Mariota, Ridder solid for Falcons in 24-16 loss to Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) Marcus Mariota is feeling - and playing - like a starter again.
After leading Atlanta to scores on two of his three drives in the Falcons' 24-16 loss against mostly New York Jets backups Monday night, Mariota appears to have strengthened his hold on the quarterback job.
''The last couple years were a good reset for me, but I'm excited about the opportunity, excited about this team,'' said Mariota, who was a backup the last two years in Las Vegas and hasn't started a regular-season game since 2019 with Tennessee.
Mariota was 6 of 10 for 132 yards and a touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus before giving way to rookie Desmond Ridder with a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.
''I'm pleased with Marcus,'' Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. ''Looked like he got into a good rhythm.''
Ridder, a third-round pick out of Cincinnati, wasn't too shabby, either, going 10 of 13 for 143 yards and leading the Falcons to two field goals during his three series that were marred by penalties.
''He's young, spunky and he's showing flashes out here today,'' said tight end Kyle Pitts, one of only a few projected Falcons starters who played.
Pitts made his presence felt quickly with a 52-yard reception on Atlanta's second play from scrimmage. He got wide open on Bryce Hall, who's competing with rookie Sauce Gardner for a starting job at cornerback, to put the Falcons at the Jets 9.
''Well, you know, it makes it easy when you've got a guy like Kyle,'' Mariota said. ''But yeah, we felt good about the player, felt good about the look and hats off to Kyle for executing it.''
The drive stalled, though, and the Falcons had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. But Mariota led Atlanta into the end zone on the next possession. He hit a wide-open Anthony Firkser for a 39-yard gain to get to the Jets 14, and then found Zaccheaus for a 13-yard TD two plays later.
The Jets sat most of their projected starters, including quarterback Joe Flacco - who took over as New York's QB1 in place of the injured Zach Wilson. Coach Robert Saleh said after the game the Jets will treat this week as a ''dress rehearsal'' for the regular season and the starters are expected to play Sunday against the Giants.
Wilson is out a few weeks as he recovers from a bone bruise and surgically repaired torn meniscus in his right knee, with his availability for the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11 uncertain. It would be Flacco under center if Wilson can't go, but Mike White got the start against the Falcons and was mostly ineffective with the backups.
White went 12 of 17 for 90 yards, and the offense punted on each of his first four series before Greg Zuerlein's 44-yard field goal ended the first half with the Jets trailing 16-3.
''It was one of those preseason games where you couldn't get into a rhythm,'' White said.
COMEBACK CHRIS
Fourth-stringer Chris Streveler, who hadn't thrown a pass in team drills before leading the Jets to two touchdowns in the preseason opener at Philadelphia, was at it again against Atlanta.
The former CFL quarterback, who had previous NFL stints with Arizona, Baltimore and Miami, replaced White in the third quarter and engineered TD drives in his first two series.
First came a 34-yard TD pass to Lawrence Cager, then an eight-play drive that was capped by La'Mical Perine's 7-yard run that gave the Jets a 17-16 lead 11 seconds into the fourth quarter.
Streveler finished 8 of 11 for 119 yards and the TD, and was intercepted by Teez Tabor. He also led the Jets with 33 yards rushing on six carries.
SCOOP AND SCORE
Jets defensive lineman Bradlee Anae, competing for a roster spot on a deep unit, made his case to stick around. He sacked Franks, causing him to fumble, and then picked up the ball and rumbled 30 yards into the end zone for a touchdown in the rain that gave New York a 24-16 lead.
SLOPPY
Ridder led the Falcons to the Jets 1 in his first series, but a false start penalty on offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield on fourth down had Atlanta opt instead for a 23-yard field goal by Koo.
The next drive featured five more penalties - four on the Falcons, with one declined - and Atlanta settled for a 30-yard field goal.
''We've got to be more disciplined,'' Smith said. ''We've got to operate cleaner. We've got to finish those drives in the red zone.''
Atlanta finished with 13 penalties for 121 yards. New York wasn't much better: The Jets were penalized 11 times for 104 yards.
''It was sloppy on both sides,'' Saleh said.
INJURIES
Jets WR Tarik Black was being evaluated for a concussion. ... Jets WR Irvin Charles left with a rib injury in the fourth quarter.
UP NEXT
Falcons: Wrap up their preseason schedule by hosting Jacksonville on Saturday.
Jets: Host the Giants on Sunday in their annual preseason showdown.
