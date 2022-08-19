|
|
|CHI
|SEA
Smith, error-prone Seahawks struggle in 27-11 loss to Bears
SEATTLE (AP) Geno Smith's chance to gain an edge over Drew Lock for Seattle's starting quarterback job was hindered by his team's sloppy performance.
Smith and the Seahawks were overwhelmed in a 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in the second preseason game for both teams, which was mostly a dud from Seattle's standpoint.
''He did OK,'' Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of Smith. ''We needed to come through. We needed to help him a little bit. We needed to make the plays around him, too.''
Second-year Bears quarterback Justin Fields made a brief appearance and led a field-goal drive. Backup Trevor Siemian threw a touchdown pass, and Elijah Hicks recovered a muffed punt for a Chicago TD.
''I thought operation was good, his preparation was great. He handled the offense the way we wanted him to,'' first-year Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said of Fields. ''Had a nice drive and scored the field goal. So I think it's progress.''
The Seahawks had planned to start Lock but turned to Smith when Lock tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. That meant another opportunity for Smith, who started last weekend at Pittsburgh, but his uninspired performance suggests Lock still has a chance to win the job.
That may depend on how quickly Lock can return from his illness and if he'll be ready to play by the preseason finale in Dallas next week. Carroll said Lock was still feeling ''really sick.''
''I talked to him this morning and it hit him pretty hard,'' Carroll said.
Smith finished 10 of 18 for 112 yards and was hampered by teammates' mistakes while playing the first half. His only drive where Seattle threatened to score ended when Jason Myers missed a 47-yard field goal attempt.
Smith was slated to play into the third quarter but banged his knee in the first half. He was icing the knee while Jacob Eason took all the snaps after halftime.
''We again just started a little slow, had some self-inflicted wounds. Some things that we can control that really set us back,'' Smith said. ''And that's the reason for the preseason is for us to get those things out. Obviously, there's a ton of room for improvement and a lot of things that we have to improve on very fast.''
The Bears led 24-0 before Seattle finally got on the board on Darwin Thompson's 8-yard TD run with 2:08 left.
Penalties and dropped passes made the Seahawks' offense choppy and listless. Rookie first-round pick Charles Cross was flagged four times in the first half at left tackle, three of those for false start. Bo Melton, Freddie Swain and Dareke Young had drops.
Exacerbating Seattle's offensive troubles was a right ankle injury suffered by starting left guard Damien Lewis early in the second quarter. Lewis was inadvertently rolled up by Bears defensive lineman Angelo Blackson.
Lewis was down for several minutes and eventually had an air splint put on his lower right leg before being loaded on a cart and taken off the field. But Carroll said X-rays were negative and Lewis has an ankle sprain. Still, it's a hit to Seattle's interior offensive line, which isn't the deepest part of the roster.
''We're very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that a little bit, maybe surprised by the results. We're thrilled,'' Carroll said.
Siemian threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jake Tonges and Hicks corralled Cade Johnson's muffed punt at the goal line late in the first half to give the Bears a 17-0 lead. Third-stringer Nathan Peterman led a drive in the third quarter that ended with Darrynton Evans' 1-yard TD run.
FIELDS' DAY
Fields played one series in the first quarter. He was 5 of 7 for 39 yards and led the Bears to a 35-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.
''I feel like every time I step on the field I can get something out of it,'' Fields said.
INJURY CONCERNS
Chicago lost a couple of players to injuries. Linebacker Matt Adams suffered a shoulder injury in the first quarter. He's been playing in the spot normally occupied by Roquan Smith, who is in a contract dispute with the team. Backup running back Trestan Ebner suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn't return.
UP NEXT
Bears: At Cleveland on Aug. 27 to end the preseason.
Seahawks: Seattle closes out the preseason on Aug. 26 at Dallas.
