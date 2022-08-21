Drive Chart
|
|
|CIN
|NYG
Field Goal 2:30
E.McPherson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
9
plays
37
yds
4:29
pos
3
0
3
7
Field Goal 11:31
E.McPherson 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-D.Chrisman.
4
plays
-2
yds
1:08
pos
6
7
Field Goal 9:59
E.McPherson 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
4
plays
2
yds
1:21
pos
9
7
Point After TD 9:32
E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
plays
yds
pos
16
7
Field Goal 14:54
J.Gillan 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Love.
11
plays
68
yds
4:51
pos
16
10
Touchdown 9:05
D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
8
plays
62
yds
3:38
pos
16
16
Two Point Conversion 8:57
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Webb rushes right end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
plays
yds
pos
16
18
Missed Two Point Conversion 3:05
TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Browning pass to K.Lassiter is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
plays
yds
pos
22
18
Touchdown 0:42
D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
9
plays
75
yds
2:30
pos
22
24
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|29:19
|30:41
|1st Downs
|18
|25
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|11
|20
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|9-16
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|272
|423
|Total Plays
|61
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|67
|Rush Attempts
|22
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.1
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|203
|356
|Comp. - Att.
|25-38
|43-54
|Yards Per Pass
|5.2
|6.5
|Penalties - Yards
|8-59
|7-75
|Touchdowns
|2
|3
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.3
|3-36.0
|Return Yards
|117
|112
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-31
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-94
|4-81
|Int. - Returns
|1-23
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|203
|PASS YDS
|356
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|67
|
|
|272
|TOTAL YDS
|423
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Allen 8 QB
4
FPTS
|B. Allen
|14/20
|105
|0
|0
|4
|
J. Browning 6 QB
3
FPTS
|J. Browning
|10/16
|89
|0
|0
|3
|
D. Plitt 7 QB
0
FPTS
|D. Plitt
|1/2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Williams 32 RB
9
FPTS
|T. Williams
|9
|28
|1
|7
|9
|
J. Patrick 39 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Patrick
|4
|28
|1
|17
|9
|
J. Browning 6 QB
3
FPTS
|J. Browning
|1
|7
|0
|7
|3
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|
B. Allen 8 QB
4
FPTS
|B. Allen
|2
|2
|0
|3
|4
|
K. Pryor 19 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Pryor
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Lassiter II 18 WR
16
FPTS
|K. Lassiter II
|7
|7
|91
|0
|18
|16
|
T. Taylor 11 WR
5
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|2
|2
|32
|0
|18
|5
|
K. Pryor 19 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Pryor
|6
|4
|28
|0
|17
|6
|
T. Irwin 16 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Irwin
|7
|3
|16
|0
|9
|2
|
T. Moss 81 TE
2
FPTS
|T. Moss
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
S. Morgan 17 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Morgan
|3
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
J. Patrick 39 RB
9
FPTS
|J. Patrick
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|9
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|3
|3
|7
|0
|4
|3
|
S. Washington 82 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Washington
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Williams 32 RB
9
FPTS
|T. Williams
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|9
|
J. Heiligh 15 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Heiligh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 80 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Thomas
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Eubanks 86 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Eubanks
|1
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Johnston 44 LB
|C. Johnston
|16-4
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Anderson 26 SAF
|T. Anderson
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 35 CB
|J. Davis
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. George 42 CB
|A. George
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hill 23 DB
|D. Hill
|4-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
D. Hood 37 CB
|D. Hood
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis-Gaither 59 LB
|A. Davis-Gaither
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hicks 50 LB
|C. Hicks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Jones 47 LB
|K. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sample 96 DE
|C. Sample
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Scales 45 LB
|T. Scales
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Spence 52 DE
|N. Spence
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Henderson 41 DB
|T. Henderson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Carter 95 DT
|Z. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 38 CB
|J. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davis 72 DT
|D. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Flowers 33 CB
|T. Flowers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Ossai 58 DE
|J. Ossai
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gunter 93 DE
|J. Gunter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Thomas 31 DB
