Davis Mills makes 2 big throws late, Texans beat Rams 24-20
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Davis Mills' first 5 1/2 drives went nowhere in a first half filled with frustration and inaccuracy for the Houston Texans and their starting quarterback.
Then Mills and his receivers beat the halftime clock with two exceptional connections that sent the rebuilding Texans back home with a flash of optimism for the future.
Mills threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nico Collins with one second left in the first half, salvaging something good from an up-and-down performance in Houston's 24-20 preseason victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Friday night.
Mills is expected to be the Texans' leader again this season after he started 11 games as a rookie, but Houston's offense didn't click much against the Rams' second- and third-stringers until those final two throws. The Texans had only 31 net yards of offense with 14 seconds left in the first half.
And then Mills promptly picked up 50 of his 96 yards passing on two thrilling completions.
''It was awesome,'' said Mills, who went 10 for 17. ''Obviously made some big-time plays. Didn't have much going on before that, so it was nice to end the half with a score. ... We're confident when we're spreading the ball around like that and the O-line is protecting, we can go up against anyone.''
Phillip Dorsett made a 32-yard sideline grab while getting hit illegally by rookie Russ Yeast, and Collins then made an equally impressive TD reception in tight coverage from rookie Derion Kendrick.
''We wanted to see (Mills) finish there offensively,'' Houston coach Lovie Smith said. ''That was a great throw by Davis to give Nico an opportunity to catch the ball. We're not first-game-of-the-season-ready yet, but we see good things each week.''
Mason Schreck caught an 8-yard touchdown pass with 1:05 left from third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel, who has kept the Texans unbeaten in the preseason with late TD drives in both games - this one aided by a 46-yard pass interference penalty by the Rams' fourth-string defense.
''Two weeks in a row where offensively we needed to score, and defensively we need to stop them at the end,'' Smith said. ''I talk a lot about situational football and how we love as many of these opportunities as possible.''
While Rams coach Sean McVay stuck to his six-year strategy of playing as few important regulars as possible in the preseason, Mills was among several presumptive regular-season starters who suited up for the Texans.
''I was really pleased with the defense in the first half, with the exception of that two-play sequence,'' McVay said. ''Overall, a lot of good things to be able to look at.''
Roger Carter Jr. scooped and scored for the Rams on a fumbled punt return in the third quarter, and Trey Ragas rushed 7 yards for a go-ahead TD with 5:11 to play.
John Wolford passed for 142 yards for the Super Bowl champions despite getting sacked five times while playing the first half.
''It's part of the game,'' Wolford said. ''Those guys are battling up front, and (the Texans) have got their 1's in, and (the offensive line) is doing the best they can. We knew that going in, and I think we did a good job, all things considered.''
Texans rookie Teagan Quitoriano caught a TD pass from backup QB Kyle Allen early in the third quarter, but the Rams replied moments later when Duron Lowe forced Chester Rogers to fumble on a punt return and Carter returned it for a score.
Bryce Perkins played the second half for LA, going 11 of 13 for 124 yards. Undrafted rookie Lance McCutcheon had his second straight big game with five catches for 96 yards, but he couldn't get out of bounds on his 27-yard catch-and-run deep into Texans territory on the final snap of the game.
SHOCK THE WORLD
Mills didn't back down after telling NBC Sports earlier this week that the Texans are ''ready to go out and shock the world'' this fall.
''I don't think I need to elaborate on it,'' Mills said. ''I don't think the media nationally is giving the Houston Texans a lot of attention. I think we know better than anyone else in the building. Our guys have full confidence in what we're capable of, and we're excited to get rolling with this season.''
WOLF OF BALL STREET
Wolford is the Rams' presumptive backup QB for the third straight year, but Perkins might be playing his way into a competition. Wolford finished 14 for 22, but didn't lead a TD drive.
Wolford rarely got set in the pocket, but he completed six passes to Brycen Hopkins, the tight end who stepped up in place of injured Tyler Higbee and made four catches in the Super Bowl after barely playing in the regular season.
INJURIES
Rams rookie offensive guard Logan Bruss injured his right knee. He returned to the sideline in the second half wearing a brace. McVay didn't have an update, but said: ''It didn't look like it was good, though.''
