|
|
|DAL
|LAC
Turpin has kickoff, punt return TDs; Cowboys beat Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) KaVontae Turpin became the first player in nine seasons to have kickoff and punt return touchdowns in the same game, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Chargers 32-18 Saturday night.
Turpin signed with the Cowboys on July 28 after garnering MVP honors in the United States Football League this past spring. Before Turpin, the last player to run back a punt and kickoff in the same game - preseason, regular season or playoffs - was Detroit's Jeremy Ross on Dec. 8, 2013, against Philadelphia.
''He's so dynamic. You go back to his college days and clearly, in my opinion, he was the best player I saw in the USFL coming out,'' coach Mike McCarthy said of Turpin at halftime. ''I've been so impressed with him since day one.''
After a 22-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins gave the Chargers a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter, Turpin returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.
Turpin got a nice wall of blockers in the middle of the field before getting into open space near the 40 and going untouched up the right sideline.
Dallas had a 29-10 lead at halftime after a pair of touchdowns in the final minute of the second quarter. That included Turpin's 86-yard punt return, where he eluded a tackle attempt from punt gunner Deane Leonard after fielding the ball, did a couple juke moves and then broke free for the score.
''I'm an exciting player, and every time I get the ball, there's a big play waiting to happen. I'm happy to be here and take advantage of this opportunity,'' said Turpin, who led the USFL in receiving yards and had the league's lone punt return for a TD.
Victor Bolden of the San Francisco 49ers was the last player to have a kickoff and punt return during the same preseason in 2017.
After two days of joint practices earlier in the week, both teams rested most of their starters. Dallas improved to 1-1 while the Chargers are 0-2.
Cooper Rush and Will Grier each directed first-half TD drives for the Cowboys, while Rico Dowdle and Malik Davis each had rushing scores. Dowdle finished as the game's leading rusher with 44 yards on 13 carries.
Easton Stick played the first half for the Chargers and connected with Joshua Palmer on a wide receiver screen for an 18-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to give the Chargers a short-lived 10-7 advantage.
INJURIES
Chargers: RB Isaiah Spiller suffered an ankle injury during the second half and did not return.
UP NEXT
Cowboys: Finish the preseason at home against Seattle on Friday.
Chargers: Travel to New Orleans for their preseason finale on Friday.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|28:17
|31:43
|1st Downs
|14
|19
|Rushing
|8
|1
|Passing
|6
|15
|Penalty
|0
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|2-12
|7-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-2
|Total Net Yards
|242
|296
|Total Plays
|52
|69
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|77
|Rush Attempts
|33
|25
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|3.1
|Net Yards Passing
|127
|219
|Comp. - Att.
|11-18
|24-41
|Yards Per Pass
|6.7
|5.0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-57
|3-20
|Touchdowns
|3
|2
|Rushing TDs
|2
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|2
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|5-47.0
|5-45.2
|Return Yards
|221
|35
|Punts - Returns
|2-91
|2-9
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-130
|2-26
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|2-3 -67%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-2 -100%
|1-2 -50%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|127
|PASS YDS
|219
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|77
|
|
|242
|TOTAL YDS
|296
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
W. Grier 15 QB
3
FPTS
|W. Grier
|6/10
|98
|0
|0
|3
|
C. Rush 10 QB
3
FPTS
|C. Rush
|3/6
|32
|0
|0
|3
|
B. DiNucci 17 QB
0
FPTS
|B. DiNucci
|2/2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
R. Dowdle 23 RB
11
FPTS
|R. Dowdle
|13
|44
|1
|15
|11
|
M. Davis 34 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Davis
|8
|37
|1
|9
|10
|
A. Shampklin 32 RB
2
FPTS
|A. Shampklin
|8
|20
|0
|8
|2
|
W. Grier 15 QB
3
FPTS
|W. Grier
|1
|9
|0
|9
|3
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|7
|0
|7
|0
|
B. DiNucci 17 QB
0
FPTS
|B. DiNucci
|2
|-2
|0
|-1
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
B. Smith 80 WR
7
FPTS
|B. Smith
|2
|2
|51
|0
|32
|7
|
J. Ferguson 48 TE
6
FPTS
|J. Ferguson
|2
|2
|29
|0
|24
|6
|
J. Tolbert 18 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Tolbert
|4
|2
|25
|0
|19
|4
|
S. Fehoko 81 WR
2
FPTS
|S. Fehoko
|3
|1
|11
|0
|11
|2
|
R. Dowdle 23 RB
11
FPTS
|R. Dowdle
|1
|1
|8
|0
|8
|11
|
M. Davis 34 RB
10
FPTS
|M. Davis
|1
|1
|6
|0
|6
|10
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