|M. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 2 K
10
FPTS
|E. McPherson
|3/4
|50
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
D. Chrisman 4 P
|D. Chrisman
|3
|48.3
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Lassiter II 18 WR
16
FPTS
|K. Lassiter II
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|
C. Evans 25 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Evans
|1
|73.0
|73
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Webb 12 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Webb
|22/27
|204
|2
|0
|22
|
D. Jones 8 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Jones
|14/16
|116
|0
|1
|2
|
T. Taylor 2 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|7/11
|37
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Corbin 25 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Corbin
|9
|27
|1
|6
|13
|
A. Williams 21 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Williams
|5
|26
|0
|8
|13
|
D. Jones 8 QB
2
FPTS
|D. Jones
|1
|5
|0
|5
|2
|
T. Taylor 2 QB
1
FPTS
|T. Taylor
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
S. Platzgummer 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Platzgummer
|2
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
D. Webb 12 QB
22
FPTS
|D. Webb
|2
|1
|0
|2
|22
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
A. Bachman 81 WR
35
FPTS
|A. Bachman
|14
|11
|122
|2
|22
|35
|
D. Sills 13 WR
10
FPTS
|D. Sills
|7
|5
|56
|0
|20
|10
|
A. Williams 21 RB
13
FPTS
|A. Williams
|7
|7
|46
|0
|12
|13
|
C. Johnson 15 WR
7
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|4
|3
|41
|0
|23
|7
|
K. Doss 5 WR
6
FPTS
|K. Doss
|4
|3
|34
|0
|20
|6
|
M. Kemp 84 WR
2
FPTS
|M. Kemp
|3
|1
|17
|0
|17
|2
|
J. Corbin 25 RB
13
FPTS
|J. Corbin
|4
|4
|15
|0
|6
|13
|
D. Bellinger 45 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Bellinger
|3
|2
|10
|0
|7
|3
|
R. James 80 WR
1
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
C. Myarick 85 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Myarick
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
A. Allen 46 TE
1
FPTS
|A. Allen
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
S. Platzgummer 34 RB
1
FPTS
|S. Platzgummer
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
W. Robinson 17 WR
3
FPTS
|W. Robinson
|3
|3
|-3
|0
|1
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Evans 37 DB
|D. Evans
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Griffin 37 CB
|O. Griffin
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Holmes 30 CB
|D. Holmes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Calitro 59 OLB
|A. Calitro
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. McFadden 43 LB
|M. McFadden
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Crowder 48 LB
|T. Crowder
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Anderson 90 DE
|R. Anderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Dorsey 23 DB
|K. Dorsey
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
C. Coughlin 52 LB
|C. Coughlin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Y. Corker 21 DB
|Y. Corker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Gilbert 38 DB
|Z. Gilbert
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Meadors 35 DB
|N. Meadors
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ximines 53 LB
|O. Ximines
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holmes 91 DT
|J. Holmes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Thibodeaux 5 LB
|K. Thibodeaux
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Williams 93 DT
|N. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Jackson 22 CB
|A. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robinson 33 CB
|A. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Roche 95 LB
|Q. Roche
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Fox 49 LB
|T. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|1
|
A. Adams 24 DB
|A. Adams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Davidson 98 DT
|D. Davidson
|0-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Thompson 39 DB
|T. Thompson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Martinez 54 ILB
|B. Martinez
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Gillan 17 P
|J. Gillan
|3
|36.0
|2
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. James 80 WR
1
FPTS
|R. James
|2
|10.0
|17
|0
|
A. Bachman 81 WR
35
FPTS
|A. Bachman
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 56 yards from CIN 35 to NYG 9. C.Board to NYG 30 for 21 yards (S.Morgan).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 30(14:57 - 1st) A.Williams right guard to NYG 38 for 8 yards (C.Johnston; D.Hill).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 38(14:24 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to A.Williams to NYG 43 for 5 yards (A.Davis-Gaither).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 43(13:50 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 41 for -2 yards (C.Sample).
|+7 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 41(13:19 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Bellinger to NYG 48 for 7 yards (D.Hill).
|+4 YD
3 & 5 - NYG 48(12:50 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to A.Williams to CIN 48 for 4 yards (D.Hill).
|No Gain
4 & 1 - NYG 48(12:15 - 1st) A.Williams up the middle to CIN 48 for no gain (J.Ossai; D.Hill).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(11:51 - 1st) C.Evans right tackle to 50 for 2 yards (N.Williams).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - CIN 50(11:15 - 1st) C.Evans right end to NYG 49 for 1 yard (A.Jackson). PENALTY on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at 50 - No Play.