---
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|33:01
|26:59
|1st Downs
|20
|18
|Rushing
|7
|4
|Passing
|10
|13
|Penalty
|3
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|4-16
|4-19
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-3
|Total Net Yards
|277
|324
|Total Plays
|71
|75
|Avg Gain
|3.9
|4.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|117
|96
|Rush Attempts
|33
|19
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.5
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|160
|228
|Comp. - Att.
|21-36
|27-53
|Yards Per Pass
|4.2
|4.1
|Penalties - Yards
|3-38
|13-92
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|4-1
|3-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|8-45.4
|10-47.4
|Return Yards
|160
|62
|Punts - Returns
|6-71
|6-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-89
|2-47
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|2-4 -50%
|1-3 -33%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|2-3 -67%
|1-3 -33%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|160
|PASS YDS
|228
|
|
|117
|RUSH YDS
|96
|
|
|277
|TOTAL YDS
|324
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
N. Peterman 14 QB
3
FPTS
|N. Peterman
|8/14
|85
|0
|0
|3
|
T. Siemian 15 QB
7
FPTS
|T. Siemian
|8/15
|48
|1
|0
|7
|
J. Fields 1 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Fields
|5/7
|39
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Tuggle 30 RB
4
FPTS
|D. Tuggle
|12
|41
|0
|8
|4
|
D. Evans 21 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Evans
|8
|39
|1
|11
|11
|
T. Ebner 31 RB
2
FPTS
|T. Ebner
|9
|29
|0
|9
|2
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|1
|7
|0
|7
|2
|
J. Fields 1 QB
1
FPTS
|J. Fields
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
N. Peterman 14 QB
3
FPTS
|N. Peterman
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
I. Coulter 82 WR
6
FPTS
|I. Coulter
|6
|3
|39
|0
|23
|6
|
C. Kmet 85 TE
5
FPTS
|C. Kmet
|3
|2
|31
|0
|19
|5
|
N. Webster 10 WR
6
FPTS
|N. Webster
|7
|4
|25
|0
|7
|6
|
K. Shaa 81 WR
4
FPTS
|K. Shaa
|3
|2
|22
|0
|13
|4
|
J. O'Shaughnessy 80 TE
2
FPTS
|J. O'Shaughnessy
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|2
|
D. Newsome 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Newsome
|2
|1
|14
|0
|14
|0
|
D. Evans 21 RB
11
FPTS
|D. Evans
|3
|2
|7
|0
|6
|11
|
D. Mooney 11 WR
1
FPTS
|D. Mooney
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
C. Allen 47 TE
1
FPTS
|C. Allen
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
K. Herbert 24 RB
2
FPTS
|K. Herbert
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|
J. Tonges 46 TE
7
FPTS
|J. Tonges
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Keyes 26 CB
|B. Keyes
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Thomas 45 LB
|J. Thomas
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|1
|
D. Gates 47 LB
|D. Gates
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Harris 28 CB
|D. Harris
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Hicks 37 SAF
|E. Hicks
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Muhammad 55 DT
|A. Muhammad
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Jackson 23 CB
|L. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Morrow 53 LB
|N. Morrow
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 35 DB
|J. Jones
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Shelley 20 CB
|D. Shelley
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Kamara 46 DE
|S. Kamara
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
T. Coley 97 DT
|T. Coley
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 44 OLB
|M. Adams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Dew-Treadway 98 DT
|M. Dew-Treadway
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. London 96 DE
|L. London
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Blackson 90 DE
|A. Blackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Jackson 4 FS
|E. Jackson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Thomas 21 DB
|A. Thomas
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Robinson 91 DE
|D. Robinson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Johnson 33 CB
|J. Johnson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Santos 2 K
9
FPTS
|C. Santos
|2/2
|47
|3/3
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 16 P
|T. Gill
|8
|45.4
|4
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|1
|31.0
|31
|0
|
I. Coulter 82 WR
6
FPTS
|I. Coulter
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Webster 10 WR
6
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|58.0
|58
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Newsome 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Newsome
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|
V. Jones Jr. 12 WR
1
FPTS
|V. Jones Jr.
