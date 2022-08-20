|
|
|DEN
|BUF
Allen throws TD in Bills' 42-15 preseason rout over Broncos
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Six plays, covering 70 yards and capped with a touchdown, was all it took for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in his preseason debut to show he's ready for the regular season.
Eluding the pass rush, Allen spun around while stepping back in the pocket and found Gabe Davis for a game-opening 28-yard touchdown in an eventual 42-15 rout of the Denver Broncos backups on Saturday.
''It did feel weird only to play six, you know, once you get into that little rhythm,'' said Allen, who had been anticipating going back out for one more drive before being told to take a seat.
''But shout-out to our guys coming out and playing today. Playing hard. Making plays. Came out with intensity from the get-go,'' Allen added. ''I'm proud of how we handled ourselves today. It was good to see.''
It was just like old times again, Davis said, referring to an Allen-led offense which has been one of the NFL's most dynamic over the past two seasons.
''Yeah, 100% just picking up where we left off,'' Davis said. ''Just having that same chemistry and kind of thinking alike, I'm glad we were on the same page.''
Just as important, the offensive output - the Bills totaled 510 yards and scored touchdowns on each of their first six possessions - showed the team being on the same page as newly promoted offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Buffalo's former quarterbacks coach replaces Brian Daboll, who was hired by the New York Giants this offseason.
Allen completed all three attempts for 45 yards, while backup Case Keenum closed out the first half overseeing three touchdown drives and finishing 16 of 18 for 192 yards and a perfectly placed 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end O.J. Howard.
It was a bounce-back outing for Keenum, who threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a 27-24 win over Indianapolis last week.
''I thought Dorsey was dialing them up with some great play calls,'' said Keenum, who also got a chance to play with the starters during his first series. ''I think those were priceless reps that you don't get very often, so I wanted to make the most of them.''
Zach Moss rounded out the first-half scoring with a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, while Duke Johnson scored on 2- and 8-yard runs in the second half.
Buffalo extended its preseason winning streak to 10 games. The run is the NFL's second-longest active streak behind the Baltimore Ravens, who have won a league-record 21 straight, and play at Arizona on Sunday.
The Broncos took a step back after a 17-7 preseason-opening win over Dallas, while resting Russell Wilson and many of their starters for a second straight week.
First-year coach Nathaniel Hackett was left disappointed, especially after entering the game intrigued to see how his young defenders and backups on defense would hold up against Allen and Co.
''You get six touchdowns on six drives, obviously nobody did good. So we have to evaluate the group as a whole. We have to tackle better. We have to hold the point better. Everything,'' Hackett said. ''Obviously, our defense didn't play good enough. The offense didn't play good enough, especially in the beginning. But that's why we do this.''
Journeyman Josh Johnson finished 8 of 16 for just 70 yards in the first half in his bid to lock up the backup job.
After overseeing a 12-play, 64-yard opening drive that ended with Brandon McManus hitting a 33-yard field goal, Johnson's final three drives of the half combined for 52 yards and three first downs.
Denver's Brett Rypien finished 22 of 26 for 191 yards and a 1-yard touchdown to Eric Saubert with 10:55 remaining.
INJURIES
BRONCOS: P Sam Martin was ruled out after hurting his ankle in pregame warmups. ... CB Michael Ojemudia dislocated his right elbow in the second quarter. ... OT Casey Tucker wore a protective boot on his right foot after being hurt in the third quarter.
BILLS: S Nick McCloud returned after requiring six stitches to close a gash on his face in the first quarter.
HONORING KNOX
The Bills held a moment of silence before the game to honor Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, who died on Wednesday. Knox is the younger brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, who has been excused from the team to be with his family. Bills fans have rallied to Knox's support by donating more than $100,000 to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a charity supported by the tight end.
Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney was spotted entering the stadium wearing a T-shirt, with ''Long Live Luke'' printed on the front.
