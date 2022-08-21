Kickoff (3:05 - 4th) E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from CIN 35 to end zone - Touchback.

+8 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 25 (3:05 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to NYG 33 for 8 yards (C.Johnston).

+10 YD 2 & 2 - CIN 33 (2:44 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to K.Doss to NYG 43 for 10 yards (C.Johnston).

+17 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 43 (2:21 - 4th) D.Webb pass short left to M.Kemp to CIN 40 for 17 yards (C.Johnston).

+5 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 40 (2:00 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman ran ob at CIN 35 for 5 yards (J.Davis).

+1 YD 2 & 5 - CIN 35 (1:56 - 4th) S.Platzgummer right guard to CIN 34 for 1 yard (C.Hicks).

+3 YD 3 & 4 - CIN 34 (1:31 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to S.Platzgummer to CIN 31 for 3 yards (C.Johnston).

+3 YD 4 & 1 - CIN 31 (1:08 - 4th) S.Platzgummer right guard to CIN 28 for 3 yards (C.Johnston).

+13 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 28 (0:47 - 4th) D.Webb pass short middle to A.Bachman to CIN 15 for 13 yards (C.Johnston).

+15 YD 1 & 10 - CIN 15 (0:42 - 4th) D.Webb pass short right to A.Bachman for 15 yards - TOUCHDOWN.

Penalty (0:35 - 4th) (Kick formation) PENALTY on CIN - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at CIN 15 - No Play.