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Time of Pos
|31:19
|28:41
|1st Downs
|17
|14
|Rushing
|3
|5
|Passing
|12
|6
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|3-12
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|380
|279
|Total Plays
|59
|51
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|115
|70
|Rush Attempts
|28
|23
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.1
|3.0
|Net Yards Passing
|265
|209
|Comp. - Att.
|18-29
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|7.5
|Penalties - Yards
|13-121
|11-104
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|4-42.5
|5-48.6
|Return Yards
|87
|103
|Punts - Returns
|3-16
|2-8
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-71
|4-95
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Red Zone Eff.
|1-5 -20%
|1-1 -100%
|Goal to Go Eff.
|0-3 -0%
|1-1 -100%
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|265
|PASS YDS
|209
|
|
|115
|RUSH YDS
|70
|
|
|380
|TOTAL YDS
|279
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
D. Ridder 4 QB
5
FPTS
|D. Ridder
|10/13
|143
|0
|0
|5
|
M. Mariota 1 QB
11
FPTS
|M. Mariota
|6/10
|132
|1
|0
|11
|
F. Franks 15 QB
2
FPTS
|F. Franks
|2/6
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
F. Franks 15 QB
2
FPTS
|F. Franks
|5
|45
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Huntley 42 RB
3
FPTS
|C. Huntley
|11
|34
|0
|8
|3
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|6
|17
|0
|7
|5
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
2
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|4
|14
|0
|5
|2
|
D. Williams 6 RB
0
FPTS
|D. Williams
|2
|5
|0
|4
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
J. Bernhardt 83 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Bernhardt
|3
|3
|67
|0
|34
|9
|
A. Firkser 86 TE
7
FPTS
|A. Firkser
|3
|2
|56
|0
|39
|7
|
K. Pitts 8 TE
6
FPTS
|K. Pitts
|1
|1
|52
|0
|52
|6
|
D. Byrd 14 WR
5
FPTS
|D. Byrd
|2
|2
|32
|0
|20
|5
|
M. Pruitt 85 TE
4
FPTS
|M. Pruitt
|2
|2
|29
|0
|18
|4
|
K. Hodge 12 WR
2
FPTS
|K. Hodge
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|2
|
O. Zaccheaus 17 WR
8
FPTS
|O. Zaccheaus
|2
|1
|13
|1
|13
|8
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
5
FPTS
|T. Allgeier
|4
|3
|12
|0
|6
|5
|
B. Edwards 89 WR
2
FPTS
|B. Edwards
|1
|1
|12
|0
|12
|2
|
C. Batson 16 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Batson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
F. Darby 88 WR
0
FPTS
|F. Darby
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
G. Allison 82 WR
0
FPTS
|G. Allison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
S. Berryhill III 80 WR
0
FPTS
|S. Berryhill III
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
P. Hesse 46 TE
0
FPTS
|P. Hesse
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Q. Ollison 30 RB
2
FPTS
|Q. Ollison
|2
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
D. Marlowe 21 SS
|D. Marlowe
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Landman 55 LB
|N. Landman
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Tabor 20 CB
|T. Tabor
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|
E. Harris 23 FS
|E. Harris
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Black 36 SAF
|H. Black
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Alford 37 DB
|D. Alford
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Hayward 29 CB
|C. Hayward
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
C. Ballentine 39 DB
|C. Ballentine
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 92 LB
|A. Ogundeji
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Andersen 44 LB
|T. Andersen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Brailford 49 LB
|J. Brailford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Hankins 43 CB
|M. Hankins
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Thurman 91 DE
|N. Thurman
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Pitts 38 CB
|L. Pitts
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Grant 27 SAF
|R. Grant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 48 ILB
|D. Etheridge
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Graham 95 DT
|T. Graham
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Dalton 79 DT
|J. Dalton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Ford 28 DB
|M. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Tangelo 99 DL
|D. Tangelo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Hall 34 CB
|D. Hall
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Anderson 98 DT
|A. Anderson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Evans 54 ILB
|R. Evans
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
L. Carter 9 LB
|L. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
Y. Koo 7 K
10
FPTS
|Y. Koo
|3/3
|30
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Pinion 13 P
|B. Pinion
|4
|42.5
|0
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bernhardt 83 WR
9
FPTS