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - CIN 40(10:43 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to S.Morgan to 50 for 10 yards (K.Thibodeaux).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 50(9:58 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to S.Morgan.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 50(9:53 - 1st) D.Chrisman punts 38 yards to NYG 12 - Center-C.Harris. R.James to NYG 15 for 3 yards (S.Morgan).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 15(9:44 - 1st) J.Corbin right tackle to NYG 16 for 1 yard (N.Spence).
|+23 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 16(9:13 - 1st) D.Jones pass deep left to C.Johnson to NYG 39 for 23 yards (T.Flowers).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 39(8:47 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to W.Robinson to NYG 40 for 1 yard (A.Davis-Gaither).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 40(8:23 - 1st) J.Corbin right end to NYG 46 for 6 yards (T.Anderson; C.Johnston).
|+5 YD
3 & 3 - NYG 46(7:48 - 1st) D.Jones scrambles right end ran ob at CIN 49 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 49(7:24 - 1st) J.Corbin right end pushed ob at CIN 43 for 6 yards (C.Johnston).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - NYG 43(7:05 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left intended for D.Bellinger INTERCEPTED by D.Hill at CIN 28. D.Hill to NYG 49 for 23 yards (M.Garcia).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(6:54 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to K.Pryor to NYG 45 for 4 yards (D.Holmes - B.Martinez).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 45(6:16 - 1st) C.Evans right end to NYG 41 for 4 yards (A.Jackson; T.Crowder). PENALTY on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 44. Officially - a rush for 1 yard.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - CIN 46(5:44 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to T.Williams to CIN 49 for 3 yards (D.Holmes).
|+11 YD
3 & 12 - CIN 49(4:57 - 1st) B.Allen pass short left to T.Moss to NYG 40 for 11 yards (D.Holmes).
|+14 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 40(4:09 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Taylor. Cincinnati challenged the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) B.Allen pass short right to T.Taylor ran ob at NYG 26 for 14 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26(3:44 - 1st) B.Allen pass short right to C.Evans to NYG 22 for 4 yards (A.Jackson).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CIN 22(3:08 - 1st) C.Evans up the middle to NYG 16 for 6 yards (T.Crowder). PENALTY on CIN-L.Gaillard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 22 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 16 - CIN 32(2:43 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete deep right to S.Morgan.
|No Gain
3 & 16 - CIN 32(2:37 - 1st) B.Allen pass incomplete short right. Penalty on CIN-D.Smith - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 16 - CIN 32(2:30 - 1st) E.McPherson 50 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:25 - 1st) E.McPherson kicks 66 yards from CIN 35 to NYG -1. C.Board pushed ob at CIN 44 for 57 yards (Ja.Davis). PENALTY on NYG-O.Ximines - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYG 26. Officially - a return of 27 yards.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 16(2:16 - 1st) D.Jones pass incomplete deep right to D.Sills (A.George).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - NYG 16(2:09 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Sills to NYG 28 for 12 yards (D.Hill).
|+20 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(1:46 - 1st) D.Jones pass deep left to D.Sills to NYG 48 for 20 yards (D.Hood).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 48(1:08 - 1st) D.Jones pass short middle to W.Robinson to NYG 46 for -2 yards (C.Sample; T.Henderson).
|+10 YD
2 & 12 - NYG 46(0:28 - 1st) D.Jones pass short left to C.Johnson to CIN 44 for 10 yards (D.Hood).
|+3 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 44(0:01 - 1st) D.Jones pass short right to D.Bellinger to CIN 41 for 3 yards (Ja.Davis; C.Johnston).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41(15:00 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to A.Williams pushed ob at CIN 32 for 9 yards (Ja.Davis).
|+14 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 32(14:31 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short middle to D.Sills to CIN 18 for 14 yards (D.Hood).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 18(13:50 - 2nd) D.Jones pass short left to A.Williams pushed ob at CIN 6 for 12 yards (C.Johnston).
