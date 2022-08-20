|
|
|LV
|MIA
Tagovailoa makes preseason debut; Raiders top Dolphins 15-13
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Tua Tagovailoa was on the field four hours before the game against the Raiders, visualizing how the Dolphins offense would operate Saturday night.
Tagovailoa, the Dolphins' starting quarterback, made his preseason debut and played in the first two series of Miami's 15-13 loss to Las Vegas.
Playing with most of his starters - although receiver Tyreek Hill did not play - Tagovailoa completed 6 of 8 passes for 58 yards.
''I was really happy with Tua because he's been having such a good camp, just in his development and ownership of the offense,'' Dolphins first-year coach Mike McDaniel said.
He was then asked about Tagovailoa's pregame preparation earlier in the afternoon.
''That says everything,'' McDaniel said. ''That's why his teammates are confident in him. That's why I'm confident in him. That's why his coaching staff is.''
Jarrett Stidham, who started for the Raiders at quarterback, completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards and was sacked once. He threw the Raiders' only touchdown pass on the team's opening drive.
The touchdown came from a 12-play, 75-yard drive, which included passes of 14, 15 and 18 yards, capped by a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Zamir White, who could be the Raiders' No. 1 option to back up starter Josh Jacobs. Jacobs did not play.
''We've got a lot of guys who are nicked up, bumps and bruises,'' coach Josh McDaniels said after the game, referring to the Raiders not playing most of their starters. ''That's this time of the year. Every team's dealing with it. We're not unique.''
Tagovailoa did not lead a touchdown drive, but he connected with tight end Durham Smythe for a 10-yard gain on his first throw of the game and found running back Chase Edmonds for a 17-yard gain on the next play. The Dolphins' offense looked unsettled on the drive, however, and was forced to punt.
''As an offense, you always want to go down and accomplish every drive ending in a score. Obviously that wasn't the case within the two drives that we had,'' Tagovailoa said. ''We had a field goal, but our job as an offense is to go down and try to put points up on the board.''
Edmonds, acquired in the offseason, showed how important he could be in the Dolphins' offense this season. He caught two passes on two targets for 21 yards and had just 3 rushing yards on three carries, but in his most impressive play, he caught a short pass from Tagovailoa and shed a Raiders defender to convert on third down.
Tagovailoa looked comfortable and had the time he needed to make his throws, but Miami got little production in the run game with its starters on the field. The Dolphins' most productive runner was backup Salvon Ahmed, who finished with 20 yards and five carries.
Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa. On his first drive, he was penalized for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety.
Bridgewater also made some impressive throws, including a 26-yard completion to rookie receiver Erik Ezukanma.
Dolphins rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson, who impressed in his NFL debut last week, had another solid outing, throwing for more than 100 yards, including Miami's only touchdown - a 19-yard connection with rookie running back ZaQuandre White in the fourth quarter.
Nick Mullens replaced Stidham and was 6 of 9 for 39 yards. With the win, the Raiders moved to 3-0 in the preseason.
THIN AT CORNERBACK
Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham left the game in the first half after appearing to injure his left hand making a tackle. In last week's preseason opener against Tampa Bay, backup cornerback Trill Williams suffered a season-ending ACL injury, and the Dolphins to signed Mackensie Alexander earlier this week.
INACTIVES
Dolphins: Receiver Jaylen Waddle did not play, as he is nursing a minor undisclosed injury. Waddle was held out of practice this week out of precaution, though McDaniel said he expects Waddle to return during training camp. Also inactive were safety Eric Rowe, cornerback Xavien Howard, tight end Tanner Conner and offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Greg Little.
Raiders: A handful of the Raiders' starters did not play, including quarterback Derek Carr, wide receiver Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, running back Josh Jacobs and defensive ends Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Close out the preseason at home next Friday against the New England Patriots.