|J. Bernhardt
|2
|23.0
|27
|0
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Batson 16 WR
1
FPTS
|C. Batson
|2
|1.5
|8
|0
|
A. Williams 35 RB
0
FPTS
|A. Williams
|1
|13.0
|13
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|FPTS
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
11
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|8/11
|119
|1
|1
|11
|
M. White 5 QB
3
FPTS
|M. White
|12/17
|90
|0
|0
|3
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
C. Streveler 15 QB
11
FPTS
|C. Streveler
|6
|33
|0
|14
|11
|
L. Perine 22 RB
7
FPTS
|L. Perine
|2
|10
|1
|7
|7
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|5
|9
|0
|11
|0
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|3
|8
|0
|5
|1
|
T. Coleman 23 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|2
|8
|0
|8
|0
|
M. White 5 QB
3
FPTS
|M. White
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
B. Hall 20 RB
0
FPTS
|B. Hall
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|FPTS
|
L. Cager 81 TE
15
FPTS
|L. Cager
|4
|3
|65
|1
|34
|15
|
T. Black 3 WR
8
FPTS
|T. Black
|4
|4
|47
|0
|18
|8
|
D. Mims 11 WR
7
FPTS
|D. Mims
|4
|3
|43
|0
|27
|7
|
K. Yeboah 88 TE
3
FPTS
|K. Yeboah
|3
|2
|16
|0
|11
|3
|
G. Wilson 17 WR
4
FPTS
|G. Wilson
|3
|3
|15
|0
|7
|4
|
I. Charles 82 WR
2
FPTS
|I. Charles
|4
|2
|9
|0
|6
|2
|
T. Wesco 85 TE
1
FPTS
|T. Wesco
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|1
|
J. Ruckert 89 TE
1
FPTS
|J. Ruckert
|1
|1
|4
|0
|4
|1
|
T. Johnson 25 RB
1
FPTS
|T. Johnson
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|1
|
J. Smith 16 WR
0
FPTS
|J. Smith
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Jackson Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|FF
|
B. Hall 37 CB
|B. Hall
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
R. Wildgoose 31 CB
|R. Wildgoose
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Marshall 96 DT
|J. Marshall
|4-1
|1.0
|0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 44 LB
|J. Sherwood
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Phillips 43 LB
|D. Phillips
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Clemons 72 DE
|M. Clemons
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
N. Shepherd 97 DE
|N. Shepherd
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Echols 26 CB
|B. Echols
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
A. Davis 21 SAF
|A. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
W. Parks 39 SS
|W. Parks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Adams 22 DB
|T. Adams
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
I. Dunn 27 CB
|I. Dunn
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
T. Smart 79 DT
|T. Smart
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Hardee 34 DB
|J. Hardee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
D. Thomas 53 LB
|D. Thomas
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Pinnock 41 CB
|J. Pinnock
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
B. Anae 50 DE
|B. Anae
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|1
|
A. Gardner 1 CB
|A. Gardner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
E. Riley 33 DB
|E. Riley
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|
J. Zuniga 92 DE
|J. Zuniga
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|
H. Nasirildeen 45 LB
|H. Nasirildeen
|0-3
|0.0
|0
|0
|
M. Carter 32 RB
|M. Carter
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Zuerlein 14 K
4
FPTS
|G. Zuerlein
|1/1
|44
|1/1
|4
|
E. Pineiro 15 K
2
FPTS
|E. Pineiro
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Mann 7 P
|B. Mann
|5
|48.6
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Z. Knight 35 RB
0
FPTS
|Z. Knight
|2
|28.0
|38
|0
|
T. Coleman 23 RB
0
FPTS
|T. Coleman
|2
|19.5
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Jackson Jr. 9 WR
0
FPTS
|C. Jackson Jr.
|2
|4.0
|5
|0
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) B.Mann kicks 67 yards from NYJ 35 to ATL -2. A.Williams to ATL 23 for 25 yards (D.Phillips; L.Cager).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 23(14:55 - 1st) D.Williams left guard to ATL 27 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood).
|+52 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 27(14:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to K.Pitts pushed ob at NYJ 21 for 52 yards (B.Hall).
|+12 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 21(13:40 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short right to B.Edwards to NYJ 9 for 12 yards (A.Gardner).
|+1 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 9(12:56 - 1st) D.Williams left guard to NYJ 8 for 1 yard (B.Hall - J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 8(12:14 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to P.Hesse [B.Anae].
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 8(12:08 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short middle to T.Allgeier to NYJ 5 for 3 yards (J.Sherwood).