UP NEXT
Broncos: Close preseason hosting the Minnesota Vikings on Aug. 27.
Bills: Close preseason at the Carolina Panthers on Friday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:17
|28:43
|1st Downs
|18
|32
|Rushing
|3
|14
|Passing
|12
|18
|Penalty
|3
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|2-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|274
|510
|Total Plays
|60
|56
|Avg Gain
|4.6
|9.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|32
|208
|Rush Attempts
|17
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|7.7
|Net Yards Passing
|242
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|30-42
|26-29
|Yards Per Pass
|5.6
|10.4
|Penalties - Yards
|3-20
|8-68
|Touchdowns
|1
|6
|Rushing TDs
|0
|4
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|2-52.0
|1-38.0
|Return Yards
|160
|85
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-160
|4-85
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-3 -33%
|5-5 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-2 -50%
|5-5 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|242
|PASS YDS
|302
|
|
|32
|RUSH YDS
|208
|
|
|274
|TOTAL YDS
|510
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
13
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|22/26
|191
|1
|0
|13
|
J. Johnson 11 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|8/16
|70
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
S. Scott III 32 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Scott III
|5
|13
|0
|8
|5
|
M. Boone 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Boone
|5
|11
|0
|8
|3
|
B. Rypien 4 QB
13
FPTS
|B. Rypien
|3
|9
|0
|6
|13
|
A. Beck 83 TE
0
FPTS
|A. Beck
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
J. Johnson 11 QB
2
FPTS
|J. Johnson
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|
J. Hardy 37 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hardy
|2
|-1
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Quinn 84 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Quinn
|8
|5
|47
|0
|27
|9
|
J. Virgil 17 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|2
|2
|39
|0
|20
|5
|
D. Shepherd 9 WR
6
FPTS
|D. Shepherd
|3
|3
|38
|0
|28
|6
|
A. Okwuegbunam 85 TE
7
FPTS
|A. Okwuegbunam
|5
|4
|32
|0
|26
|7
|
M. Washington 12 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Washington
|3
|2
|25
|0
|19
|4
|
E. Saubert 82 TE
10
FPTS
|E. Saubert
|3
|3
|17
|1
|10
|10
|
D. Parham 48 TE
3
FPTS
|D. Parham
|2
|2
|14
|0
|9
|3
|
M. Boone 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|3
|
B. Johnson 89 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Johnson
|1
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
S. Scott III 32 RB
5
FPTS
|S. Scott III
|5
|3
|10
|0
|7
|5
|
S. Williams 19 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Williams
|2
|2
|8
|0
|5
|2
|
J. Hardy 37 RB
2
FPTS
|J. Hardy
|3
|2
|7
|0
|5
|2
|
K. Hinton 9 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Hinton
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Wade 54 LB
|B. Wade
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Bassey 34 DB
|E. Bassey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Sterns 30 SAF
|C. Sterns
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Harris 92 DT
|J. Harris
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Austin 38 DB
|B. Austin
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Strnad 40 LB
|J. Strnad
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Turner-Yell 32 SAF
|D. Turner-Yell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Singleton 49 LB
|A. Singleton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ojemudia 13 CB
|M. Ojemudia
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McMillian 35 CB
|J. McMillian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 SAF
|J. Reed
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Mathis 27 DB
|D. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Schobert 93 MLB
|J. Schobert
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Uwazurike 96 DT
|E. Uwazurike
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Hicks 29 CB
|F. Hicks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cooper 53 LB
|J. Cooper
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Williams 99 DE
|D. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Kongbo 90 DE
|J. Kongbo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Locke 37 DB
|P. Locke
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 91 DT
|M. Henningsen
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. McManus 8 K
9
FPTS
|B. McManus
|3/3
|55
|0/0