|2
|23.5
|48
|0
|
D. Pettis 86 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Pettis
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|
N. Webster 10 WR
6
FPTS
|N. Webster
|1
|7.0
|7
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
T. Homer 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Homer
|5
|44
|0
|33
|5
|
D. Thompson 36 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|6
|34
|1
|16
|10
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|5
|15
|0
|7
|10
|
C. Johnson 88 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|
J. Eason 17 QB
7
FPTS
|J. Eason
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|5
|4
|52
|0
|29
|10
|
P. Hart 19 WR
6
FPTS
|P. Hart
|3
|2
|46
|0
|41
|6
|
K. Kassis 86 WR
7
FPTS
|K. Kassis
|5
|4
|37
|0
|13
|7
|
A. Fuller 13 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Fuller
|10
|3
|34
|0
|16
|6
|
C. Parkinson 84 TE
4
FPTS
|C. Parkinson
|2
|2
|27
|0
|20
|4
|
B. Melton 81 WR
5
FPTS
|B. Melton
|11
|4
|18
|0
|7
|5
|
C. Johnson 88 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
C. Brewer 47 TE
2
FPTS
|C. Brewer
|2
|2
|9
|0
|5
|2
|
D. Thompson 36 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Thompson
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|10
|
F. Swain 18 WR
1
FPTS
|F. Swain
|3
|1
|6
|0
|6
|1
|
T. Homer 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Homer
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|5
|
D. Young 83 WR
0
FPTS
|D. Young
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Arcega-Whiteside 19 TE
0
FPTS
|J. Arcega-Whiteside
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Mabry 85 TE
0
FPTS
|T. Mabry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
N. Fant 87 TE
1
FPTS
|N. Fant
|1
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
M. Blair 27 DB
|M. Blair
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mafe 53 LB
|B. Mafe
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Jones 42 DB
|J. Jones
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Bryant 8 CB
|C. Bryant
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Muse 58 LB
|T. Muse
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dublanko 48 LB
|J. Dublanko
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Jackson 30 CB
|M. Jackson
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Taylor 52 DE
|D. Taylor
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Adams 95 DT
|M. Adams
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|
U. Nwosu 10 LB
|U. Nwosu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Barton 57 LB
|C. Barton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hewitt 62 DT
|J. Hewitt
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Onujiogu 49 LB
|J. Onujiogu
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Iyiegbuniwe 51 LB
|J. Iyiegbuniwe
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Blount 35 SAF
|J. Blount
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Woolen 39 CB
|T. Woolen
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
Q. Jefferson 77 DE
|Q. Jefferson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Houston 34 CB
|J. Houston
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Coleman 24 CB
|J. Coleman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Harris 93 DE
|S. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
S. Nelson 41 DB
|S. Nelson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Williams LB
|T. Williams
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
V. Jones 50 LB
|V. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Woods 99 DT
|A. Woods
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Mone 90 NT
|B. Mone
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Bolden 36 SAF
|B. Bolden
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Myers 5 K
3
FPTS
|J. Myers
|1/2
|27
|0/0
|3
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Dickson 4 P
|M. Dickson
|10
|47.4
|1
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Johnson 88 WR
3
FPTS
|C. Johnson
|2
|23.5
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 13 WR
6
FPTS
|A. Fuller
|2
|4.0
|8
|0
|
F. Swain 18 WR
1
FPTS
|F. Swain
|2
|4.5
|5
|0
|
D. Dallas 31 RB
10
FPTS
|D. Dallas
|1
|-2.0
|-2
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) J.Myers kicks 65 yards from SEA 35 to CHI 0. V.Jones to CHI 28 for 28 yards (M.Blair; V.Jones). FUMBLES (M.Blair) - and recovers at CHI 31.
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 31(14:52 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to C.Kmet to CHI 43 for 12 yards (J.Jones - A.Woods).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 43(14:15 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short right to C.Kmet.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 43(14:09 - 1st) K.Herbert up the middle to 50 for 7 yards (M.Blair - C.Barton).
|+1 YD
3 & 3 - CHI 50(13:29 - 1st) J.Fields scrambles up the middle to SEA 49 for 1 yard (D.Taylor).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - CHI 49(12:37 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-D.Taylor - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 49 - No Play.