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 5(11:26 - 1st) Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(11:22 - 1st) B.Pinion kicks 68 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -3. T.Coleman to NYJ 19 for 22 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(11:18 - 1st) M.White pass short right to G.Wilson pushed ob at NYJ 23 for 4 yards (C.Hayward).
|+1 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 23(10:45 - 1st) Br.Hall left end to NYJ 24 for 1 yard (C.Hayward). PENALTY on ATL-A.Rush - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 24.
|-3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 29(10:14 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 26 for -3 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+8 YD
2 & 13 - NYJ 26(9:38 - 1st) M.White pass short middle to T.Black to NYJ 34 for 8 yards (R.Evans; M.Walker) [L.Carter].
|+1 YD
3 & 5 - NYJ 34(9:00 - 1st) M.White scrambles up the middle to NYJ 35 for 1 yard (T.Graham).
|Punt
4 & 4 - NYJ 35(8:15 - 1st) B.Mann punts 53 yards to ATL 12 - Center-T.Hennessy. A.Williams to ATL 25 for 13 yards (K.Nacua - T.Hennessy).
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(8:04 - 1st) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 29 for 4 yards (J.Marshall).
|+13 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 29(7:29 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to K.Hodge to ATL 42 for 13 yards (B.Hall - M.Carter).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 42(7:08 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-T.Smart - Neutral Zone Infraction - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
|+39 YD
1 & 5 - ATL 47(6:47 - 1st) M.Mariota pass deep left to A.Firkser pushed ob at NYJ 14 for 39 yards (J.Pinnock).
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(6:07 - 1st) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at NYJ 13 for 1 yard (J.Sherwood).
|No Gain
2 & 9 - ATL 13(5:29 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short right to T.Allgeier.
|+13 YD
3 & 9 - ATL 13(5:20 - 1st) M.Mariota pass short left to O.Zaccheaus for 13 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(5:16 - 1st) Y.Koo extra point is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:16 - 1st) Y.Koo kicks 62 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ 3. T.Coleman to NYJ 20 for 17 yards (F.Darby).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 20(5:11 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short middle to J.Smith.
|+7 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 20(5:07 - 1st) M.White pass short left to G.Wilson to NYJ 27 for 7 yards (C.Ballentine).
|Penalty
3 & 3 - NYJ 27(4:31 - 1st) PENALTY on NYJ-T.Wesco - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 27 - No Play.
|Penalty
3 & 8 - NYJ 22(4:10 - 1st) M.White pass incomplete short right to J.Smith. PENALTY on ATL-A.Ogundeji - Roughing the Passer - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(4:06 - 1st) Br.Hall up the middle to NYJ 39 for 2 yards (A.Ogundeji).
|+1 YD
2 & 8 - NYJ 39(3:29 - 1st) Br.Hall left tackle to NYJ 40 for 1 yard (A.Anderson; L.Carter).
|+4 YD
3 & 7 - NYJ 40(2:49 - 1st) M.White pass short middle to G.Wilson to NYJ 44 for 4 yards (D.Alford).
|Punt
4 & 3 - NYJ 44(2:04 - 1st) B.Mann punts 46 yards to ATL 10 - Center-T.Hennessy - fair catch by A.Williams.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 10(1:56 - 1st) Q.Ollison right tackle to ATL 14 for 4 yards (H.Nasirildeen; D.Phillips).
|No Gain
2 & 6 - ATL 14(1:32 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to Q.Ollison.
|No Gain
3 & 6 - ATL 14(1:27 - 1st) M.Mariota pass incomplete short left to O.Zaccheaus.
|Punt
4 & 6 - ATL 14(1:24 - 1st) B.Pinion punts 36 yards to 50 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by B.Berrios.