Bruss, a Wisconsin product chosen in the third round, was the Rams' highest pick in the last draft.
UP NEXT
Texans: Host 49ers on Thursday in their preseason finale.
Rams: At Bengals on Saturday in their preseason finale.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:52
|31:08
|1st Downs
|20
|19
|Rushing
|6
|3
|Passing
|12
|11
|Penalty
|2
|5
|3rd Down Conv
|5-12
|3-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|274
|275
|Total Plays
|61
|61
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|4.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|46
|Rush Attempts
|27
|20
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.3
|2.3
|Net Yards Passing
|159
|229
|Comp. - Att.
|22-32
|25-35
|Yards Per Pass
|4.7
|5.6
|Penalties - Yards
|9-70
|7-101
|Touchdowns
|3
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-2
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-52.2
|6-46.7
|Return Yards
|103
|26
|Punts - Returns
|4-43
|4-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-60
|1-15
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|3-3 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|1-1 -100%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|229
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|46
|
|
|274
|TOTAL YDS
|275
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Mills 10 QB
9
FPTS
|D. Mills
|10/17
|96
|1
|0
|9
|
K. Allen 3 QB
8
FPTS
|K. Allen
|9/12
|71
|1
|0
|8
|
J. Driskel 6 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Driskel
|3/3
|17
|1
|0
|8
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Freeman 26 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|9
|30
|0
|8
|7
|
M. Mack 2 RB
2
FPTS
|M. Mack
|8
|29
|0
|8
|2
|
D. Ogunbowale 33 RB
2
FPTS
|D. Ogunbowale
|6
|27
|0
|7
|2
|
J. Driskel 6 QB
8
FPTS
|J. Driskel
|2
|24
|0
|14
|8
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|2
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
7
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|3
|3
|48
|0
|32
|7
|
N. Collins 12 WR
14
FPTS
|N. Collins
|6
|4
|48
|1
|18
|14
|
R. Freeman 26 RB
7
FPTS
|R. Freeman
|2
|2
|23
|0
|18
|7
|
M. Schreck 47 TE
9
FPTS
|M. Schreck
|2
|2
|13
|1
|8
|9
|
R. Burkhead 28 RB
1
FPTS
|R. Burkhead
|3
|3
|9
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Camp 17 WR
1
FPTS
|J. Camp
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|1
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
2
FPTS
|B. Jordan
|2
|2
|7
|0
|6
|2
|
C. Moore 15 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Moore
|4
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
C. Wedington 82 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Wedington
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
T. Quitoriano 84 TE
7
FPTS
|T. Quitoriano
|1
|1
|6
|1
|6
|7
|
T. Hairston II 34 LB
1
FPTS
|T. Hairston II
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
S. Green 87 TE
1
FPTS
|S. Green
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
C. Conley 18 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Conley
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
A. Janovich 41 FB
0
FPTS
|A. Janovich
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
K. Grugier-Hill 51 OLB
|K. Grugier-Hill
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
G. Arnold 35 SAF
|G. Arnold
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
E. Murray 23 SS
|E. Murray
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Yiadom 20 CB
|I. Yiadom
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Odeleye 75 DL
|A. Odeleye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Cashman 53 LB
|B. Cashman
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Sheffield 27 DB
|K. Sheffield
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Okoronkwo 45 DE
|O. Okoronkwo
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Hewitt 43 LB
|N. Hewitt
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 94 DE
|D. Harris
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hansen 49 LB
|J. Hansen
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. King 25 DB
|D. King
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Owens 36 DB
|J. Owens
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dwumfour 98 DT
|M. Dwumfour
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Rivers 95 DE
|D. Rivers
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kirksey 58 OLB
|C. Kirksey
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Greenard 52 DE
|J. Greenard
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Booker 56 DT
|T. Booker
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
F. Moreau 22 CB
|F. Moreau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hinish 69 DL
|K. Hinish
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Lopez 91 DT
|R. Lopez
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Reeves-Maybin 44 LB
|J. Reeves-Maybin
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. McCollum 39 DB
|T. McCollum
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Blacklock 90 DT
|R. Blacklock
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Brooks 8 DB
|T. Brooks
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Stewart 29 CB
|M. Stewart
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
R. Green 92 DE
|R. Green
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Fairbairn 7 K
6
FPTS
|K. Fairbairn
|1/1
|42