1
FPTS
|S. McKeon
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
P. Hendershot 49 TE
1
FPTS
|P. Hendershot
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
D. Drummond 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Drummond
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Bell 41 DB
|M. Bell
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Mosely 39 DB
|Q. Mosely
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Bland 30 CB
|D. Bland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Wright 25 CB
|N. Wright
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Golston 99 DE
|C. Golston
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Hill 72 DT
|T. Hill
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|1
|
D. Harper 50 LB
|D. Harper
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Cox 14 LB
|J. Cox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Joseph 1 CB
|K. Joseph
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Mukuamu 24 CB
|I. Mukuamu
|2-2
|0.0
|1
|0
|
J. Ridgeway 95 DT
|J. Ridgeway
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Bohanna 98 DT
|Q. Bohanna
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Taylor-Stuart 36 CB
|I. Taylor-Stuart
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Jackson 47 LB
|S. Jackson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Basham 93 DE
|T. Basham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Tafua 52 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Bronson 94 DT
|J. Bronson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 40 DB
|J. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Fowler 56 DE
|D. Fowler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Gifford 57 LB
|L. Gifford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bryant 59 DE
|B. Bryant
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jefferson 45 LB
|M. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coyle 31 SAF
|T. Coyle
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Gallimore 96 DT
|N. Gallimore
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Williams 54 DE
|S. Williams
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Maher 19 K
2
FPTS
|B. Maher
|0/1
|0
|2/2
|2
|
L. Hajrullahu 9 K
4
FPTS
|L. Hajrullahu
|1/1
|35
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Anger 5 P
|B. Anger
|5
|47.0
|1
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Drummond 19 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Drummond
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
|
K. Turpin 2 WR
0
FPTS
|K. Turpin
|1
|86.0
|86
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
E. Stick 2 QB
9
FPTS
|E. Stick
|2
|24
|0
|25
|9
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|7
|18
|0
|9
|1
|
L. Brown 35 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Brown
|5
|11
|0
|6
|3
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Rountree III
|4
|11
|0
|5
|2
|
K. Marks Jr. 39 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Marks Jr.
|4
|10
|0
|3
|1
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|3
|3
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
16
FPTS
|J. Palmer
|4
|3
|75
|1
|41
|16
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
20
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|9
|8
|69
|1
|17
|20
|
T. Bradford 86 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Bradford
|3
|2
|26
|0
|20
|4
|
J. Moore 11 WR
4
FPTS
|J. Moore
|8
|2
|25
|0
|19
|4
|
J. Guyton 15 WR
2
FPTS
|J. Guyton
|2
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
S. Surratt 41 TE
3
FPTS
|S. Surratt
|3
|2
|15
|0
|10
|3
|
D. Carter 82 WR
3
FPTS
|D. Carter
|2
|2
|13
|0
|8
|3
|
L. Brown 35 RB
3
FPTS
|L. Brown
|2
|2
|4
|0
|7
|3
|
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
1
FPTS
|E. Krommenhoek
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Marks Jr. 39 RB
1
FPTS
|K. Marks Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
2
FPTS
|L. Rountree III
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
J. Kelley 25 RB
1
FPTS
|J. Kelley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
I. Spiller 28 RB
0
FPTS
|I. Spiller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Sebastian 38 CB
|B. Sebastian
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 57 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Kemp 54 LB
|C. Kemp
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Woods 22 SAF
|J. Woods
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Rumph II 94 LB
|C. Rumph II
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. DeLuca 46 SAF
|B. DeLuca
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Niemann 31 LB
|N. Niemann
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Gaziano 92 DE
|J. Gaziano
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Davis 44 LB
|J. Davis
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Christiansen 50 LB
|C. Christiansen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Covington 95 DE