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 50(1:19 - 1st) M.White pass short right to T.Wesco pushed ob at ATL 43 for 7 yards (M.Ford).
|+8 YD
2 & 3 - NYJ 43(0:47 - 1st) T.Coleman left end to ATL 35 for 8 yards (R.Grant - M.Walker).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(15:00 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short left to L.Cager.
|Penalty
2 & 10 - NYJ 35(14:57 - 2nd) T.Johnson right end pushed ob at ATL 32 for 3 yards (D.Hall). PENALTY on NYJ-T.Wesco - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 35 - No Play.
|+3 YD
2 & 20 - NYJ 45(14:35 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to T.Johnson to ATL 42 for 3 yards (D.Etheridge; M.Ford).
|Penalty
3 & 17 - NYJ 42(13:50 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to J.Smith pushed ob at ATL 37 for 5 yards (C.Ballentine). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Feeney - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 42 - No Play.
|+8 YD
3 & 27 - NYJ 48(13:26 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to L.Cager to ATL 44 for 8 yards (D.Marlowe).
|Punt
4 & 19 - NYJ 44(12:37 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 44 yards to end zone - Center-T.Hennessy - Touchback.
|Result
|Play
|+18 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(12:30 - 2nd) 4-D.Ridder in at QB. D.Ridder pass short left to M.Pruitt to ATL 38 for 18 yards (J.Marshall).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 38(11:54 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right tackle to ATL 38 for no gain (M.Clemons).
|+17 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 38(11:15 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to A.Firkser to NYJ 45 for 17 yards (D.Phillips).
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 45(10:26 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to NYJ 42 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd).
|+4 YD
2 & 7 - ATL 42(9:47 - 2nd) Q.Ollison right guard to NYJ 38 for 4 yards (M.Clemons). PENALTY on NYJ-N.Shepherd - Defensive Holding - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 38.
|+1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 33(9:19 - 2nd) Q.Ollison up the middle to NYJ 32 for 1 yard (W.Parks - T.Smart).
|+12 YD
2 & 9 - ATL 32(8:38 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to J.Bernhardt to NYJ 20 for 12 yards (B.Echols - D.Phillips).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 20(7:55 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to C.Batson to NYJ 20 for no gain (W.Parks).
|+12 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 20(7:16 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short middle to D.Byrd to NYJ 8 for 12 yards (B.Hall). Penalty on NYJ-B.Hall - Defensive Holding - declined.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - ATL 8(6:47 - 2nd) T.Allgeier up the middle to NYJ 1 for 7 yards (T.Adams; H.Nasirildeen).
|Penalty
2 & Goal - ATL 1(6:16 - 2nd) T.Allgeier right guard to NYJ 1 for no gain (H.Nasirildeen). PENALTY on ATL-R.Leonard - Offensive Holding - 9 yards - enforced at NYJ 1 - No Play.
|+6 YD
2 & 10 - ATL 10(5:49 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to T.Allgeier to NYJ 4 for 6 yards (D.Phillips).
|+3 YD
3 & Goal - ATL 4(5:10 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to T.Allgeier pushed ob at NYJ 1 for 3 yards (B.Echols).
|Penalty
4 & Goal - ATL 1(4:33 - 2nd) PENALTY on ATL-J.Mayfield - False Start - 4 yards - enforced at NYJ 1 - No Play.
|Field Goal
4 & 5 - ATL 5(4:20 - 2nd) Y.Koo 23 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(4:17 - 2nd) B.Pinion kicks 68 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -3. Z.Knight to NYJ 15 for 18 yards (L.Pitts).
|+9 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 15(4:12 - 2nd) M.White pass short left to T.Black to NYJ 24 for 9 yards (E.Harris).
|No Gain
2 & 1 - NYJ 24(3:30 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short left to I.Charles (C.Ballentine).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - NYJ 24(3:24 - 2nd) T.Coleman up the middle to NYJ 24 for no gain (E.Harris).
|Punt
4 & 1 - NYJ 24(2:24 - 2nd) B.Mann punts 39 yards to ATL 37 - Center-T.Hennessy. C.Batson to ATL 32 for -5 yards (D.Phillips; T.Hennessy).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 32(2:10 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep right. PENALTY on ATL-D.Ridder - Intentional Grounding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 32.
|+34 YD
2 & 20 - ATL 22(2:05 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep middle to J.Bernhardt pushed ob at NYJ 44 for 34 yards (A.Davis).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - ATL 44(1:58 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete deep middle to F.Darby (J.Sherwood).
|Penalty
2 & 10 - ATL 44(1:54 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep left to M.Pruitt to NYJ 19 for 25 yards (J.Guidry). PENALTY on ATL-M.Pruitt - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at NYJ 44 - No Play.
|+21 YD
2 & 15 - ATL 49(1:47 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short right to J.Bernhardt pushed ob at NYJ 28 for 21 yards (R.Wildgoose). PENALTY on NYJ-R.Wildgoose - Face Mask - 14 yards - enforced at NYJ 28.
