George).
+20 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 28
(3:32 - 3rd) D.Webb pass deep right to K.Doss to NYG 48 for 20 yards (A.George).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48
(3:06 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman to CIN 40 for 12 yards (Ja.Davis). Penalty on CIN-D.Hood - Defensive Holding - declined.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40
(2:36 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman to CIN 37 for 3 yards (K.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 37
(1:50 - 3rd) D.Webb Aborted. W.Holden FUMBLES at CIN 41 - recovered by NYG-D.Webb at CIN 42. D.Webb pushed ob at CIN 35 for 7 yards (T.Anderson).
+22 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 35
(1:22 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman pushed ob at CIN 13 for 22 yards (T.Anderson).
+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 13
(0:53 - 3rd) J.Corbin left tackle to CIN 12 for 1 yard (K.Jones).
No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 12
(0:19 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to J.Corbin to CIN 12 for no gain (Ja.Davis).
No Gain
3 & 9 - CIN 12
(15:00 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete short left to M.Kemp.
Field Goal
4 & 9 - CIN 12
(14:54 - 4th) J.Gillan 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Love.

NYG
Giants
 - Touchdown (8 plays, 52 yards, 3:38 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:50 - 4th) J.Gillan kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 25
(14:50 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to K.Pryor. CIN-J.Browning was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-C.Coughlin - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 25 - No Play.
+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40
(14:45 - 4th) #7-D.Plitt at QB. T.Williams right end to CIN 43 for 3 yards (O.Griffin).
+17 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 43
(14:08 - 4th) D.Plitt pass short right to K.Pryor to NYG 40 for 17 yards (N.Meadors).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 40
(13:31 - 4th) T.Williams right end to NYG 40 for no gain (Q.Roche).
No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 40
(12:50 - 4th) D.Plitt pass incomplete deep right to J.Heiligh (O.Griffin).
No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 40
(12:45 - 4th) #6-J.Browning at QB. (Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to T.Irwin.
No Good
4 & 10 - NYG 40
(12:40 - 4th) E.McPherson 58 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.

CIN
Bengals
 - Touchdown (12 plays, 83 yards, 5:52 poss)

Result Play
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48
(12:35 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to CIN 47 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 47
(12:04 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete deep left to A.Bachman (D.Hood).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 47
(11:58 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Williams to CIN 38 for 9 yards (C.Hicks).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38
(11:28 - 4th) A.Williams left guard to CIN 32 for 6 yards (C.Johnston).
No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 32
(10:53 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete deep left to K.Doss.
Penalty
3 & 4 - CIN 32
(10:47 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to M.Kemp to CIN 20 for 12 yards (A.George). PENALTY on NYG-A.Allen - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 32 - No Play.
+16 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 42
(10:26 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to CIN 26 for 16 yards (T.Anderson - J.Davis) [J.Gunter].
+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26
(9:45 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to K.Doss to CIN 22 for 4 yards (T.Anderson - C.Johnston).
+22 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 22
(9:05 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(8:57 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Webb rushes right end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

NYG
Giants
 - Touchdown (9 plays, 75 yards, 2:30 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(8:57 - 4th) J.Gillan kicks 69 yards from NYG 35 to CIN -4. K.Lassiter to CIN 17 for 21 yards (A.Bachman).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 17
(8:53 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to J.Patrick to CIN 26 for 9 yards (A.Calitro).
-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 26
(8:13 - 4th) J.Patrick left tackle to CIN 25 for -1 yards (D.Davidson; Q.Roche).
+2 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 25
(7:30 - 4th) J.Browning pass short left to K.Pryor to CIN 27 for 2 yards (D.Evans).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27
(6:47 - 4th) J.Patrick left guard to CIN 36 for 9 yards (C.Coughlin).
No Gain
2 & 1 - NYG 36
(6:05 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin.
+5 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 36
(5:59 - 4th) J.Browning pass short left to K.Pryor to CIN 41 for 5 yards (D.Evans). Penalty on NYG-D.Evans - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41
(5:31 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to S.Washington to CIN 47 for 6 yards (A.Calitro).
+10 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 47
(4:52 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to K.Lassiter to NYG 43 for 10 yards (O.Griffin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 43
(4:14 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to K.Lassiter. NYG-D.Davidson was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-O.Griffin - Defensive Pass Interference - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 43 - No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28
(4:09 - 4th) K.Pryor left end pushed ob at NYG 27 for 1 yard (D.Evans).
+17 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 27
(4:03 - 4th) J.Patrick left end to NYG 10 for 17 yards (C.Coughlin).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 10
(3:15 - 4th) J.Browning pass short left to T.Irwin pushed ob at NYG 3 for 7 yards (Y.Corker).
+3 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 3
(3:09 - 4th) J.Patrick up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
+2 YD
(3:05 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Browning pass to K.Lassiter is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.

CIN
Bengals
 - Fumble (5 plays, 27 yards, 0:34 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(3:05 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25
(3:05 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to NYG 33 for 8 yards (C.Johnston).
+10 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 33
(2:44 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to K.Doss to NYG 43 for 10 yards (C.Johnston).
+17 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43
(2:21 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to M.Kemp to CIN 40 for 17 yards (C.Johnston).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40
(2:00 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman ran ob at CIN 35 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
+1 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 35
(1:56 - 4th) S.Platzgummer right guard to CIN 34 for 1 yard (C.Hicks).
+3 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 34
(1:31 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to S.Platzgummer to CIN 31 for 3 yards (C.Johnston).
+3 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 31
(1:08 - 4th) S.Platzgummer right guard to CIN 28 for 3 yards (C.Johnston).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28
(0:47 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to CIN 15 for 13 yards (C.Johnston).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 15
(0:42 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
Penalty
(0:35 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on CIN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 15 - No Play.
PAT Good
(0:35 - 4th) J.Gillan extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Love.

NYG
Giants
 - End of Game (1 plays, -1 yards, 0:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(0:35 - 4th) J.Gillan kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25
(0:35 - 4th) J.Browning pass deep middle to K.Lassiter to CIN 41 for 16 yards (O.Griffin).
No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 41
(0:27 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to T.Irwin [Q.Roche].
No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 41
(0:22 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to K.Pryor.
+16 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 41
(0:17 - 4th) J.Browning pass deep right to K.Lassiter pushed ob at NYG 43 for 16 yards (O.Griffin).
Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 43
(0:09 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-C.Volson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 43 - No Play.
No Gain
1 & 15 - NYG 48
(0:09 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin to NYG 48 for no gain (T.Fox). FUMBLES (T.Fox) - RECOVERED by NYG-O.Griffin at NYG 48.

NYG
Giants

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48
(0:01 - 4th) D.Webb kneels to NYG 47 for -1 yards.