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 6(13:12 - 2nd) J.Corbin right guard to CIN 2 for 4 yards (J.Gunter; D.Davis).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 2(12:37 - 2nd) J.Corbin left guard for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(12:34 - 2nd) G.Gano extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Gillan.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:34 - 2nd) G.Gano kicks 62 yards from NYG 35 to CIN 3. C.Evans pushed ob at NYG 24 for 73 yards (C.Brown).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 24(12:21 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to N.Eubanks to NYG 26 for -2 yards (T.Crowder).
|No Gain
2 & 12 - CIN 26(11:40 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to Mi.Thomas.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - CIN 26(11:36 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short left to Mi.Thomas.
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - CIN 26(11:31 - 2nd) E.McPherson 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 15(11:16 - 2nd) C.Evans left guard to NYG 14 for 1 yard (J.Holmes). NYG-K.Thibodeaux was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 14(10:48 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to C.Evans to NYG 13 for 1 yard (T.Crowder).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYG 13(10:04 - 2nd) B.Allen pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin (A.Robinson).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - NYG 13(9:59 - 2nd) E.McPherson 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Harris - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:55 - 2nd) E.McPherson kicks 59 yards from CIN 35 to NYG 6. J.Corbin to NYG 26 for 20 yards (K.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26(9:47 - 2nd) New QB #2-T.Taylor. A.Williams right tackle to NYG 30 for 4 yards (Z.Carter).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - CIN 30(9:12 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass incomplete deep right to R.James (A.George).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - CIN 30(9:04 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short middle to C.Johnson to NYG 38 for 8 yards (T.Scales).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - CIN 38(8:36 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short left to C.Johnson pushed ob at NYG 45 for 7 yards (D.Hood). PENALTY on NYG-W.Holden - Ineligible Downfield Pass - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 38 - No Play.
|+8 YD
1 & 15 - CIN 33(8:13 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short right to R.James to NYG 41 for 8 yards (C.Johnston).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - CIN 41(7:50 - 2nd) T.Taylor scrambles right end to NYG 45 for 4 yards (D.Hill).
|+6 YD
3 & 3 - CIN 45(7:17 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short left to D.Sills ran ob at CIN 49 for 6 yards (T.Anderson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 49(6:54 - 2nd) J.Corbin left tackle to CIN 48 for 1 yard (D.Davis - M.Thomas).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 48(6:33 - 2nd) T.Taylor sacked at CIN 49 for -1 yards (C.Johnston).
|+3 YD
3 & 10 - CIN 49(5:51 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short right to J.Corbin to CIN 46 for 3 yards (Ja.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 7 - CIN 46(5:11 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 35 yards to CIN 11 - Center-C.Kreiter - fair catch by T.Taylor.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 11(5:03 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short left to C.Evans to CIN 13 for 2 yards (T.Crowder).
|+18 YD
2 & 8 - NYG 13(4:28 - 2nd) B.Allen pass deep right to T.Taylor ran ob at CIN 31 for 18 yards.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 31(3:55 - 2nd) B.Allen pass short right to K.Lassiter to CIN 39 for 8 yards (A.Robinson).
|-2 YD
2 & 2 - NYG 39(3:07 - 2nd) C.Evans up the middle to CIN 37 for -2 yards (R.Anderson).
|Fumble
3 & 4 - NYG 37(2:24 - 2nd) B.Allen sacked at CIN 28 for -9 yards (K.Dorsey). FUMBLES (K.Dorsey) [K.Dorsey] - recovered by CIN-L.Gaillard at CIN 29. Officially - a sack for -8 yards.
|Punt Return
4 & 12 - NYG 29(2:17 - 2nd) D.Chrisman punts 56 yards to NYG 15 - Center-C.Harris. R.James pushed ob at NYG 32 for 17 yards (D.Chrisman).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 32(2:02 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass incomplete short right to C.Johnson (J.Gunter).