|+2 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 14(1:39 - 2nd) C.Huntley right end to NYJ 12 for 2 yards (J.Zuniga).
|Penalty
2 & 8 - ATL 12(1:04 - 2nd) D.Ridder scrambles left end pushed ob at NYJ 3 for 9 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on ATL-J.Mayfield - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 12 - No Play.
|Penalty
2 & 18 - ATL 22(0:56 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass short left to D.Byrd to NYJ 18 for 4 yards (J.Sherwood). PENALTY on ATL-R.Leonard - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 22 - No Play.
|+20 YD
2 & 28 - ATL 32(0:50 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass deep middle to D.Byrd to NYJ 12 for 20 yards (I.Dunn).
|No Gain
3 & 8 - ATL 12(0:38 - 2nd) D.Ridder pass incomplete short left to F.Darby. Penalty on ATL-A.Williams - Offensive Pass Interference - declined.
|Field Goal
4 & 8 - ATL 12(0:35 - 2nd) Y.Koo 30 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-L.McCullough - Holder-B.Pinion.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(0:32 - 2nd) Y.Koo kicks 66 yards from ATL 35 to NYJ -1. Z.Knight to NYJ 37 for 38 yards (Q.Ollison - M.Ford).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 37(0:23 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to K.Yeboah to NYJ 42 for 5 yards (D.Alford).
|+27 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 42(0:18 - 2nd) M.White pass deep left to D.Mims to ATL 31 for 27 yards (D.Hall; D.Marlowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 31(0:11 - 2nd) M.White pass incomplete short right to K.Yeboah.
|+5 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 31(0:07 - 2nd) M.White pass short right to D.Mims to ATL 26 for 5 yards (D.Marlowe).
|Field Goal
3 & 5 - NYJ 26(0:05 - 2nd) G.Zuerlein 44 yard field goal is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) B.Pinion kicks 65 yards from ATL 35 to end zone - Touchback.
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 25(15:00 - 3rd) T.Johnson right end to NYJ 24 for -1 yards (J.Dalton).
|+3 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 24(14:23 - 3rd) M.White pass short right to I.Charles ran ob at NYJ 27 for 3 yards.
|No Gain
3 & 8 - NYJ 27(13:53 - 3rd) M.White pass incomplete short left to C.Jackson [T.Andersen].
|Punt
4 & 8 - NYJ 27(13:48 - 3rd) B.Mann punts 61 yards to ATL 12 - Center-T.Hennessy. C.Batson ran ob at ATL 20 for 8 yards (A.Davis).
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(13:38 - 3rd) C.Huntley left guard to ATL 26 for 6 yards (B.Anae; D.Thomas).
|+3 YD
2 & 4 - ATL 26(13:05 - 3rd) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 29 for 3 yards (M.Clemons).
|No Gain
3 & 1 - ATL 29(12:23 - 3rd) C.Huntley right end to ATL 29 for no gain (T.Adams).
|Punt
4 & 1 - ATL 29(11:48 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 40 yards to NYJ 31 - Center-L.McCullough. C.Jackson to NYJ 36 for 5 yards (L.McCullough). PENALTY on NYJ-D.Mims - Illegal Block Above the Waist - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 36. Penalty on NYJ-Z.Knight - Illegal Block Above the Waist - declined.
|Result
|Play
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 26(11:39 - 3rd) 15O-C.Streveler in at QB. T.Johnson left tackle to NYJ 31 for 5 yards (D.Tangelo - N.Landman).
|+4 YD
2 & 5 - NYJ 31(11:04 - 3rd) T.Johnson right tackle pushed ob at NYJ 45 for 14 yards (D.Marlowe). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 35.
|+23 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 25(10:36 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to L.Cager to NYJ 48 for 23 yards (D.Marlowe).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 48(9:57 - 3rd) Z.Knight right tackle to NYJ 48 for no gain (N.Thurman).
|+18 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 48(9:20 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass deep middle to T.Black to ATL 34 for 18 yards (D.Marlowe).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 34(8:45 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short left to J.Ruckert to ATL 30 for 4 yards (T.Andersen).
|-4 YD
2 & 6 - NYJ 30(8:02 - 3rd) Z.Knight left end pushed ob at ATL 34 for -4 yards (C.Ballentine).
|+34 YD
3 & 10 - NYJ 34(7:34 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to L.Cager for 34 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Penalty
|(7:26 - 3rd) (Kick formation) PENALTY on ATL - Defensive Too Many Men on Field - 5 yards - enforced between downs.