Dolphins: Face the Philadelphia Eagles next Saturday in their preseason finale.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:09
|26:51
|1st Downs
|16
|16
|Rushing
|7
|2
|Passing
|7
|14
|Penalty
|2
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-13
|6-12
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|289
|340
|Total Plays
|57
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|144
|37
|Rush Attempts
|25
|18
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.8
|2.1
|Net Yards Passing
|145
|303
|Comp. - Att.
|19-28
|25-38
|Yards Per Pass
|4.5
|7.8
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|4-24
|Touchdowns
|1
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-41.0
|2-35.5
|Return Yards
|11
|25
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-25
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-11
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|0-0 -0%
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|145
|PASS YDS
|303
|
|
|144
|RUSH YDS
|37
|
|
|289
|TOTAL YDS
|340
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Stidham 3 QB
3
FPTS
|J. Stidham
|7/10
|80
|0
|0
|3
|
C. Garbers 15 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Garbers
|6/9
|54
|0
|0
|6
|
N. Mullens 9 QB
1
FPTS
|N. Mullens
|6/9
|39
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Brown 38 RB
9
FPTS
|B. Brown
|9
|70
|0
|36
|9
|
C. Garbers 15 QB
6
FPTS
|C. Garbers
|4
|44
|0
|28
|6
|
Z. White 35 RB
7
FPTS
|Z. White
|5
|8
|1
|4
|7
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
K. Drake 23 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Drake
|3
|6
|0
|6
|4
|
A. Walter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Walter
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Hall 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Hall
|1
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Horsted 80 TE
8
FPTS
|J. Horsted
|3
|3
|53
|0
|24
|8
|
K. Cole 89 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Cole
|5
|3
|44
|0
|22
|7
|
T. Johnson 1 WR
7
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|7
|4
|32
|0
|16
|7
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
K. Drake 23 RB
4
FPTS
|K. Drake
|3
|3
|10
|0
|6
|4
|
B. Brown 38 RB
9
FPTS
|B. Brown
|3
|2
|7
|0
|8
|9
|
I. Zuber 89 WR
1
FPTS
|I. Zuber
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
Z. White 35 RB
7
FPTS
|Z. White
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|7
|
A. Walter 32 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Walter
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
C. Lacy 17 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Lacy
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
S. Webb 48 CB
|S. Webb
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Butler 58 LB
|D. Butler
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Bower 96 DE
|T. Bower
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
L. Masterson 59 LB
|L. Masterson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Farley 49 DB
|M. Farley
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 93 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bolton 36 LB
|C. Bolton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Ya-Sin 26 CB
|R. Ya-Sin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hankins 90 DT
|J. Hankins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Averett 29 CB
|A. Averett
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 20 CB
|D. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Lancaster 63 DT
|T. Lancaster
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Teamer 33 SAF
|R. Teamer
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Gillespie 37 SAF
|T. Gillespie
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Pola-Mao 40 SAF
|I. Pola-Mao
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Jones 41 DB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. VanValkenburg 54 DL
|Z. VanValkenburg
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Robertson 21 CB
|A. Robertson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cosby 44 CB
|B. Cosby
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 69 DE
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Abram 24 DB
|J. Abram
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Carlson 2 K
7
FPTS
|D. Carlson
|2/2
|37
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Cole 6 P
|A. Cole
|5
|41.0
|2
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Turner 19 WR
2
FPTS
|D. Turner
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
11
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|9/10
|129
|1
|0
|11
|
T. Bridgewater 5 QB
4
FPTS
|T. Bridgewater
|10/20
|119
|0
|0
|4
|
T. Tagovailoa 1 QB
2
FPTS
|T. Tagovailoa
|6/8
|58
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|5
|20
|0
|12
|3
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|4
|12
|0
|4
|0
|
Z. White 47 RB
8
FPTS
|Z. White
|1
|4
|0
|4
|8
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|3
|3
|0
|4
|4
|
S. Thompson 19 QB
11
FPTS
|S. Thompson
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|
S. Michel 28 RB
0
FPTS