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 44(12:31 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to K.Herbert to SEA 40 for 4 yards (B.Mafe) [T.Woolen].
|+19 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 40(11:54 - 1st) J.Fields pass short left to C.Kmet to SEA 21 for 19 yards (J.Dublanko).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 21(11:07 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to D.Mooney to SEA 15 for 6 yards (M.Blair - B.Mone).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - CHI 15(10:28 - 1st) J.Fields pass incomplete short left to D.Mooney. Penalty on CHI-L.Borom - Ineligible Downfield Pass - declined.
|-2 YD
3 & 4 - CHI 15(10:19 - 1st) J.Fields pass short right to K.Herbert to SEA 17 for -2 yards (J.Jones).
|Field Goal
4 & 6 - CHI 17(9:38 - 1st) C.Santos 35 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(9:34 - 1st) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 25(9:34 - 1st) PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 25 - No Play.
|+6 YD
1 & 15 - SEA 20(9:34 - 1st) T.Homer right guard to SEA 26 for 6 yards (N.Morrow - J.Thomas).
|+4 YD
2 & 9 - SEA 26(9:05 - 1st) G.Smith pass short left to T.Homer to SEA 30 for 4 yards (M.Adams - E.Jackson). CHI-M.Adams was injured during the play. His return is Questionable.
|No Gain
3 & 5 - SEA 30(8:31 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to F.Swain.
|Punt
4 & 5 - SEA 30(8:25 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to CHI 21 - Center-T.Ott - out of bounds.
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 21(8:15 - 1st) 15-T.Siemian in at QB. T.Ebner right end to CHI 23 for 2 yards (M.Jackson - J.Dublanko).
|+2 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 23(7:48 - 1st) T.Ebner right guard to CHI 25 for 2 yards (U.Nwosu).
|+8 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 25(7:09 - 1st) T.Ebner up the middle to CHI 33 for 8 yards (J.Coleman).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(6:34 - 1st) T.Ebner left end to CHI 31 for -2 yards (U.Nwosu). CHI-D.Eiselen was injured during the play.
|+16 YD
2 & 12 - CHI 31(6:07 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short middle to J.O'Shaughnessy to CHI 47 for 16 yards (J.Jones).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 47(5:31 - 1st) T.Siemian pass incomplete short left to V.Jones.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 47(5:27 - 1st) T.Ebner left end to CHI 47 for no gain (D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
3 & 10 - CHI 47(4:50 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short left to D.Evans to CHI 48 for 1 yard (C.Barton). Penalty on CHI-S.Coleman - Offensive Holding - declined.
|Punt
4 & 9 - CHI 48(4:37 - 1st) T.Gill punts 42 yards to SEA 10 - Center-P.Scales. F.Swain ran ob at SEA 14 for 4 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 14(4:27 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right [N.Morrow].
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 14(4:21 - 1st) T.Homer left guard to SEA 21 for 7 yards (N.Morrow - J.Johnson).
|No Gain
3 & 3 - SEA 21(3:46 - 1st) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to F.Swain (A.Blackson).
|Punt
4 & 3 - SEA 21(3:42 - 1st) M.Dickson punts 60 yards to CHI 19 - Center-T.Ott. V.Jones pushed ob at SEA 33 for 48 yards (T.Ott).
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(3:27 - 1st) D.Evans right end to SEA 31 for 2 yards (J.Dublanko).
|+11 YD
2 & 8 - CHI 31(2:53 - 1st) D.Evans up the middle to SEA 20 for 11 yards (M.Blair; T.Woolen).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 20(2:16 - 1st) D.Evans right guard to SEA 14 for 6 yards (Q.Jefferson - J.Jones).
|+5 YD
2 & 4 - CHI 14(1:32 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short right to I.Coulter to SEA 9 for 5 yards (C.Barton).
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 9(0:49 - 1st) T.Siemian pass short left to N.Webster to SEA 2 for 7 yards (T.Woolen).
|+2 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 2(15:00 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short right to J.Tonges for 2 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:54 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:54 - 2nd) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+33 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(14:54 - 2nd) T.Homer left tackle pushed ob at CHI 42 for 33 yards (A.Muhammad).
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 42(14:14 - 2nd) D.Dallas left tackle to CHI 40 for 2 yards (A.Blackson). SEA-D.Lewis was injured during the play. He is Out. CHI-C.Johnson was injured during the play.