|C. Covington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 58 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Taylor 36 CB
|J. Taylor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
K. Hall 37 DB
|K. Hall
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Tillery 99 DT
|J. Tillery
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Fox 56 DE
|M. Fox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Layne 41 SAF
|R. Layne
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Lloyd 53 LB
|D. Lloyd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
O. Ogbonnia 93 DT
|O. Ogbonnia
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Fehoko 96 DT
|B. Fehoko
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Reeder 42 LB
|T. Reeder
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Hopkins 6 K
3
FPTS
|D. Hopkins
|1/1
|22
|0/0
|3
|
J. McCourt 1 K
1
FPTS
|J. McCourt
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Scott 16 P
|J. Scott
|5
|45.2
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Reed 12 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Reed
|2
|13.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Bandy 83 WR
20
FPTS
|M. Bandy
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|
T. Bradford 86 WR
4
FPTS
|T. Bradford
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 1st) J.Kelley right end to LARC 28 for 3 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 28(14:29 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 30 for 2 yards (Q.Bohanna).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - LAC 30(13:51 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to J.Palmer. PENALTY on DAL-T.Basham - Defensive Offside - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 30 - No Play.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 35(13:47 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to LARC 36 for 1 yard (T.Hill - T.Coyle).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - LAC 36(13:11 - 1st) E.Stick pass deep left intended for J.Palmer INTERCEPTED by I.Mukuamu at DAL 37. I.Mukuamu ran ob at DAL 37 for no gain.
|Result
|Play
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 37(13:04 - 1st) C.Rush pass short right to R.Dowdle pushed ob at DAL 45 for 8 yards (R.Layne).
|+5 YD
2 & 2 - DAL 45(12:37 - 1st) C.Rush pass short left to J.Ferguson to 50 for 5 yards (J.Woods).
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 50(12:03 - 1st) R.Dowdle left tackle to DAL 47 for -3 yards (C.Rumph).
|+5 YD
2 & 13 - DAL 47(11:29 - 1st) R.Dowdle right guard to LARC 48 for 5 yards (N.Niemann; T.Reeder).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - DAL 48(10:51 - 1st) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to J.Tolbert (M.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 8 - DAL 48(10:46 - 1st) B.Anger punts 48 yards to end zone - Center-J.McQuaide - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+41 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 20(10:38 - 1st) E.Stick pass deep left to J.Palmer to DAL 39 for 41 yards (N.Wright).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39(9:57 - 1st) L.Rountree right end to DAL 34 for 5 yards (J.Cox - K.Joseph).
|+8 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 34(9:20 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to D.Carter to DAL 26 for 8 yards (M.Bell - K.Joseph).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(8:44 - 1st) L.Rountree right guard to DAL 23 for 3 yards (T.Hill).
|+16 YD
2 & 7 - LAC 23(8:11 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to J.Palmer to DAL 7 for 16 yards (D.Bland).
|+2 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 7(7:37 - 1st) L.Rountree up the middle to DAL 5 for 2 yards (C.Golston).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 5(7:03 - 1st) L.Rountree up the middle to DAL 4 for 1 yard (M.Bell).
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 4(6:24 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to L.Rountree.
|Field Goal
4 & 4 - LAC 4(6:21 - 1st) D.Hopkins 22 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|(6:05 - 1st) L.Hajrullahu kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback. PENALTY on DAL-S.Jackson - Illegal Formation - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 35 - No Play.
|Kickoff
|(6:05 - 1st) L.Hajrullahu kicks 74 yards from DAL 30 to LARC -4. J.Reed to LARC 18 for 22 yards (T.Coyle - D.Harper).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 18(5:59 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to LARC 23 for 5 yards (J.Cox).
|+1 YD
2 & 5 - DAL 23(5:30 - 1st) J.Kelley left guard to LARC 24 for 1 yard (T.Basham).
|+16 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 24(4:52 - 1st) E.Stick pass short left to J.Guyton pushed ob at LARC 40 for 16 yards (K.Joseph) [T.Basham].
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 40(4:17 - 1st) E.Stick pass incomplete deep left to J.Guyton (J.Thomas).