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Johnston 11 P
|C. Johnston
|5
|52.2
|0
|66
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Smith 1 DB
0
FPTS
|T. Smith
|1
|26.0
|26
|0
|
C. Rogers 80 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Rogers
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|
P. Dorsett 4 WR
7
FPTS
|P. Dorsett
|1
|14.0
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|14/22
|142
|0
|0
|5
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
4
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|11/13
|123
|0
|0
|4
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Ragas 32 RB
7
FPTS
|T. Ragas
|6
|14
|1
|7
|7
|
R. Calais 30 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Calais
|4
|14
|0
|7
|4
|
A. Rose 24 RB
1
FPTS
|A. Rose
|3
|10
|0
|4
|1
|
J. Wolford 13 QB
5
FPTS
|J. Wolford
|4
|7
|0
|4
|5
|
B. Perkins 16 QB
4
FPTS
|B. Perkins
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|
J. Funk 34 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Funk
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. McCutcheon 82 WR
12
FPTS
|L. McCutcheon
|6
|5
|96
|0
|29
|12
|
A. Trammell 82 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Trammell
|5
|4
|46
|0
|14
|8
|
B. Hopkins 88 TE
10
FPTS
|B. Hopkins
|6
|6
|41
|0
|11
|10
|
J. Harris 87 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Harris
|7
|4
|24
|0
|8
|6
|
L. Akers 84 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Akers
|3
|1
|21
|0
|21
|3
|
K. Blanton 86 TE
2
FPTS
|K. Blanton
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
R. Carter 49 TE
2
FPTS
|R. Carter
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|2
|
R. Calais 30 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Calais
|4
|2
|10
|0
|8
|4
|
J. Funk 34 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Funk
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Lowe 38 CB
|D. Lowe
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gervase 39 LB
|J. Gervase
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Hines III 57 LB
|A. Hines III
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. McVea 40 SAF
|J. McVea
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Williams 92 DE
|J. Williams
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
G. Haley 36 DB
|G. Haley
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Brown IV 90 DE
|E. Brown IV
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hummel 59 LB
|J. Hummel
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Burgess 26 SAF
|T. Burgess
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Thomas 98 LB
|B. Thomas
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Durant 14 CB
|D. Durant
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
B. Whitley 51 LB
|B. Whitley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Garcia 69 DE
|E. Garcia
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carter 61 DE
|T. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hall 21 CB
|T. Hall
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hoecht 97 DT
|M. Hoecht
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Kendrick 6 CB
|D. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Carter 20 CB
|T. Carter
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Yeast 43 SAF
|R. Yeast
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Gay 8 K
8
FPTS
|M. Gay
|2/2
|43
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Dixon 11 P
|R. Dixon
|6
|46.7
|3
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Calais 30 RB
4
FPTS
|R. Calais
|1
|15.0
|15
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Trammell 82 WR
8
FPTS
|A. Trammell
|2
|3.5
|12
|0
|
L. Akers 84 WR
3
FPTS
|L. Akers
|2
|2.0
|4
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) K.Fairbairn kicks 61 yards from HOU 35 to LAR 4. R.Calais to LAR 19 for 15 yards (T.Hairston).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 19(14:55 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short right to J.Harris to LAR 27 for 8 yards (C.Kirksey; D.King).
|No Gain
2 & 2 - LAR 27(14:20 - 1st) J.Funk right end to LAR 27 for no gain (K.Grugier-Hill).
|No Gain
3 & 2 - LAR 27(13:41 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to J.Harris.
|Penalty
4 & 2 - LAR 27(13:36 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 53 yards to HOU 20 - Center-M.Orzech. D.King to HOU 26 for 6 yards (B.Whitley). PENALTY on HOU-D.Ogunbowale - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 32(13:24 - 1st) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 27 for -5 yards (C.Kirksey).
|+8 YD
2 & 15 - LAR 27(12:50 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short middle to B.Hopkins to LAR 35 for 8 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - D.King).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAR 35(12:15 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to R.Calais.
|Penalty
4 & 7 - LAR 35(12:11 - 1st) PENALTY on LAR-B.Whitley - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 35 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAR 30(12:11 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 52 yards to HOU 18 - Center-M.Orzech. D.King pushed ob at HOU 31 for 13 yards (D.Hardy).
|Result
|Play
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 31(11:59 - 1st) D.Mills pass short left to N.Collins to HOU 48 for 17 yards (D.Durant). FUMBLES (D.Durant) - ball out of bounds at LAR 49.