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - SEA 40(13:48 - 2nd) D.Dallas left guard to CHI 39 for 1 yard (A.Muhammad).
|+5 YD
3 & 7 - SEA 39(13:22 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to P.Hart to CHI 34 for 5 yards (J.Thomas).
|Penalty
4 & 2 - SEA 34(12:58 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short left to C.Johnson to CHI 22 for 12 yards (K.Gordon). PENALTY on SEA-G.Jackson - Illegal Use of Hands - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 34 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 12 - SEA 44(12:43 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-T.Ott - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 20(12:33 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right.
|+9 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 20(12:26 - 2nd) T.Ebner left guard to CHI 29 for 9 yards (B.Mafe - J.Blount).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - CHI 29(11:39 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI-S.Coleman - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 29 - No Play.
|+7 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 24(11:18 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short right to N.Webster to CHI 31 for 7 yards (M.Jackson; J.Coleman).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 31(10:46 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short left.
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 31(10:40 - 2nd) T.Ebner right guard to CHI 33 for 2 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe - J.Dublanko).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - CHI 33(10:01 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right to I.Coulter [D.Taylor].
|Penalty
4 & 8 - CHI 33(9:55 - 2nd) PENALTY on CHI - Delay of Game - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 33 - No Play.
|Punt
4 & 13 - CHI 28(9:55 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 42 yards to SEA 30 - Center-P.Scales. F.Swain to SEA 35 for 5 yards (C.Snowden).
|Result
|Play
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(9:45 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to N.Fant pushed ob at SEA 32 for -3 yards (J.Thomas).
|+41 YD
2 & 13 - SEA 32(9:11 - 2nd) G.Smith pass deep left to P.Hart ran ob at CHI 27 for 41 yards (E.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 27(8:53 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Young (Ja.Jones).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 27(8:47 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep left to D.Young. PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at CHI 27 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 20 - SEA 37(8:40 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to P.Hart.
|+7 YD
3 & 20 - SEA 37(8:37 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to C.Parkinson to CHI 30 for 7 yards (J.Sanborn - J.Thomas). FUMBLES (J.Thomas) - recovered by SEA-P.Hart at CHI 29.
|No Good
4 & 12 - SEA 29(7:33 - 2nd) J.Myers 47 yard field goal is No Good - Wide Right - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 37(7:27 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short left to D.Newsome.
|+4 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 37(7:24 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short right to V.Jones to CHI 41 for 4 yards (M.Blair).
|+5 YD
3 & 6 - CHI 41(6:41 - 2nd) D.Evans up the middle to CHI 46 for 5 yards (S.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CHI 46(6:00 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 37 yards to SEA 17 - Center-P.Scales - fair catch by D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 17(5:53 - 2nd) D.Dallas right guard to SEA 24 for 7 yards (J.Sanborn).
|+2 YD
2 & 3 - SEA 24(5:29 - 2nd) D.Dallas right tackle to SEA 26 for 2 yards (J.Sanborn; D.Robinson).
|Penalty
3 & 1 - SEA 26(5:08 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at SEA 26 - No Play.
|+29 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 22(4:55 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at CHI 49 for 29 yards (L.Jackson).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 49(4:25 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to F.Swain to CHI 43 for 6 yards (J.Thomas).
|No Gain
2 & 4 - SEA 43(3:51 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 48 for -9 yards (A.Muhammad).
|No Gain
3 & 13 - SEA 48(3:06 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete deep middle to B.Melton.
|Punt
4 & 13 - SEA 48(3:01 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 42 yards to CHI 10 - Center-T.Ott - downed by SEA-D.Dallas.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 10(2:52 - 2nd) T.Ebner up the middle to CHI 15 for 5 yards (B.Mafe - B.Mone). PENALTY on SEA-B.Mafe - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at CHI 15.