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 40(4:10 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to D.Carter ran ob at LARC 45 for 5 yards (D.Bland).
|+6 YD
3 & 5 - DAL 45(3:38 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to J.Moore to DAL 49 for 6 yards (K.Joseph).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 49(2:59 - 1st) J.Kelley up the middle to DAL 40 for 9 yards (L.Gifford).
|Penalty
2 & 1 - DAL 40(2:20 - 1st) PENALTY on LARC-Z.Johnson - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 40 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 6 - DAL 45(1:57 - 1st) J.Kelley left tackle to DAL 45 for no gain (L.Gifford - C.Watkins). PENALTY on DAL-S.Williams - Illegal Use of Hands - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 45 - No Play.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 40(1:34 - 1st) J.Kelley right tackle to DAL 43 for -3 yards (D.Fowler).
|No Gain
2 & 13 - DAL 43(0:49 - 1st) E.Stick pass short right to L.Rountree to DAL 43 for no gain (J.Cox).
|+25 YD
3 & 13 - DAL 43(0:04 - 1st) E.Stick scrambles left end ran ob at DAL 18 for 25 yards (N.Wright).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 18(15:00 - 2nd) I.Spiller left end to DAL 18 for no gain (S.Williams; D.Harper).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 18(14:23 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to J.Palmer for 18 yards - TOUCHDOWN. The Replay Official reviewed the runner broke the plane ruling - and the play was Upheld. The ruling on the field stands.
|PAT Good
|(14:14 - 2nd) J.McCourt extra point is GOOD - Center-J.Harris - Holder-J.Scott.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:14 - 2nd) J.McCourt kicks 66 yards from LARC 35 to DAL -1. M.Davis to DAL 31 for 32 yards (J.Woods).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 31(14:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle right guard to DAL 35 for 4 yards (J.Tillery).
|+7 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 35(13:35 - 2nd) R.Dowdle right end to DAL 42 for 7 yards (N.Niemann).
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 42(12:59 - 2nd) C.Rush pass deep middle to J.Tolbert to LARC 39 for 19 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 39(12:18 - 2nd) K.Turpin right end pushed ob at LARC 32 for 7 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+4 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 32(11:43 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to LARC 28 for 4 yards (C.Rumph).
|+15 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 28(11:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left end to LARC 13 for 15 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 13(10:28 - 2nd) M.Davis left tackle to LARC 4 for 9 yards (B.DeLuca).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 4(9:48 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to J.Tolbert.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - LAC 4(9:42 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to LARC 4 for no gain (M.Fox - C.Rumph).
|+2 YD
4 & Goal - LAC 4(9:05 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to LARC 2 for 2 yards (N.Niemann).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - LAC 2(8:28 - 2nd) C.Rush pass incomplete short left to S.Fehoko.
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - LAC 2(8:24 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|+2 YD
|(8:18 - 2nd) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Rush pass to J.Ferguson is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(8:18 - 2nd) B.Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 25(8:18 - 2nd) I.Spiller left tackle to LARC 29 for 4 yards (C.Golston - N.Gallimore).
|+15 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(7:45 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to M.Bandy to LARC 44 for 15 yards (M.Bell).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 44(7:10 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (N.Wright).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 44(7:07 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short right to J.Moore (K.Joseph).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - DAL 44(7:03 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete deep right to J.Moore (I.Mukuamu).
|Punt
4 & 10 - DAL 44(6:56 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 40 yards to DAL 16 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by K.Turpin. PENALTY on DAL-B.Bryant - Offensive Holding - 8 yards - enforced at DAL 16.
|Result
|Play
|+24 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 8(6:47 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Ferguson to DAL 32 for 24 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(6:11 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left guard to DAL 39 for 7 yards (C.Christiansen).
|-2 YD
2 & 3 - LAC 39(5:38 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to DAL 37 for -2 yards (J.Davis - J.Taylor).
|+11 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 37(5:05 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to S.Fehoko to DAL 48 for 11 yards (J.Woods).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 48(4:19 - 2nd) R.Dowdle up the middle to LARC 49 for 3 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - J.Davis).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 49(3:43 - 2nd) R.Dowdle left tackle to LARC 49 for no gain (B.Fehoko; C.Covington).