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 48(11:30 - 1st) M.Mack left tackle to LAR 47 for 5 yards (T.Burgess).
|+5 YD
2 & 5 - HOU 47(10:58 - 1st) D.Mills pass short middle to N.Collins to LAR 42 for 5 yards (T.Hall).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 42(10:25 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at LAR 44 for -2 yards (D.Durant).
|+3 YD
2 & 12 - HOU 44(9:46 - 1st) M.Mack right tackle to LAR 41 for 3 yards (M.Hoecht).
|+1 YD
3 & 9 - HOU 41(9:07 - 1st) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to LAR 40 for 1 yard (T.Burgess).
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 40(8:23 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 40 yards to end zone - Center-J.Weeks - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(8:14 - 1st) J.Wolford pass deep left to L.McCutcheon to LAR 42 for 22 yards (J.Owens).
|+21 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 42(7:43 - 1st) J.Wolford pass deep left to L.Akers to HOU 37 for 21 yards (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 37(7:11 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 37(7:04 - 1st) PENALTY on HOU-O.Okoronkwo - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 37 - No Play.
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 32(7:04 - 1st) J.Wolford scrambles up the middle to HOU 28 for 4 yards (K.Grugier-Hill).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - LAR 28(6:30 - 1st) J.Funk left end to HOU 23 for 5 yards (D.King; C.Kirksey). PENALTY on HOU-M.Dwumfour - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 28 - No Play.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 23(6:11 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to J.Funk to HOU 24 for -1 yards (K.Grugier-Hill - C.Kirksey).
|No Gain
2 & 11 - LAR 24(5:35 - 1st) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to L.Akers (D.Stingley).
|No Gain
3 & 11 - LAR 24(5:30 - 1st) J.Wolford sacked at HOU 25 for -1 yards (D.Harris).
|Field Goal
4 & 12 - LAR 25(4:53 - 1st) M.Gay 43 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:49 - 1st) M.Gay kicks 68 yards from LAR 35 to HOU -3. T.Smith to HOU 23 for 26 yards (G.Haley - Tj.Carter).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 23(4:43 - 1st) M.Mack up the middle to HOU 27 for 4 yards (J.Gervase).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 27(4:11 - 1st) D.Mills pass incomplete short right to C.Conley.
|Fumble
3 & 6 - HOU 27(4:08 - 1st) D.Mills sacked at HOU 14 for -13 yards (J.Williams). FUMBLES (J.Williams) [J.Williams] - recovered by HOU-M.Scharping at HOU 4.
|Punt
4 & 29 - HOU 4(3:25 - 1st) C.Johnston punts 66 yards to LAR 30 - Center-J.Weeks. A.Trammell to LAR 42 for 12 yards (T.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 42(3:12 - 1st) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 32 for -10 yards (J.Greenard).
|+11 YD
2 & 20 - LAR 32(2:31 - 1st) J.Wolford pass short left to A.Trammell pushed ob at LAR 43 for 11 yards (D.King).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - LAR 43(1:56 - 1st) J.Wolford sacked at LAR 37 for -6 yards (R.Lopez).
|Punt
4 & 15 - LAR 37(1:14 - 1st) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to HOU 9 - Center-M.Orzech. C.Rogers to HOU 22 for 13 yards (J.Hummel). PENALTY on HOU-T.Brooks - Offensive Holding - 4 yards - enforced at HOU 9.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 5(1:03 - 1st) M.Mack right end to HOU 7 for 2 yards (B.Whitley).
|+4 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 7(0:27 - 1st) M.Mack up the middle to HOU 11 for 4 yards (J.Williams).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 11(15:00 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to N.Collins to HOU 19 for 8 yards (D.Kendrick).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 19(14:23 - 2nd) R.Burkhead right tackle to HOU 21 for 2 yards (E.Brown).
|-1 YD
2 & 8 - HOU 21(13:44 - 2nd) M.Mack up the middle to HOU 20 for -1 yards (J.Williams).