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 32(1:58 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short left to J.Corbin pushed ob at NYG 38 for 6 yards (C.Johnston).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 38(1:52 - 2nd) J.Corbin left guard to NYG 41 for 3 yards (C.Johnston).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 41(1:41 - 2nd) J.Corbin left tackle to NYG 44 for 3 yards (T.Anderson - K.Jones).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 44(1:23 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short right to D.Sills ran ob at NYG 48 for 4 yards (Ja.Davis).
|Penalty
2 & 6 - CIN 48(1:14 - 2nd) T.Taylor sacked at NYG 42 for -6 yards (R.Johnson). PENALTY on CIN-Ja.Davis - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 48 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 47(1:10 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass short right to A.Williams to CIN 45 for 2 yards (A.George).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - CIN 45(0:52 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass incomplete short right to D.Sills (A.George).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CIN 45(0:48 - 2nd) T.Taylor pass incomplete deep middle to M.Kemp.
|Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 45(0:41 - 2nd) J.Gillan punts 37 yards to CIN 8 - Center-C.Kreiter - downed by NYG-D.Beavers. PENALTY on CIN-Ja.Davis - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 4 yards - enforced at CIN 8.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) J.Gillan kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(15:00 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short right to K.Lassiter to CIN 32 for 7 yards (K.Dorsey). PENALTY on NYG-D.Evans - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 32.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 47(14:35 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short middle to K.Lassiter to NYG 37 for 16 yards (D.Evans).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 37(13:57 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle to NYG 32 for 5 yards (M.McFadden). CIN-L.Gaillard was injured during the play.
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - NYG 32(13:31 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle to NYG 29 for 3 yards (D.Davidson; O.Ximines).
|+1 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 29(12:52 - 3rd) T.Williams right end pushed ob at NYG 28 for 1 yard (O.Ximines).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - NYG 28(12:38 - 3rd) B.Allen up the middle to NYG 25 for 3 yards (R.Anderson).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(12:00 - 3rd) T.Williams up the middle to NYG 18 for 7 yards (D.Davidson; M.McFadden). NYG-D.Beavers was injured during the play.
|+9 YD
2 & 3 - NYG 18(11:37 - 3rd) B.Allen pass short left to T.Irwin to NYG 9 for 9 yards (Z.Gilbert).
|+5 YD
1 & Goal - NYG 9(10:59 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle to NYG 4 for 5 yards (T.Thompson; A.Adams).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 4(10:19 - 3rd) T.Williams left guard to NYG 1 for 3 yards (M.McFadden; D.Davidson).
|+1 YD
3 & Goal - NYG 1(9:35 - 3rd) T.Williams right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:32 - 3rd) E.McPherson extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-D.Chrisman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:32 - 3rd) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 25(9:32 - 3rd) 12-D.Webb in at QB. (Shotgun) D.Webb pass incomplete short left to A.Bachman (Ja.Davis).
|+8 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 25(9:27 - 3rd) A.Williams right tackle to NYG 33 for 8 yards (A.George).
|+5 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 33(9:02 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to A.Williams to NYG 38 for 5 yards (A.George).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CIN 38(8:31 - 3rd) D.Webb pass incomplete short left to A.Bachman (Ja.Davis).