|PAT Good
|(7:26 - 3rd) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:26 - 3rd) Penalty yardage enforced on the kickoff. E.Pineiro kicks 60 yards from NYJ 40 to end zone - Touchback.
|+11 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 25(7:26 - 3rd) 15-F.Franks in at QB. F.Franks pass short right to M.Pruitt to ATL 36 for 11 yards (A.Davis).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 36(6:45 - 3rd) Q.Ollison left tackle to ATL 41 for 5 yards (I.Dunn - T.Smart).
|No Gain
2 & 5 - ATL 41(6:02 - 3rd) F.Franks sacked at ATL 33 for -8 yards (J.Marshall).
|-3 YD
3 & 13 - ATL 33(5:17 - 3rd) F.Franks pass short left to Q.Ollison to ATL 30 for -3 yards (J.Marshall).
|Punt
4 & 16 - ATL 30(4:39 - 3rd) B.Pinion punts 46 yards to NYJ 24 - Center-L.McCullough - fair catch by C.Jackson.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 24(4:31 - 3rd) Z.Knight left end to NYJ 26 for 2 yards (M.Hankins). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at NYJ 24 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & 20 - NYJ 14(4:06 - 3rd) C.Streveler scrambles up the middle to NYJ 21 for 7 yards (T.Andersen).
|+11 YD
2 & 13 - NYJ 21(3:24 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short left to D.Mims to NYJ 32 for 11 yards (M.Hankins).
|+12 YD
3 & 2 - NYJ 32(2:49 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short right to T.Black to NYJ 44 for 12 yards (L.Pitts).
|No Gain
1 & 10 - NYJ 44(2:10 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep right to I.Charles.
|+11 YD
2 & 10 - NYJ 44(2:05 - 3rd) Z.Knight right guard to ATL 45 for 11 yards (H.Black - M.Hankins).
|+6 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 45(1:26 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 39 for 6 yards (H.Black).
|Penalty
2 & 4 - NYJ 39(0:47 - 3rd) C.Streveler pass short middle to I.Charles to ATL 26 for 13 yards (M.Hankins). NYJ-I.Charles was injured during the play. PENALTY on NYJ-I.Charles - Offensive Pass Interference - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 39 - No Play.
|+14 YD
2 & 14 - NYJ 49(0:26 - 3rd) C.Streveler scrambles left end pushed ob at ATL 35 for 14 yards (T.Tabor).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - NYJ 35(15:00 - 4th) C.Streveler pass incomplete deep right to T.Black. NYJ-T.Black was injured during the play. PENALTY on ATL-L.Pitts - Defensive Pass Interference - 28 yards - enforced at ATL 35 - No Play.
|+7 YD
1 & Goal - NYJ 7(14:54 - 4th) L.Perine left end for 7 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|PAT Good
|(14:49 - 4th) G.Zuerlein extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:49 - 4th) B.Mann kicks 68 yards from NYJ 35 to ATL -3. J.Bernhardt to ATL 24 for 27 yards (D.Thomas).
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 24(14:45 - 4th) F.Franks scrambles right end pushed ob at ATL 28 for 4 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|+2 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 28(14:03 - 4th) T.Allgeier left guard to ATL 30 for 2 yards (J.Marshall; E.Riley).
|+8 YD
3 & 4 - ATL 30(13:21 - 4th) F.Franks scrambles right end pushed ob at ATL 38 for 8 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|Penalty
1 & 10 - ATL 38(12:47 - 4th) PENALTY on ATL-J.Shaffer - False Start - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 38 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 15 - ATL 33(12:47 - 4th) T.Allgeier right end pushed ob at ATL 38 for 5 yards (J.Hardee). PENALTY on ATL-T.Vrabel - Offensive Holding - 10 yards - enforced at ATL 33 - No Play.
|Penalty
1 & 25 - ATL 23(12:21 - 4th) T.Allgeier right guard to ATL 29 for 6 yards (D.Phillips - H.Nasirildeen). PENALTY on ATL-G.Allison - Illegal Shift - 5 yards - enforced at ATL 23 - No Play.
|+12 YD
1 & 30 - ATL 18(11:52 - 4th) F.Franks scrambles up the middle to ATL 30 for 12 yards (H.Nasirildeen; D.Phillips).