|S. Michel
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
B. Sanders 86 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Sanders
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Ezukanma 87 WR
17
FPTS
|E. Ezukanma
|9
|6
|114
|0
|34
|17
|
B. Sanders 86 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Sanders
|5
|3
|40
|0
|28
|7
|
R. Cracraft 85 WR
5
FPTS
|R. Cracraft
|2
|2
|32
|0
|20
|5
|
M. Gesicki 88 TE
5
FPTS
|M. Gesicki
|6
|3
|27
|0
|16
|5
|
P. Williams 18 WR
5
FPTS
|P. Williams
|3
|3
|22
|0
|9
|5
|
C. Edmonds 2 RB
4
FPTS
|C. Edmonds
|2
|2
|21
|0
|17
|4
|
Z. White 47 RB
8
FPTS
|Z. White
|1
|1
|19
|1
|19
|8
|
T. Sherfield 14 WR
2
FPTS
|T. Sherfield
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Smythe 81 TE
2
FPTS
|D. Smythe
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
H. Long 84 TE
1
FPTS
|H. Long
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|1
|
L. Bowden 3 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Gaskin 37 RB
0
FPTS
|M. Gaskin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Sanu 16 WR
0
FPTS
|M. Sanu
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Ahmed 26 RB
3
FPTS
|S. Ahmed
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
C. Tindall 51 LB
|C. Tindall
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Goode 53 LB
|C. Goode
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Gustin 96 LB
|P. Gustin
|3-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Kohou 38 CB
|K. Kohou
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Fejedelem 42 DB
|C. Fejedelem
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Wilson 36 CB
|Q. Wilson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Stille 90 DL
|B. Stille
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
K. Crossen 27 DB
|K. Crossen
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Van Ginkel 43 OLB
|A. Van Ginkel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Carney Jr. 93 DL
|O. Carney Jr.
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
S. Eguavoen 49 LB
|S. Eguavoen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. McKinley III 32 SAF
|V. McKinley III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Z. Sieler 92 DE
|Z. Sieler
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
N. Igbinoghene 9 CB
|N. Igbinoghene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Davis 98 DT
|R. Davis
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Campbell 22 DB
|E. Campbell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Baker 55 OLB
|J. Baker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Scott 78 NT
|N. Scott
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Riley 45 MLB
|D. Riley
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Holland 8 SAF
|J. Holland
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Wilkins 94 DT
|C. Wilkins
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 95 DT
|B. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Alexander 24 CB
|M. Alexander
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jenkins 77 DT
|J. Jenkins
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Roberts 52 OLB
|E. Roberts
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hamilton 33 CB
|E. Hamilton
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Jones 29 SAF
|B. Jones
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Munson 50 LB
|C. Munson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Sanders 7 K
7
FPTS
|J. Sanders
|2/3
|57
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Morstead 4 P
|T. Morstead
|1
|43.0
|1
|43
|
S. Hofrichter 59 P
|S. Hofrichter
|1
|28.0
|0
|28
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Bowden 3 WR
0
FPTS
|L. Bowden
|2
|10.5
|16
|0
|
P. Williams 18 WR
5
FPTS
|P. Williams
|1
|4.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Stidham pass deep left to T.Johnson to LV 41 for 16 yards (J.Holland).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 41(14:22 - 1st) Z.White right tackle to LV 45 for 4 yards (E.Roberts; R.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 45(13:42 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete short middle to K.Cole (R.Davis - N.Needham).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - LV 45(13:34 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to T.Johnson to MIA 47 for 8 yards (K.Crossen) [A.Van Ginkel].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 47(12:55 - 1st) J.Stidham sacked at LV 45 for -8 yards (Z.Sieler).
|No Gain
2 & 18 - LV 45(12:15 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep middle to I.Zuber (N.Needham).
|+14 YD
3 & 18 - LV 45(12:08 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to J.Horsted to MIA 41 for 14 yards (Br.Jones; E.Campbell).
|+15 YD
4 & 4 - LV 41(11:29 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short right to J.Horsted to MIA 26 for 15 yards (E.Campbell).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LV 26(10:57 - 1st) Z.White up the middle to MIA 27 for -1 yards (A.Van Ginkel).
|+7 YD
2 & 11 - LV 27(10:24 - 1st) D.Turner left end pushed ob at MIA 20 for 7 yards (K.Crossen; Br.Jones).