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 49(3:02 - 2nd) PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at LARC 49 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & 12 - LAC 46(2:45 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete deep right.
|Punt
4 & 12 - LAC 46(2:38 - 2nd) B.Anger punts 35 yards to LARC 19 - Center-J.McQuaide - fair catch by M.Bandy.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 19(2:30 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short right to M.Bandy pushed ob at LARC 22 for 3 yards (D.Bland).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - LAC 22(1:59 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to I.Spiller.
|Penalty
3 & 7 - LAC 22(1:56 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short right to J.Moore to LARC 39 for 17 yards (D.Bland) [M.Tafua]. PENALTY on LARC-R.Hunter - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at LARC 22 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 17 - LAC 12(1:44 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short left to J.Moore (N.Wright). PENALTY on DAL-N.Wright - Defensive Pass Interference - 14 yards - enforced at LARC 12 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(1:40 - 2nd) E.Stick pass short left to M.Bandy to LARC 32 for 6 yards (N.Wright).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - LAC 32(1:21 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete short middle to J.Kelley.
|No Gain
3 & 4 - LAC 32(1:17 - 2nd) E.Stick pass incomplete deep right to J.Moore.
|Punt
4 & 4 - LAC 32(1:12 - 2nd) J.Scott punts 54 yards to DAL 14 - Center-J.Harris. K.Turpin for 86 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:52 - 2nd) L.Hajrullahu extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Kickoff
|(0:52 - 2nd) L.Hajrullahu kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Fumble
1 & 10 - DAL 25(0:52 - 2nd) E.Stick sacked at LARC 17 for -8 yards (T.Hill). FUMBLES (T.Hill) - RECOVERED by DAL-T.Hill at LARC 15.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 15(0:46 - 2nd) W.Grier pass short right to M.Davis pushed ob at LARC 9 for 6 yards (C.Christiansen).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - LAC 9(0:41 - 2nd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to S.Fehoko.
|+8 YD
3 & Goal - LAC 9(0:35 - 2nd) M.Davis right guard to LARC 1 for 8 yards (C.Covington).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - LAC 1(0:29 - 2nd) M.Davis left guard for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(0:23 - 2nd) B.Maher extra point is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) D.Hopkins kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 25(15:00 - 3rd) W.Grier pass short right to J.Tolbert to DAL 31 for 6 yards (K.Hall).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - LAC 31(14:25 - 3rd) M.Davis up the middle pushed ob at DAL 42 for 11 yards (J.Woods). PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at DAL 31 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 14 - LAC 21(13:39 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete short left to S.McKeon (C.Christiansen).
|Penalty
3 & 14 - LAC 21(13:37 - 3rd) PENALTY on DAL-B.Jones - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 21 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 19 - LAC 16(13:37 - 3rd) M.Davis right tackle to DAL 24 for 8 yards (C.Kemp - J.Davis).
|Punt
4 & 11 - LAC 24(13:03 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 59 yards to LARC 17 - Center-J.McQuaide. T.Bradford to LARC 24 for 7 yards (D.Houston - J.Ferguson).
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 24(12:50 - 3rd) I.Spiller left end to LARC 23 for -1 yards (C.Golston - D.Harper). LARC-I.Spiller was injured during the play.
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - DAL 23(12:34 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short left to S.Surratt to LARC 28 for 5 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart; D.Harper).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - DAL 28(11:56 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to M.Bandy [C.Golston].
|Punt
4 & 6 - DAL 28(11:51 - 3rd) J.Scott punts 40 yards to DAL 32 - Center-J.Harris - downed by LARC-R.Layne.
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 32(11:38 - 3rd) W.Grier pass deep right to B.Smith to LARC 49 for 19 yards (B.Sebastian) [C.Kemp].
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 49(11:05 - 3rd) A.Shampklin right end to LARC 44 for 5 yards (J.Davis; A.Ogbongbemiga).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - LAC 44(10:25 - 3rd) A.Shampklin right guard to LARC 45 for -1 yards (J.Taylor).
|No Gain
3 & 6 - LAC 45(9:47 - 3rd) W.Grier sacked at DAL 48 for -7 yards (J.Gaziano).
|Punt
4 & 13 - LAC 48(9:04 - 3rd) B.Anger punts 52 yards to end zone - Center-J.McQuaide - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 20(8:56 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short left to E.Krommenhoek [J.Bronson].