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - CIN 38(8:27 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to NYG 39 for 1 yard (T.Henderson).
|Penalty
3 & 9 - CIN 39(7:52 - 3rd) PENALTY on NYG-Er.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 39 - No Play.
|+6 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 34(7:44 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to J.Corbin pushed ob at NYG 40 for 6 yards (C.Johnston).
|Punt
4 & 8 - CIN 40(7:24 - 3rd) J.Gillan punts 36 yards to CIN 24 - Center-C.Kreiter - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 24(7:15 - 3rd) #6-J.Browning at QB. C.Evans left tackle to CIN 25 for 1 yard (M.McFadden).
|+18 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 25(6:37 - 3rd) J.Browning pass short middle to K.Lassiter to CIN 43 for 18 yards (M.McFadden).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 43(5:56 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to K.Lassiter (N.Meadors). PENALTY on CIN-N.Eubanks - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 20 - NYG 33(5:47 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete deep right to K.Pryor (D.Evans).
|+7 YD
2 & 20 - NYG 33(5:41 - 3rd) J.Browning scrambles left end ran ob at CIN 40 for 7 yards (A.Calitro).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - NYG 40(5:00 - 3rd) J.Browning pass incomplete short middle to J.Heiligh [T.Fox].
|Punt
4 & 13 - NYG 40(4:55 - 3rd) D.Chrisman punts 51 yards to NYG 9 - Center-C.Adomitis. A.Bachman to NYG 20 for 11 yards (J.Patrick).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 20(4:41 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to A.Allen pushed ob at NYG 24 for 4 yards (Ja.Davis).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 24(4:14 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to C.Myarick to NYG 28 for 4 yards (A.George).
|+20 YD
3 & 2 - CIN 28(3:32 - 3rd) D.Webb pass deep right to K.Doss to NYG 48 for 20 yards (A.George).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(3:06 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman to CIN 40 for 12 yards (Ja.Davis). Penalty on CIN-D.Hood - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(2:36 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman to CIN 37 for 3 yards (K.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - CIN 37(1:50 - 3rd) D.Webb Aborted. W.Holden FUMBLES at CIN 41 - recovered by NYG-D.Webb at CIN 42. D.Webb pushed ob at CIN 35 for 7 yards (T.Anderson).
|+22 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 35(1:22 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman pushed ob at CIN 13 for 22 yards (T.Anderson).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 13(0:53 - 3rd) J.Corbin left tackle to CIN 12 for 1 yard (K.Jones).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CIN 12(0:19 - 3rd) D.Webb pass short right to J.Corbin to CIN 12 for no gain (Ja.Davis).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - CIN 12(15:00 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete short left to M.Kemp.
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - CIN 12(14:54 - 4th) J.Gillan 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Love.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:50 - 4th) J.Gillan kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 25(14:50 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to K.Pryor. CIN-J.Browning was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-C.Coughlin - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at CIN 25 - No Play.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 40(14:45 - 4th) #7-D.Plitt at QB. T.Williams right end to CIN 43 for 3 yards (O.Griffin).
|+17 YD
2 & 7 - NYG 43(14:08 - 4th) D.Plitt pass short right to K.Pryor to NYG 40 for 17 yards (N.Meadors).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 40(13:31 - 4th) T.Williams right end to NYG 40 for no gain (Q.Roche).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 40(12:50 - 4th) D.Plitt pass incomplete deep right to J.Heiligh (O.Griffin).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - NYG 40(12:45 - 4th) #6-J.Browning at QB. (Shotgun) J.Browning pass incomplete short left to T.Irwin.
|No Good
4 & 10 - NYG 40(12:40 - 4th) E.McPherson 58 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Left - Center-C.Adomitis - Holder-K.Huber.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 48(12:35 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to CIN 47 for 5 yards (C.Johnston).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CIN 47(12:04 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete deep left to A.Bachman (D.Hood).
|+9 YD
3 & 5 - CIN 47(11:58 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Williams to CIN 38 for 9 yards (C.Hicks).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 38(11:28 - 4th) A.Williams left guard to CIN 32 for 6 yards (C.Johnston).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CIN 32(10:53 - 4th) D.Webb pass incomplete deep left to K.Doss.
|Penalty
3 & 4 - CIN 32(10:47 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to M.Kemp to CIN 20 for 12 yards (A.George). PENALTY on NYG-A.Allen - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at CIN 32 - No Play.
|+16 YD
3 & 14 - CIN 42(10:26 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to CIN 26 for 16 yards (T.Anderson - J.Davis) [J.Gunter].