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Waitman 17 P
|C. Waitman
|2
|52.0
|0
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Washington 12 WR
4
FPTS
|M. Washington
|2
|27.5
|35
|0
|
J. Virgil 17 WR
5
FPTS
|J. Virgil
|2
|30.0
|30
|0
|
T. Quinn 84 WR
9
FPTS
|T. Quinn
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|
M. Boone 26 RB
3
FPTS
|M. Boone
|1
|27.0
|27
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Keenum 18 QB
13
FPTS
|C. Keenum
|16/18
|192
|1
|0
|13
|
M. Barkley 11 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|7/8
|65
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Allen 17 QB
7
FPTS
|J. Allen
|3/3
|45
|1
|0
|7
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|5
|58
|0
|25
|9
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|9
|55
|2
|9
|17
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|4
|39
|0
|18
|4
|
J. Cook 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Cook
|4
|38
|0
|19
|5
|
Z. Moss 20 RB
13
FPTS
|Z. Moss
|4
|19
|2
|11
|13
|
M. Barkley 11 QB
2
FPTS
|M. Barkley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|2
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
K. Shakir 10 WR
8
FPTS
|K. Shakir
|3
|3
|59
|0
|25
|8
|
G. Davis 13 WR
12
FPTS
|G. Davis
|3
|2
|47
|1
|28
|12
|
S. Diggs 14 WR
5
FPTS
|S. Diggs
|2
|2
|33
|0
|26
|5
|
I. Hodgins 16 WR
5
FPTS
|I. Hodgins
|4
|3
|28
|0
|12
|5
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|2
|2
|21
|0
|16
|9
|
J. Crowder 80 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Crowder
|2
|2
|21
|0
|11
|4
|
J. Kumerow 15 WR
3
FPTS
|J. Kumerow
|2
|2
|19
|0
|10
|3
|
T. Austin 86 WR
3
FPTS
|T. Austin
|2
|2
|18
|0
|11
|3
|
O. Howard 8 TE
10
FPTS
|O. Howard
|3
|3
|16
|1
|7
|10
|
Q. Morris 85 TE
3
FPTS
|Q. Morris
|2
|2
|14
|0
|12
|3
|
J. Cook 28 RB
5
FPTS
|J. Cook
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|5
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
2
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|2
|
D. Singletary 26 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Singletary
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
J. Ingram 46 DB
|J. Ingram
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Smith 9 LB
|A. Smith
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Spector 54 LB
|B. Spector
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 4 DB
|J. Johnson
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Dodson 53 LB
|T. Dodson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Giles-Harris 42 LB
|J. Giles-Harris
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Love 56 DE
|M. Love
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hamlin 31 SAF
|D. Hamlin
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bryant 93 DT
|B. Bryant
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Edmunds 49 MLB
|T. Edmunds
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Lawson 90 DE
|S. Lawson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
P. Emili 94 DT
|P. Emili
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 55 DE
|C. Basham Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 50 DE
|G. Rousseau
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Phillips 97 DT
|J. Phillips
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Howard 8 TE
|O. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Ankou 51 DT
|E. Ankou
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Lewis 39 CB
|C. Lewis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Jones 92 DE
|D. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Benford 47 CB
|C. Benford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 36 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Miller 32 DB
|J. Miller
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. McCloud 38 CB
|N. McCloud
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Bass 2 K
6
FPTS
|T. Bass
|0/0
|0
|6/6
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Haack 3 P
|M. Haack
|1
|38.0
|1
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Johnson 22 RB
17
FPTS
|D. Johnson
|2
|17.0
|18
|0
|
R. Blackshear 35 RB
9
FPTS
|R. Blackshear
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|
I. McKenzie 6 WR
2
FPTS
|I. McKenzie
|1
|29.0
|29
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to DEN 1. M.Washington to DEN 21 for 20 yards (N.McCloud - Q.Morris).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 21(14:54 - 1st) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to K.Hinton [T.Edmunds].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 21(14:49 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to DEN 23 for 2 yards (D.Jones - G.Rousseau).