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - LV 20(9:50 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short middle to K.Cole to MIA 2 for 18 yards (N.Igbinoghene).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LV 2(9:14 - 1st) Z.White up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:08 - 1st) D.Carlson extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:08 - 1st) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(9:05 - 1st) C.Edmonds left guard to MIA 21 for -4 yards (D.Butler).
|+10 YD
2 & 14 - MIA 21(8:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to D.Smythe to MIA 31 for 10 yards (A.Averett; J.Abram).
|+17 YD
3 & 4 - MIA 31(7:40 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to C.Edmonds ran ob at MIA 48 for 17 yards (D.Phillips). Penalty on LV-R.Ya-Sin - Illegal Contact - declined.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 48(7:10 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short right to M.Gesicki.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 48(7:06 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to M.Gesicki to 50 for 2 yards (M.Farley).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - MIA 50(6:23 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki.
|Punt
4 & 8 - MIA 50(6:20 - 1st) T.Morstead punts 43 yards to LV 7 - Center-B.Ferguson - fair catch by D.Phillips.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 7(6:11 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short right to T.Johnson to LV 15 for 8 yards (R.Davis).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LV 15(5:34 - 1st) Z.White left tackle to LV 16 for 1 yard (C.Wilkins; A.Van Ginkel).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - LV 16(4:54 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short right to Z.White to LV 19 for 3 yards (N.Needham - Br.Jones). MIA-N.Needham was injured during the play. PENALTY on MIA-K.Crossen - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LV 16 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LV 21(4:35 - 1st) K.Drake left tackle to LV 27 for 6 yards (Be.Jones; E.Roberts).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LV 27(3:50 - 1st) J.Stidham pass short left to K.Drake pushed ob at LV 28 for 1 yard (J.Baker).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LV 28(3:12 - 1st) J.Stidham pass incomplete deep left to T.Johnson.
|Punt
4 & 3 - LV 28(3:06 - 1st) A.Cole punts 32 yards to MIA 40 - Center-T.Sieg - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(2:58 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short left to T.Sherfield to LV 44 for 16 yards (A.Averett).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 44(2:17 - 1st) C.Edmonds right tackle to LV 41 for 3 yards (R.Teamer).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 41(1:42 - 1st) C.Edmonds right guard to LV 37 for 4 yards (L.Masterson).
|+4 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 37(1:01 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to C.Edmonds pushed ob at LV 33 for 4 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 33(0:24 - 1st) T.Tagovailoa pass short right to M.Gesicki to LV 24 for 9 yards (R.Ya-Sin).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIA 24(15:00 - 2nd) S.Michel right end to LV 24 for no gain (J.Hankins - L.Masterson).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - MIA 24(14:19 - 2nd) S.Michel left guard to LV 24 for no gain (J.Hankins; T.Bower). First Down measurement
|Penalty
4 & 1 - MIA 24(13:51 - 2nd) PENALTY on MIA-L.Coleman - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at LV 24 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - MIA 28(13:39 - 2nd) J.Sanders 46 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:34 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(13:34 - 2nd) New QB #9 - Mullens - Nick Z.White right tackle to LV 27 for 2 yards (J.Jenkins; C.Fejedelem).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - LV 27(12:58 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Cole to LV 31 for 4 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|+22 YD
3 & 4 - LV 31(12:21 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Cole to MIA 47 for 22 yards (K.Crossen). MIA-K.Crossen was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 47(11:44 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short right to K.Cole [J.Jenkins].