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 20(13:01 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to C.Conley (R.Rochell).
|Punt
4 & 9 - HOU 20(12:56 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 53 yards to LAR 27 - Center-J.Weeks. L.Akers to LAR 27 for no gain (G.Arnold).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 27(12:47 - 2nd) R.Calais up the middle to LAR 29 for 2 yards (D.Harris).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 29(12:15 - 2nd) J.Wolford scrambles right end ran ob at LAR 30 for 1 yard (J.Hansen).
|+9 YD
3 & 7 - LAR 30(11:40 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to A.Trammell to LAR 39 for 9 yards (B.Cashman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 39(11:07 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete deep left to L.Akers (I.Yiadom). Penalty on LAR-K.Blanton - Illegal Formation - declined.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 39(11:01 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short middle to B.Hopkins to LAR 45 for 6 yards (B.Cashman; J.Reeves-Maybin).
|+2 YD
3 & 4 - LAR 45(10:28 - 2nd) J.Wolford scrambles up the middle to LAR 47 for 2 yards (K.Hinish).
|+6 YD
4 & 2 - LAR 47(9:47 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short middle to B.Hopkins to HOU 47 for 6 yards (E.Murray - T.Brooks) [O.Okoronkwo].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 47(9:10 - 2nd) R.Calais left tackle to HOU 42 for 5 yards (B.Cashman).
|+7 YD
2 & 5 - LAR 42(8:40 - 2nd) R.Calais left tackle to HOU 35 for 7 yards (R.Green; T.Booker).
|Fumble
1 & 10 - LAR 35(8:06 - 2nd) J.Wolford FUMBLES (Aborted) at HOU 38 - and recovers at HOU 40.
|+3 YD
2 & 15 - LAR 40(7:29 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short right to B.Hopkins to HOU 37 for 3 yards (I.Yiadom).
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAR 37(6:48 - 2nd) J.Wolford sacked at HOU 44 for -7 yards (G.Arnold).
|Punt
4 & 19 - LAR 44(6:11 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-M.Orzech - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 20(6:01 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to B.Jordan to HOU 21 for 1 yard (J.Hummel).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - HOU 21(5:19 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short middle to C.Moore.
|No Gain
3 & 9 - HOU 21(5:15 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete short left to N.Collins (T.Burgess).
|Punt
4 & 9 - HOU 21(5:11 - 2nd) C.Johnston punts 54 yards to LAR 25 - Center-J.Weeks. L.Akers to LAR 31 for 6 yards (T.Mccollum). PENALTY on LAR-J.Funk - Illegal Blindside Block - 15 yards - enforced at LAR 29.
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 14(4:58 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass deep right to L.McCutcheon to LAR 43 for 29 yards (I.Yiadom).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 43(4:30 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short middle to B.Hopkins to HOU 46 for 11 yards (J.Reeves-Maybin; B.Cashman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 46(4:07 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to L.McCutcheon.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - LAR 46(3:59 - 2nd) PENALTY on LAR-B.Evans - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 46 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - LAR 49(3:59 - 2nd) R.Calais up the middle to LAR 49 for no gain (O.Okoronkwo).
|+7 YD
3 & 15 - LAR 49(3:17 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to B.Hopkins to HOU 44 for 7 yards (G.Arnold).