|+19 YD
3 & 8 - DEN 23(14:06 - 1st) J.Johnson pass deep middle to M.Washington to DEN 42 for 19 yards (J.Johnson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 42(13:29 - 1st) J.Johnson pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam pushed ob at DEN 46 for 4 yards (J.Johnson).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - DEN 46(12:53 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to BUF 46 for 8 yards (D.Hamlin).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 46(12:11 - 1st) M.Boone left end pushed ob at BUF 40 for 6 yards (D.Jackson). PENALTY on DEN-E.Saubert - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at BUF 46 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 20 - DEN 44(11:57 - 1st) J.Johnson pass short right to M.Washington to 50 for 6 yards (T.Edmunds).
|+13 YD
2 & 14 - DEN 50(11:22 - 1st) J.Johnson pass short middle to M.Boone to BUF 37 for 13 yards (J.Johnson).
|+1 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 37(10:43 - 1st) A.Beck up the middle to BUF 36 for 1 yard (G.Rousseau).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 36(9:55 - 1st) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to S.Williams (D.Jackson). PENALTY on BUF-D.Jackson - Defensive Pass Interference - 13 yards - enforced at BUF 36 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 23(9:48 - 1st) J.Johnson pass short left to S.Williams to BUF 18 for 5 yards (T.Dodson) [G.Rousseau].
|+3 YD
2 & 5 - DEN 18(9:07 - 1st) M.Boone left guard to BUF 15 for 3 yards (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - DEN 15(8:24 - 1st) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to K.Hinton (D.Jackson).
|Field Goal
4 & 2 - DEN 15(8:19 - 1st) B.McManus 33 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:15 - 1st) B.McManus kicks 64 yards from DEN 35 to BUF 1. I.McKenzie to BUF 30 for 29 yards (C.Sterns).
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(8:08 - 1st) J.Allen pass short middle to I.McKenzie to BUF 40 for 10 yards (A.Singleton).
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 40(7:23 - 1st) D.Singletary up the middle to DEN 42 for 18 yards (C.Sterns).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 42(6:47 - 1st) D.Singletary left tackle to DEN 37 for 5 yards (D.Williams - C.Sterns).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 37(6:10 - 1st) J.Allen pass short right to S.Diggs pushed ob at DEN 30 for 7 yards (D.Mathis).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 30(5:38 - 1st) D.Singletary right tackle to DEN 28 for 2 yards (A.Singleton - P.Locke).
|+28 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 28(4:59 - 1st) J.Allen pass deep left to G.Davis for 28 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:51 - 1st) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-M.Araiza.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:51 - 1st) T.Bass kicks 64 yards from BUF 35 to DEN 1. M.Washington to DEN 36 for 35 yards (C.Lewis - B.Spector).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 36(4:42 - 1st) M.Boone up the middle to DEN 35 for -1 yards (J.Phillips - G.Rousseau).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DEN 35(4:03 - 1st) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to K.Hinton.
|Penalty
3 & 11 - DEN 35(3:58 - 1st) J.Johnson pass incomplete short right [A.Epenesa]. Thrown away under pressure. PENALTY on BUF-C.Benford - Illegal Contact - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 35 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 40(3:53 - 1st) M.Boone left tackle to DEN 39 for -1 yards (S.Lawson).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - DEN 39(3:13 - 1st) J.Johnson pass incomplete short right to K.Hinton (D.Jackson). Pressure on QB: B.Basham.
|No Gain
3 & 11 - DEN 39(3:04 - 1st) J.Johnson pass incomplete short left to M.Washington (S.Lawson). Pass batted at line.
|Punt
4 & 11 - DEN 39(3:00 - 1st) C.Waitman punts 41 yards to BUF 20 - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - fair catch by K.Shakir.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(2:52 - 1st) C.Keenum in at QB. C.Keenum pass deep left to G.Davis to BUF 39 for 19 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+26 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39(2:08 - 1st) C.Keenum pass deep left to S.Diggs ran ob at DEN 35 for 26 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(1:29 - 1st) C.Keenum pass short middle to D.Singletary to DEN 31 for 4 yards (J.Strnad).