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 47(11:40 - 2nd) N.Mullens sacked at LV 46 for -7 yards (P.Gustin).
|+6 YD
3 & 17 - LV 46(11:00 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short left to K.Drake to MIA 48 for 6 yards (C.Fejedelem; D.Riley) [A.Van Ginkel].
|Punt
4 & 11 - LV 48(10:13 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 40 yards to MIA 8 - Center-T.Sieg - fair catch by L.Bowden.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 8(10:03 - 2nd) New QB #5 - Bridgewater - Teddy S.Ahmed right guard to MIA 11 for 3 yards (T.Bower).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 11(9:22 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right [C.Bolton]. LV-J.Jenkins was injured during the play. His return is Probable. PENALTY on MIA-T.Bridgewater - Intentional Grounding - 11 yards - enforced in End Zone - SAFETY.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:15 - 2nd) S.Hofrichter kicks 59 yards from MIA 20 to LV 21. D.Turner to LV 32 for 11 yards (S.Eguavoen).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 32(9:07 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to Z.White to LV 36 for 4 yards (S.Eguavoen; P.Gustin) [B.Stille].
|No Gain
2 & 6 - LV 36(8:27 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete short middle to T.Johnson (M.Alexander).
|Penalty
3 & 6 - LV 36(8:23 - 2nd) PENALTY on LV - Offensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced at LV 36 - No Play.
|+3 YD
3 & 11 - LV 31(8:23 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass short middle to K.Drake to LV 34 for 3 yards (C.Fejedelem).
|Punt
4 & 8 - LV 34(7:45 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 48 yards to MIA 18 - Center-T.Sieg. L.Bowden to MIA 23 for 5 yards (C.Bolton; A.Robertson).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(7:34 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to S.Ahmed to MIA 20 for -3 yards (C.Bolton).
|+10 YD
2 & 13 - MIA 20(6:48 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to B.Sanders pushed ob at MIA 30 for 10 yards (S.Webb).
|+12 YD
3 & 3 - MIA 30(6:04 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short middle to R.Cracraft to MIA 42 for 12 yards (J.Abram; L.Masterson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 42(5:23 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to M.Sanu.
|+20 YD
2 & 10 - MIA 42(5:20 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to R.Cracraft to LV 38 for 20 yards (S.Webb).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 38(4:33 - 2nd) B.Sanders right end to LV 41 for -3 yards (T.Bower).
|+2 YD
2 & 13 - MIA 41(3:49 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to B.Sanders to LV 39 for 2 yards (A.Robertson).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - MIA 39(3:15 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to M.Gesicki (J.Abram).
|Field Goal
4 & 11 - MIA 39(3:11 - 2nd) J.Sanders 57 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(3:06 - 2nd) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 25(3:06 - 2nd) K.Drake right end to LV 25 for no gain (C.Fejedelem - D.Riley).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - LV 25(2:31 - 2nd) K.Drake left end to LV 25 for no gain (D.Riley).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - LV 25(2:00 - 2nd) N.Mullens pass incomplete deep right to T.Johnson (K.Kohou).
|Punt
4 & 10 - LV 25(1:54 - 2nd) A.Cole punts 51 yards to MIA 24 - Center-T.Sieg. L.Bowden to MIA 40 for 16 yards (M.Farley). LV-L.Masterson was injured during the play. His return is Probable.
|Result
|Play
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(1:43 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Gesicki to LV 44 for 16 yards (S.Webb).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 44(1:25 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short left to B.Sanders.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 44(1:22 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to M.Gaskin.
|+28 YD
3 & 10 - MIA 44(1:13 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to B.Sanders ran ob at LV 16 for 28 yards.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 16(1:07 - 2nd) M.Gaskin right tackle to LV 15 for 1 yard (C.Bolton).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - MIA 15(0:36 - 2nd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to M.Gaskin (S.Webb). The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) T.Bridgewater pass short right to M.Gaskin to LV 9 for 6 yards (S.Webb). FUMBLES (S.Webb) - RECOVERED by LV-S.Webb at LV 15.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(15:00 - 3rd) S.Ahmed left tackle to MIA 25 for no gain (B.Cosby; A.Robertson).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - MIA 25(14:24 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right to E.Ezukanma (I.Brown).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - MIA 25(14:19 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short middle to E.Ezukanma (M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|Punt
4 & 10 - MIA 25(14:14 - 3rd) S.Hofrichter punts 28 yards to LV 47 - Center-B.Ferguson - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(14:06 - 3rd) 60 (Shotgun) C.Garbers pass short right to B.Brown to MIA 45 for 8 yards (P.Gustin).