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 30(2:32 - 2nd) T.Ebner right end to CHI 33 for 3 yards (T.Muse - M.Jackson).
|+6 YD
2 & 7 - CHI 33(2:00 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass short right to D.Evans pushed ob at CHI 39 for 6 yards (T.Muse).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - CHI 39(1:54 - 2nd) D.Evans right end to CHI 39 for no gain (M.Jackson).
|Punt
4 & 1 - CHI 39(1:30 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 61 yards to end zone - Center-P.Scales - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 20(1:22 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short left to D.Dallas.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - SEA 20(1:18 - 2nd) PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 20 - No Play.
|No Gain
2 & 15 - SEA 15(1:18 - 2nd) G.Smith pass incomplete short right to B.Melton.
|No Gain
3 & 15 - SEA 15(1:13 - 2nd) G.Smith sacked at SEA 8 for -7 yards (T.Coley).
|Punt
4 & 22 - SEA 8(1:06 - 2nd) M.Dickson punts 56 yards to CHI 36 - Center-T.Ott. D.Pettis to CHI 45 for 9 yards (C.Bryant).
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 45(0:54 - 2nd) D.Evans left guard to SEA 45 for 10 yards (M.Blair).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 45(0:47 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short left to N.Webster.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 45(0:44 - 2nd) T.Siemian pass incomplete short right to N.Webster (M.Jackson).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CHI 45(0:40 - 2nd) T.Siemian sacked at CHI 48 for -7 yards (M.Adams).
|Fumble
4 & 17 - CHI 48(0:33 - 2nd) T.Gill punts 43 yards to SEA 9 - Center-P.Scales. C.Johnson MUFFS catch - touched at SEA 5 - RECOVERED by CHI-E.Hicks at SEA 0. TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(0:20 - 2nd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Kickoff
|(0:20 - 2nd) C.Santos kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 25(0:20 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Dallas to SEA 34 for 9 yards (D.Shelley).
|+3 YD
2 & 1 - SEA 34(0:13 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short right to D.Dallas pushed ob at SEA 37 for 3 yards (L.Jackson) [M.Pennel].
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 37(0:07 - 2nd) G.Smith pass short middle to D.Dallas to SEA 48 for 11 yards (J.Sanborn).
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) T.Gill kicks 64 yards from CHI 35 to SEA 1. C.Johnson to SEA 23 for 22 yards (A.Thomas). PENALTY on SEA-L.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at SEA 23.
|Penalty
1 & 10 - SEA 13(14:56 - 3rd) 17-J.Eason in at QB. T.Homer left tackle to SEA 15 for 2 yards (M.Pennel; J.Sanborn). PENALTY on SEA-A.Lucas - Offensive Holding - 6 yards - enforced at SEA 13 - No Play.
|No Gain
1 & 16 - SEA 7(14:37 - 3rd) T.Homer right end to SEA 7 for no gain (T.Keyes; D.Gates).
|-2 YD
2 & 16 - SEA 7(14:10 - 3rd) T.Homer left guard to SEA 5 for -2 yards (D.Gates).
|+7 YD
3 & 18 - SEA 5(13:32 - 3rd) J.Eason pass short left to A.Fuller to SEA 12 for 7 yards (D.Shelley).
|Punt
4 & 11 - SEA 12(12:56 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 35 yards to SEA 47 - Center-T.Ott - fair catch by D.Pettis.
|Result
|Play
|+14 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(12:49 - 3rd) 14-N.Peterman in at QB. N.Peterman pass short middle to D.Newsome to SEA 33 for 14 yards (J.Houston; M.Blair).
|+23 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 33(12:15 - 3rd) N.Peterman pass deep right to I.Coulter pushed ob at SEA 10 for 23 yards (M.Blair). PENALTY on SEA-M.Blair - Unnecessary Roughness - 5 yards - enforced at SEA 10.
|+4 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 5(11:57 - 3rd) N.Peterman pass short left to C.Allen to SEA 1 for 4 yards (M.Blair).
|+1 YD
2 & Goal - CHI 1(11:19 - 3rd) D.Evans up the middle for 1 yard - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(11:16 - 3rd) C.Santos extra point is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:16 - 3rd) C.Santos kicks 66 yards from CHI 35 to SEA -1. C.Johnson to SEA 24 for 25 yards (Ja.Jones; D.Robinson).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 24(11:12 - 3rd) D.Dallas left guard to SEA 27 for 3 yards (L.London).
|Fumble
2 & 7 - SEA 27(10:38 - 3rd) J.Eason FUMBLES (Aborted) at SEA 26 - and recovers at SEA 26.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 26(10:01 - 3rd) J.Eason pass incomplete deep middle to K.Kassis.
|Punt
4 & 8 - SEA 26(9:56 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 49 yards to CHI 25 - Center-T.Ott. V.Jones to CHI 24 for -1 yards (P.Hart).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 24(9:47 - 3rd) N.Peterman to CHI 19 for -5 yards. FUMBLES - and recovers at CHI 14. N.Peterman pass incomplete short middle to I.Coulter [L.Williams].