|+14 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 31(0:50 - 1st) D.Singletary left guard to DEN 17 for 14 yards (J.Strnad).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 17(15:00 - 2nd) Z.Moss left guard to DEN 11 for 6 yards (J.Harris - C.Sterns).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - BUF 11(14:15 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short right to G.Davis. DEN-M.Reed was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. DEN-59-M.Reed assisted off.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - BUF 11(14:12 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to J.Crowder pushed ob at DEN 1 for 10 yards (J.Strnad).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 1(13:29 - 2nd) Z.Moss right tackle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(13:25 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-M.Araiza.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(13:25 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 62 yards from BUF 35 to DEN 3. J.Virgil to DEN 33 for 30 yards (C.Lewis).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 33(13:18 - 2nd) S.Scott right tackle to DEN 41 for 8 yards (A.Smith).
|+11 YD
2 & 2 - DEN 41(12:41 - 2nd) J.Johnson pass short right to B.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 48 for 11 yards (A.Smith) [S.Lawson].
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 48(12:05 - 2nd) S.Scott left end to BUF 47 for 1 yard (C.Benford).
|+7 YD
2 & 9 - DEN 47(11:27 - 2nd) J.Johnson pass short left to S.Scott to BUF 40 for 7 yards (B.Bryant).
|Penalty
3 & 2 - DEN 40(10:45 - 2nd) J.Johnson pass incomplete deep middle to M.Washington (A.Epenesa). Pass tipped at line. PENALTY on BUF-K.Elam - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at BUF 40 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 25(10:40 - 2nd) J.Johnson pass incomplete deep left to A.Okwuegbunam. Caught out of bounds - 4 yds. into end zone.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 25(10:33 - 2nd) S.Scott left guard to BUF 25 for no gain (J.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DEN 25(9:49 - 2nd) J.Johnson pass incomplete short right to S.Scott.
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - DEN 25(9:44 - 2nd) B.McManus 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:39 - 2nd) B.McManus kicks 61 yards from DEN 35 to BUF 4. D.Johnson to BUF 22 for 18 yards (A.Singleton).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 22(9:33 - 2nd) J.Cook right guard to BUF 26 for 4 yards (J.Cooper; E.Uwazurike).
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 26(8:54 - 2nd) J.Cook left end to BUF 45 for 19 yards (C.Sterns).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45(8:12 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to O.Howard pushed ob at BUF 49 for 4 yards (M.Ojemudia).
|+6 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 49(7:35 - 2nd) J.Cook left end pushed ob at DEN 45 for 6 yards (C.Sterns).
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 45(6:58 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to K.Shakir to DEN 23 for 22 yards (C.Sterns; J.Schobert).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 23(6:20 - 2nd) Z.Moss up the middle to DEN 12 for 11 yards (C.Sterns - P.Locke).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 12(5:44 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to J.Kumerow to DEN 3 for 9 yards (B.Wade). DEN-M.Ojemudia was injured during the play. His return is Questionable. 13-M.Ojemudia walks off.
|Penalty
2 & Goal - BUF 3(5:22 - 2nd) B.Hart reported in as eligible. Z.Moss left end for 3 yards - TOUCHDOWN NULLIFIED by Penalty. PENALTY on BUF-Q.Morris - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 3 - No Play.
|+12 YD
2 & 11 - BUF 13(5:16 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short middle to J.Cook to DEN 1 for 12 yards (J.Cooper).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 1(4:35 - 2nd) Z.Moss right guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(4:31 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-M.Araiza.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:31 - 2nd) T.Bass kicks 60 yards from BUF 35 to DEN 5. M.Boone to DEN 32 for 27 yards (J.Kumerow; D.Johnson).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 32(4:24 - 2nd) J.Hardy right tackle to DEN 32 for no gain (C.Basham).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 32(3:44 - 2nd) J.Johnson pass incomplete short right to J.Hardy.
|+5 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 32(3:38 - 2nd) J.Johnson pass short right to J.Hardy to DEN 37 for 5 yards (T.Dodson).
|Punt
4 & 5 - DEN 37(2:53 - 2nd) C.Waitman punts 63 yards to end zone - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Touchback. Kick into end zone.