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - DAL 20(8:52 - 3rd) K.Marks left tackle to LARC 21 for 1 yard (J.Bronson; S.Jackson).
|+11 YD
3 & 9 - DAL 21(8:11 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Bandy to LARC 32 for 11 yards (M.Bell).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 32(7:35 - 3rd) K.Marks right end to LARC 35 for 3 yards (Q.Mosely).
|+20 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 35(6:58 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short left to T.Bradford pushed ob at DAL 45 for 20 yards (J.Thomas).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 45(6:26 - 3rd) L.Brown right end to DAL 42 for 3 yards (J.Bronson).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 42(5:54 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short right to T.Bradford to DAL 36 for 6 yards (Q.Mosely).
|-3 YD
3 & 1 - DAL 36(5:20 - 3rd) L.Brown left end to DAL 39 for -3 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart - I.Mukuamu).
|+6 YD
4 & 4 - DAL 39(4:39 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Bandy to DAL 33 for 6 yards (S.Jackson).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 33(4:00 - 3rd) L.Brown up the middle to DAL 29 for 4 yards (J.Ridgeway; J.Bronson).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - DAL 29(3:19 - 3rd) L.Brown right tackle to DAL 28 for 1 yard (M.Jefferson).
|Penalty
3 & 5 - DAL 28(2:39 - 3rd) PENALTY on LARC-L.Brown - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at DAL 28 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 10 - DAL 33(2:20 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass short left to L.Brown to DAL 26 for 7 yards (I.Taylor-Stuart; I.Mukuamu).
|No Gain
4 & 3 - DAL 26(1:39 - 3rd) C.Daniel pass incomplete short middle to J.Reed (Q.Mosely).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 26(1:36 - 3rd) A.Shampklin left guard to DAL 28 for 2 yards (C.Kemp; A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+7 YD
2 & 8 - LAC 28(0:55 - 3rd) A.Shampklin left end pushed ob at DAL 35 for 7 yards (B.Sebastian).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - LAC 35(0:20 - 3rd) W.Grier pass incomplete short right to D.Drummond (C.Kemp).
|+9 YD
4 & 1 - LAC 35(0:17 - 3rd) W.Grier scrambles right end to DAL 44 for 9 yards (J.Woods).
|+32 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 44(15:00 - 4th) W.Grier pass deep left to B.Smith to LARC 24 for 32 yards (B.Sebastian).
|+8 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 24(14:24 - 4th) A.Shampklin up the middle to LARC 16 for 8 yards (A.Ogbongbemiga - C.Kemp).
|+1 YD
2 & 2 - LAC 16(13:42 - 4th) A.Shampklin left guard to LARC 15 for 1 yard (A.Ogbongbemiga).
|-2 YD
3 & 1 - LAC 15(13:00 - 4th) A.Shampklin left end to LARC 17 for -2 yards (J.Davis).
|Field Goal
4 & 3 - LAC 17(12:18 - 4th) L.Hajrullahu 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:14 - 4th) L.Hajrullahu kicks 62 yards from DAL 35 to LARC 3. J.Reed to LARC 7 for 4 yards (M.Jefferson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 7(12:09 - 4th) K.Marks up the middle to LARC 10 for 3 yards (D.Harper - S.Williams).
|+2 YD
2 & 7 - DAL 10(11:29 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short right to E.Krommenhoek to LARC 12 for 2 yards (D.Harper - I.Taylor-Stuart).
|No Gain
3 & 5 - DAL 12(10:51 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short middle to T.Bradford.
|Punt
4 & 5 - DAL 12(10:47 - 4th) J.Scott punts 44 yards to DAL 44 - Center-J.Harris. D.Drummond to DAL 49 for 5 yards (K.Marks; J.Moore).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 49(10:37 - 4th) B.DiNucci pass short right to S.McKeon to LARC 47 for 4 yards (T.Maddox-Williams).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - LAC 47(10:04 - 4th) M.Davis right tackle to LARC 46 for 1 yard (J.Gaziano; O.Ogbonnia).
|+3 YD
3 & 5 - LAC 46(9:22 - 4th) M.Davis right tackle to LARC 43 for 3 yards (D.Lloyd - B.DeLuca).