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - CHI 24(9:42 - 3rd) D.Tuggle up the middle to CHI 26 for 2 yards (J.Blount).
|+6 YD
3 & 8 - CHI 26(9:00 - 3rd) N.Peterman pass short left to N.Webster to CHI 32 for 6 yards (S.Nelson).
|Punt
4 & 2 - CHI 32(8:24 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 53 yards to SEA 15 - Center-P.Scales. A.Fuller to SEA 17 for 2 yards (J.Sanborn). PENALTY on SEA-P.Hart - Offensive Holding - 7 yards - enforced at SEA 15.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 8(8:12 - 3rd) J.Eason pass incomplete deep left to B.Melton.
|+1 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 8(8:06 - 3rd) D.Thompson up the middle to SEA 9 for 1 yard (S.Kamara).
|+6 YD
3 & 9 - SEA 9(7:40 - 3rd) J.Eason pass short right to B.Melton pushed ob at SEA 15 for 6 yards (T.Keyes). CHI-J.Sanborn was injured during the play.
|Punt
4 & 3 - SEA 15(7:00 - 3rd) M.Dickson punts 58 yards to CHI 27 - Center-T.Ott. N.Webster to CHI 34 for 7 yards (V.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 34(6:45 - 3rd) D.Tuggle right guard to CHI 35 for 1 yard (M.Adams).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - CHI 35(6:11 - 3rd) N.Peterman sacked ob at CHI 30 for -5 yards (T.Muse).
|+5 YD
3 & 14 - CHI 30(5:28 - 3rd) N.Peterman pass short left to N.Webster to CHI 35 for 5 yards (J.Hewitt).
|Punt
4 & 9 - CHI 35(4:50 - 3rd) T.Gill punts 37 yards to SEA 28 - Center-P.Scales. A.Fuller to SEA 36 for 8 yards (E.Hicks). CHI-L.Jackson was injured during the play.
|Result
|Play
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 36(4:39 - 3rd) J.Eason pass short left to A.Fuller to SEA 47 for 11 yards (D.Harris).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 47(4:01 - 3rd) D.Thompson right tackle to SEA 45 for -2 yards (D.Gates).
|+20 YD
2 & 12 - SEA 45(3:25 - 3rd) J.Eason pass short middle to C.Parkinson to CHI 35 for 20 yards (D.Harris - A.Thomas).
|+16 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 35(2:52 - 3rd) J.Eason pass deep middle to A.Fuller to CHI 19 for 16 yards (E.Hicks).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 19(2:27 - 3rd) J.Eason pass incomplete short left to C.Johnson.
|+16 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 19(2:23 - 3rd) D.Thompson left guard to CHI 3 for 16 yards (E.Hicks).
|-1 YD
1 & Goal - SEA 3(2:01 - 3rd) D.Thompson left guard to CHI 4 for -1 yards (M.Dew-Treadway).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - SEA 4(1:20 - 3rd) J.Eason pass incomplete short right to B.Melton.
|Penalty
3 & Goal - SEA 4(1:15 - 3rd) PENALTY on SEA-C.Cross - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at CHI 4 - No Play.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - SEA 9(1:15 - 3rd) J.Eason pass short middle to B.Melton to CHI 9 for no gain (D.Shelley; J.Thomas).
|Field Goal
4 & 9 - SEA 9(0:32 - 3rd) J.Myers 27 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Ott - Holder-M.Dickson.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:29 - 3rd) J.Myers kicks 69 yards from SEA 35 to CHI -4. N.Webster pushed ob at SEA 46 for 58 yards (C.Bryant).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 46(0:22 - 3rd) D.Evans up the middle to SEA 42 for 4 yards (J.Onujiogu; J.Hewitt).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - CHI 42(15:00 - 4th) N.Peterman pass short middle to K.Shaa to SEA 29 for 13 yards (J.Blount). SEA-S.Nelson was injured during the play.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - CHI 29(14:27 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete deep left.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - CHI 29(14:20 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete short left to D.Evans.