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(2:42 - 2nd) J.Cook right guard to BUF 29 for 9 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - BUF 29(2:19 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to K.Shakir to BUF 34 for 5 yards (J.Schobert). PENALTY on BUF - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 29 - No Play.
|+11 YD
2 & 6 - BUF 24(2:00 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short middle to J.Crowder to BUF 35 for 11 yards (E.Bassey).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 35(1:33 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short right to I.Hodgins to BUF 42 for 7 yards (E.Bassey).
|+12 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 42(1:10 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins to DEN 46 for 12 yards (B.Austin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 46(0:49 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to I.Hodgins ran ob at DEN 37 for 9 yards.
|+10 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 37(0:46 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short right to J.Kumerow to DEN 27 for 10 yards (E.Bassey).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 27(0:42 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to O.Howard to DEN 22 for 5 yards (E.Bassey).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - BUF 22(0:36 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short right. Thrown away - under pressure from J.Cooper.
|Penalty
3 & 5 - BUF 22(0:30 - 2nd) PENALTY on BUF-L.Tenuta - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 22 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 10 - BUF 27(0:30 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass incomplete short left to Z.Moss. PENALTY on BUF-C.Ford - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at DEN 27 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 20 - BUF 37(0:25 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short left to K.Shakir to DEN 29 for 8 yards (B.Austin). PENALTY on DEN-N.Bonitto - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at DEN 37 - No Play.
|+25 YD
3 & 15 - BUF 32(0:21 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass deep right to K.Shakir ran ob at DEN 7 for 25 yards. Penalty on DEN-J.Kongbo - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 7(0:17 - 2nd) C.Keenum pass short right to O.Howard for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:13 - 2nd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-M.Araiza.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 61 yards from DEN 35 to BUF 4. D.Johnson pushed ob at BUF 20 for 16 yards (B.Austin).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(14:56 - 3rd) 11-M.Barkley in at QB (Shotgun) D.Johnson up the middle to BUF 29 for 9 yards (J.Harris).
|+8 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 29(14:24 - 3rd) D.Johnson left end to BUF 37 for 8 yards (B.Austin).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(13:45 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short right to K.Shakir pushed ob at BUF 49 for 12 yards (F.Hicks).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 49(13:05 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to DEN 42 for 9 yards (B.Wade - D.Turner-Yell).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - BUF 42(12:24 - 3rd) D.Johnson left guard to DEN 39 for 3 yards (M.Henningsen; J.Kongbo).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 39(11:45 - 3rd) R.Blackshear right guard to DEN 32 for 7 yards (E.Uwazurike).
|+19 YD
2 & 3 - BUF 32(11:13 - 3rd) R.Blackshear left end pushed ob at DEN 13 for 19 yards (B.Wade).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 13(10:32 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to DEN 10 for 3 yards (B.Wade).
|+8 YD
2 & 7 - BUF 10(9:50 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to DEN 2 for 8 yards (J.Reed - B.Austin).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 2(9:06 - 3rd) D.Johnson right end for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(9:02 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-M.Araiza.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:02 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 68 yards from BUF 35 to DEN -3. J.Virgil to DEN 27 for 30 yards (T.Sweeney - J.Thomas).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 27(8:54 - 3rd) 4-B.Rypien in at QB. B.Rypien scrambles right end ran ob at DEN 33 for 6 yards (T.Dodson).
|+28 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 33(8:14 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short left to D.Shepherd to BUF 39 for 28 yards (J.Ingram). DEN-C.Tucker was injured during the play. He is Out. DEN-74-C.Tucker taken off on cart.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 39(7:51 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short left to A.Okwuegbunam to BUF 39 for no gain (C.Lewis).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DEN 39(7:07 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to T.Quinn.
|+2 YD
3 & 10 - DEN 39(7:03 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short right to A.Okwuegbunam to BUF 37 for 2 yards (J.Ingram).