|Punt
4 & 8 - LAR 44(2:39 - 2nd) R.Dixon punts 28 yards to HOU 16 - Center-M.Orzech - fair catch by C.Rogers.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 16(2:31 - 2nd) M.Mack up the middle to HOU 20 for 4 yards (B.Thomas).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 20(2:27 - 2nd) M.Mack left tackle pushed ob at HOU 28 for 8 yards (J.Gervase).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 28(2:00 - 2nd) R.Burkhead left tackle to HOU 31 for 3 yards (M.Hoecht; J.Gervase).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - HOU 31(1:42 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short right to R.Burkhead to HOU 35 for 4 yards (J.Gervase - M.Hoecht). FUMBLES (M.Hoecht) - RECOVERED by LAR-D.Kendrick at HOU 35. D.Kendrick to HOU 20 for 15 yards (J.Morrissey).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 20(1:30 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass short left to R.Calais to HOU 18 for 2 yards (R.Green; B.Cashman).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 18(0:55 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short right to A.Trammell (T.Booker).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - LAR 18(0:50 - 2nd) J.Wolford pass incomplete short left to R.Calais.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - LAR 18(0:43 - 2nd) M.Gay 36 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:40 - 2nd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(0:40 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to N.Collins.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(0:35 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short middle to B.Jordan to HOU 31 for 6 yards (Tj.Carter).
|+4 YD
3 & 4 - HOU 31(0:30 - 2nd) D.Mills pass short left to R.Burkhead pushed ob at HOU 35 for 4 yards (J.Gervase).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 35(0:25 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to C.Moore (D.Durant).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - HOU 35(0:19 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep left to J.Camp.
|+32 YD
3 & 10 - HOU 35(0:14 - 2nd) D.Mills pass incomplete deep right to P.Dorsett (R.Yeast). PENALTY on LAR-R.Yeast - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 35 - No Play. The Replay Official reviewed the incomplete pass ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (Shotgun) D.Mills pass deep right to P.Dorsett pushed ob at LAR 33 for 32 yards (R.Yeast). PENALTY on LAR - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at LAR 33.
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 18(0:07 - 2nd) D.Mills pass deep right to N.Collins for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:01 - 2nd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 69 yards from LAR 35 to HOU -4. C.Rogers to HOU 16 for 20 yards (T.Hall).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 16(14:55 - 3rd) R.Freeman left tackle to HOU 18 for 2 yards (J.Hummel; E.Garcia).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - LAR 18(14:21 - 3rd) R.Freeman up the middle to HOU 18 for no gain (A.Hines - J.Hummel).
|+7 YD
3 & 8 - LAR 18(13:43 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short left to C.Moore to HOU 25 for 7 yards (D.Lowe).
|Punt
4 & 1 - LAR 25(13:03 - 3rd) C.Johnston punts 48 yards to LAR 27 - Center-J.Weeks. A.Trammell to LAR 22 for -5 yards (P.Quessenberry).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 22(12:48 - 3rd) A.Rose left guard to LAR 24 for 2 yards (O.Okoronkwo).
|No Gain
2 & 8 - HOU 24(12:12 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass incomplete deep right to J.Harris.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - HOU 24(12:06 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass incomplete short right to J.Harris.
|Punt
4 & 8 - HOU 24(12:00 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 54 yards to HOU 22 - Center-M.Orzech. C.Rogers to LAR 48 for 30 yards (R.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 48(11:46 - 3rd) R.Freeman up the middle to LAR 47 for 1 yard (J.Williams; E.Garcia).
|Penalty
2 & 9 - LAR 47(11:07 - 3rd) R.Freeman right end to LAR 43 for 4 yards (D.Lowe; D.Isom). PENALTY on HOU-T.Quitoriano - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LAR 47 - No Play.
|+18 YD
2 & 19 - LAR 43(10:42 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to R.Freeman to LAR 39 for 18 yards (A.Hines; T.Carter).
|+4 YD
3 & 1 - LAR 39(10:05 - 3rd) R.Freeman right tackle to LAR 35 for 4 yards (B.Thomas; D.Lowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 35(9:21 - 3rd) K.Allen pass incomplete deep middle to C.Moore (T.Hall).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 35(9:14 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short left to M.Schreck to LAR 30 for 5 yards (J.Hummel).
|+8 YD
3 & 5 - LAR 30(8:36 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to P.Dorsett pushed ob at LAR 22 for 8 yards (D.Lowe).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 22(8:01 - 3rd) R.Freeman up the middle to LAR 18 for 4 yards (A.Hines - T.Hall).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 18(7:23 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to P.Dorsett to LAR 10 for 8 yards (G.Haley).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 10(6:47 - 3rd) R.Freeman up the middle to LAR 6 for 4 yards (E.Brown).