|+10 YD
2 & 18 - ATL 30(11:13 - 4th) F.Franks right end pushed ob at ATL 40 for 10 yards (E.Riley).
|Fumble
3 & 8 - ATL 40(10:33 - 4th) F.Franks sacked at ATL 31 for -9 yards (B.Anae). FUMBLES (B.Anae) [B.Anae] - RECOVERED by NYJ-B.Anae at ATL 30. B.Anae for 30 yards - TOUCHDOWN.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:22 - 4th) E.Pineiro extra point is GOOD - Center-T.Hennessy - Holder-B.Mann.
|Kickoff
|(10:22 - 4th) E.Pineiro kicks 57 yards from NYJ 35 to ATL 8. J.Bernhardt to ATL 27 for 19 yards (E.Riley - D.Thomas).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 27(10:17 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to ATL 26 for -1 yards (R.Wildgoose).
|+5 YD
2 & 11 - ATL 26(9:37 - 4th) C.Huntley up the middle to ATL 31 for 5 yards (T.Adams).
|+3 YD
3 & 6 - ATL 31(9:10 - 4th) C.Huntley left end to ATL 34 for 3 yards (N.Shepherd).
|Punt
4 & 3 - ATL 34(8:27 - 4th) B.Pinion punts 48 yards to NYJ 18 - Center-L.McCullough. C.Jackson to NYJ 21 for 3 yards (F.Darby).
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 21(8:16 - 4th) L.Perine up the middle to NYJ 24 for 3 yards (N.Landman).
|No Gain
2 & 7 - NYJ 24(7:28 - 4th) C.Streveler pass incomplete short right to C.Jackson.
|No Gain
3 & 7 - NYJ 24(7:25 - 4th) C.Streveler pass deep left intended for D.Mims INTERCEPTED by T.Tabor at NYJ 47. T.Tabor to NYJ 47 for no gain (D.Mims). PENALTY on NYJ-I.Williams - Face Mask - 15 yards - enforced at NYJ 47.
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 32(7:18 - 4th) C.Huntley up the middle to NYJ 28 for 4 yards (D.Thomas).
|+8 YD
2 & 6 - ATL 28(6:45 - 4th) C.Huntley up the middle to NYJ 20 for 8 yards (D.Phillips - D.Thomas).
|+5 YD
1 & 10 - ATL 20(6:04 - 4th) C.Huntley right tackle to NYJ 15 for 5 yards (J.Hardee).
|-1 YD
2 & 5 - ATL 15(5:29 - 4th) C.Huntley right end to NYJ 16 for -1 yards (T.Smart).
|+11 YD
3 & 6 - ATL 16(4:46 - 4th) F.Franks left end pushed ob at NYJ 5 for 11 yards (I.Dunn; T.Adams).
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ATL 5(4:39 - 4th) F.Franks pass incomplete short left to G.Allison.
|No Gain
1 & Goal - ATL 5(4:39 - 4th) F.Franks pass incomplete short left to G.Allison.
|No Gain
2 & Goal - ATL 5(4:35 - 4th) F.Franks pass incomplete short right to S.Berryhill.
|No Gain
3 & Goal - ATL 5(4:29 - 4th) F.Franks pass incomplete short left to S.Berryhill.
|No Gain
4 & Goal - ATL 5(4:24 - 4th) F.Franks pass incomplete short right to A.Firkser.
|Result
|Play
|+3 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 5(4:20 - 4th) Z.Knight left guard to NYJ 8 for 3 yards (N.Landman; D.Etheridge).
|+11 YD
2 & 7 - NYJ 8(3:31 - 4th) C.Streveler pass short right to K.Yeboah pushed ob at NYJ 19 for 11 yards (J.Brailford).
|-1 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 19(3:25 - 4th) Z.Knight up the middle to NYJ 18 for -1 yards (D.Etheridge).
|+8 YD
2 & 11 - NYJ 18(2:39 - 4th) C.Streveler scrambles right end to NYJ 26 for 8 yards (T.Tabor).
|+7 YD
3 & 3 - NYJ 26(2:00 - 4th) C.Streveler scrambles left end to NYJ 33 for 7 yards (N.Landman).
|-2 YD
1 & 10 - NYJ 33(1:11 - 4th) C.Streveler kneels to NYJ 31 for -2 yards.
|-1 YD
2 & 12 - NYJ 31(0:35 - 4th) C.Streveler kneels to NYJ 30 for -1 yards.