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - DEN 37(6:23 - 3rd) B.McManus 55 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Bobenmoyer - Holder-C.Waitman.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:17 - 3rd) B.McManus kicks 60 yards from DEN 35 to BUF 5. R.Blackshear pushed ob at BUF 27 for 22 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - BUF 27(6:12 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass incomplete short left to I.Hodgins.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - BUF 27(6:07 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to T.Austin pushed ob at BUF 38 for 11 yards (B.Austin).
|+25 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 38(5:29 - 3rd) R.Blackshear left tackle pushed ob at DEN 37 for 25 yards (B.Wade).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 37(4:51 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short middle to R.Blackshear to DEN 32 for 5 yards (B.Wade).
|+12 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 32(4:12 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short right to Q.Morris to DEN 20 for 12 yards (J.Schobert).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 20(3:25 - 3rd) D.Johnson up the middle to DEN 15 for 5 yards (J.McMillian).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - BUF 15(2:46 - 3rd) M.Barkley pass short left to T.Austin pushed ob at DEN 8 for 7 yards (J.McMillian).
|+8 YD
1 & Goal - BUF 8(2:09 - 3rd) D.Johnson left tackle for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(2:05 - 3rd) T.Bass extra point is GOOD - Center-R.Ferguson - Holder-M.Araiza.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:05 - 3rd) T.Bass kicks 67 yards from BUF 35 to DEN -2. T.Quinn to DEN 14 for 16 yards (D.Joseph). FUMBLES (D.Joseph) - and recovers at DEN 13. T.Quinn pushed ob at DEN 16 for 3 yards (J.Thomas).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 16(1:58 - 3rd) J.Hardy right end to DEN 15 for -1 yards (A.Smith - B.Spector).
|+10 YD
2 & 11 - DEN 15(1:21 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass short middle to E.Saubert to DEN 25 for 10 yards (B.Spector).
|+2 YD
3 & 1 - DEN 25(0:42 - 3rd) B.Rypien up the middle to DEN 27 for 2 yards (P.Emili; B.Spector).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DEN 27(0:07 - 3rd) B.Rypien pass incomplete short middle to T.Quinn.
|+26 YD
2 & 10 - DEN 27(15:00 - 4th) B.Rypien pass deep right to A.Okwuegbunam to BUF 47 for 26 yards (A.Smith).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 47(14:25 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to S.Scott to BUF 45 for 2 yards (J.Giles-Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 45(13:47 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to D.Parham to BUF 40 for 5 yards (J.Thomas).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - DEN 40(13:11 - 4th) B.Rypien pass incomplete short right to S.Scott (M.Love). Pass tipped at line.
|+27 YD
4 & 3 - DEN 40(13:07 - 4th) B.Rypien pass deep right to T.Quinn to BUF 13 for 27 yards (J.Ingram).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 13(12:23 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short middle to T.Quinn to BUF 10 for 3 yards (J.Ingram). Shovel pass.
|+9 YD
2 & 7 - DEN 10(11:44 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short middle to D.Parham to BUF 1 for 9 yards (B.Spector - J.Giles-Harris).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DEN 1(11:01 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Saubert for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(10:55 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Rypien pass to S.Scott is incomplete. ATTEMPT FAILS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:55 - 4th) B.McManus kicks 65 yards from DEN 35 to end zone - Touchback. 35-R.Blackshear kneels - 1 yd. into end zone.