|+6 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 6(6:05 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short right to T.Quitoriano for 6 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:58 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:58 - 3rd) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 25(5:58 - 3rd) B.Perkins pass short right to R.Carter to LAR 39 for 14 yards (E.Murray).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 39(5:23 - 3rd) A.Rose up the middle to LAR 43 for 4 yards (A.Odeleye).
|+4 YD
2 & 6 - HOU 43(4:48 - 3rd) A.Rose right tackle to LAR 47 for 4 yards (B.Cashman; A.Odeleye).
|Fumble
3 & 2 - HOU 47(4:05 - 3rd) B.Perkins FUMBLES (Aborted) at LAR 44 - recovered by LAR-A.Rose at LAR 44.
|Punt
4 & 5 - HOU 44(3:25 - 3rd) R.Dixon punts 48 yards to HOU 8 - Center-M.Orzech. C.Rogers to HOU 8 for no gain (D.Lowe). FUMBLES (D.Lowe) - RECOVERED by LAR-R.Carter at HOU 8. R.Carter for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(3:11 - 3rd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. B.Perkins rushes left end. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS. PENALTY on LAR-B.Hopkins - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at HOU 2 - No Play.
|PAT Good
|(3:11 - 3rd) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Kickoff
|(3:11 - 3rd) M.Gay kicks 65 yards from LAR 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(3:11 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to HOU 32 for 7 yards (J.McVea). LAR-T.Hall was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 32(2:37 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to HOU 37 for 5 yards (J.Hummel).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 37(2:01 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to HOU 44 for 7 yards (B.Whitley).
|+7 YD
2 & 3 - LAR 44(1:24 - 3rd) K.Allen pass short left to C.Wedington pushed ob at LAR 49 for 7 yards (D.Lowe).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 49(0:51 - 3rd) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to LAR 45 for 4 yards (E.Garcia).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - LAR 45(0:11 - 3rd) R.Freeman up the middle to LAR 37 for 8 yards (E.Brown).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 37(15:00 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale left tackle to LAR 36 for 1 yard (T.Carter - B.Thomas).
|+9 YD
2 & 9 - LAR 36(14:24 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to J.Camp to LAR 27 for 9 yards (D.Lowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 27(13:40 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete short right to A.Janovich.
|+3 YD
2 & 10 - LAR 27(13:35 - 4th) K.Allen pass short left to S.Green to LAR 24 for 3 yards (A.Hines).
|No Gain
3 & 7 - LAR 24(12:56 - 4th) K.Allen pass incomplete deep left to J.Camp (D.Lowe).
|Field Goal
4 & 7 - LAR 24(12:49 - 4th) K.Fairbairn 42 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:46 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - HOU 25(12:46 - 4th) T.Ragas up the middle to LAR 25 for no gain (M.Dwumfour - K.Hinish).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - HOU 25(12:08 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short middle to A.Trammell to LAR 37 for 12 yards (N.Hewitt).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - HOU 37(11:28 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete short left. PENALTY on HOU-F.Moreau - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at LAR 37 - No Play.
|+13 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 42(11:19 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon ran ob at HOU 45 for 13 yards.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 45(10:49 - 4th) T.Ragas up the middle to HOU 41 for 4 yards (J.Hansen).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - HOU 41(10:15 - 4th) T.Ragas up the middle to HOU 41 for no gain (T.Booker - M.Stewart).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - HOU 41(9:35 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right to L.McCutcheon to HOU 36 for 5 yards (K.Sheffield).
|+2 YD
4 & 1 - HOU 36(8:55 - 4th) T.Ragas up the middle to HOU 34 for 2 yards (A.Odeleye - R.Blacklock).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 34(8:12 - 4th) T.Ragas up the middle to HOU 33 for 1 yard (J.Hansen; T.Booker).
|+6 YD
2 & 9 - HOU 33(7:33 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short left to J.Harris to HOU 27 for 6 yards (F.Moreau).