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 26(9:45 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to K.Doss to CIN 22 for 4 yards (T.Anderson - C.Johnston).
|+22 YD
2 & 6 - CIN 22(9:05 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to A.Bachman for 22 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:57 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. D.Webb rushes right end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:57 - 4th) J.Gillan kicks 69 yards from NYG 35 to CIN -4. K.Lassiter to CIN 17 for 21 yards (A.Bachman).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 17(8:53 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to J.Patrick to CIN 26 for 9 yards (A.Calitro).
|-1 YD
2 & 1 - NYG 26(8:13 - 4th) J.Patrick left tackle to CIN 25 for -1 yards (D.Davidson; Q.Roche).
|+2 YD
3 & 2 - NYG 25(7:30 - 4th) J.Browning pass short left to K.Pryor to CIN 27 for 2 yards (D.Evans).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 27(6:47 - 4th) J.Patrick left guard to CIN 36 for 9 yards (C.Coughlin).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NYG 36(6:05 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete short right to T.Irwin.
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - NYG 36(5:59 - 4th) J.Browning pass short left to K.Pryor to CIN 41 for 5 yards (D.Evans). Penalty on NYG-D.Evans - Defensive Pass Interference - declined.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 41(5:31 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to S.Washington to CIN 47 for 6 yards (A.Calitro).
|+10 YD
2 & 4 - NYG 47(4:52 - 4th) J.Browning pass short middle to K.Lassiter to NYG 43 for 10 yards (O.Griffin).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 43(4:14 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to K.Lassiter. NYG-D.Davidson was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYG-O.Griffin - Defensive Pass Interference - 15 yards - enforced at NYG 43 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 28(4:09 - 4th) K.Pryor left end pushed ob at NYG 27 for 1 yard (D.Evans).
|+17 YD
2 & 9 - NYG 27(4:03 - 4th) J.Patrick left end to NYG 10 for 17 yards (C.Coughlin).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 10(3:15 - 4th) J.Browning pass short left to T.Irwin pushed ob at NYG 3 for 7 yards (Y.Corker).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - NYG 3(3:09 - 4th) J.Patrick up the middle for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(3:05 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Browning pass to K.Lassiter is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:05 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 25(3:05 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to NYG 33 for 8 yards (C.Johnston).
|+10 YD
2 & 2 - CIN 33(2:44 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to K.Doss to NYG 43 for 10 yards (C.Johnston).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 43(2:21 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to M.Kemp to CIN 40 for 17 yards (C.Johnston).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 40(2:00 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman ran ob at CIN 35 for 5 yards (J.Davis).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - CIN 35(1:56 - 4th) S.Platzgummer right guard to CIN 34 for 1 yard (C.Hicks).
|+3 YD
3 & 4 - CIN 34(1:31 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to S.Platzgummer to CIN 31 for 3 yards (C.Johnston).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - CIN 31(1:08 - 4th) S.Platzgummer right guard to CIN 28 for 3 yards (C.Johnston).
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 28(0:47 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to CIN 15 for 13 yards (C.Johnston).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - CIN 15(0:42 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(0:35 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on CIN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 15 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(0:35 - 4th) J.Gillan extra point is GOOD - Center-C.Kreiter - Holder-J.Love.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:35 - 4th) J.Gillan kicks 65 yards from NYG 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - NYG 25(0:35 - 4th) J.Browning pass deep middle to K.Lassiter to CIN 41 for 16 yards (O.Griffin).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYG 41(0:27 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to T.Irwin [Q.Roche].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - NYG 41(0:22 - 4th) J.Browning pass incomplete deep left to K.Pryor.
|+16 YD
3 & 10 - NYG 41(0:17 - 4th) J.Browning pass deep right to K.Lassiter pushed ob at NYG 43 for 16 yards (O.Griffin).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYG 43(0:09 - 4th) PENALTY on CIN-C.Volson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYG 43 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 15 - NYG 48(0:09 - 4th) J.Browning pass short right to T.Irwin to NYG 48 for no gain (T.Fox). FUMBLES (T.Fox) - RECOVERED by NYG-O.Griffin at NYG 48.