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 25(10:55 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short left to R.Blackshear to BUF 41 for 16 yards (B.Wade).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - BUF 41(10:16 - 4th) R.Blackshear left tackle to BUF 43 for 2 yards (J.Harris).
|+5 YD
2 & 8 - BUF 43(9:41 - 4th) R.Blackshear up the middle to BUF 48 for 5 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
|+2 YD
3 & 3 - BUF 48(8:59 - 4th) M.Barkley pass short right to Q.Morris to 50 for 2 yards (D.Turner-Yell).
|Punt
4 & 1 - BUF 50(8:15 - 4th) M.Haack punts 38 yards to DEN 12 - Center-R.Ferguson - fair catch by K.Hinton.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 12(8:08 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to J.Hardy to DEN 14 for 2 yards (N.McCloud; J.Giles-Harris).
|+3 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 14(7:27 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to S.Williams to DEN 17 for 3 yards (A.Smith).
|+20 YD
3 & 5 - DEN 17(6:40 - 4th) B.Rypien pass deep right to J.Virgil to DEN 37 for 20 yards (B.Spector).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 37(5:57 - 4th) S.Scott up the middle to DEN 39 for 2 yards (M.Love - B.Bryant).
|+19 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 39(5:17 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to J.Virgil pushed ob at BUF 42 for 19 yards (B.Spector).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - DEN 42(4:34 - 4th) PENALTY on DEN-S.Gutierrez - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 42 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 15 - DEN 47(4:32 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short right to T.Quinn to BUF 40 for 7 yards (N.McCloud).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - DEN 40(4:02 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to D.Shepherd to BUF 36 for 4 yards (J.Miller).
|+6 YD
3 & 4 - DEN 36(3:16 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short right to D.Shepherd to BUF 30 for 6 yards (J.Ingram).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 30(2:36 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short right to E.Saubert to BUF 24 for 6 yards (B.Spector - A.Smith).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 24(2:00 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to T.Quinn to BUF 19 for 5 yards (J.Ingram).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - DEN 19(1:26 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to S.Scott to BUF 18 for 1 yard (J.Giles-Harris).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - DEN 18(1:15 - 4th) B.Rypien FUMBLES (Aborted) at BUF 24 - RECOVERED by BUF-D.Joseph at BUF 24. PENALTY on BUF-D.Joseph - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at BUF 18 - No Play.
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - DEN 13(1:11 - 4th) B.Rypien pass short left to T.Quinn to BUF 8 for 5 yards (A.Smith).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - DEN 8(0:42 - 4th) B.Rypien pass incomplete short left to T.Quinn.
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - DEN 8(0:37 - 4th) B.Rypien scrambles up the middle to BUF 7 for 1 yard (P.Emili).
|+2 YD
3 & Goal - DEN 7(0:30 - 4th) S.Scott up the middle to BUF 5 for 2 yards (M.Love).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - DEN 5(0:26 - 4th) B.Rypien sacked at BUF 24 for -19 yards (E.Ankou).
-
WAS
KC
7
17
4th 14:05 NFLN
-
LV
MIA
0
041 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm
-
PIT
JAC
0
041.5 O/U
PK
Sat 7:00pm
-
SF
MIN
0
038 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm
-
TB
TEN
0
038 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
DAL
LAC
0
037 O/U
-5
Sat 10:00pm NFLN
-
PHI
CLE
0
035.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
CIN
NYG
0
038.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 7:00pm NFLN
-
BAL
ARI
0
038.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:00pm FOX
-
ATL
NYJ
0
039 O/U
+2.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
CHI
SEA
27
11
Final ESPN
-
CAR
NE
10
20
Final NFLN
-
NO
GB
10
20
Final
-
HOU
LAR
24
20
Final NFLN
-
DEN
BUF
15
42
Final NFLN
-
DET
IND
27
26
Final