|+14 YD
3 & 3 - HOU 27(6:51 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short left to A.Trammell to HOU 13 for 14 yards (N.Hewitt - T.Mccollum) [R.Blacklock]. Penalty on HOU-R.Blacklock - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - HOU 13(6:19 - 4th) B.Perkins scrambles right end to HOU 12 for 1 yard (J.Hansen; T.Booker). PENALTY on HOU-R.Blacklock - Face Mask - 6 yards - enforced at HOU 12. Penalty on HOU-R.Blacklock - Defensive Offside - declined.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - HOU 6(5:59 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right to J.Harris pushed ob at HOU 2 for 4 yards (K.Sheffield) [R.Blacklock].
|Penalty
2 & Goal - HOU 2(5:19 - 4th) PENALTY on LAR - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at HOU 2 - No Play.
|+7 YD
2 & Goal - HOU 7(5:19 - 4th) T.Ragas up the middle for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:11 - 4th) M.Gay extra point is GOOD - Center-M.Orzech - Holder-R.Dixon.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:11 - 4th) M.Gay kicks 61 yards from LAR 35 to HOU 4. P.Dorsett pushed ob at HOU 18 for 14 yards (Tj.Carter).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 18(5:06 - 4th) R.Freeman right guard to HOU 20 for 2 yards (B.Thomas).
|+10 YD
2 & 8 - LAR 20(4:31 - 4th) J.Driskel scrambles right end to HOU 30 for 10 yards (J.McVea).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 30(3:44 - 4th) C.Wedington up the middle to HOU 25 for -5 yards (A.Hines). PENALTY on HOU-C.Wedington - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at HOU 30 - No Play.
|+5 YD
1 & 25 - LAR 15(3:36 - 4th) R.Freeman up the middle to HOU 20 for 5 yards (A.Hines; J.McVea).
|+5 YD
2 & 20 - LAR 20(2:57 - 4th) J.Driskel pass short right to R.Freeman to HOU 25 for 5 yards (G.Haley - B.Whitley).
|+14 YD
3 & 15 - LAR 25(2:25 - 4th) J.Driskel scrambles right end pushed ob at HOU 40 for 15 yards (J.McVea). Los Angeles Rams challenged the first down ruling - and the play was REVERSED. (No Huddle - Shotgun) J.Driskel scrambles right end to HOU 39 for 14 yards (J.McVea).
|+3 YD
4 & 1 - LAR 39(2:12 - 4th) D.Ogunbowale up the middle to HOU 42 for 3 yards (J.McVea; E.Garcia).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - LAR 42(2:00 - 4th) J.Driskel pass incomplete deep right to P.Dorsett (D.Isom). LAR-D.Isom was injured during the play. PENALTY on LAR-T.Hall - Defensive Pass Interference - 46 yards - enforced at HOU 42 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 12(1:53 - 4th) J.Driskel pass short right to T.Hairston to LAR 8 for 4 yards (G.Haley - J.Hummel).
|+8 YD
2 & Goal - LAR 8(1:10 - 4th) J.Driskel pass short middle to M.Schreck for 8 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(1:05 - 4th) K.Fairbairn extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Weeks - Holder-C.Johnston.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:05 - 4th) K.Fairbairn kicks 65 yards from HOU 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 25(1:05 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short middle to J.Harris to LAR 31 for 6 yards (G.Arnold).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - LAR 31(0:47 - 4th) B.Perkins pass incomplete short middle to B.Hopkins (J.Hansen). PENALTY on HOU-N.Hewitt - Unnecessary Roughness - 15 yards - enforced at LAR 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAR 46(0:43 - 4th) B.Perkins sacked at LAR 39 for -7 yards (D.Rivers).
|+14 YD
2 & 17 - LAR 39(0:37 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short right to K.Blanton to HOU 47 for 14 yards (G.Arnold) [O.Okoronkwo].
|+8 YD
3 & 3 - LAR 47(0:16 - 4th) B.Perkins pass short middle to R.Calais to HOU 39 for 8 yards (N.Hewitt; J.Hansen).
|+27 YD
1 & 10 - LAR 39(0:12 - 4th) B.Perkins pass deep right to L.McCutcheon to HOU 12 for 27 yards (M.Stewart; N.Hewitt) [D.Rivers]. FUMBLES (M.Stewart) - RECOVERED by HOU-G.Arnold at HOU 9.