|+3 YD
2 & 2 - LV 45(13:33 - 3rd) B.Brown right guard to MIA 42 for 3 yards (P.Gustin; M.Alexander).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LV 42(12:49 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short middle to I.Zuber to MIA 38 for 4 yards (C.Tindall).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - LV 38(12:17 - 3rd) B.Brown right tackle to MIA 36 for 2 yards (C.Goode).
|+18 YD
3 & 4 - LV 36(11:42 - 3rd) C.Garbers scrambles left end ran ob at MIA 18 for 18 yards (C.Tindall).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 18(10:56 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete deep left to C.Lacy.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LV 18(10:50 - 3rd) A.Walter right guard to MIA 15 for 3 yards (C.Tindall; B.Stille).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LV 15(10:11 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short middle to J.Horsted (E.Campbell). PENALTY on MIA-K.Kohou - Defensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at MIA 15 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 11(10:05 - 3rd) B.Brown left tackle to MIA 9 for 2 yards (N.Scott - J.Jenkins).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - LV 9(9:21 - 3rd) C.Garbers scrambles left end ran ob at MIA 2 for 7 yards (E.Campbell). PENALTY on LV-I.Zuber - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at MIA 9 - No Play.
|-1 YD
2 & 13 - LV 14(8:57 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short left to B.Brown to MIA 15 for -1 yards (C.Goode).
|No Gain
3 & 14 - LV 15(8:15 - 3rd) C.Garbers sacked at MIA 19 for -4 yards (B.Stille).
|Field Goal
4 & 18 - LV 19(7:32 - 3rd) D.Carlson 37 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:27 - 3rd) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 25(7:27 - 3rd) S.Ahmed up the middle to MIA 27 for 2 yards (T.Lancaster - N.Farrell).
|+26 YD
2 & 8 - MIA 27(6:54 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass deep left to E.Ezukanma to LV 47 for 26 yards (L.Masterson - I.Pola-Mao).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 47(6:15 - 3rd) S.Ahmed left guard pushed ob at LV 35 for 12 yards (M.Farley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 35(5:39 - 3rd) M.Gaskin right guard to LV 31 for 4 yards (Z.VanValkenburg).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - MIA 31(5:11 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to E.Ezukanma.
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - MIA 31(5:05 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass short left to H.Long to LV 23 for 8 yards (D.Butler - S.Webb).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(4:26 - 3rd) S.Ahmed left guard to LV 20 for 3 yards (L.Masterson).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - MIA 20(3:45 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete short right.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - MIA 20(3:38 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater pass incomplete deep right to B.Sanders (I.Brown).
|No Gain
4 & 7 - MIA 20(3:32 - 3rd) T.Bridgewater sacked at LV 23 for -3 yards (T.Bower).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LV 23(3:26 - 3rd) A.Walter left tackle to LV 25 for 2 yards (C.Goode).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - LV 25(2:51 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass short right to A.Walter to LV 28 for 3 yards (P.Gustin).
|+24 YD
3 & 5 - LV 28(2:08 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass deep left to J.Horsted to MIA 48 for 24 yards (Q.Wilson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LV 48(1:26 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete deep right to C.Lacy. MIA-M.Alexander was injured during the play.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - LV 48(1:20 - 3rd) J.Hall right end to MIA 44 for 4 yards (K.Kohou).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LV 44(0:43 - 3rd) C.Garbers pass incomplete short left to B.Brown.
|Punt
4 & 6 - LV 44(0:40 - 3rd) A.Cole punts 34 yards to MIA 10 - Center-T.Sieg. P.Williams to MIA 14 for 4 yards (D.Butler).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 14(0:30 - 3rd) New QB 19 S. Thompson M.Gaskin left end to MIA 17 for 3 yards (D.Butler).
|+34 YD
2 & 7 - MIA 17(15:00 - 4th) S.Thompson pass deep right to E.Ezukanma to LV 49 for 34 yards (I.Pola-Mao) [K.Vickers].