|No Gain
3 & 10 - CHI 29(14:17 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete short left to K.Shaa (C.Bryant).
|Field Goal
4 & 10 - CHI 29(14:12 - 4th) C.Santos 47 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-P.Scales - Holder-T.Gill.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:08 - 4th) T.Gill kicks 65 yards from CHI 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 25(14:08 - 4th) J.Eason pass incomplete deep left to J.Arcega-Whiteside (T.Keyes).
|+2 YD
2 & 10 - SEA 25(14:03 - 4th) C.Johnson right end to SEA 27 for 2 yards (Ja.Jones).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - SEA 27(13:22 - 4th) J.Eason sacked at SEA 18 for -9 yards (S.Kamara).
|Punt
4 & 17 - SEA 18(12:42 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 43 yards to CHI 39 - Center-T.Ott. D.Newsome to CHI 47 for 8 yards (B.Mafe - D.Thompson).
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 47(12:33 - 4th) N.Peterman pass short right to K.Shaa to SEA 44 for 9 yards (C.Bryant).
|+2 YD
2 & 1 - CHI 44(11:58 - 4th) D.Tuggle up the middle to SEA 42 for 2 yards (J.Hewitt - T.Williams).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 42(11:15 - 4th) D.Tuggle left guard to SEA 37 for 5 yards (J.Onujiogu - T.Williams).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - CHI 37(10:33 - 4th) N.Peterman FUMBLES (Aborted) at SEA 39 - and recovers at SEA 37.
|+5 YD
3 & 5 - CHI 37(9:55 - 4th) D.Tuggle right guard to SEA 32 for 5 yards (B.Mafe).
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 32(9:19 - 4th) N.Peterman pass short left to I.Coulter to SEA 21 for 11 yards (J.Houston).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - CHI 21(8:36 - 4th) D.Tuggle right guard to SEA 20 for 1 yard (C.Bryant).
|+8 YD
2 & 9 - CHI 20(7:58 - 4th) D.Tuggle left tackle to SEA 12 for 8 yards (C.Bryant).
|+5 YD
3 & 1 - CHI 12(7:19 - 4th) D.Tuggle right guard to SEA 7 for 5 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe; T.Williams).
|+6 YD
1 & Goal - CHI 7(6:36 - 4th) D.Tuggle right guard to SEA 1 for 6 yards (J.Iyiegbuniwe - J.Houston).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - CHI 1(5:53 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete short left to N.Webster.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - CHI 1(5:49 - 4th) N.Peterman pass incomplete short right to I.Coulter (C.Bryant).
|No Gain
4 & Goal - CHI 1(5:45 - 4th) D.Tuggle right guard to SEA 1 for no gain (J.Iyiegbuniwe; V.Jones).
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - SEA 1(5:41 - 4th) J.Eason pass short left to C.Brewer to SEA 6 for 5 yards (J.Thomas).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - SEA 6(5:04 - 4th) J.Eason pass incomplete short left [J.Alexander].
|+10 YD
3 & 5 - SEA 6(4:56 - 4th) J.Eason pass short middle to K.Kassis to SEA 16 for 10 yards (T.Keyes).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - SEA 16(4:34 - 4th) J.Eason pass incomplete deep left to B.Melton.
|No Gain
2 & 10 - SEA 16(4:28 - 4th) J.Eason pass incomplete short middle to A.Fuller (T.Keyes).
|No Gain
3 & 10 - SEA 16(4:24 - 4th) J.Eason pass incomplete short left to A.Fuller. Penalty on SEA-S.Forsythe - Illegal Use of Hands - declined.
|Punt
4 & 10 - SEA 16(4:19 - 4th) M.Dickson punts 36 yards to CHI 48 - Center-T.Ott. D.Newsome MUFFS catch - touched at CHI 46 - RECOVERED by SEA-L.Williams at CHI 44.