|No Good
4 & 2 - LAC 43(8:39 - 4th) B.Maher 61 yard field goal is No Good - Short - Center-J.McQuaide - Holder-B.Anger.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 49(8:33 - 4th) C.Daniel sacked at LARC 43 for -8 yards (B.Bryant).
|-3 YD
2 & 18 - DAL 43(7:57 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short left to L.Brown to LARC 40 for -3 yards (J.Ridgeway).
|No Gain
3 & 21 - DAL 40(7:16 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete deep left to J.Moore [J.Bronson].
|Punt
4 & 21 - DAL 40(7:11 - 4th) J.Scott punts 48 yards to DAL 12 - Center-J.Harris - fair catch by D.Drummond.
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - LAC 12(7:02 - 4th) M.Davis left tackle to DAL 18 for 6 yards (B.DeLuca - J.Gaziano).
|+1 YD
2 & 4 - LAC 18(6:19 - 4th) M.Davis left guard to DAL 19 for 1 yard (J.Gaziano).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - LAC 19(5:44 - 4th) B.DiNucci to DAL 9 for -10 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at DAL 5. B.DiNucci pass short right to P.Hendershot to DAL 19 for no gain (C.Kemp) [J.Gaziano].
|Punt
4 & 3 - LAC 19(4:53 - 4th) B.Anger punts 41 yards to LARC 40 - Center-J.McQuaide. M.Bandy to LARC 42 for 2 yards (J.Thomas).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 42(4:44 - 4th) K.Marks right tackle to LARC 45 for 3 yards (J.Ridgeway - D.Harper).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - DAL 45(4:12 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short middle to K.Marks (M.Tafua).
|+10 YD
3 & 7 - DAL 45(4:08 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short middle to M.Bandy to DAL 45 for 10 yards (D.Harper).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - DAL 45(3:39 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to S.Surratt (B.Bryant).
|No Gain
2 & 10 - DAL 45(3:35 - 4th) C.Daniel sacked at LARC 47 for -8 yards (M.Tafua).
|+19 YD
3 & 18 - DAL 47(2:59 - 4th) C.Daniel pass deep middle to J.Moore to DAL 34 for 19 yards (I.Mukuamu).
|+17 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 34(2:18 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short left to M.Bandy pushed ob at DAL 17 for 17 yards (Q.Mosely).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - DAL 17(2:11 - 4th) L.Brown left end to DAL 11 for 6 yards (Q.Mosely).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - DAL 11(2:00 - 4th) C.Daniel pass incomplete short right to J.Moore.
|+10 YD
3 & 4 - DAL 11(1:56 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short right to S.Surratt to DAL 1 for 10 yards (M.Bell).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - DAL 1(1:33 - 4th) C.Daniel pass short right to M.Bandy for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN [D.Harper].
|+2 YD
|(1:27 - 4th) TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. C.Daniel pass to G.Nabers is complete. ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:27 - 4th) J.McCourt kicks 65 yards from LARC 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - LAC 25(1:27 - 4th) A.Shampklin left guard to DAL 25 for no gain (C.Kemp).
|-1 YD
2 & 10 - LAC 25(0:47 - 4th) B.DiNucci kneels to DAL 24 for -1 yards.
|-1 YD
3 & 11 - LAC 24(0:26 - 4th) B.DiNucci kneels to DAL 23 for -1 yards.
-
PHI
CLE
0
035.5 O/U
+2.5
Sun 1:00pm NFLN
-
CIN
NYG
0
038.5 O/U
-5.5
Sun 7:00pm NFLN
-
BAL
ARI
0
038.5 O/U
+5.5
Sun 8:00pm FOX
-
ATL
NYJ
0
039 O/U
+2.5
Mon 8:00pm ESPN
-
CHI
SEA
27
11
Final ESPN
-
CAR
NE
10
20
Final NFLN
-
NO
GB
10
20
Final
-
HOU
LAR
24
20
Final NFLN
-
DEN
BUF
15
42
Final NFLN
-
DET
IND
27
26
Final
-
WAS
KC
14
24
Final NFLN
-
LV
MIA
15
13
Final
-
PIT
JAC
16
15
Final
-
SF
MIN
17
7
Final
-
TB
TEN
3
13
Final NFLN
-
DAL
LAC
32
18
Final NFLN