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 49(14:16 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short right to P.Williams to LV 40 for 9 yards (Cr.Jones).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - MIA 40(13:32 - 4th) M.Gaskin left guard to LV 36 for 4 yards (N.Farrell).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(12:52 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short left to P.Williams to LV 27 for 9 yards (D.Butler).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - MIA 27(12:03 - 4th) S.Thompson pass incomplete short right to L.Bowden.
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - MIA 27(11:59 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short middle to P.Williams to LV 23 for 4 yards (L.Masterson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 23(11:20 - 4th) Z.White left guard to LV 19 for 4 yards (N.Farrell).
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - MIA 19(10:35 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short left to Z.White for 19 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(10:27 - 4th) J.Sanders extra point is GOOD - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:27 - 4th) J.Sanders kicks 65 yards from MIA 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+28 YD
1 & 10 - LV 25(10:27 - 4th) C.Garbers scrambles up the middle to MIA 47 for 28 yards (V.McKinley).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LV 47(9:41 - 4th) B.Brown left end to MIA 38 for 9 yards (E.Hamilton; N.Scott).
|+4 YD
2 & 1 - LV 38(9:02 - 4th) B.Brown right tackle to MIA 34 for 4 yards (C.Tindall - C.Goode).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - LV 34(8:21 - 4th) B.Brown right guard to MIA 24 for 10 yards (Q.Wilson).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - LV 24(7:36 - 4th) C.Garbers pass short middle to D.Turner to MIA 8 for 16 yards (E.Hamilton; C.Tindall).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LV 8(6:51 - 4th) B.Brown up the middle to MIA 7 for 1 yard (B.Stille - C.Munson).
|+3 YD
2 & Goal - LV 7(6:12 - 4th) B.Brown right end to MIA 4 for 3 yards (K.Kohou; C.Goode).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LV 4(5:27 - 4th) C.Garbers sacked at MIA 13 for -9 yards (O.Carney).
|Field Goal
4 & 13 - LV 13(4:40 - 4th) D.Carlson 31 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Sieg - Holder-A.Cole.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:38 - 4th) D.Carlson kicks 65 yards from LV 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - MIA 25(4:38 - 4th) S.Thompson Aborted. M.Deiter FUMBLES at MIA 17 - recovered by MIA-Z.White at MIA 17.
|+23 YD
2 & 18 - MIA 17(4:00 - 4th) S.Thompson pass deep right to E.Ezukanma pushed ob at MIA 40 for 23 yards (M.Farley).
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 40(3:54 - 4th) S.Thompson pass deep left to E.Ezukanma to LV 36 for 24 yards (C.Bolton; I.Pola-Mao).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - MIA 36(3:05 - 4th) S.Thompson FUMBLES (Aborted) at LV 36 - and recovers at LV 35. S.Thompson to LV 35 for no gain (T.Bower).
|-4 YD
2 & 9 - MIA 35(2:22 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short right to E.Ezukanma to LV 39 for -4 yards (B.Cosby; M.Tagovailoa-Amosa).
|+11 YD
3 & 13 - MIA 39(2:00 - 4th) S.Thompson pass short right to E.Ezukanma to LV 28 for 11 yards (S.Webb - M.Farley).
|No Good
4 & 2 - MIA 28(1:37 - 4th) J.Sanders 46 yard field goal is No Good - Hit Left Upright - Center-B.Ferguson - Holder-T.Morstead.
-
